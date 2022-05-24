Finance
Web Hosting Overselling
Are you familiar with the concept of booking a plane ticket for a trip, then arriving at the airport and being told that you cannot board the flight since it is full? How is that possible if you have booked and paid for your ticket?
Welcome to the world of overselling.
Everyone oversells – from the air travel companies to the cell phone operators. Overselling is a business model where the business sells more of a resource than they actually have to a group of customers since they know that a large percentage of these customers will never use 100% of the resource.
For example: Airplane companies regularly overbook their flights since they know that not everyone will pitch for the flight. In this way they can make sure that their flights are full regardless of the fact that a percentage of people will cancel or not arrive.
Cell phone companies oversell their talk time – offering huge packages of possible talk time minutes to customers for a very low price since the know that it is not humanly possible to utilize all those talk time minutes in a month. Why do they do it? It offers a very attractive and competitive package to potential clients (Wow! Look at how many talk time minutes I have, for only $very-little).
During the past couple of years the concept of overselling has also started to take place in the hosting world. What, you mean you thought you were REALLY getting 350GB of hard disk space and 3000GB bandwidth for $5 a month?
Basically overselling in the hosting arena is what makes it seems like you are getting a really good deal – tons of hard disk space and bandwidth for very little money. Hosting companies know that the average web site probably do not use more than about 150Mb to 250Mb of hard disk space for a website, so why offer 350GB? And can you really use the full 350GB?
Firstly, they offer it because it makes them stand out as offering exceptional value for money. A good deal, or getting something for practically nothing is always irresistible, even though most people, in the back of their minds, know that if the offer is too good to be true, it probably is not true.
Let us see if a hosting company can offer such huge packages and still be true.
- It is definitely true that not everyone is ever going to use all that space. The trick then comes in with calculating the odds and working with the averages. If they have enough clients and have been in business long enough, they can soon determine what percentage of clients tend to use what percentage of disk space. They can then base their overselling features based on these numbers.
- On the other hand, they have to be prepared for the small percentage of clients who WOULD use the space. Maybe someone buys the package to do off-site backups, or they upload large videos or images. The hosting company needs to be prepared for those customers and be able to provide them with the space if they really require it. The hosting company therefore needs to be able to quickly scale up and bring in extra hardware in the form of additional hard disk space or servers to meet this demand.
- Lots of hosting companies offer reseller services, where they sell a certain amount of hard disk space and bandwidth to a reseller, who then chops up the resources into smaller packages and sells it on again. The danger comes in if both the parent hosting company as well as the reseller do overselling! This can quickly lead to a lack of resources and the customer will suffer.
- Most hosting companies, whether they operate on an overselling principle or not, have a Terms of Service that regulates how the account can be used. This is to protect the web host against abuse and practices that might harm their businesses or infrastructure. This normally includes practices related to spam, illegal websites, and what the web space and bandwidth can be used for. Some web hosting providers do not allow video streaming, for example. These Terms of Service can assist a web host to control the use of its infrastructure and can contribute to the good management of the packages and customers utilizing this infrastructure – whether they are overselling or not.
Unfortunately there is no way of really know whether a hosting company is operating on a reselling basis or not, unless use your common sense with regards to the prices on offer. Overselling in the hosting industry is not necessarily a bad thing, it is just something that you might want to be aware of when you buy a hosting package. If the hosting provider provides good service, monitors its server usage and is able to scale its resources when necessary – what more can you ask for?
If you are concerned about overselling, enquire from your hosting provider whether they have their own infrastructure of not – if they are resellers and they offer enormous packages you might want to be careful before you sign up.
Finance
3 Essential Tools of a Professional Network Marketing Business
Are you just starting your business with limited resources in your hands? Or, are you uninterested in the normal way of doing business and are in a search of an alternative? Why don’t you take a look at network marketing? This is a proven approach, and one of the best, when it comes to operating a business with less cost, time, and effort required. So, what is network marketing and what is its benefit over the normal type of doing a bricks and mortar business?
Social marketing, as its name implies, is a kind of marketing that capitalizes on your network in the selling of your services or product. It is different from the traditional sorts of marketing in plenty of ways as follow:
It does not need a physical office building. With network marketing, you can do business right from your home. You do not need to spend on a physical office because all you’ll need is a little space in your house that you can turn into a mini-office. If you have a PC and a Net connection at home, you can do your business anytime.
You can start your business alone And it’s still possible for you to reach a lot of folk in a short time span. While traditional companies hire plenty of folk to do the selling, all that you need is yourself and the Net to reach out to more potential customers when you’re beginning. And once you’re able to find folk to incorporate in your network, you can expect them to multiply as they add more people in your network.
Selling with the use of network marketing is more like a cooperative effort between you and the people in your network. You help each other grow the business and this causes more clients and purchasers. And because all parts of the network take part in and receive compensation for any kind of success, everyone is galvanized to work harder.
Once you are familiar with what’s networking marketing, you’ll want to know how to exploit it to the fullest in order to achieve pre-eminence in your business.
Network marketing works by effective selling and relationship building. For the success of your business, it’s crucial that you become familiar with the different things you need to study business operation. Never forget the basic concepts are the same with conventional business promoting, and you need a good grasp of the recounted ideas.
Remember too that you must include the right folk in your business. You could need to provide necessary coaching in sales, business development, and promoting methods to help the people in your network who don’t have prior experiences in the operation of a business.
To learn more about the network marketing business model and how to generate leads for free to make some INCREDIBLE income online, make sure you read the instructions in the resource box below.
Finance
5 Mistakes To Avoid With Your Ecommerce Website
Looking to start an eCommerce website? Trying to grow one that you’ve already established? Avoid these five mistakes.
1. Not Going Organic
Whether you like it or not, SEO is going to be a big part of your online store’s success. Learn the ins-and-outs of tagging your images correctly, coming up with descriptive titles, using keywords, and so on. It will make a huge difference in the growth and success of your store.
2. Being A Silent Storekeeper
When a person visits your online store, they should instantly see two things: a phone number they can call if they have questions and an email they can message when they ultimately decide they don’t want to speak on the phone! Having your customer service department easy to reach will add credibility to your store and help keep people on the site when they otherwise would have left. Don’t be a silent storekeeper.
3. Poor Organization
Whether you have a big catalog or a small catalog, you need to make sure products are displayed with big, high-quality images and that they are organized appropriately. Small shops might start with a one-page layout but, no matter what, you have to feature products on the front page if you want to optimize your website for conversions.
4. Slow Design
No one is going to stick around and browse on a site that takes forever to load, but that’s often the case with eCommerce websites. You will be uploading a lot large, high-quality images for the products you put on display, so you need to use the appropriate image crunching and hosting service to keep your site speedy.
A website-wide cache will also help keep things loading quickly so that your customers aren’t waiting around for your products to show up on their screen.
5. Mobile Unfriendly
Did you know that 70% of mobile searches convert within an hour? That means, if a mobile user comes to your website and your site isn’t ready for mobile users, they are simply going to leave and try a competitor’s website instead. Don’t think they’re going to go through the trouble of getting onto a desktop that might work with your site.
You have to be ready when your customers are, and that takes having a mobile friendly website to help increase conversions. Make sure to test your website on all sorts of devices to help stop bounces resulting from a poor website design.
Finance
How Can I Start A Blog Of My Own?
It’s no surprise that you want to start a blog. Blogging remains a marketing method that costs very little to set up and people from all walks of life have created making money blogs.
The issue about writing blog posts is that it’s actually not that difficult to do. If you can talk about something with knowledge, you can write a blog post.
Let looks at how you can start a blog of your own.
Pick A Blogging Platform
There is free blogging platforms like Blogger, which is a publishing application from Google. Having said that, this choice doesn’t give your own blog domain name and hosting, which is important if you want to be seen as genuine and professional online blogger.
The choice of platform for professional bloggers is WordPress. Although you have to buy your own domain name and hosting, the WordPress blogging software is free and there are plenty of designs and features that you can use to fit your style and niche.
Pick A Niche
You want to choose a well-defined niche. If your niche is very concentrated on a target audience you’ll be more focused on the type of content you create as well as being able to monetize it easier.
Know Your Audience
You need to be clear on precisely who your audience are. Who are they, what type of job do they have, how much money do they earn, what do they like to do in their free time? You should be able to really understand what gets their interest.
Persistence Wins
You need to update your blog regularly with fresh content to get the most traffic. Writing is a talent that gets a lot easier and much better the more you do it. If you do it every day, you’ll develop a process that automatically gets your creative juices flowing and signals to the brain that it’s time to write.
Generate Income From Your Blog
Once you get a reasonable amount of quality content on your blog it’s time to think about how do you can generate an income. Start to introduce a few products to sell and don’t engulf your readers with too many adverts. A good blend of affiliate products and your own products generally works well.
Don’t Give Up
Generating an income by way of a blog is a long-term strategy. You need to be willing to be in it for the long-term. You won’t start a blog and make money right away. But you can earn money blogging, or earn more money at your business through blogging. Keep in mind that when to comes to writing blog posts, where there’s a will, there’s a way. Just don’t give up.
Web Hosting Overselling
3 Essential Tools of a Professional Network Marketing Business
5 Mistakes To Avoid With Your Ecommerce Website
Ethereum Dips But Here’s Why ETH Could Start Fresh Increase
How Can I Start A Blog Of My Own?
Failed Corporate Leadership – Lessons in Corporate Greed
Happy Birthday Buck! Mets crush Giants behind David Peterson’s solid outing, Amazin’s 13 runs
Blank WordPress Dashboard Screen?
Important Aspects to Remember When Writing a Will
Cloud Hosting – Accurate Answer To Enterprise Hosting Needs
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼