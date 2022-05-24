Whales on a Spree Acquiring Dogecoin (DOGE), Large Transactions Rise 24%

- Dogecoin trading pair DOGE/USDC has been added to crypto exchange OKX.
- DOGE has been up 1.58% in the last 24 hours.
As the price of Dogecoin continues to solidify, it has re-emerged as one of the most regularly acquired assets by BSC whales, according to WhaleStats‘ official Twitter account. Data from IntoTheBlock also indicates that Dogecoin whales have been active in the last 24 hours, with a 24% rise in huge transactions.
The increasing activity of institutional participants, or whales, who purchase or sell large amounts, is typically linked to surges in transaction volume. According to IntoTheBlock, the total amount of these trades is well over $100,000.
Banking on Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition
Even after falling below 50% earlier this month, the biggest meme cryptocurrency’s profitability remains 53%. Dogecoin trading pair DOGE/USDC has been added to the spot trading markets of cryptocurrency exchange OKX.
According to the statement, the spot trading of DOGE/USDC is planned to begin on May 23, 2022. May 21 saw the price of Dogecoin fall to a low of $0.082 before rebounding to $0.088 today, making it the third consecutive day in the green. In the first half of May, Dogecoin saw its value plummet to as low as $0.065.
DOGE surged 29 percent in the first 24 hours after the announcement. Many feel that Twitter’s future may include Web 3.0 and Dogecoin because of Musk’s magnetism. Considering Twitter has over 200 million active users monthly, the possibilities are almost unlimited. It is expected that Dogecoin will be employed in some capacity if Elon Musk gains total control of the platform.
According to CMC, the Dogecoin price today is $0.086663 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $426,205,862 USD. Dogecoin has been up 1.58% in the last 24 hours.