What is the Different Between Web 1.0 Vs Web 2.0 Design – A Detailed Comparison

What is the different between web 1.0 vs web 2.0 design and why? web 2. 0 is that web design that has more spotlights on the user interface design which is comparatively simple to handle and comprehend. It makes the online shopping simple and increase the customer satisfaction. In the meantime the advertising is very much flexible and demanding. The following principles regarding the web 2.0 are mentioned here.

web 2.0 sites is far better than the Web 1.0. Many changes had been made, most of them regarding to users interface. There are various factors in this regards some of them are as under.

Ease of Use-The most important aspect of Web 2.0 applications is that they should be much easy to comprehend and the design of the website should be user friendly. New generation of web user does not prefer such websites which are too slow or having the technology of Web1.0 which is obsolete now.

For better usability and interaction a whole new world of web is here with focus on Beta versions of Software. Basically Web 2.0 is meant to make the customers happy and force them to revisit time and again. Though it is not that easy as there are many obstacles to overcome, yet by gaining experience we can enter into a whole and exciting world of Web 3.0.

Design- Nowadays the design of websites is dynamic with focus on the visitors of web. It is pivotal to have such websites which contains videos and looks pleasant to the eye. If you consult some design firm for your website then must inquire about web 2.0 technologies and also the design that they are going to plan which flows in the world of web 2.0 apps. It is necessary for the designers to know what you mean and must satisfy you. Be aware of those who do not have any inkling about Web 2.0.

Features- The website designers nowadays pay much attention to have more features like slide how and etc for making on line experience worth to remember. Web 2.0 sites has all this because the surfers will have each and every thing they wish if there are more features to offer them. In Web 1.0 the pages were static whereas in Web 2.0 changes are made on regular basis and are more versatile.

It is essential for you to be the computer expert to share the information on internet. The major contribution is by Google, blogs, allocation, person to person, wireless, XML, broad band, bandwidth cost, communities, writing and RSS. On the other hand web 1. 0 is more focused on hardware cost, home pages, read only websites, portal, dial up, nets cape, web forms etc.

It was a technological leap from web 1.0 to web 2.0 as much has changed now. Nowadays the designers doing web design do not concentrate only to design websites for the selling of some product but make them more attractive and interactive as well for the share of information through flogs and communities. Web 2.0 development has done wonders in bringing people closer to one another in terms of communication.