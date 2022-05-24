Finance
What Is Windows Azure and What Are Its Benefits?
Today large companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft, that have extensive experience managing large data centers, are offering customers to “rent” data capacity. This is great news for companies that want to focus on their core business application and not worry about the underlying platform. Microsoft’s cloud platform offering is called Windows Azure.
Microsoft Azure, Microsoft’s premiere cloud platform, has contributed to significant revenue growth for Microsoft since its launch in 2010, coinciding with the company’s ongoing transition into the cloud market by forming strategic partnerships with cloud leaders like Salesforce.com. Not only does Azure boast strong platform-as-a-service (PaaS) capabilities, but the solution is currently the only major cloud platform that is a leader for infrastructure as a service (IaaS), as ranked by Gartner. Recently, Forbes predicted that annual revenue for Azure would be close to $2.3 billion.
Azure is gaining traction as the cloud infrastructure of choice for many IT professionals. Here are a few reasons these pros are turning to Azure as their cloud platform of choice-and perhaps why your organization should also consider doing so:
Cost Savings and Quick Scalability
With a model such as Windows Azure, companies only need to pay for the resources that their applications are using. Should a company need to increase its number of users or its data storage, for example, Microsoft can simply adjust their rate, making it extremely convenient and scalable. With this “pay-as-you-go” approach, businesses only pay for the amount of space that they need, instead of having to pay for empty storage at the maximum amount which they may never use.
Reliability
In addition to cost savings and quick scalability, another advantage of Windows Azure and the IaaS/PaaS model is reliability. Windows Azure services are provided from cloud data centers which have multiple built-in redundancies. If one server crashes, a company’s applications will automatically run on another server in the data center.
Easy Upgrades
Microsoft Azure supports many different programming languages, tools and frameworks, including both Microsoft-specific and third-party software and systems. New web applications and upgrades can easily be added.
Closely integrated with other Microsoft tools
For organizations that are reliant on Microsoft tools like SharePoint (which was recently ranked the No.1 platform for enterprise collaboration), Office 365 and Outlook, investing in a cloud platform that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft products makes sense. Organizations can also use the same virtual machines in Azure that they use on-premises, like Windows and Linux, which further simplifies operations. Many industry experts expect Azure to slowly but surely gain adoption due to this ability to offer users a completely seamless and integrated service package.
IaaS and PaaS
Azure boasts an enticing combination of IaaS (managed) and PaaS (unmanaged) services. IaaS enables companies to outsource their cloud computing infrastructure and pay for only for what they use. PaaS allows companies to create their own Web apps and/or software without having to buy and maintain the underlying infrastructure. This enables organizations to customize their cloud software-like Office 365, for example-to meet their exact specifications and requirements. Because Azure is an industry leader in both of these categories, companies can more quickly and easily build, deploy and manage applications.
Strong BI and analytics support
Azure provides managed SQL and NoSQL data services and built-in support for digging deeper into data and uncovering key insights for improving business processes and decision making. Specifically, organizations can leverage their SQL Server in the cloud and can use HDInsight, Microsoft Azure’s Apache Hadoop-based cloud service, to build Hadoop clusters to more deeply analyze data.
Azure has a fully integrated delivery pipeline
Once you start comparing Azure benefits from an enterprise perspective you realise that there are many elements beyond mere storage.
From an architecture perspective, you really need a unified delivery pipeline – here’s Azures:
- Source control
- Unit testing
- Integration testing
- Delivery
- Go live tools
While the argument can be made that assigning specific workloads to different environments can at times be advantageous. There is great continuity and reduces risk of integration failure when all tools are available under one umbrella.
It means that in the case of product updates or any other changes, Azure can guarantee [to a high degree] that their pipeline is designed according – which creates a compelling business case.
Disaster recovery in Azure
With data being transferred globally, it is important for providers to have in-built fail-over and disaster recovery capabilities. They have regional and global fail-over options, hot and cold standby models as well as rolling reboot capabilities that work out of the box. These capabilities put them far beyond the, plain-old storage option. While this may not be something that is a daily issue to a business, it is definitely something that you can confidently know is happening in the background.
Let us know which Microsoft Azure business benefit was the most interesting below. Should you wish to learn more or need any help with it, contact us.
The Process of Medical Coding Certification
One does not need to have medical coding certification to work as a medical coder. Unlike other healthcare professions, which require intensive training and several years’ worth of book knowledge and practical experience, the tasks relegated to medical coders are relatively more mechanical and therefore easier to learn whether or not one has had any kind of medical training before.
Medical classification is the process of transforming descriptions of medical diagnoses and procedures taken from a variety of sources within the medical record into universal medical code numbers. These diagnosis codes are used to track different diseases and are a valuable source of information that may influence such sectors as government health agencies, private health insurance companies and worker’s compensation carriers.
Having medical coding certification gives the individual a competitive edge. Just having it listed down on one’s resume provides proof that the person has studied well and is qualified to work in her chosen career. Certified coders are more likely to be immediately hired and given higher compensation. They are also more likely to be recognized for higher positions after just a short term of experience within the healthcare institution.
To become a certified medical coder, one will have to pass a special certification exam. Depending on the program they have enrolled themselves in, individuals who are just starting to learn about medical classification can take the exam once they have passed their medical coding course. What awaits after is a flexible, stable and financially rewarding career in the flourishing healthcare industry.
Using the 5th P in Your Marketing Mix to Expectceed
Silence all around—phones aren’t ringing, no incoming faxes, no complaint emails to respond to. That silence might be the result of the best customer service tool in the whole world. It could mean that your customer has purchased your product and he has no problems with it. It could mean that you have expectceeded. Expectceeding is the science of constantly striving to exceed your customers’ expectations. Every customer has certain expectations when he buys a product or service, and proper planning could prevent a customer service problem or nightmare. Every Marketing Plan selects a Target Market for its Marketing Mix (4 -P’s) but oftentimes, the customer is forgotten when integrating the marketing mix. One of your goals is to exceed your customer’s expectations when he calls. In other words, you will do everything in your power to quickly and effectively accommodate that customer if he has an order or if he has any issues or problems with your product. In basketball, a coach frequently criticizes a referee because he calls a violation against one of his players. What the coach does not realize is that that same referee prevented several more violations by telling this player, “Keep your hands off” or “Get out of the lane”.
Similarly, customer service violations can be prevented or eliminated if the customer is kept in mind in the Marketing Mix. Enter the fifth P– The Purchaser. Keeping him/her in the center of the mix is vital. Understanding his/her expectations at this portion of the Marketing Plan is essential. In each of these facets, the purchaser has certain expectations.
Let’s examine in more detail:
Product: Do you design the product based on the needs and wants of the customer or because R&D thinks it is an innovative design? Do you fully understand that the customer is purchasing your product because of its durability, or do you change materials in an effort to save cost? This, plus many other “If you build them they will come” mindsets could be devastating. Yet, in a highly technical, engineering-laden company, these practices are part of the norm.
Place: Do you utilize only traditional channels to get your product to the customer? Do you keep using the same distributors just because they have been around forever? Do you dilute your brand value by creating distributor conflict and customer confusion by having a distributor on every block? Or do you stop and decide what is the most effective way to satisfy your customer’s expectations? You start by asking the customer how and when he wants the product delivered. Then you find the distributor who will meet, and hopefully exceed, your and your customer’s needs.
Price: Do you price your product or service for the value it represents or just to be competitive? Keep in mind that Price is often the weapon of the disadvantaged. Companies lead with price when their product or service has no other discernible advantages. Which one are you? If you don’t look at pricing on value, you may be giving away margin. The product may be under-priced for the value it represents.
Promotion: Do you waste money trying to break through the clutter only to create more clutter?
Do you run a coupon promotion in the newspaper? Now, let’s say a customer comes in to make a purchase and does not have the coupon. Did you ever consider giving that coupon to your customer at the point of purchase? Another example would be a supermarket giving you the club price even though you do not have your card. In both cases, it is an opportunity to obtain customer loyalty. After all, you did put the coupon in the paper hoping that your customers would use it. Expectceeding leads to customer loyalty, which in turn leads to repeat orders and additional business. A diagram that shows the Purchaser at the center of the traditional 4 P’s should be kept on every Marketer’s desk. Contact the author for a copy.
One Bad Decision Can Cost a Hospital Millions
Things can go wrong without the right team in place
I recently read an article that was attempting to explain the cost overrun experienced by a hospital during the launch of their new EMR. The article was clear on what caused the overrun but failed to communicate why the decision was made that created the cause.
In many hospitals, emotions can run high fueled by attitudes of resistance to change. The pressures and stress associated with go-live can be a challenge to manage; however, allowing those forces to affect decision-making can have lasting adverse financial effects. When all planning, budget, constraints, and common sense that should be applied are set aside, you can almost always expect the worse. It may feel like appeasement is the right thing to do to relieve the stress, but it may not be the best thing. Sticking to the plan, and staying within the budget should always be the guiding factor that drives decisions even when the pressure is great.
It’s unfortunate, but some decisions are based on problems that may not exist at all but are only perceived based on excessive negativity. Having an experienced team in place that can help make decisions based on fact is vital.
Negotiating Skills Do Pay Off!
When doing logistics, treat it like it’s your money
Getting one of the best hotels in the city to give you the lowest rate with great concessions is excellent. In this agreement, the hotel managed the flight itineraries and provided transportation to and from the airport. They supplied one large conference room for orientation and then surprised us in the contract with a complimentary welcome reception for 120 guests with heavy hors-d’oeuvres. Provided two fifty-six seat luxury buses and several shuttles to transport consultants to the training facility and back. They also agreed to use their shuttles to take those consultants that worked within two miles of hotel to work and back each day. Everything listed above was in the price of the rooms $105.09 with tax. Note, this took a huge burden off the consulting firm, and the savings were passed on to the hospital.
When a hospital hires a consulting firm, that consulting company should put forth all effort to save money, not spend money. Creating a positive cost variance (CV) indicates the consulting firm is in fact on your team. Negotiating for the best price is good, but getting the most value for the lowest price is better.
Consultants Saved the Day!
Good consultants can mean the difference between success and failure
I sat in an auditorium with over three hundred consultants when the speaker invited to the podium the senior implementation project manager. “Dr. So and So has overseen the EMR implementation of nineteen plus hospitals please give him a round of applause.” Wow, nineteen projects that’s impressive. However, it turned out to be a challenging project in many areas but mainly with significant workflow issues.
Although it is confusing why this happens, it is clear the leadership was out of touch. Seeking someone with excellent qualifications can be attractive for any hospital, but having someone with the insight that can eliminate problems before they exist is priceless. I am not sure why this project manager didn’t know this.
Fortunate for everyone the consultants came with the experience and knowledge necessary to handle these types of issues. Jumping into action and based on past experiences they began the process of educating the staff and leadership on what works. This go-live would have never survived without the tremendous efforts of the consultant.
