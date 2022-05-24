Finance
What’s the Difference Between Venture Capital and Working Capital?
It is not uncommon for business owners suffering through a cash flow crunch to determine that bringing on an equity partner or investor, such as a venture capitalist or angel investor, will solve all their problems. Unfortunately, during my 28 years in the alternative business finance industry, I have seen many businesses fail due to this kind of thinking.
Specifically, these owners did not understand the difference between equity financing and working capital. I’ve seen good, profitable businesses blow themselves up because of cash flow problems, and entrepreneurs lose ownership and control of their companies before they had a chance to succeed. A lot of this grief could have been prevented had the owners opened their minds and taken the time to seriously look at all the financing options that are available to them.
Often, what these businesses really need is simply a boost in or access to more working capital. “There is a big difference between increasing working capital and bringing on an equity partner,” says Davis Vaitkunas, an Investment Banker and President of Bond Capital in Vancouver, BC.
“While owners suffering from cash flow problems may think their only solution is a large injection of cash from an equity investor, that could very well be the worst possible thing to do,” says Vaitkunas. “In fact, the math will demonstrate that the owner who funds 100 percent of his or her working capital with equity earns a lower return on owner’s equity.”
Working Capital vs. Equity Financing
At this point it might be helpful to clarify some terms. For starters, “working capital” is the money used to pay your business bills until the cash from sales (or accounts receivable) has actually been received. Terms for sales vary among industries, but normally a business can expect to wait somewhere between 30 and 60 days to be paid. Therefore, as a general rule, your business should retain two times its monthly sales in the form of working capital. You can increase the amount of available working capital by retaining profits, improving supplier credit, or using alternative financing vehicles.
“Equity financing,” meanwhile, is money a business acquires by selling some of the ownership shares in the business. In many cases, this can also involve giving up control in some or all of the most important business decisions. This can be a good thing if the investor brings in some unique expertise or synergy to the relationship. However, the terms of an equity investment can be complicated, so it is important to completely understand them and have good legal counsel. Think of it as a business marriage.
According to Vaitkunas, “Businesses should use equity to finance long-term assets and working capital to finance short-term assets. You want to apply the matching principle and match the length of the asset life to the length of liability life.” A long-term asset takes more than one 12-month business cycle to repay, while a short-term asset will normally be repaid in less than 12 months.
When to Dilute Equity
“Equity is a precious commodity,” Vaitkunas stresses. “It should only be sold when there is no other option. The equity partner should bring experience and/or contacts that cannot be found elsewhere.” The best strategy is to secure equity financing at a time when you can negotiate and preferably dictate some of the terms. Ideally, absolute control should remain with the owner.
Timing is everything when it comes to equity financing, Vaitkunas continues. “Sometimes it’s best to simply take your time and wait for the best value proposition. While you’re waiting, you can grow within your means using short-term liabilities.”
It’s usually not a good idea to look for equity when a business is new, struggling to earn a profit or suffering from a setback. Unfortunately this is exactly the time when many business owners start thinking they need to “find an investor.” This process can take a lot of time and consume a lot of energy, which are taken away from the business, and this can have an aggravating and compounding effect on the existing problems.
As a rule of thumb, equity partners should only be sought once a company has a proven track record of sales and profitability and there is an identifiable and specific need for the money. Then, it is important to show how an injection of capital will create even greater profits and higher sales. A business that has a proven level of profitability, some historical sales growth and even more future sales growth potential is a much more attractive investment to potential equity partners.
Financing Working Capital
Working capital shortages are a short-term problem that can be financed with senior debt or mezzanine debt. In the alternative, short-term financing is also available from factoring or A/R financing providers who look to certain accounts receivable and inventory assets as collateral. A combination of these types of alternative strategies can boost available working capital to the point where the need for an equity partner disappears.
So how do you decide which financing tool to use for the job? “If you are tempted to consider an equity injection to resolve growing pains, you must also consider possible partnership risk along the way and the true cost that equity can bring down the road,” says Vaitkunas. The best working capital solution may be an accounts receivable line of credit, which costs less than equity and does not introduce partnership risk.
The bottom line:There are many alternative options available to businesses in need of a cash infusion other than taking on a partner or shareholder. It is important for every business owner to know and understand all of the options before making such an important decision. Knowing about all the options that are available-and understanding when it’s best to use which one-could prevent a lot of grief and hardship for a lot of business owners.
The Appropriate Discount Rate For Residential Real Estate Analysis
The investment value of a property can only be measured against other investment opportunities available to an investor. If investors can earn 4.5% by investing in government treasuries, they will demand a higher return to invest in an asset as volatile and as illiquid as residential real estate. The rate of return an investor demands is called a “discount rate.”
The discount rate is different for each investor as each will have different tolerances for risk. During the Great Housing Bubble discount rates on most asset classes were at historic lows due to excess liquidity in capital markets. The discount rate used in the analysis is the variable with the greatest impact on the investment value. Because of the risks of investing in residential real estate, a strong argument can be made that a low discount rate is unwarranted and investors would typically demand higher rates of return for assuming the inherent risks. A low discount rate exaggerates the investment premium and makes an investment appear more valuable, and a high discount rate underestimates the investment premium and makes an investment appear less valuable.
The US Department of the Treasury sells a product called Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). The principal of a TIPS increases with inflation, and it pays a semi-annual interest payment providing a return on the investment. When a TIPS matures, they buyer paid the adjusted principal or original principal, whichever is greater. This is a risk-free investment guaranteed to grow with the rate of inflation. The rate of interest is very low, but since the principal grows with inflation, it provides a return just over the rate of inflation. Houses have historically appreciated at just over the rate of inflation as well; therefore a risk-free investment in TIPS provides a similar rate of asset appreciation as residential real estate (approximately 4.5%). Despite their similarities, TIPS are a much more desirable investment because the value is not very volatile, and TIPS are much easier and less expensive to buy and sell. Residential real estate values are notoriously volatile, particularly in coastal regions. Houses have high transaction costs, and they can be very difficult to sell in a bear market. It is not appropriate to use a 4.5% rate similar to the yield on TIPS or the rate of appreciation of residential real estate as the discount rate in a proper value analysis.
Another convenient discount rate to use when assessing the value of residential real estate is the interest rate on the loan used to acquire the property. Borrowed money costs money in the form of interest payments. A homebuyer can pay down the loan on the property and earn a return on that money equal to the interest on the loan as money not spent. Eliminating interest expense provides a return on investment equal to the interest rate. Interest rates during the Great Housing Bubble on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages dropped below 6%. An argument can be made that 6% is an appropriate discount rate; however, 6% interest rates are near historic lows, and interest rates are likely to be higher in the future. Interest rates stabilized in the mid 80s after the spike of the early 80s to quell inflation. The average contract mortgage interest rate from 1986 to 2007 was 8.0%. If a discount rate matching the loan interest rate is used in a value analysis, it is more appropriate to use 8% than 6%.
Investors in residential real estate (those who invest in rental property to obtain cashflow) typically ignore any resale value appreciation. These investors want to receive cash from rental in excess of the costs of ownership to provide a return on their investment. Despite their different emphasis for achieving a return, the discount rates these investors use may be the most appropriate because it is for the same asset class. Cashflow investors in rental real estate have already discounted for the risks of price volatility and illiquidity. Historically, investors in cashflow producing real estate have demanded returns of near 12%. During the Great Housing bubble, these rates declined to as low as 6% for class “A” apartments in certain California markets. It is likely that discount rates will rise back to their historic norms in the aftermath of the bubble. If a discount rate is used matching that of cashflow investors in residential real estate, a rate of 12% should be used.
Once money is sunk into residential real estate, it can only be extracted through borrowing, which has its own costs, or sale. Money put into residential real estate is money taken away from a competing investment. When buyers are facing a rent versus own decision, they may choose to rent and put their down payment and investment premium into a completely different asset class with even higher returns. This money could go into high yield bonds, market index funds or mutual funds, commodities, or any of a variety of high-risk, high-return investment vehicles. An argument can be made that the discount rate should approximate the long-term return on high yield alternative investments, perhaps as high as 15% or 18%. Although an individual investor may forego these investment opportunities to purchase residential real estate, it is not appropriate to use discount rates this high because many of these investments are riskier and more volatile than residential real estate.
The discount rate is the most important variable in evaluating the investment value of residential real estate. Arguments can be made for rates as low as 4.5% and as high as 18%. Low discount rates translate to high values, and high rates make for low values. The extremes of this range are not appropriate for use because they represent alternatives investments with different risk parameters that are not comparable to residential real estate. The most appropriate discount rates are between 8% and 12% because these represent either credit costs (interest rates) or the rate used by professional real estate investors.
Project and Portfolio Management – Align Projects With Corporate Strategy
Project Portfolio Management is not just about managing several projects. Harvey Levine describes PPM as the “management of the project portfolio so as to maximize the contribution of projects to the overall welfare and success of the enterprise.” He continues to explain that for PPM to be effective, projects must:
- Be aligned with the firm’s strategy and goals
- Be consistent with the firm’s values and culture
- Contribute (directly or indirectly) to a positive cash flow for the enterprise.
- Effectively use the firm’s resources-both people and resources
- Not only provide for current contributions to the firm’s health but must help to position the firm for future success.
Over the next few days I will be discussing each of these steps in detail. First, let’s talk about some ideas to help align projects with a firm’s strategy and goals.
Align Projects with a Firm’s Strategy and Goals
In a 2004 survey by Pricewaterhouse Coopers, only 2.5 percent of global businesses achieve 100 percent project success. Another research report from Business Improvement Architect’s found that the chief reason for project failure is that most organizations do not ensure that all projects they implement align with their organization’s core strategies. In fact, 80 percent of organizations had no formal business case for the development of Project Management Offices.
So how do you align projects with corporate strategies and goals? Michael Stanleigh suggests three things to help:
- Undertake a review of all the projects that are currently under way within the organization as well as those completed over the past year.
- Ask every department to list all of the projects that they are currently working on. What is the goal of each? What is the strategic alignment, if known?
- Create an inventory of all projects in the organization, regardless of size or scope, that are currently on the go within all departments and within the whole organization.
- Measure each of these projects. Are they are on time and on budget according to the original scope? Are they meeting customer requirements as defined? Or, are there no measurements in place?
- Identify projects completed over the past year and measure their success rate. These lessons learned will help to identify project prioritization in the next step. For example, if many projects were unsuccessful because of a lack of resources then resources required to complete future projects should be considered a criteria for determining project viability. If a project requires many resources, they may rate low on this criteria. If you decide that it is a strategically important project, you will have to ensure that the right resources must be made available or the project might fail.
Develop a systematic approach to prioritizing all projects.
- Develop criteria against which to prioritize all projects. Include impact on corporate strategy and customers. This is best done with a subcommittee of senior management.
- List all projects along with their goal, purpose and strategic alignment and the identified criteria necessary for determining the expected impact each project will have on the organization, its departments and its customers. This process will allow you to rank each project quantitatively and determine its level of priority.
- Establish a committee of senior management to review and assess project prioritization on a monthly basis. This committee will provide final approval on all project implementation priorities.
Align projects to corporate and departmental strategic plans.
- Review the corporate and departmental strategic plans and if none exist meet with the senior executive team to gain an understanding of the key strategic priorities.
- Examine all projects to determine their alignment with the corporate strategic goals. This strategic alignment will demonstrate how each project’s successful execution will support the corporate and/or departmental strategic plan.
- Terminate projects that are of low priority or not somehow linked to corporate and/or departmental strategy. Their immediate termination will ensure they stop costing the organization money, resources, time and lost customers. Projects not linked to corporate or departmental strategy add no measurable value to the organization.
I hope these ideas help your organization achieve better project alignment. As Harvey Levine suggests, this is only one of five important factors in project portfolio management. My next article will focus on helping projects become more consistent with the firm’s value and culture.
