Finance
When it Comes to Your 401k Or IRA Rollover, Get Advice From Someone Who Still Has All Their Money
This is great advice isn’t it? But whose retirement account wasn’t affected by recent losses in the market besides people in CDs or bonds?
The market crash of 2008 hit nearly everyone with a traditional retirement plan, and millions of people sustained losses of as much as 50% or more, wiping out trillions of dollars in value. Even people using purely “safe” mutual fund investments were hit very hard and it will take many years of constant positive returns just to get back to 2008 account balances.
For millions of people about to retire, the recent market crash in both stocks and real estate along with rising income taxes has become the perfect storm, devastating long term financial security, independence and retirement lifestyle.
To add insult to injury, almost every employer sponsored 401k plan in the country holding mutual fund investments has been the victim of usury level hidden fees and commissions. In many documented cases these outrageous fees were 10X the amount actually disclosed to the employees. The U.S. Department of Labor’s website warns every 401k account holder that a very small change in fees from 0.5% to 1.5% will slash the amount of your retirement nest egg by 28%! Hidden fees inside 401k mutual funds are a serious threat to your financial security, and most funds have hidden charges of 3% with many exceeding 5%!. The vast majority of mutual funds inside American’s 401k accounts are hiding fees double the amount the Department of Labor demonstrates as excessive. If just 1.5% will reduce your account balance by 28%, what kind of damage do you think 3, 4, 5% or more can do to your retirement?
The only benefit received in return for these confiscatory fees is the professional money management skills of the fund manager in charge of your money, hopefully resulting in lots of gains for your account; if your 401k didn’t take a hit during 2008, maybe 3% fees on all of your money every year is worth it?
Before you put another dime into your 401k, search YouTube, keyword “401k fee” and view a few of the mainstream media specials on how widespread the abuse of the American retirement plan has been. Then, if you have the stomach for it, open your most recent 401k statement and look at the mutual funds in your own account. If you are like most American’s, you are the victim of these hidden fees as well.
Then there is the future risk of rising income taxes further eroding your 401k power. At retirement you will pay taxes on every dime in your 401k based on future income tax rates. Most experts today agree that income taxes have to go up in the future to pay for many of the unfunded social programs in addition to Social Security. This is a huge problem, unfortunately for most people there seems to be no other answer for tax advantaged long term savings than a 401k plan.
But there is an answer! A tax friendly financial tool approved by the IRS and designed to help you accomplish your retirement goals with market based gains but at absolutely no market risk, it is called a 7702 Private Plan.
People who properly established their own 7702 Private Plan still have all of their money after the 2008 market crash, even though they earned above average gains during the market bull-run. Wouldn’t it be nice if your 401k mutual fund manager guaranteed that your account balance and any credited interest you earned could never be lost, regardless of the market conditions?
Every 7702 Private Plan is administered by a State licensed institution, by law that institution must maintain dollar for dollar cash reserves, the company must also guarantee your 7702 Private Plan will never earn less than 0% interest eliminating the possibility of loss.
Interest credits in a 7702 Private Plan are based on upward movements in a market index such as the S&P 500 index or a fixed interest rate. You have a choice, if you think the index is going to be down the next year you can choose to take the guaranteed interest rate (usually ranges from 4-7%) or you can choose a blend of any ratio between the market index and guaranteed rate, this blending strategy will ensure a positive return in your account regardless of market performance.
The company administering a 7702 Private Plan is also required by law to provide a minimum amount of life insurance death benefit in the plan, which is generally close to what you would have saved had you lived to retirement. In a 7702 Private Plan not only are your savings absolutely guaranteed from market losses, if you were to pass away for any reason prior to retirement your family’s financial future remains secure, no 401k, IRA, Mutual Fund or other high risk retirement saddled with worthless hidden fees can offer the financial security to you and your family of a 7702 Private Plan.
While the internal components of a 7702 Private Plan investment vehicle are very complicated (think of all the parts in your car complicated) the actual investment vehicle is highly regulated and has been in existence for more than 12 years. Representatives offering the 7702 Private Plan are typically independent and have sophisticated software that will clearly show you what you can expect to have at retirement compared to the after tax income you will receive from your current 401k or other retirement plan. It is critically important and often forgotten, that you don’t get to keep all the money in a 401k when you retire, there will be a huge income tax bill to pay every time income is taken out, further any 401k income taken also triggers punitive taxes on your Social Security income, up to 85%!
A 7702 Private Plan is an IRS approved method to safely replace your company 401k, it will create 100% tax free income that does not trigger punitive taxes on Social Security income and can never lose value due to market losses.
This truly unique retirement plan has protected the savings of millions of Americans throughout the country for over a decade, earning above average returns without risk. It has also proven itself a very safe vehicle, passing the stress test of 2001 and 2008 market crashes with flying colors. If you own a 401k, 403b, IRA, CD, Bond or other long term retirement plan, you owe it to yourself to find out all you can about the 7702 Private Plan before you make another contribution.
Finance
This Pandemic Is Tiresome
Are you looking for something to do at home? Or are you just sitting on the couch whining about being broke waiting for the lights to get turned off.
I have news for you, if you are not willing to take action, your friends cannot help because they’re just as broke as you are. The Government (in the U.S.) will not help. They went on Vacation. Banks will not lend you money to get by if you are out of work.
Are you already behind on rent or mortgage? Late already on Payments?
For many, this is the first time in history that we are finding it almost impossible to find a solution to our problems.
The Quarantine, high unemployment, benefits running out, businesses shutting down all mean that your options are limited. Crime is on the rise. People gotta eat. They need money. They need a way out of the mess we are all in.
Let me suggest just one option for you. Don’t worry, you can join for zero cost as an Affiliate. Click Here if you just cannot wait to see this. But let me tell you more first.
It is about Cyber Crime. By next year, this will be a 6 Trillion Dollar Industry. That is how much will be stolen from unsuspecting, everyday people.
If you have a bank account… your money can be stolen.
If you have a credit card… it can be maxed out by a stranger.
Your identity can be stolen and 10’s of 1,000’s of dollars in bills can be run up in your name.
Your tax refund can be sent to a hacker instead of your address.
Your mortgage payments can be diverted causing you to lose your home.
The latest technology is available to Cyber Criminals and they use it against you. Even big companies can be hacked, their reputations ruined, their bank accounts wiped out. When they must close… there goes your job through no fault of your own.
The Company I recommend is IdentityUSA. Like I said, it’s free to be an Affiliate and you’d be providing a real service to millions of potential clients.
They Monitor Your Identity. They Monitor the Credit Bureaus 24/7 for you. If you were hacked, they have Identity Protection and up to $1,000,000 in ID Theft Protection. There’s Legal Access. Financial Coaching. A Tax Hotline. Device Protection. Dark Web Monitoring and even Keystroke Encryption.
IdentityUSA offers real protection that is vital to protecting your Assets and even your Reputation. Can you afford to be hacked? At a time when things are difficult anyway, the last thing people need is to be hacked and have their lives ruined by unscrupulous Cyber Criminals. If interested: click here
Finance
Tips For Choosing The Best Personal Loan
Stuck in midst of a financial crisis and need money urgently? Do not worry because getting money instantly in your bank account is now possible with the concept of personal loans.
These are unsecured loans which imply that they can be taken by individuals without them having to keep anything as a mortgage to help them meet their financial requirements much quickly. With the help of these, one can easily settle his/her financial problems temporarily. However, before applying for personal loans the following five points must be kept in mind.
• The rate of interest: Since this type of loan is an unsecured loan, the lender has no certainty of getting back the money as the borrower does not have to keep any of his belonging as a mortgage. This is the reason why personal loans are not approved much easily as compared to any other type of loans. Hence the rates of interests of these are much higher as compared to the others. Thus, one must either opt for a fixed rate of interest or a variable one depending on his requirement.
• Charges for penalty: In order to make sure that the loan you are applying for would prove to be affordable in the near future, one must take notes of minute details like penalty charges which may be applied in case the individual fails to clear off his dues on time. Care should be taken to check whether these charges are much higher or not so as to be prepared completely for any circumstances arising in near future.
• Credit score history: The prerequisite for being able to apply for a loan is having a good credit score so that you can be rest assured of getting the loan sanctioned in your name. Take proper note of clearing off the dues, especially those pertaining to credit cards as all these will be reflected once the processing of your application begins.
• Hunt till you find the best deal: Compare the interest rates of all personal loans available in the market before making a choice. The lower the rate of interest the more pocket-friendly it would prove to be for you in the long run. Also, make sure that if you opt for paying EMI’s for a longer tenure then you must be given the privilege of repaying at your own suitable pace.
• Analyze the purpose of the loan: Some people take personal loans in order to invest it in the stock market to make more money out of it. This is highly discouraged as greed should not be the guiding factor behind you applying for a loan.
Thus, if you are planning to apply for a personal loan soon then these points would surely help you in finding the best plan based on your requirements.
Finance
Virtual Reality Casino Guide
Did you ever imagine that at some point in your life you would go to a casino… without going to a casino? Yes, you read it correctly. ‘Going but not really going’ is possible with the advanced technology. When Virtual Reality (VR) first emerged, many people were uncertain on whether to applause the news or not. Some were seriously concerned, whilst others saw it a great step in technology that will help in transforming the modern world.
We have come a long way from the online casinos of two decades ago where the attempt to make casinos as more realistic as possible hit a rock due to inadequate graphics and creativity. Thanks to the available high-tech, you can enjoy games with crystal clear graphics and sound effects in popular games like slots and online roulette.
Virtual reality technology and the VR casinos are becoming more widespread and accepted by hundreds of thousands of online gamers from all over the world. Some gamblers prefer playing at a land-based casino where they are free to walk around and choose their favorite slot machines or table games over the online casinos. Regardless, you will find the VR Casinos more immersive, interactive, and entertaining.
In this guide, we explore the emergence of Virtual Reality Casinos, some of the best games you can play, the best VR casino game developers, and much much more.
What is Virtual Reality?
Virtual reality is a simulation, or better explained as an immersive computer-generated world that engages the human senses. Normally, the user must wear a VR Helmet or goggles which will take you to a virtual 3D world. The helmet is equipped with multiple LED screens and a pre-installed stereo sound system.
Since the first VR- helmet sold by SEGA hit the markets over 20 years ago, the technology has made a tremendous advancement in the quality and design of VR technology. There are four renown names which are closely associated with the VR helmets, SONY, HTC, OSVR, and Oculus Rift. These are main producers and developers or VR helmets.
It is important to understand from the start that VR technology is not only utilized in casinos but also in fields like education, health, therapy, military training, and more. But the most industry that is expected to benefit greatly is the casino. In fact, reputable sites like SlotsMillion has already paved the way for the Online Casino.
How does the VR Casino work?
As aforementioned, you will require virtual reality goggles. Once the goggles or helmet is put on, everything will blacken out before a screen appears. This is your new virtual world. The gambler interacts with the screen using a controller and of course, their hands. There is a video released by SlotsMillion Casino where viewers can witness the sweetness of playing at a VR casino.
Using this technology, players are able to enter into a standard casino with slot machines, roulette tables, cool jazzy music, bar disks, lounge couches, and much more. You can choose to gamble on the go or from the coziness of your couch.
Which games are available in VR Casinos?
Although the VR casino industry is still at an embryonic stage, a couple of great games have emerged from different software developers like Microgaming and Net Entertainment. If you are interested in playing VR casino games, you will probably come across an array of over 40 titles in SlotsMillion Casino such as Slots, Poker, Roulette, Blackjack tournaments, Gin Rummy, and Poker Dice.
VR Slots
Virtual reality slots are the most popular and played VR games. Maybe its due to their attractive graphics, animations, and sound effects. You can expect to find titles like Starburst, Fox in Wins, Ace of Spades, Pistols and Roses, Big Bad Wolf, Go Bananas, Gonzo’s Quest, and Robbin Hood Shifting Riches.
VR Blackjack
There is a good number of virtual reality Blackjack variations with the same fun and excitement as in online casinos. Using the VR goggles, you will be able to reach out and place your chips on the table, feel the cards, stand, hit, double, just like in a brick and mortar casino.
VR Roulette
Virtual reality roulette games are the third most popular in VR casinos. The reason is that it is loved by both high roller and low budget gamblers.
Who are the pioneers of Virtual Reality casino games?
Virtual Reality games are spreading at an alarming speed and many players are getting attracted to them every day. As a result, two of the most reputable software developers have taken the initiative of delivering players with the first games in VR Casinos. These companies are the true visionaries who have made this dream come true. The two main pioneers are none other than the multi-award winner, Microgaming, and Net Entertainment.
Net Entertainment
NetEnt has been in online casino industry since 1996 and it is the company responsible for the popular VR slot games like Jack and the Bean Stalk, and Jack’s World. The games come with high-quality 3D graphics, great sound effects, and animations, just as you would expect from the developer.
Microgaming
Microgaming is known for supplying some of the best slots titles to some of the industry’s best online casino sites. Other being the ground-breaker in the world of virtual reality, Microgaming has developed the most exciting games which have won it multiple awards over the past years.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of VR casinos?
Similar to any other online casino games and sites, there are some weaknesses and strengths of playing at a VR casino. Here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of VR casinos:
Advantages
• VR casinos have the ability to detect the player’s presence in the game.
• Gamblers are able to chat and converse with others while playing.
• VR Casino games are available in a great array and they are expected to grow.
• Players get an opportunity to step out of their daily routine
• There is constantly updating in the virtual reality casino industry.
Disadvantages
• There is a risk of being addictive
• Players tend to spend more than their set budget
What do I need to play at a VR Casino?
Before you start playing at a VR Casino, it is prudent to check and see that your computer has the necessary aspects. This will enable you to download the VR casino software and install it on your machine without difficulty. So, here are some of the basic aspects needed for Virtual Reality casino gaming;
• Windows 7 SP1 and higher
• Intel i5-4590 or higher
• NVIDIA GTX 970 / AD 290 or higher
• At least 8 Gigabyte plus RAM
• HDMI 1.3 video out-compatible
• 2 USB 3.0 ports
Bottom Line
The virtual reality casino is the most incredible invention in the gambling industry and the real future of online gaming. Although the games are not many compared to online casinos, you will definitely be immersed, entertained, and stand a chance of winning huge prizes. Remember, gambling is highly addictive. Gamble Responsibly.
When it Comes to Your 401k Or IRA Rollover, Get Advice From Someone Who Still Has All Their Money
200 bodies found in Mariupol basement as war rages in east
This Pandemic Is Tiresome
Tips For Choosing The Best Personal Loan
ADDX Received $120M From Singapore Venture Capital
Virtual Reality Casino Guide
Latest Update Regarding Re-registration Of Outside Vehicles, Miseries Faced By The Owners | Details Here
Toeing the line becoming a tipping point for Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum in Heat-Celtics East finals
Building The Professional Services Firm
The Easy Way to Balance Your Checkbook
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News2 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online