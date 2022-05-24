Finance
Where Are The Best Hospitals in Amman, Jordan?
Amman is the capital of Jordan and it is a city where the ancient culture and modern day amenities blend. The city is an attractive tourist destination; it has been built on a series of hills and the famous Dead Sea is just a short distance from here. Jordan features among the top healthcare centers in Middle East and the World Bank ranks it as the best destination for medical tourism in the region. The city has a host of clinics and hospital that offer good services to the people.
King Hussein Medical Center is a leading and prominent multidisciplinary medical institution in Jordan. This center comprises of five hospitals and provides advanced medical care to its patients. Al-Hussein Hospital set up in 1973 is oldest of the five hospitals that form the groups. It is also one of the busiest hospitals in the country and is equipped with state of art technology. The surgery department at the hospital provides latest technology treatment like the minimal invasive and endoscopic surgery. Other services offered are comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic treatment for internal medicine, nephrology, respiratory medicine, hematology and oncology, neurology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, dermatology and venerealogy. The hospital also has well equipped ophthalmology, E.N.T, pediatrics, dental and obstetrics and gynecology departments.
Queen Alia Heart Institute was set up in 1983 dedicated to providing comprehensive cardiac care to the patients. It is also a part of the King Hussein Medical Center. The hospital has a coronary care unit, an intensive care unit and post surgery care unit. The procedures carried out at the hospital are mainly open heart surgeries and cardiac transplants. There is an advanced laboratory at the center that carries out no-invasive advanced investigations. Queen Rania Paediatrics Hospital, part of the same group is the first hospital in the country that specializes in pediatric care. The hospital is equipped with the latest technology and co-ordinates with hospitals from US and UK for cooperation and consultation.
Jordan Hospital at Amman is a JCI accredited hospital that offers advanced healthcare services. It is also compliant with ISQua (International Society for quality in Health Care) standards and is ISO 9002-2000 certified. The hospital is a major healthcare destination in North Africa and Middle East. Quite a few doctors at the hospital have trained in Europe, Britain or United States. The multidisciplinary hospital offers treatments in the fields of neurosurgery, cardiac care, organ transplant, pediatric, orthopedics, cardiac and vascular surgery, urology, nephrology and orthopedics. Other departments at the hospital are an emergency department, nuclear medicine unit, renal dialysis unit, lithotripsy unit, physiotherapy unit, an ICU and a radiology department.
The Al-Essra Hospital is a JCIA accredited hospital and is located at the Queen Rania Al Abdallah Street, Opposite Jordian University Mosque. The emergency at the hospital is operational day and night and is the most advanced and sophisticated emergency departments in Jordan at both public and private level. The hospital has set up a hotline telephone number (530-0333) for requesting an ambulance at any time of the day. There are facilities at the hospital both for small and major surgeries, heart and lung ailments, maternity care, orthopedic problems and kidney troubles. Besides these there is are IVF, physiotherapy, endoscopy and respiratory departments at the hospital.
Specialty Hospital is located in the central part of Amman and has been operational since 1993. The specialties at the hospital are successful organs transplantation especially for kidney transplants, open heart surgeries, cures for musculoskeletal disorders and eye related problems. The emergency department at the hospital is operational 24 hours and is equipped with modern medical technology.
Al Khalidi Medical Center, A Heart & Comprehensive Specialty Hospital was set by Dr. Ibrahim Al Khalidi in 1978. It offers a number of highly specialized medical and surgical procedures. The Emergency and Trauma Center that is operational round the clock and the ambulances are also available around the clock. The hospital offers pathology services, IVF procedures, advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services, IVF, dental services and it has a dialysis unit, a pain clinic, an eye center and a pathology department.
Finance
Making Money Online – Long Tail and Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) Keywords
If you want to get any kind of traffic to your website or blog, you must use keyword phrases in your content.
Is this the only way to get traffic?
No, but it’s the best free way to attract visitors to your site.
Using a free or paid keyword tool, you will type in the word you want to target and see what results come up. Usually you’ll get a long list of keyword phrases that you can use for your content. At first glance this list looks great, but are all these phrases really going to produce the results you want?
No.
The next step in your keyword research education is learning about Long Tail Keywords and Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) keywords. These are two additional elements to keyword research that you must know in order to get the maximum results from your efforts. This knowledge alone can put you miles above your less informed competition.
Long Tail Keywords
While doing your online marketing research, you will often come across discussions about long tail keywords. Okay, so what are they?
Long tail means, not so popular or low hanging fruit. Basically some keyword phrases are more popular than others. The more popular phrases naturally produce the most searches, and therefore, the potential for bigger traffic numbers. However, because of their popularity, every Tom, Joe and Mary will be using them in their content.
This means that the competition to rank well in the search engines for the most popular keyword phrases will be pretty stiff. So, what’s an eager internet marketer to do?
Go for the low hanging fruit, of course. Yeah, this means you’ll be giving up huge chunks of potential traffic, but your odds of ranking in the top 20 for those phrases are pretty slim to begin with so, why not give yourself a better advantage?
You can dramatically increase your chances of ranking in the top 20 results by using long tail keywords.
Here’s how to look for these gems:
Lets use the keyword – mortgage.
You go to your keyword tool and type in – mortgage. You get the following results:
Mortgage rates = 9617 searches per day
Home mortgage – 1798 searches per day
Mortgage how much can I borrow = 298 searches per day
How low can 30 year fixed mortgage interest rates go = 19 searches per day
Okay, here’s how you’re going to analyze your results and quickly decide whether or not these keyword phrases are good choices.
Go to Google and do a search for each of the above keyword phrases – make sure you put them in quotation marks i.e. “mortgage rates”.
By using quotation marks, you’ll get an accurate picture of how many sites are using those exact same keyword phrases. The fewer sites using these phrases, the better your chances of ranking in the top tier of search engine results.
Here’s the results of our Google search:
“Mortgage rates” = 51,300,000 competing pages
“Home mortgage” = 43,300,000 competing pages
“Mortgage how much can I borrow” = 16,500 competing pages
“How low can 30 year fixed mortgage interest rates go” = 0 competing pages
Mortgage Rates and Home Mortgage gets thousands of searches per day, but look at your competition. Wow. There’s just no way you are going to rank well for those two phrases. The best thing to do is forget about them. Move on down the line to find some low hanging fruit.
Ideally, you want to find phrases that have under 50,000 competing pages.
Mortgage how much can I borrow has 298 searches per day and only 16,500 competing pages.
How low can 30 year fixed mortgage interest rates go has 19 searches per day and zero competing pages.
If your niche is mortgage and you put these two excellent phrases on your site, you will be in prime position to rank well. You may get less traffic for these, but these people are just as hungry for information as all those bigger traffic people. Using long tail keywords can result in getting highly targeted traffic to your site.
Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) Keywords
LSI is something that is fairly new on the scene. Google and other search engines are now taking LSI into account when ranking web pages, so this is something you need to know about.
LSI is basically a set of related keywords that are sprinkled throughout your web page content, or article, in a completely natural way. These words tell the search engines that your content has a high relevancy value to people looking for certain information.
Kwbrows.com is a good free tool that can help you find LSI keywords.
Let’s find some LSI keywords for – mortgage.
Here are the results:
FHA, mortgage loan, second mortgage, mortgage broker, mortgages, interest, calculator, bank.
Using these words throughout your content, in addition to regular keywords, can result in higher search engine rankings for your website pages.
Finance
6 Tips on Choosing Your Website Designing Software
The website designing business is a very lucrative career option these days because no matter what the size of the business is, everyone wants to have an online presence. To set up this business, the first thing you will need is a good website designing software. If you are new to this line of work, here are some tips to help you in choosing a good website designing software.
1. Check out the templates which are available with the software. You should also check out the appearance of the software and how it can be useful for your purpose. A good website designing software should come with easy user interface.
2. If you are a new designer, you should choose a web designing software that is simple and easy to understand. You will find that there are many WYSIWG editors that are perfect for beginners. The full meaning of the word is “What you see is what you get”; they display instantly how a website will look like the moment you are designing it or writing the codes in the HTML editor.
3. If you are a professional designer and in tandem with the latest in designing and technology, you should choose any software which comes with all the latest features. You have enough of experience to understand the complexities of such software. You will need such updated software to meet demands of customers.
4. Different kinds of website need different kind of programming language. Some are very common like HTML while some need specific scripting language like PHP. A good website designing software should support all of them and if not, there should be provision for adding it with no or little charges.
5. A good website designing software will support various kinds of image formats. It should not only support basic image formats, but also advanced and latest ones like Flash.
6. Last but not the least is the price of the software. It should be in tandem with the features that the software is providing. Look out for hidden costs as well as up gradation costs. If you like the software but believe that the price is a little high for you, you can always go for software financing from a good lender.
Finance
22 Great Ways to Save Your Money
How to Save your Money?
1. Turn off the television.
The Greatest way to save money is to drastically cut down on the amount of television you watch. There are a lot of financial benefits to this: less exposure to spending-inducing ads, a lower electric bill (and perhaps a lower cable bill if you downgrade your subscription), more time to focus on other things in life, such as a side business and so on.
Want to take things a step further? Consider cutting the cord to cable TV altogether.
2. Enough with the collection and time to sell
Many years ago people thought their collection would bring them riches. Beanie Babies were a big fad at one time, as were Longaberger baskets. Now you can find those items on resale sites like Craigslist and at garage sales for a fraction of their initial cost, leaving many people who sunk thousands of dollars into their “investments” wondering what happened.
To avoid situations like this, never collect items of questionable value. And if you want to recoup some of the money you’ve already spent on collectible items, you can start selling them now and use those funds for any number of worthy financial goals.
3. Sign up for as many free customer rewards program you can
No matter where you live, you’ll find plenty of retailers who are willing to reward you for shopping at their store. Here’s the basic game plan for maximizing these programs: create a Gmail or Yahoo address just for these mailings, collect every card you can, and then check that account for extra coupons whenever you’re ready to shop. You can add to those rewards and discounts by using rewards credit cards to earn points on purchases at a wide range of stores that can be redeemed for cash back or other benefits.
4. Get creative
If you want to save money while also giving generously, creating your own homemade gifts is one way to accomplish both goals. You can make food mixes, candles, fresh-baked bread or cookies, soap, and all kinds of other things at home quite easily and inexpensively.
5. Understand the 30-day rule.
Avoiding instant gratification is one of the most important rules of personal finance, and waiting 30 days to decide on a purchase is an excellent way to implement that rule.
6. Prepare a list before going out for shopping and please stick to it
One of the easiest ways to save money is to only shop when you have all what you are buying written down. Because when you’re without one, you typically end up buying things you didn’t plan for or budget for and this will cost a lot. Creating a list before you go to the grocery store is very important and not only does it help you buy items that fit with your meal plan, but it can also help you avoid buying food you might waste. Always create a list and, more importantly “STICK TO IT”.
7. Call friends over instead of going out
Going out to eat has a way of completely destroying both your food budget and your entertainment budget in one fell swoop. And no matter what, it is always cheaper to stay in with friends and come up with your own entertainment.
8. Spend less entertaining your children
Most children, especially young ones, can be entertained very cheaply. Play ball in the backyard; teach them to ride a bike without training wheels once and for all.
9. Negotiate rates with your credit card company or complete a balance transfer.
Now if you’re paying a lot of interest on your credit cards, it’s important to know that you do have some power as long as you’ve been making your payments. Not only do you have the right to negotiate your current interest rate with your credit card issuer, but you have the right to transfer your balance to an entirely different card as well. Start by calling your card issuer at the number on the back of your card and explaining your request. If you don’t make any progress with them, check out these balance transfer credit cards to find one with an introductory 0% APR that could help you save hundreds of dollars in interest over time.
10. Clean out those closets.
Go through your closets and find anything and everything you no longer use. Then, don’t just get rid of it, use it to your benefit.
11. Drink more water.
Now not only does drinking plenty of water have great health benefits, it also have financial benefits, too. Drink a big glass of water before each meal in order to stay fuller longer and ultimately eat less. Not only will you save on the food bill, but you’ll also feel better after you become properly hydrated.
Remember; tap water is not only just as clean as bottled water, it’s also free.
12. Avoid going to Fast food/ Restaurants
Now instead of eating fast food or just nuking some prepackaged dinner when you get home, try making some simple and healthy replacements that you can take with you. An hour’s worth of preparation one weekend can leave you with a ton of cheap and easy dinner and snack options for the following week.
13. Quit Smoking
As a smoker, you will know by now that your habit is not only expensive, but potentially deadly as well. If you want to add years to your life and save a boatload of money, the easiest thing to do is to stop smoking altogether.
14. Turn off the lights and save your electricity bill.
Keeping the lights on in your home may not be expensive on a per-watt basis, but it sure does cost money over time. To save as much as you can, turn off lights any time you leave your house – or even when you leave the room. Turning off lights when you have plenty of natural sunlight can also help keep your electric bill down over time. The bottom line: If you aren’t using a light, turn it off.
15. Increase your yard sales
Yard sales are a great place to score awesome deals on items you need anyway – think house wares, shoes, clothing, or even sports equipment. The key is, you have to be careful not to use the low prices found at sales as an excuse to buy things you don’t need. Advice; at your next garage sale, limit yourself to items that were already on your list of things to buy.
16. Purchase quality appliances that will last.
It’s worth the time to do a bit of research when you buy a new appliance. A reliable, energy-efficient washer and dryer might cost you quite a bit now, but if it continually saves you energy and lasts for 15 years instead of five, you’ll save significant money in the long run.
17. Compare price list of groceries and find the cheaper one
Most of us get in a routine of shopping at the same grocery store, and we may not even realize that we’re not getting the best deal. Fortunately, there’s a simple way to find the cheapest store around. Just keep track of the 20 or so things you buy most often, then shop for these items at a variety of stores. Eventually, one store will come out on top for your purchases – just make that one your regular shopping destination and you’ll automatically save money.
18. Share your dreams with those you love and also those that love you.
I know this is an odd way to save money, but think about it. If you spend time with the people you love the most and come to some consensus about your dreams, it becomes easy for you all to plan for it. Set a big, audacious goal together and encourage each other to be financially fit – soon, you’ll find you’re doing it naturally and your dreams are coming closer than ever.
19. Get to know how to fix things yourself
Many years ago, it was far more difficult to find ways to fix everyday items we have in our homes. But today, it should be a piece of cake. You can find online tutorials and videos that show you how to fix almost anything, and all for free. No matter what you’re trying to fix, it’s always worth a shot. Learning a new skill never hurts either. You can always go to places like http://www.youtube.com and get some tutorial videos.
20. Never look down on yourself after making a mistake
Even if you make 10 good choices in your life, it’s easy to beat yourself up and feel like a failure over one bad choice. If you make a big mistake and realize it, think about why you realized it now instead of then, and try to apply that later on. The memory of that mistake can end up being very valuable, indeed.
21. Never look back – Always look further
Don’t let the mistakes of your past drag you down into more mistakes. Instead, look ahead to the future. Learn to see past mistakes for what they are. Sometimes the best life lessons are learned through life experience, good or bad, so embrace your past and don’t run from it. Promising to do better and setting goals can help keep mistakes where they belong which is in the past.
22. Don’t ever give up
Whenever the struggle against debt feels like it’s too much, go read a personal finance blog or get a finance tips book and remember that there are a lot of people out there fighting the same fight.
To get more of this please visit: http://bayoxgo.blogpot.com
