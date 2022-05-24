Who Killed The McStays

Share Pin 0 Shares

The McStay family murders happened in 2010, but there are some incidents you will never forget. The documentary series Two Shallow Graves brings us a new perspective as we get new information and are left on our own to interpret all that happened in the past years.

As most people know, Charles “Chase” Meritt was the prime suspect in the murder case and in early 2020; he was sentenced to death for the murders. This series has brought light to the investigation; as we become a part of it from the beginning to the end.

Who Killed The McStay Family?

On June 10, 2019, Charles Meritt, the family friend and business partner of Joseph McStay; was found guilty of the murder of Joseph McStay, his wife Summer, and their two children. On January 21, 2020, Meritt was sentenced to death.

What Is The Series Two Shallow Graves About?

The documentary series Two Shallow Graves, will release on Investigation Discovery on May 22, 2022, shows the various interviews of the suspects, witnesses, evidence and theories involved in the investigation of the McStay murders.

The documentary also shows the arrest and trial of Charles Meritt; both from the prosecutor’s view and the view of defence. There are seven episodes in the series.

Was There Any Other Theory?

Before their remains showed up in the desert near Victorville, California, also speculated many theories. Following the family’s disappearance, a radio host Rick Baker published a book named No Goodbyes: The Mysterious Disappearance of the McStay Family, where he speculated that Summer might have committed the murders.

After thorough research and interviews, he wrote the book, finding that Joseph had an unexplained illness and Summer was very possessive, among other facts. However, new facts came to light when their bodies were found, and Baker provided a refund to anyone who bought the book before 2013.

When Joseph’s father was asked if he believed that Chase committed the murders, he said he had faith in Chase, as Joseph had faith in him. He hoped that Chase was not involved in their murders.

When the family disappeared, they found no signs of struggle. It was deduced that the family must have left for Mexico, as a carton of eggs had been left on the counter; and there were two child-size bowls of popcorn on the sofa. There were also searches on the web like, “What documents do children need for travelling to Mexico?”

When their remains were discovered, their deaths were ruled as a homicide, and the investigation began, with Charles Meritt soon becoming the prime suspect. Meritt has previously been convicted of burglary and stolen property. He was writing essentially large amounts of checks to himself in his shared business with Joseph McStay.

Even though Meritt claimed that he had passed the polygraph test, he pointed all the evidence to him. Eventually, he was found guilty of their murders.

Will The Series Change Anything?

Two Shallow Graves brings us all the investigation and the prosecution facts. The series doesn’t change and leaves us to understand everything that has happened since the disappearance.

