Who Killed The McStays
The McStay family murders happened in 2010, but there are some incidents you will never forget. The documentary series Two Shallow Graves brings us a new perspective as we get new information and are left on our own to interpret all that happened in the past years.
As most people know, Charles “Chase” Meritt was the prime suspect in the murder case and in early 2020; he was sentenced to death for the murders. This series has brought light to the investigation; as we become a part of it from the beginning to the end.
Who Killed The McStay Family?
On June 10, 2019, Charles Meritt, the family friend and business partner of Joseph McStay; was found guilty of the murder of Joseph McStay, his wife Summer, and their two children. On January 21, 2020, Meritt was sentenced to death.
What Is The Series Two Shallow Graves About?
The documentary series Two Shallow Graves, will release on Investigation Discovery on May 22, 2022, shows the various interviews of the suspects, witnesses, evidence and theories involved in the investigation of the McStay murders.
The documentary also shows the arrest and trial of Charles Meritt; both from the prosecutor’s view and the view of defence. There are seven episodes in the series.
Was There Any Other Theory?
Before their remains showed up in the desert near Victorville, California, also speculated many theories. Following the family’s disappearance, a radio host Rick Baker published a book named No Goodbyes: The Mysterious Disappearance of the McStay Family, where he speculated that Summer might have committed the murders.
After thorough research and interviews, he wrote the book, finding that Joseph had an unexplained illness and Summer was very possessive, among other facts. However, new facts came to light when their bodies were found, and Baker provided a refund to anyone who bought the book before 2013.
When Joseph’s father was asked if he believed that Chase committed the murders, he said he had faith in Chase, as Joseph had faith in him. He hoped that Chase was not involved in their murders.
When the family disappeared, they found no signs of struggle. It was deduced that the family must have left for Mexico, as a carton of eggs had been left on the counter; and there were two child-size bowls of popcorn on the sofa. There were also searches on the web like, “What documents do children need for travelling to Mexico?”
When their remains were discovered, their deaths were ruled as a homicide, and the investigation began, with Charles Meritt soon becoming the prime suspect. Meritt has previously been convicted of burglary and stolen property. He was writing essentially large amounts of checks to himself in his shared business with Joseph McStay.
Even though Meritt claimed that he had passed the polygraph test, he pointed all the evidence to him. Eventually, he was found guilty of their murders.
Will The Series Change Anything?
Two Shallow Graves brings us all the investigation and the prosecution facts. The series doesn’t change and leaves us to understand everything that has happened since the disappearance.
Two Harbors City Council votes for recall of mayor
The Two Harbors City Council voted to recall Mayor Chris Swanson on Monday.
After a tense hour-long meeting, the council voted 6-1 to call for a recall of Swanson, with only Swanson voting no. The embattled mayor now has until the end of the month to resign. If he does not, a recall election will be held in August.
The move comes after the second recall petition submitted by hundreds of Two Harbors voters was certified by the city administration last week . The recall effort was spurred by Swanson’s underwater hotel and cryptocurrency pursuits and other potential conflicts of interest and ethical concerns coming to light.
In a March memorandum of opinion, City Attorney Tim Costley wrote that Swanson repeatedly used his official city position “for personal benefit or business interests” on a number of issues, violating both the city’s communication’s policy and city code.
But on Monday, Swanson said “there has not been one allegation that has been proven” against him and dismissed Costley’s findings as “issues” with the communication policy.
“Mistakes happen,” he said.
He then spent a considerable amount of time reading directly from the amended lawsuit filed last week seeking to nullify the recall and lamenting that it was unclear exactly what the recall process was.
“I believe I have the ability to have due process,” Swanson said. “It has never been explained to this council what the process is. Can somebody show me a document that says ‘here’s what the process is’?”
“I can do that,” Costley said. “Read the (city) charter. Chapter nine.”
The lawsuit was filed by Tim Jezierski, chair of the Lake County Republicans, along with a Jane and John Doe against the city of Two Harbors and the organizers of the “Resign or Recall” effort.
The lawsuit claims the recall effort erred because it failed to follow Minnesota’s process to recall a state official, even though Swanson is a city employee.
Costley said the city charter trumps state law when the two are “in conflict,” and that the charter makes clear what the recall process is.
A hearing on the lawsuit is expected later this week or next week, Costley said.
Swanson urged the council to table the vote until the lawsuit was resolved.
A member of the audience watching online, who apparently had forgotten to mute the microphone, responded, “Shut the f—- up.”
Costley said the charter makes it clear that once signatures on a recall petition are verified by city administration, the council “shall” call for a recall.
“There are no other alternatives,” Costley said.
“The charter is your constitution. That’s what you follow. You may not like the language in the charter, it may not serve your purpose, but it is really clear. … If you want to change (the city charter), that’s great,” Costley said. “But it’s too late to change it now.”
Councilor Cathy Erickson urged the council to follow the charter, take the advice of Costley and vote for the recall of Swanson.
“I have read the charter many times the past several months, as have people in the community, and they have an expectation that we’re going to follow the charter as it is right now,” Erickson said.
Swanson has until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, to resign. If he does not, a recall election will be Aug. 9 in which voters can vote yes or no on whether they think Swanson should remain in office.
The first petition calling for Swanson’s recall garnered almost 1,000 signatures but organizers withdrew it after a lawsuit claimed it misled signers by promising the signatures would not become public or viewed by Swanson. The group then collected more than 600 signatures in five days with the full understanding that signatures will be public. The city last week verified 532 of those signers were eligible voters in Two Harbors, more than the 498 — or 20% of the city’s registered voters — required by the city’s charter for a petition to move forward.
“We’re just pleased that the process that’s been so clearly laid out in our charter is finally proceeding forward,” Todd Ronning, chair of the Resign or Recall Committee, said after Monday’s meeting. “We’re just disappointed with the drivel from the mayor. I couldn’t quite understand his logic, the logic of his argument.”
How Many Episodes Are There Of Two Shallow Graves
Two Shallow Graves has us jumping on our seats ever since its release. Although it focuses more on the aftermath than solving the murders, the audience is thrilled with the courtroom drama and can’t wait to find the actual killer. Did Meritt kill the McStays, or was he defending himself?
Was he proven guilty? Why were the McStays killed in such a cold-blooded manner? The evidence against Meritt is circumstantial, but did he kill them or hide something else? To know more, stream Two Shallow Graves on Investigation Discovery!
When And Where Did Two Shallow Graves Release?
The first three episodes of Two Shallow Graves were released on Investigation Discovery on May 22, 2022, with two episodes being released on each of the following days. The fourth- and fifth episodes were released on May 23, 2022.
The pre-final and final episode will release on May 24, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.
What Are Two Shallow Graves About?
Two Shallow Graves is a documentary series based on the McStay murders in 2010, released on Investigation Discovery.
The seemingly perfect McStay family used to live in Fallbrook, California. The family consisted of the father, Joseph, the mother, Summer, and their two boys, four-year-old Gianni and three-year-old Joseph Jr. One fine day in early February 2010, the family just disappeared into thin air and found their car in a parking lot near the US-Mexican border. Still, there was no trace of them until three years later, when a fellow motorcyclist discovered their remains in two shallow graves in a Californian desert.
As their murders are investigated, their family friend, Charles Meritt, is taken in as the prime suspect after finding that Meritt was stealing their money, and Joseph sent his last voicemail to him.
Till now, Meritt has been able to bypass all the allegations brought against him, claiming that the evidence against him has been misinterpreted. In the end, Charles Meritt was sentenced to death for the gruesome murder of his business partner Joseph and his family.
Is Two Shallow Graves A Real Story?
Two Shallow Graves is based on the real incident of the disappearance of the McStay family on February 4, 2010. The series consists of the investigation and interviews of most people linked to it.
What Happened In The End?
After years of investigation, Charles Meritt was found guilty of the murder of the McStay family on June 10, 2019. He was sentenced to death on January 21, 2020. Through the series, we look at new suspects and the trial of Meritt from both the prosecutor’s and the defender’s point of view.
Are There Any Other Ways To Watch This Documentary Series?
Once the final episode is released, all the episodes will be available for streaming on Discovery+. You can also watch by adding Discovery+ to the Prime Video subscription. The series will also be available on Hulu + Live TV.
Do You Have To Watch Love Death And Robots In Order
Love, Death And Robots (Love, Death + Robots) is an English animated anthology series developed by Tim Miller. This series premiered on May 15, 2019, on Netflix. The series consists of three seasons with 6-22 minute long thirty-five episodes.
The show’s executive producers include Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen. Each episode is a stand-alone episode without any connections between them. Thirty-five episodes of the series have been released over three years.
Do You Have To Watch The Episodes In Order?
Each episode of the series, which spread along the three seasons, is stand-alone without connecting them. Each episode has its theme, content, and story, which will not interfere with any other episodes you watch. So you can stream it or pick and watch your favorite episodes with your favorite characters. It is absolutely fine to watch the series in whichever way you want.
About Love, Death And Robots
Love, Death And Robots can be considered as a brilliant mix of “Heavy Metal(1981)” and “Black Mirror”. This series comes under anthology, science fiction, adult animation, horror, and comedy. Each episode has a different story and genre.
It is a visual treat and widely enjoyed by people, especially the science fiction parts. Even though it is an animated series, the graphics and actions are just awesome in a way that you won’t be able to take off your eyes from the screen. It is an all in one package for those who love all genres.
Season one, two, and three, not to mention that each episode of the three seasons is equally awesome in its unique way. If you are not a fan of science fiction, you can select any other genre and watch the exact episode with your favorite genre and characters.
Season one consists of eighteen episodes; season two includes eight episodes, and season three have nine episodes. Love, Death And Robots have not been renewed yet for another season is a little disappointing news for all the fans.
The production companies of the series include Netflix Studios and Blur Studio, and Netflix Streaming Services do the distribution.
Where To Watch
All three seasons of “Love, Death And Robots” are available on Netflix.
Voice Cast of Love, Death And Robots
Some Of The Voice Cast Of The Series Include:
Madeleine Knight as Greta, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Gail, Topher Grace as Rob, Helen Sadler as Sonnie, Hayley McLaughlin as Jennifer, Samira Wiley as Lieutenant Colby, Nolan North as Ugly Dave, Henry Douthwaite as Thom, Stefan Kapicic as Lt. Nikolai Zakharov, Josh Brener as K-VRC, Gary Cole s The Inspector, Kevin Michael Richardson as Zima, Jill Talley as Kali, Maurice LaMarche as Narrator
Show Rating
Love, Death And Robots have got pretty good ratings on various platforms. It has a rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb, 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 6/10 on IGN.
