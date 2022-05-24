News
Will Virtual Reality Transform the Gaming Industry?
Virtual reality, or “VR” as it is more commonly known, is about to fundamentally change the gaming industry as the possibilities of the ground-breaking technology are virtually limitless. At least that is what the advocates of VR technology claim. On the other hand, others argue that the technology has never really succeeded before and is therefore unlikely to do so in the near future.
In the coming years, the VR market is expected to grow more or less explosively. According to reports, the global VR market was worth nearly $21.83 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to nearly $766 billion by 2025. However, this includes other uses beyond gaming, such as healthcare and other parts of the entertainment industry.
We can already see a clear increase in demand for more realistic games, such as casino games with live dealers. Casinos with such games already combine the real world with the virtual one, even if it is far from the experience that VR offers.
So will Virtual Reality change the gaming industry, or is it just a trend that will slowly blow out? And if it does take off, what will be the impact on the global gaming industry?
The start of something revolutionary… or not?
When VR technology became a thing a few years ago, many saw a world where gaming would be taken to new heights. Putting on a VR headset would transport you to an entirely different world, and that itself would create experiences never before matched. But why has the gaming industry not found more successful ways to integrate the technology yet?
Back in 2006, when Nintendo tried to become relevant in the industry again, they released the Nintendo Wii console, which was supposed to make gaming more lifelike. However, it did not become as popular as they thought. The technology was simply not ready, but people continued talking about a future of gaming where people could play games in a similar way.
In 2014 VR got a boost again as Facebook bought one of the companies behind the more popular virtual reality headsets. At the time, it was set to be the next big thing in the gaming industry. But after about a decade of VR headsets in various forms, it is not a stretch to say that it has not quite been the success that many had envisioned.
The gaming industry has not been very quick to develop games optimised for VR headsets, mainly because the usage is not as widespread as one might have thought it would be. This makes it very expensive, and ultimately unprofitable for the game developers.
VR casinos are blurring the lines between land-based and online casinos
Overall, it can be said that the global gaming industry has not quite implemented VR as one might have thought. Nevertheless, one sector within the gaming industry that is not giving up when it comes to cutting-edge technology seems to be the casino industry.
Just have a look at live casinos – online casino platforms where players can use a camera to play, for example, poker or blackjack with a live dealer at a real table. In other words, you can be transported to a casino in Las Vegas even if you are physically in your own living room. Such games have proven to be incredibly popular among players as they offer a more authentic gaming experience.
Recently, some online casino sites have started using VR technology to offer new and even more realistic gaming experiences to their players. Some operators are developing experiential concepts and focus on increasing the stimulation of players’ senses to the point that you feel like you are in a real land-based casino. VR casinos offer you the unique experience of mingling with other players and you can move freely in the casino as well as walk between the different tables. VR casinos are seriously blurring the line between the real and virtual worlds.
Metaverse is set to be the next big thing
If you have not been living under a rock for the past few years, you have probably heard of the Metaverse, which is set to be the next big thing. Metaverse is a term for a virtual reality where users can integrate in a virtual environment in 3D and communicate with each other.
Facebook, which is the owner of this (of course), has started to link several of its AR and VR projects to the Metaverse concept. According to Zuckerberg, Facebook’s owner, the Metaverse will be a place where all major future games will take place.
So, although VR is claimed to be the future of gaming for many, it is only a fraction of what the whole Metaverse is and means. Who knows, VR headsets may not even be needed in the future of Metaverse.
Love Death And Robots Season 3 QR Code
Love, Death & Robots is back with a new bang in its third season. Since its premiere three years ago, the animated series has had us on edge. This particular series has every genre in existence. The anthology has never failed to amaze us, and given that there is no definite announcement of pulling the plug, we may keep being thrilled about this. Let’s hope that the renewal of a fourth season comes soon.
One thing that has always been the same in all the episodes is the dark approach. The anthology keeps getting better every year. Read further to find out more about Season 3.
When And Where Did Love, Death & Robots Season 3 Release?
The third season was released on May 20, 2022, on Netflix. This season has 9 episodes, with each one being a unique story.
Who Are The Directors This Season?
Netflix Studios and Blur Studios produce love, Death & Robots. Tim Miller acts as the showrunner, one of the executive producers and has also directed one of the episodes. The list of directors includes Patrick Osborne, David Fincher, Emily Dean, Jerome Chen, Alberto Mielgo and others.
What Is Love, Death & Robots About?
Love, Death & Robots is an anthology of several stories. Each episode is s stand-alone story. The series has every genre: comedy, fantasy, horror, thriller, drama, etc., but the dark approach is always there. Each episode is usually an aesthetic satire or an irony.
Who Is The Cast Here?
Celebrities have given their voices this season. The cast includes Fred Tatasciore, Scott Whyte, Nolan North, Noshir Dalal, Emily O’Brien, Elodie Young, Matthew Yang King, Gabriel Luna and others.
What Are We Going To See This Season?
There are going to be nine stories this season. The first episode is a continuation of an episode in Season 1 following the three robots K-VRC, XBOT 4000 and 11-45-G, where they explore humanity’s failed attempts at survival, oblivious to the fact that cats are the actual intelligent species.
The subsequent episodes have the same fascinating bizarre stories, like the story of the man-eating crustacean and the selfish survivors of a boat, an astronaut talking to the moon of Jupiter, humans starting a war over a zombie apocalypse, a secret CIA experiment that looks like a murderous grizzly bear, the Swarm in the alien star system that wishes to experiment on humans, a farmer waging war with the rats in his farm with ultimately forging a friendship with them, a rescue mission went and the release of an eldritch deity, and the fabled tale of Jibaro. The latter connects with the violent Golden siren only to betray her later.
All in all, this season has a lot of things happening in it, with the most creative animations. From the trailer, there was real life-like animation; there was animation similar to MCU’s What If? And there is animation like the good old cartoons. We don’t know if there will be a fourth season, but there has been no cancellation news!
Ravens agree to 1-year deal with CB Kyle Fuller, a Baltimore native and 2-time Pro Bowl pick
The Ravens have agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Kyle Fuller, adding a Baltimore native with playmaking pedigree who could help stabilize their secondary. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Fuller, 30, should compete for playing time immediately in a Ravens defense looking to return to health and bounce back from a historically bad 2021. The Mount Saint Joseph product earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018 with the Chicago Bears, when he led the NFL with seven interceptions, and made the Pro Bowl a second straight year in 2019.
Fuller’s Ravens deal sends him to his third team in as many years. The Bears released Fuller after the 2020 season in a cost-cutting move, and he signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos in March 2021. He struggled at times in Denver last season, playing four defensive snaps over a three-game span in October, including a Week 7 benching, and nine snaps over a two-game span in December.
While Fuller finished the season without an interception for the first time in his career, he showed his versatility as a nickel cornerback, where he could line up in Baltimore. Fuller’s also never missed a game because of injury over his seven-year NFL career.
After finishing last in the NFL in pass defense last year, the Ravens released cornerback Tavon Young and did not re-sign cornerback Anthony Averett. In the draft, they took safety Kyle Hamilton, who could defend receivers in the slot, and cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams. Team officials are also hopeful that Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will be back to full strength after suffering season-ending injuries last season.
This story will be updated.
Who Killed The McStays
The McStay family murders happened in 2010, but there are some incidents you will never forget. The documentary series Two Shallow Graves brings us a new perspective as we get new information and are left on our own to interpret all that happened in the past years.
As most people know, Charles “Chase” Meritt was the prime suspect in the murder case and in early 2020; he was sentenced to death for the murders. This series has brought light to the investigation; as we become a part of it from the beginning to the end.
Who Killed The McStay Family?
On June 10, 2019, Charles Meritt, the family friend and business partner of Joseph McStay; was found guilty of the murder of Joseph McStay, his wife Summer, and their two children. On January 21, 2020, Meritt was sentenced to death.
What Is The Series Two Shallow Graves About?
The documentary series Two Shallow Graves, will release on Investigation Discovery on May 22, 2022, shows the various interviews of the suspects, witnesses, evidence and theories involved in the investigation of the McStay murders.
The documentary also shows the arrest and trial of Charles Meritt; both from the prosecutor’s view and the view of defence. There are seven episodes in the series.
Was There Any Other Theory?
Before their remains showed up in the desert near Victorville, California, also speculated many theories. Following the family’s disappearance, a radio host Rick Baker published a book named No Goodbyes: The Mysterious Disappearance of the McStay Family, where he speculated that Summer might have committed the murders.
After thorough research and interviews, he wrote the book, finding that Joseph had an unexplained illness and Summer was very possessive, among other facts. However, new facts came to light when their bodies were found, and Baker provided a refund to anyone who bought the book before 2013.
When Joseph’s father was asked if he believed that Chase committed the murders, he said he had faith in Chase, as Joseph had faith in him. He hoped that Chase was not involved in their murders.
When the family disappeared, they found no signs of struggle. It was deduced that the family must have left for Mexico, as a carton of eggs had been left on the counter; and there were two child-size bowls of popcorn on the sofa. There were also searches on the web like, “What documents do children need for travelling to Mexico?”
When their remains were discovered, their deaths were ruled as a homicide, and the investigation began, with Charles Meritt soon becoming the prime suspect. Meritt has previously been convicted of burglary and stolen property. He was writing essentially large amounts of checks to himself in his shared business with Joseph McStay.
Even though Meritt claimed that he had passed the polygraph test, he pointed all the evidence to him. Eventually, he was found guilty of their murders.
Will The Series Change Anything?
Two Shallow Graves brings us all the investigation and the prosecution facts. The series doesn’t change and leaves us to understand everything that has happened since the disappearance.
