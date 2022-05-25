News
2 men charged in violent Newport invasion, robbery
Two men are accused of shooting and pistol-whipping the residents of a Newport home during a robbery earlier this month.
Justus R. Wright, 37, of Buffalo, Minn., and Donald I. Ealey, 31, of St. Paul were charged last week with one count each of first-degree assault, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree firearm assault, according to charges filed in Washington County District Court.
The men remain in custody at Washington County Jail in Stillwater on $400,000 bail, according to a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
They made their first court appearance last week; their next hearing is scheduled for early June.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 7 a.m. on May 14 to a Newport residence on Eightth Avenue, where they found the man and the woman who lived there, according to the charges against Wright and Ealey.
The woman had been shot in the abdomen and was transported to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and remains on a ventilator in intensive care.
The male resident of the home told police he was awakened earlier that morning by a knock at their door. Groggy and believing it might be a neighbor, the man opened the door, the charges said.
Two men — later identified as Wright and Ealey — allegedly walked into the home and held a gun to the head of the resident, who asked them what was going on, to which they replied, “You already know what’s going on,” according to the charges. When the man asked them what they wanted, the told him, “Everything.”
When the woman walked out of her bedroom and down a hallway to investigate the commotion, Wright allegedly fired a single shot that struck her in the abdomen, after which she retreated to the bathroom, where she remained until officers arrived.
The men then stole a cellphone, a BB gun and the money in the male resident’s wallet, before pistol-whipping him and leaving, the charges said.
Authorities quickly identified Wright as one of the assailants using footage from a Ring doorbell camera, according to the charges. They later identified Ealey, who was wearing a mask, by using traffic camera footage to track Wright’s vehicle from the scene of the robbery to Ealey’s St. Paul neighborhood, the charges said.
News
Twins winning and having fun while doing it, tout their clubhouse chemistry
Chris Paddack may not be with his teammates physically — the starting pitcher had Tommy John surgery last week in Dallas — but he’s still following along from afar, checking in on them.
“Chris Paddack did text me and say, ‘Richie is about to get it done,’” starter Chris Archer said Monday night shortly after the Twins rallied for their fifth straight win. Paddack was referring to “Richie the Rally Goat,” a figurine that starter Sonny Gray picked up at a Barnes & Noble in Kansas City in April.
Paddack was only in the Twins’ clubhouse for about a month and a half — he was acquired in April as part of the trade with the San Diego Padres for reliever Taylor Rogers — but the anecdote is just one of many that speaks to the chemistry the Twins have developed early on this season for a club that is winning — and having plenty of fun while doing it.
A gong appeared in the Twins’ clubhouse on Monday, as well as some vuvuzelas — instruments that became popular globally during the 2010 World Cup — as the Twins try to “enhance the experience,” as Max Kepler put it, after wins.
“I think the creativity level is high,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We play six or seven days a week and we’re here for eight months, and you have to have fun and you have to enjoy yourself.”
Helps to enjoy your teammates, too, and the Twins sure seem like they do.
Much of the team was assembled in March after the lockout ended. Between the end of the lockout and the beginning of the season, the Twins traded catcher Mitch Garver to Texas for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, acquired Gray for minor leaguer Chase Petty, shipped Josh Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa to the New York Yankees for Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez and later swung a trade for Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagán, sending Rogers to San Diego.
On the free agent front, they brought in veterans Carlos Correa, Archer and Joe Smith. Right before the lockout, they added starter Dylan Bundy.
The frenzy of activity left Baldelli curious about how the chemistry would develop.
Players were coming in from all over, and all this was happening when the Twins were trying to ramp up during a shortened spring training and make sure everyone was physically prepared to play 162 games.
“Getting them mentally ready, everyone on the same page, thought process, that’s what most of our time ended up being on, and most of our energy was on,” Baldelli said. “But again, as a staff, we can work really hard on that, and even do a very thorough good job on it, it really comes down to the players’ ability to mesh and really start pulling the rope all in the same direction. And that normally doesn’t all come together that quickly the way it has so far here.”
The “great vibes,” Baldelli described started very early on in spring, and players have repeatedly mentioned it throughout this season. The starters brought it up early after developing a routine where they go out and watch each other’s bullpens, swapping bits of advice amongst themselves.
Kepler was one of the latest to mention it, taking about it while simultaneously interspersing directions on the best way to hit the gong.
“The people are interested in each other,” Kepler said. “More so than last year. It was, it felt more disconnected, an individual thing. … Chemistry over everything, for all team sports, it really helps and yeah, it’s just easier to play a game.”
Winning sure doesn’t hurt, either.
“Our chemistry in here is phenomenal,” center fielder Byron Buxton said. “It’s going to be hard to find teams that bond as well as we do.”
News
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
By STEVE PEOPLES and JEFF AMY
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results.
Kemp’s victory on Tuesday sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. The November rematch of their 2018 contest is likely to be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched.
Perdue was courted by Trump to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not going along with the former president’s effort to overturn his defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election. Perdue embraced Trump’s election lies, opening two debates between the candidates with the claim that the 2020 balloting was “rigged and stolen.” Election officials found no evidence of fraud after multiple reviews.
Kemp survived the challenge by using the power of his incumbency to push a raft of legislation through Georgia’s Republican-controlled legislature. He signed measures that cut taxes, allowed people to carry concealed handguns without permits and helped ban transgender girls from high school sports.
The governor also tapped bountiful state coffers to give pay raises for public employees and announced two large electric vehicle factories.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
ATLANTA (AP) — Former football star Herschel Walker won Georgia’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, giving former President Donald Trump at least partial victory in the top political battleground while a more competitive fight was playing out in the GOP contest for governor.
In all, five states were voting, including Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota. But none had been more consumed than Georgia by Trump and his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Trump had backed Walker in the crowded GOP primary to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock this fall, dismissing warnings from Walker’s Republican competitors about his history of domestic violence and mental health struggles. But Trump’s chief focus this primary season was the race for Georgia governor.
Democrat Stacey Abrams secured the Democratic nomination for Georgia governor after running unopposed.
Trump personally recruited former Sen. David Perdue to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Trump’s ire by refusing to accept his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Kemp emerged as a powerful fundraiser with a list of conservative accomplishments to blunt Trump’s opposition. In the final days of the campaign, he unveiled plans for a $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai Motor plant near Savannah.
Perdue’s allies were bracing for a lopsided defeat, the only question being whether Kemp would win the 50% majority he needed to avoid a runoff election next month.
“We’re not going to have a runoff,” said Matha Zoller, a longtime Republican activist and northeast Georgia talk show host with ties to both Trump and Perdue. “It’s going to be embarrassing.”
The results could raise questions about where power resides within the GOP. While Trump remains deeply popular among the party’s most loyal voters, the opening stage of the midterm primary season has shown they don’t always side with his picks. Other prominent Republicans, meanwhile, are growing increasingly assertive.
Trump’s own vice president, Mike Pence, rallied with Kemp in the Atlanta suburbs on Monday evening.
“Elections are about the future,” he told the crowd, adding that “when you vote for Brian Kemp tomorrow, you will say yes to a future of freedom here in Georgia. You will say yes to our most cherished values at the heart of everything we hold dear.”
Trump, meanwhile, held a telephone rally for Perdue, describing him as “100% MAGA.”
Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats elsewhere were grappling with ideological and strategic divisions that will determine what kind of candidates to nominate and which issues to prioritize for the November general election.
Democrats were especially focused on a runoff election in south Texas, where longtime incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar was facing a fierce challenge from progressive Jessica Cisneros in a race where abortion was a prominent issue. Cuellar is the last anti-abortion Democrat serving in the House.
Republicans were deciding a series of lower-profile primaries.
In Arkansas, former Trump aide Sarah Huckabee Sanders was expected to claim the Republican governor’s nomination. And in Alabama, conservative firebrand Rep. Mo Brooks was running to represent the GOP in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. Brooks, a leading figure at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol attack, initially won Trump’s endorsement, although Trump rescinded it after watching Brooks struggle in the polls.
No state had more consequential elections this week than Georgia, a longtime Republican stronghold that has shifted Democratic in recent elections. Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by less than 12,000 votes in 2020, and Democrats narrowly won both Senate seats two months later.
This year, Trump’s obsession with his 2020 loss has loomed over Republican primary elections for governor, Senate and secretary of state.
Leading Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was also expected to win her primary election in the state’s 14th congressional district, despite a first term notable for her conspiracy theories and controversy.
On the Democratic side in Georgia, two congressional incumbents, Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux, were running against each other in suburban Atlanta, forced into a rare incumbent-on-incumbent primary after Republicans re-drew the congressional map.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Republican primary for governor — and the GOP’s secretary of state contest — will have a direct impact on Georgia’s election system for the 2024 presidential contest.
In the GOP primary for secretary of state, Trump has railed against GOP incumbent Brad Raffensperger, who refused to support the former president’s direct calls to overturn the 2020 election. Raffensperger faces three primary challengers, including Trump-backed Rep. Jody Hice. The winner will serve as Georgia’s chief election officer in the 2024 presidential election.
Tuesday marked the first Georgia election under a new voting law adopted by the Republican-backed state legislature in response to Trump’s grievances. The changes made it harder to vote by mail, which was popular among Democrats in 2020 amid the pandemic; introduced new voter identification requirements that critics warned might disenfranchise Black voters; and expanded early voting in rural areas that typically vote Republican.
The new law also bans handing out food or water within 150 feet of a polling place, a practice common in urban areas where there are typically long voter lines.
By afternoon, no major or systemwide issue had been reported in Georgia. There were sporadic reports of polling locations opening late, minor equipment troubles and some voters finding themselves at the wrong location.
Early voting totals in Georgia suggested enormous voter interest — especially on the Republican side.
Through last Friday, 857,401 voters had cast early ballots, including 795,567 who voted early in-person, according to the secretary of state. That included 483,149 votes cast by Republicans and 368,949 by Democrats.
Those figures shattered early voting turnout in the 2020 presidential election, when a total of 254,883 Georgians voted early.
Democrats downplayed the voting disparity, noting that the state’s highest-profile contests were playing out on the Republican side.
“While Democrats are uniting behind our candidates, Republicans are in chaos as they run on an extreme agenda and try to outdo each other as the most MAGA candidate,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison.
Meanwhile, in the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock, 19-year-old Brody Nelson said Trump’s influence in the governor’s race was a “big deal” in his decision to back Perdue.
“When Trump was in office, he did a lot for this country, and he did a great deal to help small businesses and the people who were struggling in the world compared to the rich and the powerful,” he said.
But Nathan Johnston, a 42-year-old land surveyor, said he was voting for Kemp because of his leadership during “a tough four years.”
“We didn’t stay shut down any longer than we had to and worked our way through the pandemic, and the economy is doing pretty good, so I think that reflects well on him,” he said.
___
Peoples reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Jeff Martin in Woodstock, Georgia, contributed to this report.
News
Tim Anderson is ready to move on from Josh Donaldson’s attempt to provoke him: ‘I’m not looking for friendship’
Tim Anderson heard the boos and chants of “Jackie” from the crowd Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.
“That didn’t do nothing but motivate me a little bit more,” the Chicago White Sox shortstop said before Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Anderson silenced the crowd in the eighth inning, hitting a three-run homer in a 5-0 victory against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a doubleheader.
“It was pretty dope, you know?” Anderson said. “For me to shut them up, I think you guys saw the reaction. And it was a great moment for sure.”
The moment came a day after a bench-clearing incident involving the teams stemming from comments Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson made to Anderson. Donaldson admitted he called Anderson “Jackie” early in Saturday’s game, which led to a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for what Major League Baseball called “inappropriate comments.”
“It’s out of my control, so I guess I’m cool with whatever,” Anderson said when asked about Donaldson’s suspension.
Donaldson is appealing the punishment.
He told New York reporters Saturday that the “Jackie” remark was a joke going back to a 2019 Sports Illustrated story in which Anderson said he felt like “today’s Jackie Robinson” in terms of trying to make the game more fun. Donaldson also said he made the same reference as a member of the Atlanta Braves when they played the Sox on Aug. 30-Sept. 1 of that season.
“He did say that,” Anderson said. “I told him that, ‘We don’t ever have to talk again. And I won’t speak to you, you won’t speak to me if that’s how you’re going to refer to me.’ And I know he knew exactly what he was doing. Because I already told him.
“He goes to Minnesota, two years, doesn’t say nothing to me because I already addressed it. And we get into it (May 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field) with me sliding back (into third base), so I push him off me. And he felt the need to say it again, but you know, he’s trying to provoke me. And he knew what he was doing.”
Anderson said the Yankees have not reached out.
“I can definitely move on,” he said. “But I’m not looking for friendship, no relationship from that behalf. But I’m going to continue to keep playing hard and keep being a great teammate and keep being the best version of myself I can be.”
Anderson led the American League with a .359 average entering Tuesday.
“If you’re looking for the latest example of how special he is, just look at (Sunday),” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “If that’s the first time you’ve been able to see how special he is, then you haven’t been paying attention.
“He is a credit to Major League Baseball. He’s exactly what our fans need to see as far as what a person he is and his dedication to winning. I was around here long enough to slightly get to know Michael Jordan — he’s got that Michael Jordan desire for his team to compete and play for a championship.
“(Former manager) Gene Mauch once said it, when your best players have that kind of motivation, man, it’s a huge advantage. This guy is really special at everything he does.”
Anderson appreciated the support from the White Sox organization.
“It’s been nothing but love from my teammates, from the coaching staff, from the organization,” he said. “I can say that things got handled the right way and I feel the support, I feel the love and I appreciate that for sure.
“Hopefully we can keep the good energy going and try to stay positive and be great teammates and most importantly have fun.”
General manager Rick Hahn said he was “proud of the way that teammates coalesced around TA this weekend, the support that was shown, both on the field and in the clubhouse.”
“Everyone inside of that clubhouse knew how he felt, and he knew everyone had his back,” Hahn said. “And then he went out on the biggest stage we had that weekend and showed the world precisely who he is, which I thought was awesome.”
Anderson also heard positive words from people around the game. That list includes Yankees star Aaron Judge, who on Monday told New York reporters, including MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, “Anderson’s one of the best shortstops in the game and he’s a big part of MLB, what’s going on here and how we can grow the game.”
“All the love and all the support,” Anderson said. “I can’t name it one by one, but I’ve seen it and I definitely appreciate it.”
