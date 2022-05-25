Finance
5 Tips on How to Choose Accounting Software For Your Business
It is important that you choose accounting software that is both suitable for your business, and is easy for your employees or yourself to use. Manual accounting can be very time-consuming, and is also prone to human error. No matter how experienced a traditional accountant is, he or she can still make mistakes that software cannot make.
Most people now understand that a ‘computer error’ is either a programming or an input error, and that people make errors, not computers. It’s somewhat amusing that a machine that can count only in ones and zeros cannot make computational errors. Perhaps we should follow their example! Perhaps one day we will, but that is irrelevant for the moment!
For the same reason, established accountancy software not only saves you time and effort, but also eliminates calculation errors. Redundant data entry is avoided by means of fields and macros, where addresses, for example can be entered at the press of a single button.
Such software has developed in recent years to the extent that virtually no accountancy expertise is required to use it. Hence, if you run a small business, you may be able to avoid the cost of employing a dedicated accountant for anything but auditing and signing off your accounts.
The following 5 tips on how to choose accounting software should give you a good feel for how to select an accountancy software package that best suits your needs. Keep in mind that most modern packages can be run by anyone with computer literacy, and if you make the right choice you can save the cost of hiring a qualified accountant.
1. What do You Need?
First, you should list the accountancy features you require. If you only need to record your income and expenditure, and record profit and loss, then the package you require will be fairly basic and therefore of relatively low cost. There’s no point in buying a Ferrari just to do the shopping!
However, if you run a larger organization, where you wish to track the finances and expenses of individual departments or even individuals, then you will need a few more bells and whistles. You may opt for a more expensive industry-specific accountancy package if you are in an industry such as construction, real estate or finance. In short, the accountancy software you choose should meet your needs, and you are better purchasing the best that meets these needs than an average multifunctional package offering options you will never use.
2. Additional Features
In practical terms, additional features would be included in the heading above. However you also have the choice of the physical form of your hardware to consider. Should the software be suitable for online or desktop use, and should it particularly be designed for portable devices. Can you use it on your laptop and on an iPad or other portable electronic device? Ask this question of yourself first, and if hardware versatility is important then ask the software provider before committing to purchase.
3. Which Brand?
There is a large number of accounting software packages available and the big named brands are not always the best value for money. Once you have decided on the options you need you will still find a good choice available to you – how do you choose then? The important factors are:
a) to make sure you have the features you need,
b) is the support good and
c) can you get a free trial before committing yourself.
4. Shelf Life and Upgrades
You must make sure that your software will not be obsolete when the next generation of computer comes along. Some software packages are more expensive than the hardware that runs them and it is important that you get free upgrades as hardware develops.
Your accountancy software should also be able to be upgraded as your business grows. Rather than purchase a new package, you should look for software that offers extensions or upgrades to your initial package to compensate for your developing business.
5. Cost: Outright Purchase or Lease
Depending upon your choice of accountancy software, you should be able to either purchase the software outright, pay monthly or lease it. Some offer the software on a monthly subscription basis, and often this or leasing might be your preferred method of payment since you are guaranteed upgrades as technology advances – either in software or hardware.
A final tip is that, once you have come to a decision, you should check out peer opinion of your choice of accounting software by visiting forums and reviews. You should enter a search term such as ‘MySoftware review’ and check up what others that have used the package think of it.
This can be the most powerful way to get the best information on your accountancy software available to you. Peer opinion counts for a great deal, and this is possibly more important than any of the above 5 tips on how to choose accounting software.
Flood Insurance: What You Need To Know
Flood insurance is essential because of the many flood cases occurring in the different parts of the country. Such insurance will help protect your property, as flood can be devastating. It is one of the major causes of damages in many households. If you do not want to feel helpless after a flood destroys your property, get one.
Do you need it?
Although flood insurance is a good investment, you still have to asses if you really need one and check the type of coverage you should get. Flood has been a problem in several parts of the country but there are also communities that have not experienced it in years. The question is, should you have a fire insurance policy even if you live in a high and dry area?
Although you do not live in a flood prone area, it is recommended that you get a flood insurance. This is because you remain at risk. Several insurance providers have provided aid to policyholders residing in areas that are not prone to flood. This because flood can occur anywhere, at anytime and can be a result of many varying causes.
Some areas may leave the acquisition of such insurance to your discretion. However, this is not the case in Special Flood Hazard Areas. This is required from properties located in this area before they can build a new structure, improve a current structure or buy a property.
How to choose a flood insurance?
Choosing the best flood insurance is essential to ensure that your home is protected. Here are some tips to help you find the best insurance provider.
1. Research online and learn about the different insurance provider. You can find helpful information online. Check the profile of the insurance company. Check any complaints or testimonies concerning their services. You can also contact a policyholder and ask about the services provided by the company.
2. In addition to company information, you should also gather information about their rates and fees. Compare their rates, other charges and benefits. You might be able to negotiate a company to give you discounts once they know that you are considering another company to insure your home.
3. Contact an insurance agent and ask what company he can recommend, you do not have to work with that agent right away. Ask a few questions first, if you find him helpful, you can set and appointment with him to discuss your options. Having a competent agent can give you the advantage as he has contact with multiple insurance companies. This means that he can present you with different companies that may address your needs properly.
Flood insurance will protect your home. You do not have to worry about where to get money for the repair of your property due to the flood. This is advisable even if you are living in a dry area. This is because flood can occur anywhere. It is best to be protected at all times. Moreover, you have to find the right policy for you. Start your search online. Gather the essential information and make your choice.
Farm Safety – Workers Compensation Laws
Workers compensation laws are designed to provide some degree of financial protection or help, in the event that any employee of a business and injured at work, no matter whose fault the injury or fatality may be.
These laws were introduced over time, as part of measures to help protect workers against employers, who often did not give them the protection they needed in terms of workplace health and safety.
Nowadays, most employers are more responsible, and not only comply with these laws willingly, but it is both a moral and ethical responsibility to look after the people they employ.
The nature of workers compensation laws, how much someone is entitled to, what the definitions of injury and fault are, and other considerations will vary from state to state, and country to country, but there are a number of basic principles that will underpin all these types of legislation.
These laws are particular relevance to all types of agriculture and farming businesses, given that there are significant risks the normal day-to-day work, some of which can be quantified and dealt with, other risks that are inherent in the nature of the work itself.
Workers compensation rules are designed to provide compensation to an employee or their family, and that employee becomes unable to perform the duties due to an injury or accident sustained during the course of employment.
There may be certain conditions as to how long an employee has to have been with a company or business before such policies come into effect, but even these will normally be fairly minimal, quite often round 30 days or so
Normally both an employer, and the employee, will make the contribution into the workers compensation fund that will be set up by a local authority. This is a contribution, akin to an insurance premium, and although not technically an insurance policy, workers compensation normally acts in a similar manner.
The main element of these laws is essentially to provide no-fault financial compensation to alleviate significant distress at the time of injury or accident.
There as will normally be some conditions implicit in any claim, again similar to an insurance policy.
These conditions will normally apply to the length of time within which a claim has to be notified, how the accident was reported or managed, and what the employee may be required to do by way of medical examination or assessment.
Payouts made through a worker’s compensation act normally done as a weekly wage, as apart from a lump sum. This in some ways is to keep the process in check, and provided ongoing compensation whilst injury or accident prevents employee working.
In the event of a fatality, then there could possibly be a lump sum payable, depending upon the terms of the scheme.
There is a normal requirement for businesses to have posters up detailing the nature of the scheme, and the fact that the scheme exists for the benefit of employees. Businesses may also have other obligations as to how to publicise the scheme, depending upon the nature of the company or the workplace.
This obligation extends itself to agriculture and farming businesses, although how the publicity and acknowledgement of the scheme works may differ depending upon local authority regulations.
The main obligation on an employee st normally to notify the employer of any injury or accident as soon as is reasonably practical. This is really relevant, even if the injury does not seem particularly serious at the time. Even a minor injury may get more serious over time, and if not immediately notified may invalidate any future claims.
All notifications should ideally be done or confirmed in writing, either by letter or e-mail, as would be the case in a normal insurance claim. This can make a significant difference if there are any problems further down the line by way of delaying or deferment of payment obligations.
There should also be an accident or incident book located in the workplace, where all accidents and incidents should be physically recorded. This is normally an obligation on the employer.
PSA Shut Down for 90 Days – The Effect on the Sports Card Industry
On March 30th, 2021 PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) announced they were temporarily suspending all their grading services below Super Express ($350 a card) for at least 90 days with the hope of reopening all services around July 1st, 2021. PSA received more cards in 3 days than they did in the previous 3 months which is what led to the backlog and ultimately the difficult decision of suspending new submissions for a couple months.
OK, so let’s look at the impact this may have in the short term. Long term should be negligible to the sports card industry as it looks like at this point in time since they intend on being back to servicing all PSA grading levels within 90 days.
1 – People I believe will step back and take note on inspecting each card and really enjoy the card look for what it is more rather than just looking for a graded card since they won’t be grading nearly as many cards as they were previously simply because of PSA’s postponement of services.
2 – With SGC (Sportscard Guaranty Company) at minimum of $75/card and BGS (Beckett Grading Services) at minimum of $100/card to get a card graded within 1 month or less we most likely aren’t going to see much of an increase in business since PSA still has Super Express service open at $350/card and their brand commands so much higher values in the open market.
3 – The suspension of PSA grading services leaves the opportunity for companies like HGA (Hybrid Grading) and CSG (Certified Sports Guaranty) to make up ground especially on the lower-end cards with values of $500 or less because of their low cost grading services. So far I believe it will be CSG that has the best chance at grabbing a good piece of the market share for value cards of $500 or less away from PSA at least in the short term while PSA’s value service is suspended. How much CSG retains in market share if PSA reinstates the value grading service at $25 is the unknown variable.
4 – In the short term, PSA 10 values should increase on all cards but especially should increase on lower end cards valued at $1k or less simply because you can’t grade with any sports card PSA at that value unless you wanted to utilize the Super Express service, but that wouldn’t make financial sense to do at $350 per card. I fully expect this will create more demand for those cards in the short term. However, in the long term many of the base level cards that are PSA 10 should return to normal values once/if PSA resumes their value service which is currently set at $25/card. The higher value cards of staples in every market (baseball, football, basketball, etc) should continue to rise though as there are less of those available in the marketplace which is the simple rule of supply and demand.
