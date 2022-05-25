Blockchain
5 Up-and-Coming DOGE Projects that Might be Worth Your Money
In the 2021 bull run, cryptocurrencies that played on the dog theme dominated the market. It all started on April 2nd, when Elon Musk tweeted “Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency. It’s pretty cool.” In the weeks that followed, Dogecoin – cryptocurrency’s original meme – skyrocketed from a meager $0.05 to a high of $0.75 on May 7th. That means a DOGE holder who had $100 of Dogecoin on April 2nd would have had $1500 less than a month later.
With the Tesla CEO incorporating DOGE into its accepted payments for merchandise sales and supercharging stations and suggesting that people who subscribe to Twitter Blue should be able to pay with Dogecoin, DOGE itself (approximately $0.08 at the time of writing) still has massive upside potential. But many feel as though they’ve missed out on the asset’s heyday. They’re looking for the next 10,000x that only comes from early adoption. These five dog-themed coins have the potential to do just that.
- Baby Doge ($BABYDOGE) is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. They charge a 5% fee for each sale of the asset and redistribute that fee to Baby Doge Coin holders – meaning the longer you hold, the more you can earn. It’s worth noting that Musk himself tweeted about Baby Doge on July 1st 2021. Currently, Baby Doge sits at $263 million market cap.
- Dogelon Mars ($ELON) is a dog-themed project that seeks to outpace Dogecoin’s success. As the website says, “I am Dogelon. Dogelon Mars. Join me and together we will reach the stars.” The page refers to Musk’s vision of colonizing Mars – though the controversial billionaire has yet to mention the asset. ELON is currently ranked #126 on CoinMarketCap with a market cap of $267 million.
- Mini Doge ($MINIDOGE) started as a deflationary meme coin, but it’s since evolved into a Web 3 ecosystem complete with a play-to-earn adventure game that allows holders to earn NFTs and more tokens as they go. Mini Doge has a market cap of only $2.3 million.
- Pulse Doge Win ($PULSEDOGE) is a community meme token that was built on Binance Smart Chain with the intent of bringing adoption to PulseChain – a new layer 1 blockchain set to launch later this year. The website claims that those who hold PulseDoge on BSC at the time of PulseChain’s launch will receive an equal 1:1 airdrop on PulseChain. This means that if you buy the token now, you’ll get double for your money. PulseDoge has a $7.5 million market cap.
- Dogechain ($DC) is an up-and-coming layer-1 blockchain designed to give DOGE more DeFi utility. For a limited amount of time, $DOGE holders will be able to freeclaim $DC tokens when they bridge their DOGE over from centralized exchanges or other chains. Staking bridged $DOGE will yield $DC tokens over time, while staking $DC will allow users to earn yield, prizes, rewards, and voting rights on the Doge DAO. This means that buying $DOGE now could yield exponential gains when $DC launches. Additionally, the DogeChain team has been conducting a grand-a-day giveaway for the entire month of May. There are still a few days left to get involved.
2021’s epic bull run is over, but there will be another bull market, and people love their dogs. Dog-themed projects will continue to dominate the memecoin space for the foreseeable future. Will you 1,000x?
Bitcoin Price Moves Higher In Range, $30.6K Still Presents Resistance
Bitcoin remained strong above the $28,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC is rising, but it must clear $28,500 to move into a positive zone.
- Bitcoin started a fresh increase after it tested the $28,500 support zone.
- The price is now trading above the $29,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move higher towards the key $30,600 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Forms Triple Bottom
Bitcoin price extended decline below the $29,500 support zone. However, the bulls were active near the main $28,500 support zone.
A fresh base was formed near $28,600 and the price started a fresh increase. There was a clear move above the $29,200 and $29,500 resistance levels. The price surpassed the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $30,630 swing high to $28,635 low.
Besides, there was break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin price is now trading above the $29,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $30,160 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $30,630 swing high to $28,635 low. The next major resistance is near the $30,600 level. A clear move above the $30,600 resistance level might start a steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps clear the $31,200 resistance zone.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $30,600 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $29,600 level.
The first major support is near the $29,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $29,500 support might send the price further lower. The main support is still near the $28,500 level, where the bulls are likely to take a strong stand.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $29,500, followed by $28,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $30,150, $30,500 and $30,600.
Bitcoin Rejects Downside At $29k, Here’s Why This Is Good
Today’s Bitcoin price analysis is positive, as a dip to $29,000 was met with solid support and rejection, indicating that additional downside is unlikely. As a result, BTC/USD is expected to rise further in the next days, most likely above the $31,000 resistance level.
Naturally, the psychological price of $30,000 for Bitcoin implies a solid purchase zone. We’ll look at why Bitcoin’s recent consolidation around $30,000 is a promising sign of future price increases.
Bitcoin Fall 57% From ATH
Bitcoin prices have fallen from a high of $69,600 to a current level of $29,350. The entire cryptocurrency market was destroyed by this 57 percent price decrease. As a result of the decreasing prices, a snowball effect began to occur, causing other crypto projects to be hit and sink even more.
The price range of $30,000 for Bitcoin is critical. Many large corporations bought Bitcoins at that price. Furthermore, as shown in Figure 2, Bitcoin prices historically consolidated around those precise positions before beginning an advance.
BTC/USD 1-day chart showing the consolidation area. Source: TradingView
For more than a week, bitcoin has been trading sideways, with the $31,000 mark acting as solid resistance. Meanwhile, significant support has been established at $29,000, signaling a clear consolidation region that must be overcome before the market can continue to develop.
The previous high was set at the same level as the previous low, signaling market hesitation. As a result, the recent $29,000 test could lead to another retest of the resistance.
Related Reading | Eight Consecutive Red Closes: Is Bitcoin Headed For A Recovery?
Will Consolidation occur?
If BTC prices happen to drop below $28,000 again, the next support area would be around $20,000. However, it is more likely that prices will increase from this Bitcoin price consolidation phase. The first target is around $35,000, or a 17% increase in prices. After that, prices should target the next psychological price of $40,000. From there, we might see a slight adjustment lower, but in the long term, prices should break higher. This would mark the official start of the uptrend.
In order for bitcoin’s price to establish a foothold at the bottom in the short term, according to Josh Olszewicz, head of research at investment management Valkyrie, volatility must reduce.
“We can look at things like the 200-week moving average, which is around $22,000. We can look at realized price, which is the average price of coins that have moved on-chain, which is around $23,800,” Olszewicz said on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” program. “This [movement to hit bottom] will probably take at least all of Q3, perhaps Q4 as well, if it were to happen this year.”
Other variables, like as the US Federal Reserve boosting interest rates, are also influencing bitcoin’s market performance, according to Olszewicz.
He speculated that institutional investors may be in the forefront of the downturn. The average size of on-chain transactions, according to Olszewicz, is in the tens of thousands of BTC.
Nonetheless, according to Olszewicz, ordinary traders continue to influence market movement more than institutional investors. Those learning about cryptocurrencies are now jumping in during this bear market to “test the waters” and “see if they can survive,” according to him.
Suggested Reading | Ripple (XRP) Plunges To $0.43 With Bears In Full Swing
Featured image from iStock photo, chart from TradingView.com
Institutional Investors Seek Safe Haven In Crypto Products Amid Market Uncertainty
Institutional investors have been a big part of the crypto market ever since they started investing in the market. Just like every other investors, institutional investors are not immune from the wild price fluctuations that characterizes the crypto market. This has resulted in big money looking for safe havens to move their money into while the worst of the market blows over. Sometimes, they turn to altcoins but this time around seem to have fond better luck with crypto products.
Outflows Rock Market
The recent recovery of the crypto market has been rocked once more by outflows. As prices had recovered, more investors had chosen to take profits and this had lead to more outflows. The previous week saw these outflows from digital investment products grow as high as $141 million in a single week, one of the largest in 2022. This had seen the total assets under management (AuM) decline towards one-year lows, now sitting at $38 billion. The last time AuM was this low had been in July 2021.
Related Reading | LUNA Records 100% Growth In A Single Day. More Upside Coming?
Both Bitcoin and altcoins were not spared the onslaught. For the pioneer cryptocurrency, the inflow trend from the previous week had been swiftly reversed. It instead saw outflows totaling $154 million in a single week, making it the largest loser from last week. In the same vein, Ethereum had also followed in the footsteps of bitcoin with outflows reaching $0.3 million.
Other altcoins would not follow this trend though. Digital assets such as Cardano and Polkadot have been making their way into the radar of institutional investors and this saw both asset bring in $1 million in inflows respectively.
Crypto market cap drops to $1.239 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Blockchain equity investment products would suffer the same fate as Bitcoin and Ethereum and outflows had reached $20 million. This followed the recent trend of broad sell-off in equities that had seen more investors move out of them.
Multi-Crypto Products Provide HavenB
With so much bad news floating around the market, institutional investors have sought refuge in other places besides directly investing in cryptocurrencies. What they have landed on have been the multi-crypto investment products which have emerged the recent winners for last week.
These multi-crypto investment products saw inflows totaling $9.7 million for last week alone. This has brought the total assets under management to $185 million for multi-crypto investment products, while the total inflows make up 5.3% on a year-to-date basis.
Related Reading | Long Liquidations Continue To Rock Market As Bitcoin Struggles To Settle Above $30,000
It remains one of the best performing when compared to its other counterparts. While others have seen countless weeks of outflows in 2022 so far, there have been only two weeks where multi-crypto investment products had recorded outflows, making it a safer bet for institutional investors during times of market uncertainty.
Nevertheless, year-to-date and month-to-date net flows remain positive for bitcoin. It currently sits at $307 million and $187 million respectively. Although $1.1 million had left the market as a result of outflows from short bitcoin.
Featured image from Moneycentral, chart from TradingView.com
