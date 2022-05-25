News
A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
By The Associated Press
There have been dozens of shootings and other attacks in U.S. schools and colleges over the years, but until the massacre at Colorado’s Columbine High School in 1999, the number of dead tended to be in the single digits. Since then, the number of shootings that included schools have killed 10 or more people has mounted. The most recent two were both in Texas.
ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, May 2022
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said. The shooter died.
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL, May 2018
A 17-year-old opened fire at a Houston-area high school, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. The suspect has been charged with murder.
MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, February 2018
An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Florida, and injured many others. The 20-year-old suspect was charged with murder.
UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE, October 2015
A man killed nine people at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, and wounded nine others, then killed himself.
SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, December 2012
A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first graders and six educators. He took his own life.
VIRGINIA TECH, April 2007
A 23-year-old student killed 32 people on the campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, in April 2007; more than two dozen others were wounded. The gunman then killed himself.
RED LAKE HIGH SCHOOL, March 2005
A 16-year-old student killed his grandfather and the man’s companion at their Minnesota home, then went to nearby Red Lake High School, where he killed five students, a teacher and a security guard before shooting himself.
COLUMBINE HIGH SCHOOL, April 1999
Two students killed 12 of their peers and one teacher at the school in Littleton, Colorado, and injured many others before killing themselves.
Kirk Cousins studying hard but mostly familiar with Vikings’ new offensive system
Kirk Cousins knows the drill well. When spring arrives, it’s time to learn a new system under a new offensive coordinator.
Cousins is entering his fifth season as Vikings quarterback, and has his fifth different coordinator. Go back to late in his 2012-17 tenure with Washington and his coordinator carousel has featured seven in the past seven years.
There is some familiarity for Cousins in his latest study sessions. Minnesota’s new head coach is Kevin O’Connell, who was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach with Washington in 2017 and will call the plays this fall. And the new offensive coordinator is Wes Phillips, who was tight ends coach in Washington during Cousins’ final four seasons there.
Both O’Connell and Phillips have learned under Sean McVay, who was with Cousins as Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2014-16 and coached the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory last season. And both O’Connell, as offensive coordinator, and Phillips, as tight ends coach, most recently worked with the Rams under McVay.
Nevertheless, Cousins said he’s putting in a lot of work to learn the new system. He likened to it to being an NFL rookie in 2012, learning under McVay in 2014 and to 2018, when he first joined the Vikings when their offensive coordinator was John DeFilippo.
“There are elements that are the same, but it’s amazing how much things have evolved,” Cousins said after an organized team activities practice Tuesday. “Looking back to like when I was with Sean McVay in 2016. Sean’s offense, to the degree that this would have similarities, has gone a long ways over the last five years. … There’s foundational undertones that are similar, but I’ve just learned it all as if it’s new and just have to learn it as the 2022 Vikings offense.”
Still, in the month and a half Cousins has been with the new coaching staff during offseason drills, Phillips has sensed the quarterback is familiar with the system being put in place.
“He’s doing great,” Phillips said. “Kirk’s got a lot of experience, a lot of games played, and a lot of experience with a lot of concepts that we run. … The read might be slightly different, so those are some things that he’s kind of adjusting to. But his ability to reference things that he’s already experienced is a huge asset for us. We’re just trying to tweak instead of it being a whole new concept.”
Phillips said Cousins Is “more like a coach in the meeting room.” He compared working with Cousins to when quarterback Matthew Stafford arrived in Los Angeles last year after 12 years with Detroit.
“They can reference plays, specific plays, ‘Oh, that was 2015 when we were playing the Eagles,’ ” Phillips said. “(Cousins is) a very hard worker. … It’s always going to be a little bit of a verbiage change, but I think we’ve gotten through that phase now.”
The last time Cousins had the same coordinator for two straight full seasons was his time spent with McVay. He then had Matt Cavanaugh with Washington in 2017. With Minnesota, between DeFilippo and Phillips, he had Kevin Stefanski, Gary Kubiak and Klint Kubiak.
“You’re spending time studying,” Cousins said of this spring. “For me, it’s been a lot of time on flash cards. Just trying to memorize plays and terms and formations and protections and just the rules around all those things so it becomes instinctual. You feel like an eighth grader studying for a quiz in school the next day the way you go home each night.”
Cousins said the biggest difference in learning a new system is “terminology.” That’s where the flash cards come in.
“It’s been an effective method for me but not one that I’ve used a lot in the past,” Cousins said.
Another difference for Cousins this season in Minnesota has been his head coach coming from the offensive side of the ball. For the previous four years, Cousins had Mike Zimmer, a longtime defensive coordinator who was fired in January after eight Vikings seasons and replaced by O’Connell.
Zimmer and Cousins sometimes butted heads, but the quarterback didn’t offer much Tuesday in comparing what it’s been like under O’Connell after time spent with Zimmer.
“There’s obviously (some) changes, but I wouldn’t say it’s a big deal that I would be focusing on,” Cousins said.
Connor Williams the center of attention on Dolphins O-line at OTAs; plus, what Melvin Ingram can bring to defense
Miami Dolphins fans have largely wanted to see an available veteran center signed after the team didn’t previously pick up one up in free agency or last month’s draft, but the Dolphins’ solution could already be on the practice field during organized team activities.
In the form of free-agent acquisition Connor Williams, who has worked at center in practice, according to Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, although he has exclusively played guard in regular-season games in his NFL career.
“It only benefits the Miami Dolphins if you’re able to play a multitude of positions,” McDaniel said ahead of Tuesday drills. “We felt one of those positions for Connor would be center.”
McDaniel noted that, while Williams is primarily a guard — specifically left guard, as he’s mostly done in four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys — he has preseason snaps playing center. Williams himself mentioned in his first interview after signing with the Dolphins that he has experience snapping the football.
“You don’t want to put a ceiling and decide where they’re going to play,” McDaniel said of having flexibility on the interior of the offensive line. “You want players to decide that for you.
“There’s so many things that can happen, and you’re only as good as your versatility within the NFL framework of a season.”
McDaniel has previously stated that the one position on the Dolphins’ offensive line that is set in stone is prized free agent Terron Armstead at left tackle. Miami will be mixing and matching along the rest of the line to determine the best combination.
Michael Deiter returns from his starting center role last season, albeit missing half the year with a foot injury. The Dolphins have flexibility with Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones all able to play guard or tackle.
“There’s not a greater way to learn intricacies of the offense than by starting with different alignments and assignments,” McDaniel said. “Namely the center position, you have to make a bunch of calls, so you have to really know what everyone is doing.”
Ingram’s impact
McDaniel didn’t want to touch on the addition of edge rusher Melvin Ingram last week because his signing wasn’t yet done, but with Ingram now officially with the team, he praised his experience and veteran presence.
“He’s a veteran player that has been very productive in this league,” McDaniel said. “In conjunction with the scouting department — [general manager Chris Grier], myself and the rest of the scouting department and the coaching staff — felt very excited to have the opportunity to add him to the team. He’s a veteran presence, a guy who has been in big games, a guy that for a young team can be very impressionable and a playmaker to boot.”
Ingram, 33, who at 247 pounds figures to play more outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s scheme of complex fronts, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2017-2019 with the Chargers. After visiting with the Dolphins last offseason, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but then revitalized himself in the second half of 2021 upon getting traded to the Chiefs.
Now in Miami, he’s reunited with wide receiver Tyreek Hill after the two reached last postseason’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.
“Just adding another brother to the locker room,” Hill said Tuesday. “I just feel like with me and Melvin, me and him grew close in the locker room outside of playing football whether we were playing basketball at one of my good buddy’s gyms in KC and just building that bond together.
“When he came here, I was all for it. I’m very excited because I really know what Melvin can bring to a team — his mindset, just the way that he approaches his work, his craft and he’s just able to get around guys like Christian [Wilkins] and Emmanuel [Ogbah]. … That D-line is going to be crazy.”
Scouting combine
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the league’s scouting combine will remain in Indianapolis for at least 2023 and 2024.
Indianapolis has held every combine since 1987, but the location of the next two was up for a bid. The league ultimately decided to keep the event, which serves as the primary testing and interviewing platform for prospective rookies entering the NFL through the draft, in Indianapolis.
“Indy’s vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, in a statement.
St. Paul man acquitted in fatal shooting outside North End liquor store
A St. Paul man was found not guilty by a jury last week in Ramsey County District Court in the fatal shooting of a man during a struggle at a liquor store last year.
Trinis Derrell Edwards, 50, was acquitted Thursday of second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated and second-degree murder without intent-while committing a felony in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Kenneth L. Davis Jr., 44, in St. Paul’s North End.
The jury deliberated for about three and a half hours before reaching the verdict.
“While we are disappointed in the verdict reached in this case, we respect the work of the jury and accept their decision,” Dennis Gerhardstein, Ramsey County attorney’s office spokesman, said in a statement this week. “The death of Mr. Davis remains a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Edwards was represented by Leif Carlson, assistant Ramsey County public defender, who said Tuesday that Edwards “asserted self-defense right away.”
“Fortunately, I guess for Mr. Edwards, the liquor store had really good video,” Carlson said. “So the jury was able to watch this entire incident, as if they were witnesses themselves. But it was very hard to watch, because you’re watching Mr. Davis die in front of your eyes.”
According to the criminal complaint, just before 10 p.m. St. Paul police officers were called to Big Discount Liquor at 945 Rice St. on a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find Davis on the ground in the strip mall parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers found two .40-caliber shell casings near him.
Davis was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died about four hours later. The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office determined he died due to loss of blood because of a wound to the abdomen.
The complaint alleged Edwards stole a bottle of vodka from the store and that Davis had confronted him. Carlson said it was not clear from video surveillance or through witnesses whether Edwards stole the vodka or paid for it. He was short money, but the video shows a customer hand him more at the counter, Carlson said.
“As I told the jury, it hardly matters,” he said. “I mean, you don’t handle it this way.”
According to the complaint, a liquor store employee told police he had heard Edwards tell Davis that he had a gun on him. Edwards denied ever saying that, Carlson said. The employee could not be located to testify at the trial.
Another store employee said Davis then showed Edwards his gun, and the two tussled out the door and into the parking lot, according to the complaint.
Video surveillance then showed Edwards appearing to threaten Davis with pepper spray, and the two men got into a heated exchange. Edwards grabbed Davis’ shoulders and Davis tried to remove his handgun from his jacket while wrestling with Edwards. Davis’ handgun fell to the ground. When Davis reached for the gun, Edwards pushed him away, picked it up and shot Davis twice, according to the complaint.
A liquor store employee told police that Davis was a regular customer who was protective of the store. He also said Edwards had been in the store before when he didn’t have enough money to pay for his purchases.
“The whole thing was very, very sad and unnecessary,” Carlson said. “I mean, it began as a dispute over whether Mr. Edwards had lifted a half a pint of vodka or not from a liquor store.”
Edwards had remained jailed since his Dec. 31 arrest in lieu of $1 million bail. After the verdict, he felt “enormous relief,” Carlson said. “And gratitude, frankly.”
