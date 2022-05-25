News
‘A pure winner’: From Maryland lacrosse to D-II football and now the NFL, Jared Bernhardt is determined to keep proving himself
All Jared Bernhardt needs is a chance. It doesn’t matter how big or small the window of opportunity is, Bernhardt only needs a way in, and he will take care of the rest.
When Maryland men’s lacrosse signed Bernhardt out of Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Florida, in 2017, he developed into one of the top players in program history, setting school records while being a soft-spoken yet galvanizing leader for one of the nation’s top teams.
After five years with the Terps, Bernhardt decided to forgo playing professional lacrosse and rekindle his passion for football, a sport he played in high school. When Ferris State coach Tony Annese gave Bernhardt the chance to play for the Bulldogs as a quarterback, the Florida native thrived, leading the team to a Division II national championship.
“He was one of the best football players I’ve coached in my 35-year coaching career,” said Annese, who has been at Ferris State since 2011. “He’s a pure winner.”
Now, Bernhardt faces perhaps the opportunity of a lifetime. The Atlanta Falcons signed Bernhardt as an undrafted free agent last month, giving him a chance to continue to play football, an idea he discussed with his late father and former Houston Texans assistant, Jim.
But after years of being the best player on the field in lacrosse and football, Bernhardt is trying to earn a spot in the league as a wide receiver, a position he has never played until now.
“It’s a different level,” Bernhardt said. “All you can do is put your head down and take in as much information as possible.”
During the Falcons’ rookie minicamp, Bernhardt realized the steep learning curve in front of him. While practicing, it was evident that the players around him were a few steps ahead and his football IQ wasn’t where he wanted it to be. Bernhardt has been trying to absorb as much information as possible on the receiver position while creating a play style that’s unique to him.
“Being a precise route runner [and] understanding how to move defenders out of their spot to get open, I think that’s something he’s going to have to learn,” Annese said.
A few days ago, Maryland graduate student and lacrosse midfielder Anthony DeMaio was on FaceTime with Bernhardt, who was studying note cards with different plays. Even though Bernhardt lacks experience compared with other young players in the NFL, he strives to be the best at everything he does.
“It’s nonstop,” said DeMaio. “His whole life revolves around being the best.”
For DeMaio and Bernhardt’s brother, Jesse, it was not surprising to see him transition to football. Jared Bernhardt was a football star at Lake Brantley, totaling more than 4,000 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns over his final two seasons. Even though he elected to play lacrosse for the Terps instead of football at the Naval Academy, his love for the gridiron remained.
Bernhardt considered returning to football during his junior year at Maryland but rarely discussed his ambitions with his teammates or coach John Tillman. He wanted to focus on the lacrosse field, where he won the 2021 Tewaaraton Award — college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy — while setting the school’s record in career points (290), goals (202), single-season points (99), single-season goals (71), goals in a single NCAA Tournament (18) and points in a single NCAA Tournament (24).
Once lacrosse was over, however, Bernhardt transferred to Ferris State to satisfy the urge of playing football again.
“We grew up in a football family, so it was our first love and passion from a sports standpoint,” said Jesse, a former lacrosse player and current assistant coach at Maryland. “I think [Jared] still had that itch down the stretch, so when the opportunity presented itself, it’s one of those where you don’t get too many of them.”
Even though Bernhardt had the athleticism, lateral movement and familiarity with the option offense — which he thrived in during high school — to be successful, there was still uncertainty about how good he would be in his lone season at Ferris State. After all, it had been years since he played the sport.
Bernhardt didn’t care if he played or not. He simply wanted to do whatever it took to help the Bulldogs win a national championship.
Bernhardt said he had to improve as a passer but turned out to be more efficient than expected, throwing for 1,322 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. “It wasn’t a strong suit for me, but that was something that I was determined to show [Annese] and the rest of the team that I was able to do that,” he said.
Bernhardt also rushed for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns, impressing the coach with his physical running ability and ability to generate yards after contact. Despite Bernhardt’s dominance on the field, his level of preparation stood out the most.
“[Bernhardt] is a very diligent guy with attention to details,” Annese said. “Before he came in, he studied our system, knew our offense and terminology.”
Just like in lacrosse, Bernhardt excelled when it mattered most. Seven months after Maryland’s loss to Virginia in the NCAA Division I national championship game, Bernhardt ran for 148 yards and three scores to lead Ferris State to a 58-17 victory over Valdosta State in the Division II title game, securing a perfect 14-0 season.
“It was very cool to step back and see him enjoy that and have fun,” Jesse said.
Bernhardt’s arrival to Atlanta mirrors that of Ferris State, as he’s trying to make a name for himself despite not knowing where the next few months will take him.
Still, Bernhardt has proven that he can meet any challenge thrown at him. All he needs is an opportunity.
“No matter where [Bernhardt] is, he’s going to take any chance he gets,” DeMaio said. “That’s how he is day-to-day.”
()
News
Column: If Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn wants out of town, a trade could be a win for all parties
Though Robert Quinn hasn’t been present for the voluntary portion of the Chicago Bears offseason program to this point, he’s still making an impact in the defensive line meeting room.
New line coach Travis Smith spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders working alongside Rod Marinelli, who coached Quinn with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.
“A lot of our tapes we’ve shown in our room are skill-development progression tapes of (Quinn) in Dallas that I had cut up already from Marinelli,” Smith said. “When we set it for the young guys especially, it’s good for them to see how he works his pass-rush progression.”
Smith has met Quinn, who came to Halas Hall last month to receive the Brian Piccolo Award two days before the draft, and they have spoken on the phone. When Smith will have an opportunity to actually coach Quinn remains to be seen. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it’s my hope” Quinn will be at mandatory minicamp in mid-June.
Quinn’s absence — and veteran free-agent signee Al-Quadin Muhammad also hasn’t been on the field while media were present — has created a surplus of opportunities for young players such as Trevis Gipson and rookie Dominique Robinson and even veteran Jeremiah Attaochu.
Smith believes the switch to a 4-3 front could benefit Gipson, who played with his hand in the dirt in college at Tulsa before the previous coaching staff converted him to outside linebacker. Gipson had seven sacks while playing 49% of the defensive snaps in 2021 and could be ready for another jump.
“The first thing with Gipson I noticed is he has a very good awareness of the quarterback,” Smith said. “He had a lot of ball production last year. That’s not something that just comes naturally to everyone.
“He has good awareness that when you’re an edge rusher, that if guys get high in the pocket, he can come back inside. Or if he has the edge, then he can turn it, where then he can affect that quarterback and also go for the ball.”
Robinson has rare athletic ability for the position as a former quarterback and wide receiver and although he’s raw, the Bears believe there’s a chance he could be a situational pass rusher as a rookie.
The Bears won’t learn a ton about their pass rush in the post-Khalil Mack era until pads go on in training camp, but they’re at least getting chances to evaluate the movement skills of the young players while testing their aptitude for learning the scheme.
General manager Ryan Poles traded Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for a second-round draft pick that he used on safety Jaquan Brisker and a 2023 sixth-round pick that he traded for two seventh-rounders this year. He selected safety Elijah Hicks and punter Trenton Gill with those choices.
The Bears moved Mack because they’re nowhere near being a contending team in 2022, although the thought at Halas Hall at this time last year was that they were in that mode. Trading Mack also helped clear up the team’s salary-cap position after this year.
Quinn is perhaps the only veteran remaining from the previous regime whom Poles could likely turn into draft capital via a trade, and CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported last week that the Pro Bowl pass rusher wants out of town. If that’s the case, finding a trade partner could be a win for all parties.
“I’m excited about Robert,” Poles said earlier this month during an interview on the “Mully & Haugh Show” on WSCR-AM 670. “In terms of moves and all that, this league is crazy. You know, I can’t rule anything out and give absolutes, but I want him on this team.”
You can make a case why the Bears would want the 32-year-old on the team. He’s a consummate professional and a perfect scheme fit, certainly a more natural one in Eberflus’ 4-3 defense than the 3-4 scheme he played in the previous two seasons. Quinn is coming off a franchise-record 18½-sack season and is the only player on the front who currently would be a matchup issue for offenses.
A stronger argument, however, can be made for dealing Quinn. It’s hard to imagine him being productive when the roster has been reloaded to the point the Bears would be a threat in the NFC. He’s due $13 million this season and is signed through 2024, but all of the guaranteed money in the contract has been exhausted.
Maybe Poles saying he wants Quinn to be a part of the team is his way of maintaining leverage in any trade discussions. Quinn certainly could become attractive if a contending team suddenly experiences a need during training camp, preseason or the first two months of the season. Then Poles could flip him for a 2023 draft pick. The trade deadline hasn’t been announced, but last year it was Nov. 2, the day after Week 8 ended.
Of course, the Bears assume the risk of losing Quinn to injury by carrying him on the roster, but he has been pretty durable over the last five seasons and said he’s spending this offseason getting his body ready for the grind of another year.
“I didn’t expect to go anywhere or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business,” Quinn said after receiving the Piccolo Award a couple of weeks after Mack was traded. “If something’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.”
Maybe Quinn has changed his stance since or maybe he’s an anti-diva who won’t publicly discuss playing for a contender as he prepares for his 12th season.
Whatever the case, the Bears probably wouldn’t have been much worse than 6-11 last year even without Quinn’s sack production. His presence in 2022 is unlikely to be the difference between this being a playoff roster or not. As active as Poles was in making trades on Day 3 of the draft, getting a return for Quinn would put the first-year GM in better position next April, when the Bears should be closer to having some of their holes filled with young players who have bright futures.
It’s all about timing, and maybe Poles will be a seller at the trade deadline. If so, he has to hope Quinn picks up where he left off in 2021. For now, Marinelli’s cut-ups of Quinn will be good teaching points for the rest of the room.
()
News
Old-fashioned baked goods: 4 recipes that never should have gone out of style
Far away on a distant sea lies the Island of Old-Fashioned Baked Goods.
There, slices of applesauce cake play in the tall green grass. Charlotte russes dance in the dappled sunlight. Coconut cream pies huddle with date-nut bread to gossip about pineapple upside-down cake.
But despite the appearances, all is not happy on the island. The pleasant, hopeful veneer hides an undercurrent of sorrow.
These baked goods were once beloved. They were in every magazine, they were on everyone’s tongue. But now they are all but forgotten.
Does that diminish their inherent quality? Does that make them any less worthy of being eaten?
Does that make them … stale?
I say no. I say it is time for these brave and stalwart baked goods of yore to make a stand, to leave the peaceable comforts of their isle and to find their way back to our tables — for the sake of nostalgia, if nothing else.
I went back to some old cookbooks (and one cookbook that went back to old cookbooks) to make some favorite baked goods that have not lost their luster over the decades.
I began with butterhorn rolls, which I always knew as crescent rolls (the names are, apparently, interchangeable). These were a favorite of mine when I was growing up, and I looked forward to dinners at my grandmother’s house when she would serve them.
It’s possible we only had them at Thanksgiving, but they have loomed large in my memory because they were so buttery and flaky and delicious.
But I also haven’t had them since my childhood, and I haven’t seen them anywhere, either. Those store-bought refrigerated rolls that pop out of their container do not count. They do not count at all.
The homemade version is vastly superior. And it’s not because of the yeast that makes them rise so beautifully, nor the eggs and the milk that make them so rich. It’s not even the modest amount of sugar, that brings just a hint of sweetness.
It’s the butter in the butterhorns that makes them so addictive, a half-tablespoon of it in every roll.
Hillary Levin, the photographer who takes the pictures of most of my food that grace these pages, called it one of her favorite breads that I have ever made.
For my next baked good, I went to a cookbook that was published in 1940. My wife’s aunt bought “The American Woman’s Cook Book” that year, and I’d like to think she used it to make a lemon chiffon pie.
If she didn’t, she should have.
I, for one, had forgotten all about lemon chiffon pies until I saw the recipe. And then the memories came flooding back: the sweet, delicate tartness of the filling, so impossibly light, on a simple crust, with a dollop of whipped cream on top for an additional little taste of sin.
It took a few steps to make, but that is largely because I made my own crust (old-fashioned desserts deserve homemade crusts) and I whipped my own egg whites and my own cream (I don’t have an epigram for that, I just like whipping egg whites and cream).
The result was magnificent. It was lemony and chiffony and delightful.
My wife said it had the taste and the texture of the ‘50s.
Next, I made doughnuts. You could argue that there is nothing old-fashioned about doughnuts, but I would present the counterargument that these were homemade. When is the last time you had homemade doughnuts? And why didn’t you invite me?
Besides, these are called Gram’s Doughnuts, which automatically makes them old-fashioned.
In fact, the recipe dates back to the Depression, when one of the cookbook’s author’s grandmother would invite local workers inside for coffee and all the doughnuts they wanted for 10 cents.
That was a deal, even in those pre-inflationary times, because the doughnuts are amazing.
It’s not just that they were doughnuts and are therefore praiseworthy, although that fact is indisputably true. These doughnuts are special because they are lightly spiced with ginger and nutmeg and then rolled in cinnamon sugar.
And yes, they tasted as good as that sounds.
Even so, they weren’t my favorite of the old-fashioned baked goods that I made. That honor went to the Swedish tea ring, which enjoyed a few decades of popularity around the middle of the last century.
At its heart, it is a sweet bread with cinnamon and raisins in it. But it is so much more than that.
For one, you roll the dough out flat and then smear the top of it with butter. It is almost as if you are going to laminate it and turn it into puff pastry, but instead you roll it up like a jelly roll. Before doing that, though, you sprinkle it with a generous mixture of raisins and brown sugar.
The brown sugar is unexpected but important, because it brings an earthy hint of molasses to the dish.
Once it is rolled up, you join the ends together to form a circle. And then, to give it the distinctive look of a Swedish tea ring, you slice deeply into it every inch or so and fan out the pieces before it cooks. That makes it a pull-apart treat sort of like monkey bread, if monkey bread were in the shape of a ring.
I topped it with a simple glaze made from powdered sugar, milk and vanilla, which added just the right touch of sweetness.
But it did more than that, too. I had leftover glaze, so I dunked a couple of my homemade doughnut holes in it.
You can’t imagine how good that was. Those old-fashioned folks knew what they were doing.
BUTTERHORN ROLLS
Yield: 24 servings
- 4 1/2 to 5 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 1/4 teaspoons (1 package) rapid-rise or instant yeast
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) butter, divided
- 1 cup warm milk (110 degrees Fahrenheit)
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 3 large eggs, beaten
1. Lightly grease a large bowl with cooking spray and set aside. In a different large bowl, mix together 4 1/2 cups flour, the yeast and salt. Melt 8 tablespoons (1 stick) of the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat; let cool.
2. In a bowl, mix together the melted butter, warm milk, sugar and eggs. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture, and pour in the milk mixture. Stir until the mixture is shaggy and difficult to stir. Add more flour if necessary. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until the dough is smooth, about 5 to 10 minutes.
3. Shape dough into a ball and place in the greased bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let rest in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour.
4. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or spray with nonstick spray. Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons butter over medium heat; let cool. Divide the dough into 3 equal pieces. Working on a lightly floured surface, roll each piece of dough into a 10-inch circle. Brush each circle with melted butter. Using a knife or pizza cutter, cut each circle into 8 equal wedges.
5. Starting at the wide end of each wedge, roll up the dough, ending with the pointed tip on the bottom. Place 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets and curl in the ends slightly to make a crescent shape. Cover the rolls with plastic wrap coated with cooking spray and let rise until the rolls are doubled in size, about 45 minutes.
6. Arrange 2 oven racks to the upper-middle and lower-middle positions in the oven, and preheat to 325 degrees. Bake the rolls until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes, switching and rotating the baking sheets halfway through baking. Serve hot or warm.
— Recipe from “America’s Best Lost Recipes” by the editors of Cook’s Country Magazine
LEMON CHIFFON PIE
Yield: 8 servings
- 4 eggs, separated
- 1 cup granulated sugar, divided
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon gelatin (more than 1 packet)
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest (grated lemon rind)
- 1 baked pie crust
- Whipped cream for garnish
1. Beat egg yolks until thick and lemon colored; add 1/2 cup of the sugar, lemon juice and salt. Cook, stirring, in a double boiler (or in a heat-proof dish over simmering water), until it reaches the consistency of a custard.
2. Meanwhile, soften the gelatin in the water for 5 minutes (it will turn rubbery). Dissolve gelatin in the hot custard, then stir in lemon zest. Cool until mixture begins to thicken.
3. Beat egg whites to stiff peaks. Add remaining 1/2 cup sugar and beat to stiff peaks again. Fold egg whites into lemon mixture until thoroughly combined. Fill baked pie crust with lemon chiffon mixture, and chill until firm. Top with whipped cream before serving.
— Recipe from “American Woman Cook Book” edited by Ruth Berolzheimer
GRAM’S DOUGHNUTS
Yield: About 20 servings
- 2 cups granulated sugar, divided
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 quarts (64 ounces) vegetable oil, for frying
1. Mix 1 cup of the sugar and the cinnamon in a medium bowl until combined, and set aside. Whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger and nutmeg in a large bowl. Beat the eggs, buttermilk and remaining 1 cup of sugar in a medium bowl. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and add the egg mixture. Stir together to form a moist and sticky dough. If the dough is too soft to be rolled, add more flour, a little at a time.
2. On a heavily floured work surface, roll out the dough into a 14-inch circle, about 1/2-inch thick. Cut out dough rings with a floured doughnut cutter, reflouring between cuts. If you do not have a doughnut cutter, use a 21/2-inch cookie cutter to cut the dough rounds and 1-inch cutter to make the holes.
3. Transfer the doughnuts to a floured baking sheet. Gather the scraps and gently press into a disk; repeat the rolling and cutting process until all the dough is used. (The cut doughnuts can be covered with plastic wrap and stored at room temperature for up to 2 hours.)
4. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until the temperature reaches 350 degrees. Carefully lower 4 to 6 doughnuts into the hot oil. Turn the doughnuts as they rise to the surface with tongs or a slotted spoon and fry, maintaining a temperature between 325 and 350 degrees, until the doughnuts are golden brown on both sides, about 4 minutes.
5. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the doughnuts to a plate lined with paper towels and drain for 3 minutes. Toss the doughnuts in the cinnamon sugar and transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining doughnuts, regulating the oil temperature as necessary.
— Recipe from “America’s Best Lost Recipes” by the editors of Cook’s Country magazine
SWEDISH TEA RING
Yield: 8 servings
- 2 1/4 teaspoons (1 packet) active dry yeast
- 1/4 cup warm water, 105 degrees to 115 degrees
- 1/4 cup lukewarm milk, scalded then cooled
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup shortening
- 2 1/4 to 21/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided
- 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
- 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons milk or water
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. In mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Stir in milk, sugar, salt, egg, shortening and half of the flour. Mix with a spoon until smooth. Add enough remaining flour to handle easily; mix with hand or spoon.
2. Turn onto lightly floured board; knead until smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Form into a ball and place inside a greased mixing bowl. Turn until ball is lightly greased all over. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 11/2 hours.
3. Roll dough on lightly floured board into rectangle, 9-by-15 inches. Spread with butter. Stir together brown sugar, cinnamon and raisins, and sprinkle evenly over the dough. Beginning with the long side, roll up tightly as for a jelly roll. Seal well by pinching the edges of the roll together.
4. Stretch roll slightly to make even. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper (or grease lightly) and form the roll into a ring on it, sealed edge down. Pinch the ends together. Use scissors to make cuts ⅔ of the way through the ring at 1-inch intervals, cutting from the outside of the ring toward the center. Fan out the sections so each one lies more or less on its side. Cover, and let rise until double in size, about 45 minutes.
5. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake ring until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.
6. Mix together powdered sugar, milk or water and vanilla until mixture is of a spreadable consistency. Use this glaze to frost ring while it is still warm.
— Recipe from “Betty Crocker’s Hostess Cookbook”
News
New K-Dramas On Netflix In June 2022 You Shouldn’t Miss
The K-Drama craze is not new, with the popularity of Squid Games the fans of Korean drama have multiplied in huge numbers. This year in 2022 some upcoming K-Dramas are going to be promising and binge-watch-worthy. We are going to list the New K-Dramas On Netflix In June 2022 that you shouldn’t miss. Apart from the romantic Korean dramas which are a huge hit among the audience across the world, the thriller and comedy genres are not something you should miss out on.
June is going to be huge for K-Dramas on Netflix thanks because the much-awaited adaptation of Money Heist will be out in the month of June. It might just be the biggest release Korean Original on Netflix in 2022. There are also some brand new Korean dramas 2022 Netflix has to offer in June.
Must Read: 9 Highest-Rated K-Dramas of 2022 (so far) You Shouldn’t Miss
Here are some of the upcoming new K-Dramas releasing in June 2022 that you cannot miss:
# Money Heist – Joint Economic Area (Season 1)
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 12
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Cast: Yunjin Kim, Lee Si-Woo, Park Hae-soo, Yoo Ji-Tae, Jeon Jong-seo
Money Heist – Joint Economic Area Release Date: Friday, June 24th, 2022
Money Heist is one of Netflix’s biggest non-English originals. The popular TV series is getting a brand new adaptation from South Korea. This adaptation is going to feature some incredible actors and actresses. This is expected to be one of the best Korean series on Netflix and a smash hit this summer. A talented crew composed of top-class thieves attempting to pull off a heist in the Korean Peninsula with the help of their genius strategist. The audience has been anticipating this for a long time and all eyes are focused definition behind the title Joint Economic Area and on the background.
New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in June 2022
# Weird Lawyer, Woo Young Woo (Season 1)
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 16
Genre: Drama, Law
Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo, Baek Ji Won
Weird Lawyer, Woo Young Woo Release Date: June TBA
Weird Lawyer, Woo Young Woo is expected to come on Netflix in June 2022, the exact date is yet to be announced. This exciting new k-drama rings a bell of the popular K-Drama from The Good Doctor.
A 27-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo with an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score graduates from the prestigious Seoul National University for college and law school by ranking at the top of her class. However, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions due to her Aspergers Syndrome.
# Alchemy of Souls (Season 1)
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 16
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance
Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joo Sang
Netflix Release Date: Saturday, June 18th, 2022
New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday
It is a Korean period drama where Jang Wook of the noble Jang family, in the country of Daeho becomes a topic of discussion among the people of the country as he holds an unpleasant secret about his birth. Jang Wook, the troublemaker happens to meet an elite warrior trapped within a physically weak body, Mu Deok and becomes his servant. Mu Deok starts teaching Jang Wook how to fight secretly. The history Korean drama is expected to perform well on Netflix.
Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in June 2022
# Welcome to Wedding Hell (Season 1)
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 12
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Cast: Lee Yun Hee, Lee Jin Wook, Hwang Seung Eon, Song Jin Woo, Kim Joo Yeon
Netflix Finale Date: June 15th, 2022
New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
One of the best Korean dramas Netflix has to offer in June 2022 is Welcome to the Wedding Hell. It revolves around the story of Kim Na Eun and Seo Joon Hyung – a couple in their 30s who are preparing for their wedding day. Their dream of a fairytale wedding seems like a distant dream when they are hit by reality. During the whole process of organizing the big day from the meeting of the two families to finding their marital home, the pair have a lot to check off their to-do list before they walk down the aisle.
Also Read: The 30 Best Korean Dramas You Must Watch On Netflix
# Our Blues (Season 1)
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 20
Genre: Drama, Romance
Cast: Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Cha Seung Won, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Jung Eun
Netflix Finale Date: Sunday, June 12th, 2022
New Episodes: Saturday and Sunday
Our Blues has been aired on Korea’s cable network tvN and has been performing well in South Korea. It is the best Korean drama 2022 Netflix brings to you as the show is running at the number one position on Netflix Korea. Other Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam have given a positive response to the drama and it has been quite successful in these places too. We can’t wait for it to release.
If you watch K-dramas you might be aware that fleeing from city life in South Korea means life on the beautiful island of Jeju which is also perfect for the people who are not so lucky in love to find their soul mates.
Which K-Drama are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in June 2022? Let us know in the comments below!
The post New K-Dramas On Netflix In June 2022 You Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on MEWS.
‘A pure winner’: From Maryland lacrosse to D-II football and now the NFL, Jared Bernhardt is determined to keep proving himself
Column: If Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn wants out of town, a trade could be a win for all parties
My Personal Financial Coach & Why I Chose Bruce Lloyd Bradshaw
Old-fashioned baked goods: 4 recipes that never should have gone out of style
DFI.Money Reaches 75% Low- Is It Next Luna?
Understand the Pros and Cons of Saving Money in Piggy Banks
New K-Dramas On Netflix In June 2022 You Shouldn’t Miss
Investments in India by PE Firms Strengthen Global Investor’s Confidence
Central African Republic President Announces Crypto Hub Named ‘Sango’
7 Benefits Of Using WordPress For Website Development
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online