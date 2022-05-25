Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages Of Mutual Funds
You must have heard about mutual funds and various methods of making money from mutual funds. If you are still wondering as to what they are, read on for more.
Mutual funds are a combined investment scheme that gathers money from lots of investors so as to buy securities. There is no precise and clear cut definition for these investing funds. However, it is important to know that these are open ended in nature and are available to the general public without much complications and regulations.
If you are under the misconception that hedge funds are a form of mutual funds, you are wrong. These are not in any way considered to be mutual funds. On the other hand, the funds are based on principal investments. They are otherwise known as money market funds, fixed income funds, stock or hybrid funds.
These can be actively and efficiently managed. Here, an investor pays for the fund’s expenditure. There are lots of share combinations available for the capital which can seem to be quite confusing to an amateur in the area. The fund manager is also known by the name fund sponsor. The main objective of the entire process is to buy and sell the investment of the fund keeping in mind the investment norms of it. The benefits of these funds is that they help surpass the taxable income of their investors every year. You will have to invest in different kinds of securities to save tax.
You can get a clear idea about this from the fund prospectus. The prospectus explains the investment objective, the approach that you need to take so as to claim the investment and also the permitted investment in a particular fund. Each fund has a definite objective and this explains the kind of income you are looking for. This type of managed investment have various benefits. Some of the benefits are worth considering. These funds also increase the diversification of your investment portfolio.
They also guarantee liquidity of money on a regular basis. This means that you get a fixed income regardless of the performance of the stocks and securities. It can also be considered as a professional management of your income. Mutual funds are great and easy to manage. The service ensured is also great for the customers to invest in them. Apart from this, it is also monitored by the government and hence provides scope for easier management. However, there are also many drawbacks associated with mutual funds. Some of these are that the fund calls in for heavy fees for the management of the portfolio.
Finance
The Advantages of Cloud Accounting Software
‘Cloud accounting’ is becoming quite a buzz word in the financial community and for good reason – there are many benefits to taking your business accounts online and in this article we will discuss some of these advantages.
Cloud Accounting Means Your Accounts Are Available Anywhere, Anytime
You can work at the office, from home or even while away and have full access to your accounts so long as you have internet access.
Accountants Don’t Need Big Backups
Having problems getting a backup of your accounts to your accountant to do your financials or submit your tax? Online accounting software takes away this problem because your accountant can simply log into your accounts online. No arrangements need to be made to transfer backups, etc.
Save Space on Your Computer
Instead of taking up space on your computer, cloud systems are stored online and minimize your storage needs often resulting in your computer working faster and, in turn, greater productivity.
Easily Upload Bank Statements
One of the great benefits of cloud accounting systems is that you can usually quickly and easily upload bank statements which saves your bookkeeper a lot of time, increasing productivity and generally making the job easier. Previously, and on offline systems, capturing bank statements could take hours or even days!
Everyone Has Access to the Same Records
Offline systems would often mean that different people had different copies of your records. You may have been on a server which meant that everyone in your office had the same records at the same time but did your accountant have these same records? What about when you were working from home? With online systems everyone has access to the same records all the time.
Obtaining Financial Advice is that much easier
Need to get quick answers from your financial adviser? Instead of having to organize a print out or back up of your financial data for them you can now just give them log in details to your online accounting system and they can see where you are at and give you the correct answers and relevant advice immediately.
Improved Security
By storing your records online you can actually improve your security as the information is stored off-site and should any disaster take place at your office premises you can still quickly and easily get hold of the information and even continue working elsewhere if necessary.
If you are not yet on a cloud accounting software then it is strongly recommended to consider this. We believe that over time more and more people will move away from offline systems due to the benefits of online systems. Why not be one of the early adopters?
Finance
Forex Market Overview
“FX” is an abbreviation of “forex” or “foreign exchange.” Foreign exchange is the largest and most liquid market in the world trading approximately $2 trillion every day (that’s over 30 times the daily volume of NASDAQ and NYSE combined). The forex market is a cash interbank/interdealer market. In simplest terms, this means the foreign currencies traded in the forex market are traded directly between banks, foreign currency dealers and forex investors wishing either to diversify, speculate or to hedge foreign currency risk. The forex market is not a “market” in the traditional sense due to the fact that there is no centralized location for fx trading activity and, therefore, trades placed in the forex market are considered over-the-counter (OTC). Forex trading between parties occurs through computer terminals, exchanges and over telephones at thousands of locations worldwide. CFOS/FX clients can trade through online forex trading platforms and/or over the telephone directly with a forex broker on our trading desk.
Until recently the forex market has not been available to the small speculator. The large minimum foreign currency transaction sizes and financial requirements left this market in the hands of banks, major foreign currency dealers and the occasional large fx speculator. Now, with the ability to leverage large positions with a relatively small amount of capital (margin), the forex market is now more liquid than ever and available to most investors.
Five major currencies dominate trading in the foreign exchange markets: the U.S. Dollar, Eurocurrency, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and British Pound. The foreign currencies are traded in pairs, also known as crosses, in the forex spot market. For example, purchasing the EUR/USD in the forex spot market simply means the purchaser is buying the Eurocurrency and selling the U.S. Dollar in anticipation of the Eurocurrency gaining value in relation to the U.S. Dollar. Similarly, the seller of a EUR/USD contract would be selling the Eurocurrency against the U.S. Dollar. Official figures show the U.S. Dollar is on one side of 83% of all spot foreign exchange transactions. The “spot” market simply refers to a currency contract with a prompt valuation date requiring settlement within two business days.
Over the past several decades, an increase in international trade and foreign investment has made the economies of the world more interrelated. New opportunities for investors have also been created with the fall of communism and the dramatic growth of the Asian and Latin American economies. Today, supply and demand for a particular currency is the driving factor in determining exchange rates. Many factors such as regularly reported economic figures and unexpected news reports, such as disasters or political instabilities, could also alter the desirability of holding a particular currency, thus influencing international supply and demand for that currency. It should come as no surprise that many shrewd investors have already taken advantage of the fluctuation in exchange rates to profit handsomely.
Finance
Family Service Project Ideas – 30 Excellent Ways to Make a Difference
There is a difference between Pleasure and Joy. Pleasure is often temporary, usually results from getting something, and is most commonly motivated by selfish desires. Joy, however, most often comes as the result of unselfish living and giving, is motivated from within, and is certainly much more than mere temporal gratification because it is a feeling rewarded by the actions taken to bless the life of someone else.
And ironically, this joy does not usually come from monumental, recognized, and massively impactful donations or actions; in fact, it is the small, simple, and often unrecognized actions that mean the most, make the largest difference, and produce what is often referred to as ‘true joy.’
Our great challenge, thus, is not necessarily to do everything mentioned on the list below; rather, it is simply to just do something! Whether it is one or ten items from this list, or something from the hundreds of other ideas not mentioned herein, we as individuals, families, and as a society need to reconsider the me-oriented culture we are daily bombarded with, and do a little more to participate in the small, simple, quiet actions that serve others – and allow us to experience this ‘true joy.’
- Pick up trash around your local parks and churches, community buildings and areas, schools and historical spots, elderly homes and hospitals, highways and roads, etc.
- Volunteer at local shelters, hospitals, nursing homes, soup kitchens, schools, etc.
- Collect clothes, food, toiletries, toys, and basic necessities and donate to your local charity, Church, Salvation Army, or to non-profits that help those in developing countries.
- Organize a car wash, raffle, contest, or fund-raiser to collect money that will be donated to help a local family, charity, or underprivileged people from other countries.
- Have fun and organize a service scavenger hunt race. Divide everyone into groups and each group has to complete random things for people in the community: rake leaves, mow lawn, shovel sidewalk, pick up trash, sweep sidewalks, etc.
- Go to a local hospital or nursing home and sing, read to, put on a puppet show for, make ‘get well’ cards, or just visit with the patients.
- Become ‘pen pals’ with or ‘sponsor a child’ from another country.
- Gather volunteers to help foster families – help them clean, babysit, or do service for these people to help them.
- Volunteer at the next Special Olympics event in your area.
- Individually, as a group, or each person in the family donate some money and give it to a local family in need, a charity or non-profit, or local church.
- Next time you pass someone on the street that is in need, begging, or homeless – stop and talk to them, give them some money, or buy them a meal.
- Call, email, or visit a sick friend, neighbor, or relative.
- Volunteer in an after-school program to help a struggling child. Read to them, help them with homework, play games with them, talk to them, laugh and tell stories, and just be their friend. Do the same for an Elderly person.
- Collect or make blankets for kids and families in need locally.
- Go and volunteer at your local charities, non-profit organizations, Salvation Army, or Churches. Support the United Way, Red Cross, and any other organization who helps others.
- Gather stuffed animals, toys, dolls, or fun games – clean them up and donate them to a local family, church, or charity.
- Volunteer at a local library or school to help illiterate children or adults.
- Regularly visit people at the local developmental center, those who are blind, people with special needs, etc.
- Run or walk in a charity with friends that raises money to help people in need.
- Help with every day things around the house: do chores, help set table, clean house/room, make bed, vacuum floor, mow lawn, take garbage out, etc.
- Go visit a neighbor in need and help them with yard work, clean the house, rides, or any chores they need help with.
- Gather and collect old eyeglasses, and donate them to an organization who will give them to local or non-local people in need.
- Make a card for and buy a gift for a secretary at your local non-profit organization.
- Make dinner or cookies for a new neighbor, a friend or family member, a new or expecting mother, someone who is sick or alone, the elderly or someone in need.
- Volunteer as a counselor at the next summer camp, boy scout event, church or community project, etc.
- Secretly clean someone’s car, room, house, yard, etc.
- Go and donate blood, and volunteer at your local health clinic (or fair).
- Volunteer to do office work, or any other helpful project for your local church or non-profit organization.
- Invite new neighbors, a local youth group, new members of your congregation, elderly people, or anyone else into your home for a fun game night.
- Go to the local hospital, nursing home, or school and just spend time playing games as a family with these people, groups, or children in need.
