Advantages of Custom Software Development for Different Businesses
Every software company strives to maintain a close relationship with its customers by offering customized solutions to their various requirements. Hence, the role of custom software development has grown in prominence in recent times. During a period when business organizations are making all kinds of efforts to become the industry leaders, a stereotypical product with the same age-old functionalities may curtail their advancing chances.
For securing exclusivity in business goals, custom-made or user-friendly software is the most excellent choice at the moment. The major goal of custom software development is to generate an as precise end-product as demanded by the customer. A tailor-made product must be developed after understanding the requisites and preferences of the client.
Customized packages are devised by making use of the most recent technology. They are exclusively developed to satisfy the customer’s business needs. Any difficulty or disliking of the customer that grows out of the building process can be rectified during the formulation of the software with his/her permission and this is the most important advantage of such package development.
As soon as the system is built and delivered to the client, there may be no requirement to make changes to it since it is already developed to perfection. In case of a ready-made package, a business concern may need to carry out a stringent procedure of reconstituting their goals (usually called configuration) so as to comply with the application (which usually turns out to be very expensive since you are dependent on the product provider for development).
Businesses may need to get in touch with the manufacturer of the product for alterations in the presently existing system to match the necessities. This consumes plenty of precious time, energy and financial resources. The tailor-made product is built eyeing specific requirements of the end users and therefore, the complete custom application development costs need to be paid by one client which does not take place in case of the ready-made software.
After the development stage, custom-made system can be implemented right away because the customer hardly requires any modification in the delivered product. The time invested at the time of building custom system may be greater. However, this must not be an impediment in selecting a customized package for an organization’s particular function. However, the question arises why the software development life cycle goes up during the building phases.
This is because of the fact that the procurement of the ideal tailor-made product demands strict inspection to ensure proper comprehension, analysis and precise execution of thoughts into the final product. In addition, ready-made package may result in lower levels of expenses than custom software development; but, the high expenditure in the latter case takes place only due to profound research and mounting customer demands since the end product needs to be an output sought by the client.
A committed custom application development company always communicates with the client through teleconferencing, telephone, electronic mail or chat, regardless of being onshore or offshore. This is the most crucial activity since the requirements can be transmitted and understood regularly and no possibility for ambiguities is brought forth. Customized software demands frequent communication before as well as after the development stage.
Is the Microsoft Kin 2 Worth Kinsideration?
The Kin 2 is a three way collaborative effort involving Microsoft, Sharp, and Verizon. The result is a new approach on the way to Smartphone telephony that for me was disappointment piled on disappointment. It seems strange somehow that while the Windows Mobile operating system is ready for a serious redo, this Microsoft device has nothing to do with WM OS.
Right out of the gate, the most profound and amazing letdown is the fact that it is not possible to add any applications to this unit. You must accept it as is. So there’s no use complaining about the lack of an app store, for there are no apps. Unbelievable.
You cannot even add things like Google Maps. Of course there is no GPS and not even a way to add third party functionality with an antenna because you cannot install any software.
While you can access Google Docs and Notebook you cannot edit or create new documents. If you want to access other Microsoft applications such as Word or Excel or PowerPoint you can forget about it. There’s not even a way to take notes or to record audio notes.
I could go on about how it won’t make 31 flavors of ice cream and it won’t stop a missile attack, but it was never intended for these things. What was the intention? Apparently the developers have isolated a target market for this device among the younger generation and its preoccupation with music, photos, texting, and social networking. But what about gaming? Sorry, no games-not even solitaire.
The programs that come pre-installed on the device facilitate the above functions, and that’s about it. The installed apps include the following: Phone, Music, Help, Alarm, Browser, Settings, Email, Feed Reader, and Search. By the way, the search function only applies to items on the phone, not the Internet, and there is no voice search.
All these apps appear on one of three panels that can be rotated into view when the device is turned on.
Two more panels are available with the flick of a finger (yes, it is finger friendly-but the scrolling is slow). One of the screens contains posts from your favorite social networking sites such as My Space, Facebook, and Twitter. This page is called the Kin Loop. The remaining page contains your favorite contacts with pictures if you wish and access to all the rest of your contacts.
These would be handy functions for many people. You can add more content to the apps page as links to your favorite Websites, which is nice. But you are still limited to only three pages.
An innovative feature that goes along with the teenie bopper crowd that this device is apparently aimed at is the ability to share stuff. There is a little blue button at the bottom of every screen. This is called the Kin Spot. All you have to do is drag something to it and you can share it with your pals. It can be a file, a Website, a picture, a video, a tune, an email, a text message, whatever you want, however you want to send it. This is nice.
Another innovative feature of the Kin 2 is that everything is backed up online to the Kin Studio so that you never have to worry about losing your data. There is no syncing as such, but you can connect to your online account wirelessly and remotely to transfer files back and forth. I like this feature, but I fear that it may add to the cost of the account.
I was able to import all my Gmail information and contacts. I was also able to access my calendar from Gmail as well as my tasks.
Thank goodness for Google. Without Google, this device would be less useful. While I can edit and add items in calendar, tasks, and notebook, I cannot edit or create new docs in Google Docs, which is a shame. At least Notebook gives me the ability to take notes, a functionality that is otherwise lacking. However, I understand that Google has discontinued the support of Notebook and that if you don’t already have an account, you cannot get a new one. Too bad.
As an aside, there are some good alternatives to Notebook available such as Evernote and Zoho Notebook. I prefer the latter because of its collaborative features.
I am happy to report that Google Voice works with the Kin 2. If you’re not familiar with Google Voice, I recommend applying for an account. Voice not only records your voice mail, it transcribes it and allows you to scroll through your list of voicemail so that you don’t have to listen to every message. It also compiles a directory of all your messages in one place so that you can instantly review your email, texts, IMs, and voice mail. It notifies you of incoming activity too.
But that’s not all. Voice also gives you a free Voip phone number that you can use to make free phone calls over the Internet. People can also call you on that number. You can use it for free texting as well, which makes it a great money saver and convenience.
Browsing on the Kin 2 at first seems to be just fine with the initial screen fitting the device perfectly and with little tabs along the top. You can drag down the address bar to type in a new address or to go back to a previous screen.
You can scroll with a finger gesture, but it doesn’t glide as well as other devices I’ve tested. You can also use a finger gesture to expand or contract the image on the screen. However, when the image is enlarged, you must be prepared to scroll around for it does not wrap to the screen, which I find annoying and inconvenient.
While my first choice of a keyboard is in the vertical position, I must say that the slide-out QWERTY, horizontal, backlit keyboard on the Kin 2 is very nice. The keys are round and elevated for a good tactile quality that makes it easy to type without mistakes.
I found the sound quality on the phone to be satisfactory as well as the audio playback on the FM radio and stereo music player. I did miss calls repeatedly because the phone simply did not ring for incoming calls even though the volume was at the highest level. Media playback formats include AAC, MP3, WMA for audio; h.264/AVC, MPEG-4, WMV for video; JPEG and PNG for images. There is a 3.5 mm jack for stereo audio output and built-in speakers.
As far as music goes, you can import your own but this device is an extension of Microsoft Zune, and you are encouraged to join the Zune music streaming service for $15 a month, which adds considerably to the monthly cost.
Kin 2 has a nice 8 MPX camera on board with video, auto focus, digital zoom, and flash. Pictures are automatically geotagged if within range of cell towers for triangulation. I found that this feature rarely worked.
This device comes with 8 GB of internal memory which could get filled up fast with tunes and pix. Unfortunately, there is no expansion slot. I suppose that’s a good reason to take advantage of Zune’s streaming media so as not to use up valuable storage space.
With a 3.4 inch display and a 320 x 480 resolution, the Kin is not the brightest kid on the block. It measures 4.25 X 2.5 x.75 inches and weighs 4.7 ounces.
Its 1390 mAh Li-ion battery has a suggested standby time of 232 hours. I found that the battery drains fairly rapidly under normal usage and I would have difficulty getting through the day without a recharge. At least the battery is replaceable so that you can carry a spare.
Connectivity to the outside world is accomplished by means of 802.11 b/g Wi-Fi with WEP, SPA, WPA2 encryption as well as Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR. There is no infrared and no GPS. Localization is accomplished by means of cell tower triangulation, which is referred to as GPS.
The Kin 2 is capable of sending both SMS and MMS messages. It supports POP3, IMAP, and Push email (exchange).
There are built-in sensors for an accelerometer and ambient light detection. Additional features include flight mode and TTY/TDD accommodation.
Kin 2 costs $199, but you get a $100 rebate with a two year contract bringing the price down to $99. A contract will cost in the neighborhood of $69 per month for text, phone, and data. Add another $15 for streaming Zunie tunes.
Conclusion
The Kin 2 has some innovative features such as wireless Web syncing and automatic backup of data online. The Kin Spot for sharing is also a creative idea unique to the Kin. I suppose the Zune tune streaming approach is a good idea too, if you want to pay for it. It has a nice 8 MPX camera, and you can easily send video clips via email or MMS. The slide out horizontal keyboard is a pleasure to use. I hope the Kin will appeal to the intended audience with its orientation to social networking.
However, the Kin 2 impresses me more as a novelty phone than a serious productivity tool. I would never consider the Kin 2 personally because I can’t hook it up to a Bluetooth keyboard for travel and meetings. I cannot access, create, or edit my Office documents. It has no means of taking screen shots. I wish it had a memory card. Navigation with GPS would be nice too.
I could go on and on about what it doesn’t do but that’s not fair because it clearly was not designed to be a workhorse for a road warrior who wants to leave his laptop at home. It’s more of a toy for teens who are attached to Twitter, text, and tunes.
The biggest deal breaker for me is the fact that there are no apps available for it, and it is incapable of downloading common apps out there such as Google Maps. This is really inconceivable this day and age with iPhone, Android, and Palm Pre Plus competing for market share with bazillions of cool apps. And what about the intended audiences’ penchant for game playing? No games. Big mistake.
I have heard a rumor that Microsoft may eventually integrate the Kin with Windows Mobile 7 when it is released and then it would be possible to add apps to it. But for now the lack of apps is a highly negative factor.
While the Kin 2 does not measure up to my expectations for a device I would want in my pocket, it may very well suit the needs of the intended audience if the interest is indeed focused on social networking, pics, tunes, and text.
The Genesis of ERP Software
Companies around the world and in a variety of different industries have already discovered the advantages of ERP (enterprise resource planning) software. This cutting-edge technology is effective in streamlining and automating virtually any business-related task, as well as opening the doors of communication both within an organization and with entities outside a company as well. ERP software was first developed several decades ago, at the same time that personal computers began to be widely used in business.
Beginning in the 1980s, a company called MCBA introduced several individual software modules, each of which was designed to automate accounting functions within a business. Shortly after MCBA introduced their products, another company called Macola followed suit. Companies used the Macola accounting modules on their PCs, which was the primary type of computer used by businesses at that time.
Years later in the 1990s, large-scale computer systems became more commonplace. It was at that time that Exact Macola (as the company is now known) replaced its earlier Macola accounting modules with early versions of ERP software. These newer products offered a much wider range of features and were designed to run on computer systems rather than PCs. Exact Macola and a myriad of other software developers continued to expand ERP technology throughout the 1990s and into the new millennium.
Today’s ERP products not only automate accounting functions, but almost every other task imaginable within an organization. Virtually every department’s functions can be streamlined thanks to today’s ERP technology, including accounting, warehousing and shipping, manufacturing, sales and marketing, human resources and many more. When you consider some of the features provided by this cutting-edge software technology, it easy to see why so many modern-day businesses consider ERP software to be an integral part of their day-to-day operations. Here are just a few advantages:
- ERP software allows all departments to use a single database rather than disparate, separate databases that previously existing within different departments.
- Communication between departments is greatly improved because ERP allows different software to effectively communicate back and forth.
- Communication with outside entities (customers, vendors, suppliers, etc.) is made more consistent with ERP because the software allows all departments to have visibility to external communications.
- Management has an easier time evaluating company processes thanks to ERP.
- A company is able to have a single reporting function throughout the organization via ERP.
- Forecasting of product demand is greatly enhanced with ERP software, enabling management to decide on appropriate inventory levels – enough to keep pace with the needs of the customer, but not so much that an excess of inventory is purchased.
All things considered, it’s no wonder that ERP is a “must-have” for so many companies today!
The 8 Most Common Project Management Mistakes
The following list has itemized some of the most common project management mistakes which people tend to make in driving projects. We were hoping that this list helps to identify some of the common areas where errors and mistakes normally occur. All these mistakes can surely be avoided if each of us pay additional attention to important details. Avoiding these common mistakes inevitably increase the success rate of a project.
1. Lacking of resources with the appropriate skill-sets to assist in the project :
Impact: improperly allocating resources is one of the most critical mistakes made in project management. Getting the right people with the right skill-set in the right place ( job / task ) at the right time is essential and necessary. In time of resource constraint, management will try to pull in anyone to run and drive for any adhoc project as long as he/she has the bandwidth at that time.
– Proposal : Management need to support this by providing the necessary support such as : hiring consultants, out-sourcing vendors, hiring of contractors, proper and rightful resource and sent their potential people for useful and effective trainings. People managers and organizations will need to synchronize the people and the projects as best as they can.
2 : Lack of experienced project manager with the necessary project management skill
Impact: Projects can easily get out of control without having a good project manager watching over the progress of the project closely.
– Proposal : An experienced project manager with accredited Program management certificate will definitely add value in driving for the success of the project. From experience and exposure, an experienced project lead can easily call out some of the potential areas where gaps usually surfaced from. A good project manager excel in people management and communicated well with different level of people across the organization.
3. Lack of Traceability on the frequent changes made to the project
Impact : The budget, resources and timeline will be impacted because of this.
Proposal : No changes can be added into the scope after the cut off date. After the cut off date, any urgent changes / requirements will need to go through the proper process to get all the necessary approvals before they will be reviewed. only urgent request with good justifications backups will be considered. The change request committee will review only the prioritized change requests.
4. Problems Get Ignored
Impact: Problem areas which were ignored or left aside will not disappear over night. Any trivial issue might turn into severe problem if it has not being resolved earliest possible.
Proposal : Problems are inevitable in any project. What can be done best is to carry out as many testing as we possibly can to stimulate and validate before the real deployment is here.
5. No proper planning
Impact: Planning is crucial. The project scope and objectives need to be clearly defined during the planning phase. Without a proper plan( which both party have buy in, such as the project manager and the stake-holders) No project can move ahead as there is no synergy among the team members and there is no firm strategy where the team can tightly hold on to.
Proposal : One way to develop more potential managers is to equip them with the rightful knowledge by registering them into Project management courses and provide them with the essential knowledge. They will leverage from these programs on how effective and powerful ‘planning’ is and how they should be carried out.
6. They fail to see the dependencies between projects.
Impact: 99% of the projects in an organization are interdependent among each other. Project managers need to take this into consideration whenever they ask for any new requirements or changes as these may impact others as well.
Proposal : Project managers need to carry a high level wholly view on what’s happening in the organization, Apart from that, consistent engagement with the stake-holders, key business teams will add value in the organization holistic projects’ planning.
7. Communication Issues.
Impact : Communication is the key to every project. Good communication is essential for any project, no matter it is big or small. Everyone has the responsibility to ensure the messages that they communicated are clear and correct among the project teams.
Proposal : a project manager needs to have great communication skills with the right attitude. However it is almost impossible to avoid communication issues in a project team, especially in a big project with many participants. Thus, building an easy and open atmosphere among the team members and the project lead is important so that the communication are of both ways.
8. Some key dependencies have been over look,
Impact : The key dependencies with their impacts might be :
– Resources engagement : such as testing & development resources will be badly constraint if proper planning has not being taken care of ahead of the projects.
– Testing environment readiness : many a times, people realized that they do not have a testing environment or the testing environment is not ready one or two weeks before the testing commence. This will cause terrible issues to the whole project project milestone.
