All You Need to Know About Antenatal and Childcare Options

Not all the countries or the regions will have many options for antenatal, postnatal and childcare options. But on another side, there are few places that has immense of medical facilities that can help the newbie parents to efficiently care for their child both before and after his birth. A woman starts pampering herself from the day one she comes to know about her pregnancy. She starts considering many factors like public or private? Whether an obstetrician or a general practitioner? Birthing centre or home birth? All these questions start coming to her mind as soon as she comes to know that one more life is growing in her own body.

Amidst all the factors, the major matter of concern is considering the antenatal care and childbirth options. But from where to start is one of the biggest questions. We have compiled the most prominent options for women’s healthcare during her pregnancy that can suit you, your needs and your budget as well.

Who do you want to care for you?

Midwives

The midwives are the health professionals who are involved in providing specialist care, education and support during pregnancy, birth, postnatal and the early parenting period. The process of midwifery includes the detection of complications in mother’s and baby’s health, the references to the other specialists and the initiation of necessary emergency care.

Additional to the complete birth care, there are many other services that are offered by the midwives. Let’s have a look at the services below:

Preconception health

All medical care for antenatal

Childbirth education

Well-being during pregnancy i.e. nutrition, exercise and support

Information and knowledge about birthing options and the effects of the drugs that are used in labour

Expectations and anxieties

Postnatal care for mother and child including infant feeding and settling.

The newbie parents can also consider hiring independent midwives that can be employed privately for any aspect of pre or postnatal care from childbirth education. Other reasons behind hiring independent midwives for shared maternity care can be the postnatal care of the mother or baby, feeding advice, sleeping and settling techniques.

Obstetricians

They are the doctors who are specialized and trained enough in the techniques related to the childbirth. He is the one who will look after all your medical needs during your pregnancy and can cater for all types of pregnancy cases involving low and high risks. If you’re also looking for maternity care under an obstetrician, try finding out about him in detail to contact them at the time of need and also to know the hospitals they’re admitting rights to. And for the people who do not have any preferred obstetrician, they can ask their GPs i.e. general practitioners for the reliable references and the maternity hospitals where those childbirth specialists are providing their services.

Will you see the same obstetrician or midwife at each appointment?

Your core antenatal and childbirth specialist will always work together as a team with other medical practitioners. Even the doctors and midwives are allowed to sleep and have days off. While making your final choice, keep a check on the top obstetricians or the midwives you are likely to see and how often is all that important to you.