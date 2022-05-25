A - Z Health Guides
All You Need to Know About Lentiviral Vector
Lentiviruses are used as vectors in gene therapy. The lentivirus vector method makes it possible to insert, modify or delete genes in the organisms where the virus was introduced.
What Is Lentivirus?
Lentiviruses are enveloped RNA viruses with a reverse transcriptase enzyme. They are responsible for causing various diseases like AIDS by injecting their DNA into the host genome. Many viruses are used in research these days, but lentiviruses are unique because they can infect dividing and nondividing. As a result, the potential applications of lentiviruses are wide-ranging. Scientists manipulate the mechanisms of lentivirus infectivity to achieve desired results in gene therapy.
Lentivirus As a Vector
Gene therapy involves using various viruses as vectors to insert the genes of choice into a particular cell or organism. Most retroviruses can not penetrate the nuclear envelope and can’t infect non-dividing cells. On the other hand, Lentiviruses can penetrate the nuclear envelope, and hence, they can be used in gene therapy for cells like neurons that do not divide. Lentiviruses have been used to treat various diseases like diabetes mellitus, prostate cancer, diseases of CVS, and hemophilia.
Applications Of Lentivirus Vector Gene Therapy:
Some parts of their genome are excised to prevent viruses from replicating inside the cells. Another gene is inserted into the viral genome that keeps it permanently attached to the host genome. Lentiviruses are assets of gene therapy that have been used to revolutionize the treatment of the following diseases:
1. Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Disease (SCID):
In 2021, an auto-inactivating lentivirus vector was inserted into a functional ADA gene of hematopoietic and progenitor stem cells. More than 90% of people stayed free of any immune reaction for over 36 months, and the mortality was zero. This innovation is groundbreaking because SCID is a lethal disease.
2. Vascular Transplants:
The third generation lentiviruses have been used and proven effective in venous grafts and coronary bypass. Since the dangerous viral genes are removed, it becomes safer to be inserted into human grafts. The continuous gene expression requires the promoters, which are provided by the scientists through induction of a self-inactivating plasmid and by creating a universal tropism.
3. Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD):
In CGD, the mutations in NADPH oxidase of phagocytes result in immune deficiency. Hence, phagocytes deficient in this enzyme can’t phagocytose the infective bacteria resulting in the formation of granulomas. Extensive research and experimentation made it possible to develop a lineage-specific lentivirus vector that expressed a normal CGD protein, which induced white blood cells to form a functional NADPH oxidase.
4. Prostate Cancer:
Lentivirus vector is bound to trastuzumab which causes the viral transformation. The lentivirus vector attaches to androgen-sensitive LNCaP and castration-resistant C4-2 cell lines. By adhering to these cells, lentivirus vectors can slow down or even kill the malignant cells because these cells are responsible for releasing the human epidermal growth factor receptor HER-2.
5. Diabetes Mellitus:
The stem cells targeted by gene therapy create new cells with the genome produced by the viral intervention. The vector targets beta cells of the pancreas to produce more insulin via inducing more insulin-secreting genes. These vectors were cloned by using cytomegalovirus.
5 Myths About Autism Uncovered
Autism is a complex condition that impacts the nervous system. The signs and symptoms of this condition include social and communication difficulties, linguistic oddities, sensory processing challenges, and repetitive behaviors.
Action Behavior Center provides diagnostic tools and resources for parents with children on the spectrum and anyone that wants to learn more about this neuro disorder.
However, autism is a spectrum disorder; thus, autistic individuals experience different symptoms in different severities.
Even so, there are a lot of harmful misconceptions out there about this condition, and we’re about to uncover them.
Autistic Individuals Don’t Feel Emotion
This is possibly one of the more hurtful myths about autism. It’s common for neurotypical individuals to assume that autistic children and adults are incapable of feeling emotions.
However, the truth is that autistic individuals do feel emotions. In fact, most studies on the topic suggest that autistic individuals feel emotions far more intensely than neurotypicals do. The significant difference is that children and adults on the spectrum express their emotions differently and often lack complementing facial features.
So, You’re Like Elon Musk?
Another common myth about this condition is that everyone on the spectrum is, in some way, a genius. Contrary to this, those on the spectrum are as different from one another as neurotypical individuals are.
This prevalent misconception may stem from the fact that people on the spectrum typically have special interests. But that’s not to say that every autistic individual is a genius. And treating children and adults on the spectrum this way is damaging; it’s not okay to expect neurodiverse people to live up to such a ridiculous expectation from society.
Autistic People Can’t Lie
This misconception is a little closer to the truth than most others about autism, although it’s still not true. Autistic children and adults can lie. However, they don’t see the point of being dishonest.
Even though it’s unlikely for autistic individuals to be deceitful, it’s untrue that the act of lying is impossible.
Autism Is A Disease
The direct cause of autism is still quite unclear. Although it’s known that autism is primarily genetic, some other factors may cause the differences in the brain. Even so, it’s not a disease, and one can’t get autism at any point in life; one is born with autism.
Moreover, this condition can improve with occupational therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy, although there is no cure. Therapies and treatments aim to enhance the quality of life.
Vaccines Cause Autism
This is possibly one of the most prominent misconceptions about autism out there. Unfortunately, many ill-informed parents have kept their little ones far away from vaccines in fear the jabs will cause autism.
Once again, autistic individuals are born autistic and do not become autistic at any point.
There are tons of harmful and hurtful misconceptions about autism, and we must start uncovering these mistruths. Whether you’re parenting a neurodiverse little one, your spouse is on the spectrum, or you’d like to learn more about your friends with the condition, it’s critical to separate fact from fiction when learning about this complex condition.
What You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Menstrual health is different for each woman. For that reason, it is important to trust your gut and not overlook any concerning symptoms you might have. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a commonly misdiagnosed hormonal condition that affects at least one in ten women. As the name indicates, this hormonal imbalance can lead to changes in the ovaries. Symptoms include cysts in the ovaries, irregular periods, acne, weight gain, etc. These symptoms can be managed, but there isn’t just one approach to take to effectively manage your PCOS. You should always talk to your doctor about the right treatment and the lifestyle changes needed to help your body.
What You Can Do to Naturally Treat Your PCOS
Healthy lifestyle choices can make a world of difference in the symptoms of PCOS. Most women with PCOS suffer from insulin resistance, which causes their blood sugar levels to be higher than normal. Uncontrolled, this resistance can lead to diabetes. Most doctors recommend adding more anti-inflammatory foods to your meal plans, including fish, leafy greens, nuts, berries, etc. Try to eliminate all processed foods from your diet. Natural and whole foods are the way to go. This doesn’t mean going to extremes and eliminating all sugar from your diet. Instead of low-carb diets, it could be better to focus on adding more protein to your meals. This will improve your insulin sensitivity.
Another healthy habit is to create a regular exercise routine that works for you. As most women with PCOS can struggle with losing weight, it can be difficult to find the motivation to push themselves. Still, it begins with small steps toward becoming more active. You can go on walks to the park, do a cardio routine from YouTube, or head to the gym to try weightlifting. Losing weight equivocates to reducing your insulin, and it allows your estrogen production to regulate itself more efficiently.
Most people tend to underestimate how much sleep they need. Establishing a habit to sleep eight to ten hours a night will help you lose weight and reduce the chances of interrupting your hormone regulation.
How to Maintain an Enriched Life with PCOS
Remember that there is no one-size-fits-all for the treatment of PCOS. You can be an active participant in your health by figuring out what methods work for you. Researching the different types of treatments available from credible sources will aid you in your journey of healing and self-fulfillment.
Keep in mind that even though birth control pills are the most likely recommended method of treatment for PCOS, it is still just an option. Birth control pills, usually given at an abortion clinic Dallas, tend to mask the symptoms of PCOS, but it doesn’t cure it. For some women, it may also lead to stronger insulin resistance. Again, it all depends on the way you track your progress with your doctor, making sure that birth control pills are a good fit for you.
As you make active efforts to manage your PCOS, you will find yourself with greater confidence as you face your condition head-on. Keeping a journal to track your periods and your goals will help you stay consistent and focused. Please seek mental health counseling if you begin struggling with depression or anxiety. Be kind to yourself.
Cell Line Development: The Key to Human Health
Over the past few years, we have all become increasingly aware of the need for vaccines to combat viruses. We have learnt how quickly things can go from normality to worldwide lockdowns. The need for a new vaccine could become humanity’s only way of moving forward. This is where cell line development comes in.
In this article, we’ll look at how stable cell lines are essential in the production of these all-important biotherapeutics, what challenges are involved, and how the future looks in this state-of-the-art scientific field.
The History of Cell Line Development
Let’s start off by looking at the history of cell line development and how it all began.
The history of cell culture dates back to 1948 when the first “L” cell line was established. The cell line was extracted from subcutaneous mouse tissue.
It wasn’t until 1957 that the first Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line was established. To this day, CHO cell lines are the most common mammalian cell line used in the mass production of therapeutic proteins. They are widely used in studies of toxicity screening, nutrition and gene expression, genetics, and particularly to express recombinant proteins. Much is known about their growth characteristics. This growth and adaptability to media and culture conditions make CHO cells a big asset in the pharmaceutical industry.
How the Process of Cell Line Development Works
Stable cell lines are developed by a process that generally starts with transfecting selected host cells, mainly CHO cells, with the desired plasmids. Plasmids are cells that can replicate independently of the chromosomes, hence their wide use in the laboratory manipulation of genes. Once transfecting has taken place, researchers must then manually screen and quantify high-yielding clones. Only after identifying the high producers can the cell lines produced by the cells be validated.
Until very recently, the process was slow and arduous taking anywhere between 6 to 12 months to complete a single cell line. This is because of the manual screening methods traditionally used for cell line development. What is needed is an automated and much more efficient approach to cell line development. This is where cell line development companies come in.
The Future of Cell Line Development
Cell line development companies are critical in bringing cell line development to the next level. Time is of the essence and these companies are the answer to providing automation and efficiency in cell line development.
Using state-of-the-art machinery, these Cell line development companies are dramatically reducing the time it takes to complete the cell line development process.
An example of this machinery is the ClonePix 2. The ClonePix 2 System does two jobs in one. It provides an automated way of screening huge amounts of cells. This increases the chances of finding rare high-producer cells. It also allows for single-cell isolation, dramatically reducing development times.
The consistency and high production of the target therapeutic protein are essential. These must be single-cell derived clones. With microplate readers like the SpectraMax i3x, these clones can be characterized much more quickly. The future of cell line development is already underway thanks to this cutting-edge machinery and the companies dedicated to its growth. Thanks to these advances, there’s no doubt that cell line development will continue to become a faster and more efficient process.
