Finance
Asset Financing: Leasing Over Loans
Asset leasing provides unique alternatives over traditional financing for businesses to obtain the necessary equipment for their operations. Asset leasing is done either as an operating lease or a capital lease. Each option has its own effect on the company’s balance sheet, but both give a business extra options to finance assets needed to expand their business, simplify processes, and generate revenues. Typically, financing with a lease agreement is much easier and faster to do than traditional loan financing through a bank.
Operating leases are agreements for the use of assets and do not allow the business entity any rights of ownership. Operating leases are most like automobile or apartment leases, where the lease payments are made for a set term described in the agreement. The company does not list the equipment as an asset on its balance sheet, the same way a tenant cannot list their apartment as their own property.
The benefits of an operating lease are that it can allow businesses to save money on maintenance costs, obtain new equipment after term expiration, and use assets for projects that they may not typically be able to do. For example, a real estate firm may use an operating lease for copy machines on a two year term. At the end of the term, the firm would not have to worry about re-marketing and selling the used copiers, they can simply be traded up for new machines. This also avoids the need for increasing maintenance costs as equipment ages, as sometimes maintenance/warranty costs can be included in the lease payments.
The use of an operating lease can help a small or new company get what they need in order to take on bigger projects and hopefully grow revenue. A construction company may choose this in order to win a bid on a large job, rather than spending possibly tens of thousands dollars for heavy equipment that may only be used for that one particular project. A firm could use a short-term lease (perhaps one year) for equipment needed to complete the work, while only paying a portion of the cost of that machinery.
Capital leases are sometimes called financing leases because they give a company the same rights to ownership as financing with a traditional bank loan. The equipment obtained through the lease is recorded as a company asset and the lease balance is reported as a liability. A key benefit of capital leases are that they are easier to obtain than traditional loans and have a variety of payment options. This allows for small or start-up businesses, with little to no credit, to obtain financing that may not be available to them through traditional means and flexibility in pay back options. Other than their recording on the balance sheet, capital leases differ from operating leases in that they typically have longer lease terms.
Capital leases allow firms with weak or no credit to build up their business credit while obtaining assets necessary to expand operations and increase revenue. At the end of the lease term, the business would have ownership rights to tangible assets that can continue to be used by the business or sold in order to gain cash.
These leases may include special finance options to further help businesses gain assets needed to generate revenue while keeping overall costs and expenses low. Financing programs, such as 90 days deferred or 90 days same-as-cash, will give a business the option to use equipment and generate revenue for three months prior to the start of lease payments; or an alternate option to purchase the equipment outright and avoid finance charges if capital becomes available.
Another finance option is the use of residuals, or balloon payments, that are due at the end of the lease term in order for the entity to own the asset. The residual option allows for lower monthly payments for the lease term, making the asset more affordable, and thus deferring the full cost of payment/interest expenses until a later time.
It is not completely uncommon to have an almost customizable payment option on a capital lease. These options are used for specific industries that may see large swings in revenue over the course of a year, such as seasonal businesses. These options may allow for lower, or even no payment, during down times of a season and continuation of regular amounts starting at a particular time of the year.
Finance
10 Ways for Unknown Musicians to Get the Word Out
When Clear Channel controls the radio and the monopoly newspaper doesn’t like you, how do you win over new audiences?
The good news: there are many, many ways. Here are ten of my favorites.
1. Approach a local college or alternative radio station or community access cable TV station with a programming idea, like a live songwriter showcase. Other musicians will want to be a part of your show, and you’ll build an audience for your own music–and theirs.
2. Write CD or concert reviews for a local alternative (or mainstream) paper.
3. Give copies of your CD away to public radio and TV stations for their fund drive premiums.
4. Organize, publicize, and perform at charity events for your favorite causes.
5. Lead songwriting or performing workshops in the schools (these are usually paying gigs, and all the parents hear your name). Invite some of the kids to perform with you; they’re sure to bring a bunch of relatives along who will pay for their tickets and maybe buy a CD.
6. Announce your gigs in every community calendar. Newspapers, magazines, radio stations, community web sites, cable TV stations–they all run event listings. Type out one paragraph that includes a tag line about what you do, such as “Sandy Songwriter, River City’s ‘Homegrown Bono,’ will perform labor songs and love ballads at The Trombone Shop, 444 4th Street in Downtown River City, Wednesday, January 15, 7 p.m.” If admission is free or there’s a charity connection, say so. Include contact phone number and e-mail.
7. Find Internet discussion groups related to your cause. Whether it’s immigration, voting reform, peace, safe energy, the right to choose…there will be discussion groups online. Post responses and include a “sig”–a short on-line business card. Use different sigs for different purposes. Here’s one of mine (in a real e-mail, it would be single-spaced):
8. Set up a simple low-cost website. Include a couple of sound clips, pictures of you performing, a place for people to sign up for your fan newsletter, a link to your favorite musicians, and, of course, your tour schedule and gig availability.
9. Get exposure on other people’s websites. Write CD reviews, endorse their music with a blurb, submit articles on the local music scene…and always include your contact information and a statement that encourages people to visit your site.
10. Use the letters columns. Call in to talk shows. Post messages to Web forums…in short, use every feedback tool you have to spread the word.
Finance
Hide My IP Address – How To Browse Anonymously
A lot of us carry out our major shopping on the internet; and this is just an indication that we make use of credit or debit cards. However, did you know shopping on some online stores could compromise the security of your card? One big mistake I made as a newbie sometime ago was to expose my credit card to identity thieves. I never understood the importance of keeping my transactions private from hackers; until I started experiencing some deductions I did not order for on my credit card. Anyway, I had to act as quickly as possible when my bank called my attention to it. I installed a firewall and feature-rich anti-virus programs on my system; however the result was not drastic enough. Thank God I found someone who told me about how I could hide my IP address, and browse anonymously.
Today, I never consider any transactions too minor not to hide my IP address or browse anonymously. The internet protocol address is one of the most sensitive parts of your internet activities. It gives a lot of details about your browsing habits, where you are in any part of the world, and gives out the information about your ISP. Failing to act fast when you start noticing some minor or major deductions on your credit card could lead to a lot of problems. Shopping online can be a lot of fun; but it can also create a lot of problems for you. You could be in for a lot of hell if you keep your identity is always exposed to hackers. Besides being exposed to hackers and losing some vital information; you may start receiving a lot of spam as well.
There are two ways of hiding your IP address before making any transaction on the internet. The first one is called the proxy server, while the other option is to install hide my IP address software.
Proxy servers are based on the internet; they are one of the two popular ways to hide browse anonymously. No payment is required when using any of the proxy websites; but the possibilities of being attacked by malware are always there. Besides, free proxy servers are always slow, and may affect the speed of your internet connection.
The hide my IP address software is trusted by different individuals and organizations when it comes to protecting data. It has the capacity to switch from one location to another; giving you the opportunity to stay anonymous as long as you want to. However, this software costs a few dollars; and you can download a trial copy as soon as you are set. There are quite a lot of them these days, but you need a couple of reviews to choose the most effective one.
Finance
Cashback Credit Cards for Business Owners
Business owners can choose from a variety of credit cards, including low interest credit cards, rewards credit cards, cash back credit cards, and more. Many cash back credit cards are featured with discounts at locations of Shell, Alamo, and other merchants. Cash back can be redeemed for gas, travel expenses, business entertainment, merchandise, and much more.
If you are looking for Canadian cash back credit cards, you will find plenty of lucrative offers, featured by the big banks and second-tier banking establishments. The American Express Business Card allows cardholders to earn up to $1,250 in cash rebates, depending on the months they are carrying a balance and their spending habits. The card is offered with an annual interest rate of 19.99 percent, and flexible terms to pay outstanding balances over time. In should be noted that rates may increase up to 25.99 percent, depending on one’s payment record. There is no annual fee, and additional cards can be requested for one’s employees free-of-charge. The card is offered with disability plan for small business insurance. In addition, cardholders are entitled to emergency card replacement and travel accident insurance. Online reporting and expense management tools are another beneficial feature. Finally, cardholders enjoy front of the line entertainment. The card can be used for a variety of business purchases such as entertainment, office supplies, business travel, and more. Clients earn up to 2 percent cashback. In terms of payment options, there are different ways you can do this. You can pay your account at an automated teller machine, at your local bank branch, or through Internet banking. You can also pay it by telephone or by mail.
It should be noted that this card is offered by various financial institutions in Canada, and fees may apply. In addition, clients must qualify annually in order to receive rebates. Rebates are calculated on purchases charged to the card only. Certain restrictions and conditions may apply as well.
Another credit card suitable for business owners is the BMO CashBack MasterCard for Business. The card goes with no annual fee and allows clients to earn cash back and get rebates to their accounts. Cardholders earn 0.5 percent cash back on all purchases charged to the card, as well as 1.5 percent on purchases at locations of Alamo Rent A Car, Shell, and National Car Rental. The CashBack MasterCard for Business is featured with no annual fee and 19.5 percent interest rate or annual fee of $50 a year and low interest of 12.9 percent. One beneficial feature of this card is BMO Premium BizAssist, going with online business support 24/7. This service is offered for $149 a year. MasterCard Easy Savings is another service that allows automatic rebates offered at participating merchants. Supplemental employee cards are also offered, allowing business owners to delegate purchasing authority. Thanks to the liability waiver program offered with this card, one’s business is protected against employee abuse.
If you prefer reward credit cards, you can check the American Express Business Gold Rewards Card, American Express Business Platinum Card, and a variety of other cards.
10 Ways for Unknown Musicians to Get the Word Out
Hide My IP Address – How To Browse Anonymously
