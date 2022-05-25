Finance
Backseat Drivers Cause Distractions, Accidents!
According to a recent survey by an independent insurance company, 66 percent of motorists, as a result of unwelcome attention from back seat drivers, have been involved in traffic collisions. This type of distraction is quite common and has led to car accidents for nearly 25 percent of drivers – which ultimately drives up auto insurance costs.
The survey indicated that more than two-thirds of women and 70 percent of drivers over the age of 55 have been involved in a collision due to distractions attributed to passengers within their vehicles.
Teachers ranked high among preferred passengers
Teachers have been named among the most patient of passengers. Most drivers surveyed said that they prefer to drive with work colleagues rather than parents or domestic partners who tend to be the more disruptive among back seat passengers.
The research highlights that having passengers in the car can distract drivers from the road and lead to road traffic accidents, which in turn have an effect on car insurance policies and can result in personal injury compensation claims being made. This generally results in a rise in premium costs as well.
The findings suggests that as many as one million accidents and near misses have occurred when a passenger makes unsolicited suggestions or gives unwanted advice. In not keeping their opinions to themselves, passengers are also instigating a large number of drivers (nearly 1.7 million) to engage in reckless behavior, including:
1. Speeding
2. Switching lanes suddenly and
3. Braking unnecessarily
Research also found that 60 percent of backseat drivers genuinely believe they are being helpful when they offer instructions, while almost a fifth claim they only speak up because they fear for their own safety.
The most common backseat driver behaviors include: volunteering unwanted directions, inopportune panicked gasping, and constantly checking the speedometer.
Aside from a lack of concentration that drivers suffer from when provoked, almost a third of motorists get stressed and annoyed by their passengers who generally are attempting to be helpful. Women, generally more easily irritated, will often actually stop the vehicle after becoming upset from backseat criticisms.
Domestic partners top list of driving irritants
Domestic partners take the blame for being the worst culprits, criticizing from the backseat or passenger seat, with over half of those questioned describing their other halves as ‘backseat drivers.’ Unsurprisingly, more than half of all motorists think they are a better driver when they are alone in the car as they are able to give driving their full attention.
Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Diet – A Review
The Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Diet (also known as the Sacred Heart Diet) is another of those diets which, like the Tuna Fish Diet, is attributed to hospital staff who were attempting to reduce the weight of a cardiac patient by some 10 lbs. It has been around since at least the 1980’s and takes the form of a vegetable soup which is consumed, along with a few other foods, over a period of seven days.
Intending users should be aware that the origin of this plan is uncertain. Hospitals have denied being the source, as have other institutions that have been nominated as likely creators, including the American Heart Association.
Nonetheless, the diet continues to be circulated and has adherents who are happy to use it, along with others who were skeptical or did not find it useful. This soup diet is also known as the Cleveland Clinic Diet, the Cabbage Soup Diet, and the Spokane Heart Diet. I have found reports from users who state that they were introduced to it by their medical practitioner.
The dieter is expected to eat the soup at least once a day and, at various times, meats, rice, vegetables and fruit may be included in the eating plan. Excluded are bread and alcohol. Included are Chicken Noodle Soup, stewed tomatoes, beef broth, celery and more. The only drinks permitted are water, black coffee, cranberry juice (unsweetened) and skimmed milk. A detailed outline of this plan can be found with a quick search for my article “Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Diet – Recipe and Diet Plan”.
EFFECTS:
1. The Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Diet is essentially a low calorie, short term diet, with the difficulties typical of such a plan, such as dizziness, lack of energy, occasional diarrhea and sometimes fainting.
2. Short term weight loss is often water loss rather than fat loss and is easily regained once the diet has ended.
3. The body tends to conserve energy and fat reserves with low calorie diets. This makes it harder for lasting weight loss to occur.
4. There are reports of significant amounts of weight reduction but the feelings of hunger and discomfort caused by this diet plan make it likely the user will eat excessively after the seven days of restricted eating. Thus the amount of weight that has been lost will soon be regained.
5. A change in eating habits is not required except for the seven day period of the diet. This means that the benefits are unlikely to continue as returning to the same conditions as before will soon restore whatever has been lost.
To obtain lasting weight loss requires, in effect, a change of lifestyle – a different selection of foods as part of the normal diet rather than a crash program that adds stress to the body and provides only short term benefits. Such a plan would include food that has high nutritional value and suits the tastes and preferences of the dieter. As well, a significant portion of the weight that has been lost should be fat loss and not merely water which is easily replaced. Unfortunately, the Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Diet does not meet these requirements.
How Should I Focus on Improving My Relationship With My Customers?
I am always striving to improve my internet marketing company. However, I am puzzled what I should focus on to improve my relationship with my customers. This is important to me because I want my business to keep growing. Does this sound like you? If so, keep reading to find out what you can do.
1. Keep the line of communication open with your customers. Make them feel comfortable to come to you with any situation they think needs your attention on the products you sell or the internet marketing services you provide. This is the way to receive constructive customer feedback.
2. Have a variety of ways that the customers can leave feedback. Set up an email strictly for this purpose, have a special phone line for this, and even offer texting as a way to leave feedback.
3. Look at your business through the eyes of your customers. You can call your company on the sly and see what type of service you receive. However, there are people you can hire specifically for this purpose. They will give you detailed feedback that you can use to improve your relationship with your customers.
4. You need to interact with your customers as much as possible every day. Social media sites allow easy access for customers to you and the other way around. The Internet has made it so easy to reach a mass of people today. You can share important, useful information with your customers and they can get to know you on a more personal level. Facebook and other social media sites are excellent sites to use for this purpose. This will strengthen your relationship with them for the sake of your internet marketing company.
5. Correct any problems in your products or services quickly. Make it known to your customers that you have improved any problem areas. You could even advertise that they need to come and see the new and improved version of the company.
6. Offer specials, bonuses, and even rewards program for customers. Let them know how much you appreciate their on going business. This will keep them coming back for more.
These are just some of the ways that you can improve your relationships with your customers. The only way to have a successful internet marketing company is to have effective communication with your customers. This builds trust and with this trust, your customers will enjoy doing business with your company.
Understanding Depression and the Subconscious Mind
On 15 May 2018, “6 Minutes Medicine” a medical forum publication on the Internet published an article titled “8 Facts on the dark side of doctoring- Dealing with the elephant in the room”
It was a plea by a specialist Head and Neck Surgeon at the Combined Annual Scientific Congress of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons and the New Zealand College of Anesthetists stating that “We know that there is an elephant in the room, but we really don’t know what to do with that elephant. Doctors are struggling and they are struggling quietly.”
He produced the latest statistic s on this issue based on a BeyondBlue survey of more than 12,000 doctors:
“1 in 5 has been diagnosed with or received treatment for depression.
1 in 4 has had suicidal thoughts.
And 1 in 50 has attempted suicide.
Females are at higher risk.
The specialty hotspots for suicide are general practice, emergency medicine and anaesthesia.
1 in 2 are emotionally exhausted.
1 in 6 or 7 are not effective due to burnout.
Of those experiencing burnout, 1 in 2 describe themselves as highly cynical.”
I have been writing on the mental health issue for a while stating that it is simply a disorder of perception. It is only the degree that determines the point at which it becomes a clinical disorder of behaviour and action. But the medical profession is not listening.
From the statistics above it is clear that the medical profession is also suffering from a disorder of perception like many of their patients. When it comes to mental health they do not want to look at themselves for fear that they might have to change their directions. Yet unless they realize that we are hypnotic creatures and our perceptions create physiological and biochemical in us, all our research work will only prove to be just chasing shadows not the substance.
We must acknowledge the fact that our hopes and fears and desires affect our perception of reality. Our perceptions lead us to think in a particular way thus affecting our thinking. Our thinking process is hypnotic. It is made up of words and sentences. It influences our subconscious mind positively or negatively depending on the type of words we use; meanings or beliefs do not matter. Now our mental and physical health depends on our immune system which is directly under subconscious control. So it is the subconscious mind that is the elephant in the room and the way we influence it is what we should be addressing.
As I have said before, how one feels at a given moment depends on how one is stimulating one’s subconscious mind. When you are happy it means you are stimulating it positively; when you are depressed and miserable it means you are stimulating it negatively.
If we look around us every one of us is an ego tripper and a time traveller. From the moment one is born, one starts acquiring an identity. One is given a name and then everything we do becomes I, Me and Mine. This self-centred action leads to possessiveness which in turn leads to thinking in terms of “My house, my car, my wife, my husband, my kids etc.” One does not realize that when we go through life this way acquiring wealth, knowledge, power etc. it is a self-isolating process. This process leads to building a mental wall round us. On day sooner or later, depending on the circumstances and one’s conditioning, unless an individual becomes aware of it, one will surely find oneself totally isolated, totally surrounded by this wall and totally alone.
This is the dark side we refer to when our perceptions create a very gloomy picture of reality where there is total despair and everything in life becomes meaningless. This of course is a distorted picture of reality which an individual acquires through self-centred thinking and lack of self-knowledge. Please understand that our thinking process is a hypnotic process and we are constantly hypnotizing ourselves. Under this hypnotic spell the ego is liable to talk himself or herself into taking extremely stupid actions.
If any of you find yourselves in this precarious situation, my advice is not to take yourself too seriously. The wall you have built around yourself is of your own making. It is in your mind. You can break it down and go beyond it just by becoming aware of it in the first instance. Awareness is the weapon you use to dehypnotize yourself. Once you can make that perception that it is a self-created barrier it will melt away. It is a wall you have built through ignorance. You are a part of this universe and the timeless reality. As you clear up your perceptions, you will realize that is there is a whole world beyond the cocoon you have created. However if you withdraw into your shell, you will only be reinforcing that wall.
Verbalizing our feelings is a habit we have acquired in our thinking process. We use words and sentences to express our feelings and as a means of communication. Now these words can have a powerful hypnotic effect on the way we feel about a situation.
Please let me explain how words intensify or give form to your feelings. Suppose you are very angry. You start expressing your anger using words such as “I hate that so and so etc… ” You will find that if you keep using negative words and language you can become quite emotionally upset, and liable to act in a destructive way. But if you did not verbalize your feelings and just tried to understand and stay with them, you will find that they have no life of their own. The feelings will just melt away. Yes it is the words that activate your feelings. Try to maintain the feeling of anger without saying anything in your mind and see how long you can maintain it. You will find that without words your feelings have no substance.
Another habit of the ego is to keep analyzing the negative experience you may have had. Well my friend if you keep analyzing the situation, you will become even more miserable. This is because once you use words it gives form to your feelings and it will activate the thinking process even more. You will be going round and round in circles like a squirrel in a cage. So my advice is stop analyzing. If someone does not want to talk you, don’t ask yourself why etc. You should say in your mind “If you don’t want to talk to me, I have no time for you either. Good bye and good luck.” You will be amazed to find yourself instantly free of the negative feelings.
As we are all ego trippers and time travelers, sooner or later we can expect the dark curtain descending on any one of us out of the blue. If you think you love someone and it is causing you heartache, clearly your perception is distorted because love never makes one miserable. Love always makes one happy. It is your selfishness and your ego that is making you miserable. Learn to understand what love is. When you; love you are always a winner because when you love you never possess a person. However if you possessed someone, it is not love. You will have a feeling of loss attached to it. Love and possession cannot coexist. That is the fundamental law of the mind. Please learn to understand what love is and how your ego tries to manipulate it. Love cannot be manipulated. Once you clear up your perceptions of love and possession, you will be amazed to find how open and free you will feel.
Do not depend on the world to make you happy. You have to make yourself happy. Stop feeling sorry for yourself and regretting. Life is never meant for regrets. All the experiences in life, the good and the bad, are all good for you. They teach you a lesson in life and should make you a better person. Learn from those experiences, make amends and move on. Make the whole world your oyster not only your little shell.
So my message to the medical profession and to all the people who are suffering from depression, anxiety etc. is very clear. If you don’t wish to become one of the statistics in a mental health survey like above, please do not ignore the elephant in the room. Be willing to change your perceptions and harmonize with your subconscious mind. Ignoring the facts will not make them disappear.
