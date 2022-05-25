News
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
By ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.
With first lady Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, Biden added, “I am sick and tired. We have to act.”
At least 18 students were killed, according to a state senator who said he was briefed by law enforcement, in addition to a teacher.
Just two days before Biden left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
The back-to-back tragedies served as sobering reminders of the frequency and brutality of an American epidemic of mass gun violence.
“These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world,” Biden said. “Why?”
He directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims in Texas.
Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier that people normally declare in moments like this, “our hearts break — but our hearts keep getting broken … and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families.”
“We have to have the courage to take action … to ensure something like this never happens again,” she said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was briefed on the shooting by deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley-Dillon and other members of his senior team aboard Air Force One.
Shortly before landing in Washington, Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from the presidential plane “to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.
News
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school
By EUGENE GARCIA and DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The assailant was killed by law enforcement.
The death toll also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the attacker.
The massacre at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunmen killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
The attack came just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that added to a yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores. And the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations seemed at least as dim as in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.
“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent, announcing that all school activities were cancelled until further notice. “We’re a small community and we’re going to need you prayers to get through this.”
The gunman, who was wearing body armor and had hinted on social media of an upcoming attack, crashed his car outside the school and went inside armed, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN.
He killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had purchased on his birthday, Gutierrez said.
“That was the first thing he did on his 18th birthday,” he said.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
A Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.
The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.
The school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, said that the attacker acted alone.
It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot. This was the school’s last week of classes before summer break.
Heavily armed law enforcement officers swarmed to the school, with officers in tactical vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting on Air Force One as he returned from a five-day trip to Asia. Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.
Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and added to a grim tally of mass shootings in the state that has been among the deadliest in the U.S. over the past five years.
In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.
A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation’s background check system. But as the measure was close to being brought to the Senate floor for a vote, it became clear it would not get enough votes to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.
Then-President Barack Obama, who had made gun control central to his administration’s goals after the Newtown shooting, called Congress’ failure to act “a pretty shameful day for Washington.”
Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.
___
Associated Press writers Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.
News
NBA Mock Draft: Who will Orlando Magic take with the No. 1 pick?
With the NBA draft combine and lottery in the rearview mirror, teams around the league have a better idea of where they stand ahead of the June 23 draft.
The draft will kick off with the Orlando Magic, who secured the top pick by winning the lottery on May 17 for the fourth time in franchise history. The Magic also have two second-round picks at Nos. 32 and 35.
A significant amount of Orlando’s front office was at the combine in Chicago last week, including president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager John Hammond.
They interviewed players across their draft board, but their best evaluations of top prospects — most of whom didn’t participate in on-court work during the combine or agency-run Pro Days — will come during workouts and meetings in Orlando during the next month.
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are considered the top players in the draft. The clock is ticking on the Magic.
Here’s the Orlando Sentinel’s post-lottery mock draft based on intel gathered in Chicago:
1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)
Height: 7 feet | Weight: 195 pounds | Age: 20
2021-22 averages (freshman season): 14.1 points (60.7% from the field — 73.7% on 2s, 39% on 3s), 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, and 1.9 assists.
Rival executives and scouts believe the No. 1 pick will come down to two players: Holmgren and Smith.
The case for Holmgren: A skillset and versatility on both ends of the floor not often seen from a player his height.
His rare combination of rim protection, playmaking and floor-spacing ability, handles, touch near the rim and basketball IQ for a player his size makes him one of the more distinctive prospects in a while. Holmgren’s dynamic in transition, uses both hands well on finishes, is an instinctual cutter, can create his own shot and could have the versatility to play in multiple defensive schemes.
The case for Smith: He’s considered this year’s best shooting prospect after knocking down 42% of his 3s (5.5 attempts) during his lone season with the Tigers.
Smith would instantly make life easier offensively in the half court and can get off his shot in multiple situations — spot-ups, turnarounds, coming off screens and pull-ups — without needing to create a significant advantage because of his size. He’s also a tenacious defender who could switch across multiple positions.
The Magic have made it clear they’ll continue to be patient with their rebuild and will choose who they feel is “the best fit for our team and who we feel will have the biggest long-range impact,” as Weltman said.
Orlando isn’t in a rush and there’s a belief that Holmgren could become the best player from this class even if it takes him longer to reach his peak compared to his contemporaries.
It helps that Holmgren fits the mold of prospects the Magic have shown an affinity for under Weltman and Hammond — lankier players who have the potential to be versatile on both ends.
Weltman and Hammond can afford to be patient after receiving contract extensions earlier this year through the 2025-26 season.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jabari Smith (Auburn)
Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 220 pounds | Age: 19
2021-22 averages (freshman season): 16.9 points (42.9% from the field — 43.5% on 2s, 42% on 3s), 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 block.
With Holmgren off the board, the Thunder will be in a position to take Smith, who’ll be an ideal fit in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder averaged the league’s most drives (61.7) in 2021-22 but only shot 45.2% off those drives, which was tied with the Magic for the league’s third-worst mark.
With the backcourt duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, Smith won’t be tasked with too many ball-handling responsibilities.
This will help him take a patient approach with improving his handles and interior scoring — steps that must be taken to become the go-to scorer he has the potential of being.
3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Duke)
Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 250 | Age: 19
2021-22 averages (freshman season): 17.2 points (47.8% from the field — 52.5% on 2s, 33.8% on 3s), 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals.
Banchero may be the closest thing to a go-to offensive option in this class.
He delivered as a scorer in multiple situations with the Blue Devils (post-ups, lobs, cuts, transition, offensive rebounds) and thrived inside the arc. Banchero did well creating off the dribble and could be used as a playmaking hub from the elbows.
The Rockets, who have Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. in the backcourt, could use frontcourt help. Houston taking Banchero would likely be seen as taking the best player available.
4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray (Iowa)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 225 | Age: 21
2021-22 averages (sophomore season): 23.5 points (55.4% from the field — 62.1% on 2s, 39.8% on 3s), 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey also will be on the board for Sacramento, but with the Kings in win-now mode, they’ll likely go with the prospect who’ll fit the easiest and will be ready to contribute immediately.
Enter Murray, who blossomed during his second season with the Hawkeyes as a versatile frontcourt defender and reliable scoring option.
Murray doesn’t need plays called for him to get a bucket and can thrive off cuts and in transition. He can fill in the gaps on both ends as a high-end role player between De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes.
5. Detroit Pistons: Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky)
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 200 | Age: 18
2021-22 averages (freshman season): N/A.
Sharpe is this year’s biggest mystery after not playing at Kentucky.
But his upside is believed to be an ideal fit next to a primary ballhandler like Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 pick.
Sharpe has star potential because of his high-level athleticism, shot-creating ability and shooting. Reliable three-level scorers aren’t easy to find, and it’s believed Sharpe can become one.
It’d be understandable if Detroit went with a safer prospect such as Ivey, who’s a special athlete and shot-creator, too.
There are many questions surprising Sharpe: How will he mentally and physically adjust after not playing in college? Where is he at defensively? How many of his skills will translate after not playing against high-level competition in over a year?
The Pistons are in a position to take a swing and bet on Sharpe’s upside.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
2 men charged in violent Newport invasion, robbery
Two men are accused of shooting and pistol-whipping the residents of a Newport home during a robbery earlier this month.
Justus R. Wright, 37, of Buffalo, Minn., and Donald I. Ealey, 31, of St. Paul were charged last week with one count each of first-degree assault, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree firearm assault, according to charges filed in Washington County District Court.
The men remain in custody at Washington County Jail in Stillwater on $400,000 bail, according to a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
They made their first court appearance last week; their next hearing is scheduled for early June.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 7 a.m. on May 14 to a Newport residence on Eightth Avenue, where they found the man and the woman who lived there, according to the charges against Wright and Ealey.
The woman had been shot in the abdomen and was transported to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and remains on a ventilator in intensive care.
The male resident of the home told police he was awakened earlier that morning by a knock at their door. Groggy and believing it might be a neighbor, the man opened the door, the charges said.
Two men — later identified as Wright and Ealey — allegedly walked into the home and held a gun to the head of the resident, who asked them what was going on, to which they replied, “You already know what’s going on,” according to the charges. When the man asked them what they wanted, the told him, “Everything.”
When the woman walked out of her bedroom and down a hallway to investigate the commotion, Wright allegedly fired a single shot that struck her in the abdomen, after which she retreated to the bathroom, where she remained until officers arrived.
The men then stole a cellphone, a BB gun and the money in the male resident’s wallet, before pistol-whipping him and leaving, the charges said.
Authorities quickly identified Wright as one of the assailants using footage from a Ring doorbell camera, according to the charges. They later identified Ealey, who was wearing a mask, by using traffic camera footage to track Wright’s vehicle from the scene of the robbery to Ealey’s St. Paul neighborhood, the charges said.
