Bitcoin Price Could Fall To $8,000, says Guggenheim CIO
Hearing more negative speculation would be unpleasant for the investors as the recent bloodbath’s catastrophic effects already slowed down crypto markets. But unfortunately, an expert predicted Bitcoin would go far below.
Scott Minerd, Chief officer at Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm handling $325 billion under its management, speculated that the Bitcoin price could plummet to $8,000. He is the same man who once said in December that “Bitcoin price should be $400,000.”
The speculation refers to a nearly 70% drop from today’s price of BTC, fluctuating around $30,000.
BTC Could Fall With The Fed Being Restrictive
Speaking with the CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin in an interview held on Monday at World Economic Forum, Switzerland, he said;
When you break below 30,000 [dollars] consistently, 8,000 [dollars] is the ultimate bottom, so I think we have a lot more room to the downside, especially with the Fed being restrictive.
Minerd highlighted the relationship between BTC price and Fed regulation and tightening policies.
Following its previous high of November 10, when BTC’s price marked $69,044, it decreased by around 58% of its value.
“Most of these currencies, they’re not currencies, they’re junk,” he added, saying that “I don’t think we’ve seen the dominant player in crypto yet.”
Comparing the current situation with the dotcom bubble of the early 2000s, he said;
“If we were sitting here in the internet bubble, we would be talking about how Yahoo and America Online were the great winners,” adding that “Everything else, we couldn’t tell you if Amazon or Pets.com was going to be the winner.”
In addition, he urges that digital currency is required to store value. As well as, become a medium of exchange and a unit of account. “I don’t think we have had the right prototype yet for crypto,” said Minerd.
Investors Seem Hesitant To Buy Bitcoin Dips
The collapse of stablecoins, including TerraUSD (UST) and its fellow token Luna, has caused the market to suffer a severe blow.
Edward Moya, an analyst from the well-known forex and CFD trading platform of America, OANDA, has commented that Bitcoin prices are steadied even with the broad risk rally on Wall Street. He added;
It looks like most crypto traders are hesitant to buy the dip. Which most likely means that the bottom has not been made.
Moreover, Moya talked about the European Central Bank President Christine, who previously said digital currencies are “worth nothing.”
“It is unlikely that any head of a central bank will endorse bitcoin or the other top coins. Especially as we are years away from a digital euro or dollar,” Moya stated. “It looks like bitcoin won’t really attract massive inflows. Until investors believe most major central banks are nearing the end of their tightening cycles.”
He speculated that giant coin prices will possibly remain choppy this summer.
South Korea to Bring More Stringent Reforms, Protecting Investors from LUNA Like Catastrophes
- The South Korean government launches an extreme investigation on Terraform Labs.
- Proper and more constrained regulations to be announced soon.
- Refrains South Korean crypto exchanges from trading LUNA and UST.
Terraform Labs has been the talk of the crypto world, with its two tokens, the LUNA and the UST, a pegged stable coin, both almost dead now. Terraform Labs based in South Korea, founded by Do Kwon, is currently under major threats and investigations.
Unimaginable millions have been lost within hours due to the collapse of LUNA and UST. Being from South Korea, millions and millions of South Koreans who have invested in LUNA are now going bankrupt.
With the complete financial economy of the nation plunging down, just due to LUNA and UST, the government of South Korea is taking up strict measures and actions. Accordingly, the news has been officially out by Korea Times, depicting new strict measures and proper safeguards for the crypto industry of the nation.
Views of the Authorities
A conference has been held for about the past two days by prominent financial authorities from the government. Also, the major five prominent South Korean crypto exchanges and CEO’s of the firms took part in the conference too.
This two day conference finally came to a conclusion today, yet no other proper dates have been announced. As per the financial authorities and the Financial Commission Vice Chairman, Kim So-young the crypto industry and market has to be properly regulated with more new reforms.
Moreover, they term that the entire nation’s crypto industry is left without any supervision or watchdog, which indeed is necessary to prevent and warn from such mishaps like that of the LUNA and the UST.
In addition, the financial authorities stress more on the crypto exchanges to oblige the rules and regulations properly and function accordingly. When such a mishap occurs, the exchanges should make sure and try to prevent it by proper supervision. In spite of all this, the OKX exchange indeed has played an incredible role by warning its UST users well in advance and opening the stacked up UST reserved, allowing them to trade and swap.
Intruder to Terra LUNA Founder Do Kwon’s House Arrested
The Terra LUNA and UST dead down to $0, obviously could be the most highlighted tragedy upon the crypto industry for the year 2022. Many who were rich, came down crumbling.
The Bitcoin (BTC) being tragically falling below $30K, waved the entire crypto industry too. Both from the stables of Terraform Labs, the LUNA and the so-called stable coin UST dropped down to $0 exactly. This all took place in almost a day or two, completely turning over the crypto market upside down.
Investors got extreme and put forth serious allegations on LUNA and UST. In spite of this, the nager, the frustrations, and the emotions were high among the investors who have lost millions and millions.
Likewise, an investor initially being anonymous took the anxiety to a newer height, trying to barge into Terra founder Do Kwon’s house in Seoul, South Korea.
Confessions of Chancers
Initially the anonymous intruder entered the apartment of Terraform Labs founder, Do Kwon. Further, he somehow found the exact flat and knocked on the door. Surprised, the Mrs. Kwon opened the door and so the intruder bounty asked, ‘is your husband home or has he fled’?.
Soon then the intruder left the apartment. Shaken with fear, the wife then contacted the police, stating there are threats upon her husband’s life.
Then, the police took into immediate investigation and somehow caught the anonymous intruder. To everyone’s surprise, the intruder was none other than a famous crypto YouTuber, known as ‘Chancers’.
The police immediately set forth an interrogation, upon which Chancers revealed that he has completely lost his life and is near dead, with all his money flushed by the fall of LUNA. Moreover, he acknowledged that he had now lost $2.4 million due to the crypto crash, specifically his investment of $800,000 on LUNA alone, accounts the majority.
Furthermore, Chancers states that he was in the top 1% of the richest in SOuth Korea and now he’s completely broken by all means. Also, he reveals that the sole purpose of his visit to Do Kwon’s house directly is nothing but to have a talk face to face with him in regards to the future of the LUNA project.
Chancers so maldy wanted to know the exact mitigation plans Do Kwon is working on right now. In addition he acknowledges that he has invested so much and so he ought to have proper answers from the founder himself regarding .
Chainlink (LINK) Price Falls Following a Short-lived Massive Spike
- Token prices dropped by 6% in only 7 days, from $7.84 on May 16 to $6.84.
- The market value fell from $3.66 billion on May 16 to $3.45 billion.
By linking smart contracts to real-world data and events, payments, and off-chain computations, Chainlink aims to enhance the functionality of blockchains in a highly tamper resistant and trustworthy way.
A total of 16 integrations were made between May 16 and May 22 for three Chainlink services, according to Chainlink’s Adoption Update on May 22. Chainlink Feeds, Chainlink VRF, and Chainlink Keepers were all part of these services. Furthermore, it was disclosed that these connections were done on Ethereum, Polygon, BNBChain, and Fantom, among others.
Bears Dominating the Charts
The LINK token’s price has fallen in the previous seven days since implementing these integrations. Token prices dropped by 6% in only 7 days, from $7.84 on May 16 to $6.84. Moreover, it is 86 percent of the way to its all-time high of $52.88. And if this momentum of cross-chain integrations and use cases is maintained, it may be on its way to the same again.
In addition, the market capitalization fell steadily during the same time. Despite the many Chainlink Network integrations, the market value fell from $3.66 billion on May 16 to $3.45 billion. The LINK token’s price dropped during the previous week, yet there was a positive divergence over that time frame. Any chain or asset needs backing from investors during a down market, and Chainlink has that support right now.
In addition, unlike other cryptocurrencies, most transactions completed on-chain have been profitable for the greater part of this year. As for losses, except from the May 13 catastrophe, they’ve been rather low. However, this does not change the reality that investors continue to suffer losses. At just $11,004, the lowest level since December 2018, the average balance at each address has dropped.
