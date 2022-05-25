Blockchain
Bitcoin Sets Record Streak For Bloodliest Weekly Trend yet
Bitcoin continues to move sideways in the $30,000 area. The general sentiment in the market points to extreme fear levels and uncertainty as to the number one crypto by market cap trades without clear direction.
At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $29,500 with a 1% profit in the last 24-hours.
Per a report from Arcane Research, Bitcoin has been making history over the past weeks. The current downtrend could be one of the worst since BTC’s inception as the cryptocurrency recently recorded its first eight consecutive weeks in the red.
The research firm claims BTC’s price established important support at $29,000. This level coincides with 2021’s lowest point during the May-July bearish price action.
Therefore, it should operate as strong support and as an important point to determine any future price action. If this level fails, Bitcoin could retest the $25,000 mark and the $20,000, which stands as the cryptocurrency’s previous all-time high.
Data from Material Indicators and Jarvis Labs provides clues about what is brewing in the market after the recent major move to the downside. During this time, the market usually enters a long consolidation period as liquidity pools below and above BTC’s price are formed.
Jarvis Labs claimed liquidity at $40,000 and $45,000 has been increasing in the past two weeks. Conversely, the liquidity around $28,000 and $25,000 experienced a surge.
Large market participants are usually incentivized to move the price of a cryptocurrency towards those liquidity pools. This suggests a potential retest of BTC’s price current lows and critical support zone to grab liquidity below before the cryptocurrency can move higher. The opposite could be in the cards.
Who Is Buying The Bitcoin Dip?
Additional data provided by Material Indicators, for low timeframes, indicate important support for BTC’s price at around $29,000. There are $45 million in bid orders around those levels, one of the largest supports in recent months.
As seen below, this suggests the bears might have a difficult time pushing the price of Bitcoin below its current levels.
On higher timeframes, the support at $29,000 seems strong. Material Indicators record an increase in buying pressure across several investors.
Investors with small bid orders of around $100 to $1,000 (green and yellow in the chart below) and investors with large orders of around $100,000 have been buying BTC’s current price action.
However, investors with larger orders of over $1 million (brown in the chart below) appear to be selling. This could be contributing to BTC’s consolidation.
If the whales reduce their selling pressure, maybe BTC could see some relief towards the liquidity pools pointed out by Jarvis Labs. However, market participants should be careful of a potential re-test of $25,000 and $28,000.
Liquidity around those levels could become more attractive, especially if the price of Bitcoin gets some relief in the short term.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Is Undervalued; Says Fair Price Is 28% Higher
Despite the crypto bear market, JPMorgan believes bitcoin is grossly undervalued. The bank today repeated its appraisal of bitcoin’s fair worth of $38,000, which it awarded the cryptocurrency in February when it was trading around $43,400. This is almost a 28% increase over the current price of $29,757.
JPMorgan Gives Nod To Crypto As Alternative Asset Class
Cryptos have surpassed real estate as one of the bank’s favored “alternative assets” or assets that don’t fit into traditional categories like equities and bonds, according to a note released on Wednesday.
It stated that it still believes $38,000 is a fair price for bitcoin. That sum was 28% higher than bitcoin’s morning price of $29k.
The bank’s strategists, including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, wrote in the note:
“The past month’s crypto market correction looks more like capitulation relative to last January/February and going forward we see upside for bitcoin and crypto markets more generally.”
However, JPMorgan warned that the steep sell-off in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has been more than in other alternative investments such as private equity, private debt, and real estate. As a result, the bank believes that “digital assets” have greater opportunity for recovery than other alternative assets. The report read:
“We thus replace real estate with digital assets as our preferred alternative asset class along with hedge funds.”
The rating represents a vote of confidence in the broader cryptocurrency market and bitcoin, which is presently selling at less than half of its all-time high of $68,721, The cryptocurrency market is dealing with the $50 billion collapse of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD and its sibling token LUNA, in addition to rising interest rates and the consequences from the crisis in Ukraine. The market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies is now $1.2 trillion, down from $3 trillion in November.
Total crypto market cap stands at $1.2 Trillion. Source: TradingView
Despite the sector’s increased appeal, JPMorgan has reportedly altered Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies from a “overweight” to a “underweight” rating, implying that the bank is now less enthusiastic about the asset class and recommends a reduced exposure in an investing portfolio.
Featured image from iStock photo, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Do Kwon Approached Top Exchanges in Korea to List $LUNA 2.0
As a matter of fact, the crypto fever started earlier this month and the panic level raised among the entire crypto market. Being in this state, $LUNA – a popular crypto token which was waving its flag high, suddenly dropped down hitting to the lowest at $0. As soon as LUNA fell down, its native assets LUNA and UST also witnessed a downfall in the market.
Besides, in South Korea the crypto market crash caused a great impact among the investors community. In that case, many cryptocurrency exchanges in the country already waved a red flag against Terraform Labs and Do Kwon. As this is the current scenario for Terra community, Kwon is now ready to introduce a new brand token, $LUNA 2.0.
More so, if the same plunge continues, it would be a great deal for all crypto exchanges to render support for Terra 2.0. In regards, Kwon initiates an attempt to reach out to the top 5 exchanges for listing of $LUNA 2.0.
Launch of LUNA 2.0
Surprisingly, Terraform Labs just made a confirmation regarding the new Luna 2.0 blockchain release on May 27, 2022. Further, the new brand blockchain will start from genesis block 0 and will not link and share any historical date with LUNA classic.
More so, with all these arrangements in line, the Terra community is facing a problem here. Pointing out the bear market and Terra assets downfall, all the exchanges and the prominent South Korean regulators are preferring to maintain a distance.
Amidst the rising problems in the crypto market, Terra (LUNA & UST) is experiencing a hard time at the moment. Not all Terra users lost trust, some are still having the hope that the asset will give a massive come-back into the market.
Even though Terra assets couldn’t find a proper stay in any exchanges, Terra’s LUNA 2.0 finally found a shelter. One hope and a supporting wave for Terra (LUNA 2.0) came from the community. As only a few minutes were left to close the vote, a popular bitcoin crypto exchange, HitBTC confirmed its support for Terra’s new chain token.
Dear Traders,@terra_money’s new chain token (LUNA) will be available on HitBTC on May 27th, 2022.
The old chain will be renamed to Terra Classic (LUNC).
Learn more: https://t.co/MuYPUfcMjJ
Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/shYIWtPuN6
— HitBTC (@hitbtc) May 25, 2022
Thus, in another 2 days, LUNA 2.0 will go live gaining a decent support rate from the crypto community.
Blockchain
Market Sentiment Dangerously Negative As Crypto Fear Index Drops To Two-Year Low
Crypto market sentiment has dropped into the far negative once more. This has been one in the making ever since the Terra crash had begun and investors had scrambled to leave the market. A culmination of this and speculations that the market is headed into one of the longest bear trends ever recorded has now seen sentiment fall to levels not recorded since 2020.
In The Extreme Fear Region
Now, the crypto market sentiment has not been positive for a while. Most of the last two months have been spent in the fear territory and April had closed out in extreme fear. Nevertheless, the scores on the Fear & Greed Index had remained somewhat high until the LUNA crash. This has sent the market into extreme fear overdrive as the Fear & Greed Index now displays a score of 12, the lowest it has been in two years.
Related Reading | Bitcoin, Ethereum Exchange Inflows Suggest Sell-Offs Are Far From Over
More notable is the fact that the index had touched as low as 8 last week. This makes it the second-lowest score that has ever been recorded on the index, the lowest being a score of 5 in 2018. What had followed from its May 17th lows was a bit of a recovery but even that had not held up well. As of the time of writing, the index has lost another point and is now sitting at 11.
Market sentiment falls to extreme greed | Source: Arcane Research
This extreme fear reading mirrors how investors are feeling when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies at the moment. Simply put, investors do not want to put money into the market and this is evidenced by the exchange inflows that have been rocking the space. These exchange-wide sell-offs only contribute to the already declining sentiment, sending digital assets further down.
Is It Time To Buy Crypto?
Historically, when the crypto market sentiment has declined this much, it can be seen as an opportunity to get into the market right before recovery. This has worked out many a time for investors. But there have also been times when it hasn’t returned exactly what was expected. Namely, the downtrend had continued even when market sentiment was in the extreme fear territory.
Total market cap recovers to $1.25 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Nevertheless, this is still regarded as one of the easiest buy indicators of all time. It is incredibly popular due to the fact that traders and investors will often try to use market sentiment to gauge when the bottom of the market is in and get in at the right moment.
Related Reading | Institutional Investors Seek Safe Haven In Crypto Products Amid Market Uncertainty
These are mainly used for the leading cryptocurrencies in the market such as Bitcoin and Ethereum since they are easier to track. But like with anything in a highly volatile market such as the crypto market, there is no such thing as an exact science. So while ‘buying the blood’ can yield good results, they can easily go bad.
Featured image from The New York Times, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
