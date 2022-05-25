Finance
Business Law Attorneys
This professional offers legal advice to persons who are involved in all aspects and stages of any business. Some of the things that business law attorneys do include:
• Make sure that there is compliance with all local business laws. If they do business internationally, they will make sure they comply with those laws too.
• Offer advice and file forms for each step from the formation of a business to the dissolution if necessary,
• Handle lawsuits
• Review and write contracts
• Create staff manuals
• Enforce polices or guidelines
• Cover all communications with the media
One important job of the such law attorneys is the formation of a new business. If there is more than one owner, they will advise them on the type of business they are forming. It could be a partnership, corporation, or limited liability company. When forming a business of any type it entails a concrete understand of the liability and tax implications of each kind of business. Once the business is formed, the attorney may be responsible for filing all of the yearly reports and other forms involved with the business with the different government agencies.
Many times businesses will use such a law attorney when they want to terminate or dissolve their business. This is done to ensure that the pre-established dissolution guidelines are followed correctly. The attorney may also handle new issues like a lien, a big number of assets, or an outstanding debt. Business law attorneys may also give advice on some of the daily happenings in a business. They may be asked to develop guidelines for human resource staff regarding the firing and hiring of employees. If an employee feels that they have been sexually harassed, discriminated against, or wrongfully terminated they may handle the lawsuit if one has been filed. They could work on the behalf of the employee or employer.
Sometimes business owners will call business law attorneys if they have questions about specific ways to save money such as whether they should own or lease a building. They may also want advice on where they can conduct their business to avoid having to pay high taxes, which is particularly true if they are thinking of expanding their business internationally.
Some business law attorneys are familiar with patent laws so if a business has developed a product they may contact an attorney to help protect their interest by filing a patent. If the attorney has an understanding of intellectual property laws, they may be asked to help a business trademark the name of the product or their business name. Business law attorneys may act as the businesses spokesperson if a lawsuit they are involved in catches the attention of the media.
Rejected For Long-Term Care Insurance? 2 Key Questions to Ask
Long-Term Care insurance not only costs big bucks, the approval process for getting it can also resemble an Olympic obstacle course – especially when pre-existing conditions or other situations exist.
Insurance companies are running a business, after all, so they apply tight standards to long-term care insurance applications to screen out people who present too high a risk. As a result, people get a thumbs down all the time. According to industry statistics, as many as one-third of all people who are only in their sixties when they apply for long-term care insurance are told NO!
If that happens to you, don’t panic. There’s still hope. Here are the questions you need to ask your agent:
• Does the company have an appeals process?
Most of them do. If so, take a copy of the company’s rejection letter to your doctor. The letter will specify why you were rejected (or whacked with a premium much higher than you were expecting).
The doctor’s response to the reasons the company’s turning you down is pivotal – and shrouded in mystery. Unless you’re in the medical field, you won’t understand a tenth of what the letter is saying. So, you just have to have faith that the doctor has made a bulletproof case for the company to accept you.
Just remember, insurance companies can pull some really, really big boners. In one situation I’m familiar with, the company said that part of the rejection was based on some medical conditions that the doctor had never seen in the patient. Part of the doctor’s tart response: “I certainly appreciate your calling my attention to these medical issues. In more than 20 years of being this patient’s physician, I have never run across those conditions in this patient myself.”
Despite the letter’s cheeky tone, the doctor made such a compelling case that the insurance company issued a policy after all.
Be forewarned, though, that appeals don’t succeed very often. But it does happen. I myself know of two situations where a doctor’s letter won the day.
Be aware, as well, that doctors are very busy. You may have to give the doctor a few nudges before the letter materializes.
• Do you have another policy or company whose coverage isn’t as good but for which I’d likely qualify?
Agents want to get a commission from working with you, so they’ll usually have a couple of alternative companies or policies to show you if your first choice doesn’t work out. And if you’re working with an agent who’s experienced in long-term care policies, (fingers crossed that you made it a point to pick such an agent in the first place) they may even still be able to get you a policy with a top company at standard rates.
In short, being rejected by an insurance company is not the end of the road. It just may mean you’ll have to take a detour or two to get where you want to go.
Rewriting Your Car Insurance Policy to Save Money
Car insurance can be so expensive. There are ways in which you can save money on this expense though. One way is by rewriting your policy. When you do, here are some things that you should keep in mind.
Raise Your Deductible
Your deductible is the amount of money that you pay out of your pocket before your insurance company begins paying off on a claim that you have filed. The main way in which you can save money on your car insurance is by raising your deductible. This will actually lower your car insurance premium (the amount of money that you pay for your car insurance policy) by as much as 40%.
Eliminate Collision Coverage
Collision coverage is the amount of money that you will receive in order to fix your car if you should happen to get into an accident. Another way in which to lower the cost of your car insurance policy is to eliminate the collision part of your policy. This is something that you will especially want to consider if you are driving an old car because it doesn’t make any sense to pay for insurance to replace this vehicle. However, if you have a classic car that has a lot of sentimental value attached to it, you may want to actually increase the amount of coverage that you have in this area. So, as you can clearly see, you are going to need to weight the extra cost against the potential benefit that you will receive if you do actually get into an accident.
Have Good Credit
While you may not even think that it is important, you really do need to keep your credit in good standing. This does play a really big role in just how much money you will be paying for your car insurance. If you have a high credit score, you are going to find that you will be able to qualify for a lower rate on your car insurance. The reason for this is that the insurance company will use a risk score, which is based upon your credit history, which will determine just how high of a risk you are for filing a claim.
In Conclusion
Make sure that you ask what all your options are when you talk with your insurance agent. Many of them may not tell you all of your options unless you ask. Make an appointment and take some time to learn about the insurance you are paying for, what it covers, etc.
Is Pet Insurance Worth It?
The pet insurance market has exploded! Dozens of pet insurance companies are popping up all over the web. When looking to provide health coverage for your pet, questions arise. Should I invest in pet insurance? How much will I really use it? Is it worth the financial investment? What’s covered? What’s not? What is my pet’s current health status and will that affect my rates? I have 4 dogs; that’s a lot of money for insurance each year! Does insurance only cover certain types of pets? Is there any other choice for protecting my pet? You may have already started the process in researching the various companies out there, and if you haven’t thought about it yet, I’ll guarantee you will think about it now.
When choosing a pet insurance policy for your four-legged family member, there is a lot of research ahead of you. Each insurance company may not offer the same exact product for pet health care coverage, but the vast majority will be similar with their plans available and only cover cats and dogs. They will sing songs about their coverage and the peace of mind it brings. The reality a pet owner faces is that the costly quote they are given when they apply, comes with many stipulations. The money spent each year to have full coverage for your pet seems to be wasted each time the insurance company informs that the pet’s health condition is pre-existing or a hereditary flaw and will not be covered. In some cases, pet insurance companies will deny coverage because of the pet’s health records, which will be required when claims are submitted. Common problems policy holders face are among waiting weeks for a claim to be paid, and being unsure how much of that claim will be reimbursed based on an insurance company’s fee schedule. Policy holders also have to meet deductibles before claims are paid. Hopes that your rates won’t increase too much each year your pet ages, or that the insurance company won’t drop your pet all together, doesn’t sound like much peace of mind! It becomes a frustration and a dead end which will cost more money.
Bottom line is that consumers want cost effective options. Some feel that pet insurance is a trap. We are certainly not saying it’s worthless, but there is a powerful alternative for coverage that gives more back for a minimal investment. Pet Assure, the benefits program that has thousands upon thousands of pet owners smitten, offers members discounts and savings on not only veterinary care, but everything else needed for pets too! Pet Assure is not insurance. It’s a membership club that acts as a discount program. Why a discount program? It’s very simple. To save pet owners money on providing what they need and want for their pets! For a low cost fee that is sure not to put a dent in the budget, members receive an automatic 25% savings each and every time they have a visit with a participating veterinarian. There is a nice size network of providers to choose from, which is constantly updating and growing.
A significant difference between Pet Assure and pet insurance is the benefit of savings with a nationwide network of participating retailers and vendors. Pet Assure members receive discounts on everything from food, medications, health maintenance products, supplies, training, grooming, boarding, and more. Also, the program offers a lost pet recovery service for enrolled pets known as PALS. Insurance companies do not offer such benefits to their policy holders.
With Pet Assure, there are never any conditions or stipulations. No forms to submit, no waiting for claims to be paid, and no worries! All pets are covered no matter what type, including rodents and reptiles. Health conditions past, present or future have no bearing on enrollment. Family plans are available for multiple pets in a household, and there are no claims to worry about. The discounts are applied immediately, savings are gained instantly, and there’s no looking back. This is the type of pet care program that provides immediate gratification and brings peace of mind.
Being aware of what’s out there and gaining valuable knowledge to determine which options are best for your pets, gives you an advantage to choose the most beneficial coverage. There are alternatives to insurance. Ask yourself, which coverage truly gives peace of mind?
