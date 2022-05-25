Finance
Buy Term, Invest the Difference
Buy Term, Invest the Difference
… Or To Put It Differently, Buy Term and Blow the Difference On Consumer Goods
Back in the day when I was just getting started with Northwestern Mutual as an insurance agent intern, I remember one of the older, more respected General Agents complaining about the fact that most people today, today being the middle 1980’s, did not understand that in order to invest you needed to save first.
“Oh, that’s not right!” opined every buy term and invest the difference shyster and short order chef in the country. That these two, the buy term and invest the difference proponent and the short order chef, were often the same person never seemed to make a significant impression on the American people. He had a business card and all these pretty charts and oh, I am going to be so rich!
Many of them made statements to the idea that whole life policies were a terrible investment and that protection should be split up. Buy term, invest the difference in mutual funds, and use your investments as a twofer, which is to say your mutual funds should be both your retirement and your savings.
I am sitting here for a few minutes considering the gullibility of the American people. The effort to plumb its depths is done, there is no bottom. Still, from time to time you have to sit and marvel at it.
Black Monday, 1987
Another notable memory I have is of Black Monday 1987. My General Agent was marveling over how in a conversation with a gas station clerk she could not get her mind around why everyone was so concerned with whether the banks would open the next day.
The state of financial education is not improved even a little bit, if anything it has gotten worse and the more developed one’s ignorance the more proud the person seems to be of their position.
An Opinion That Looks Like a Recommendation
To Do Lists
First, let’s get to do list #1 out of the way.
- Figure out how much you have coming into the household and what your outgo is. You may have to do without some things, get another job, or start a part time business on the side.
- Work your budget until you are living on 70% of what you make. Oh, I know. Wailing and guh-nashing of teeth. Stick with me, though. We will return to that in a minute.
- A better option to cutting your budget is to try to generate another 42.85% income every month. That would give you the option of having 30% with which to work your savings plan.
- Embrace the idea that you don’t know anything about money, for now.
- Stop borrowing until you know the difference between good and bad debt.
Next, look at the 30% that is not going out every month. That is seed money for a better future.
- It will become a cash cushion that will protect you against predatory loans during emergencies.
- It will provide the home a feeling of secureness because whatever happens, next week to whomever the grocery shopping falls will be able to load up.
- It will provide you with cash with which to take advantage of opportunities without having to choose between either the opportunity or groceries.
- If a breadwinner dies, the kids can still eat, go to school, and sleep in their own beds secure in the knowledge that even though you are gone, their lives continue on.
Here is how you divide it up, to do list #2.
- 10% goes to cash savings
- 10% goes to whole life with perhaps a term rider that is convertible to whole life as your finances settle down
- 10% can go to tithe as your faith directs you. Or not, as you choose.
You can also choose to simply save the 30% for 4 months at which point you will have more than a months income saved in the bank.
After that, you should definitely begin a whole life program, continuing on with saving the rest. This is, in my opinion, what you should continue on with until you become educated on money.
Why Whole Life?
For a long time, the bankers were forbidden from getting into the life insurance business. Honestly, I do not know all the reasons for that barrier, but knowing banks as we all do, I feel safe in saying that allowing bankers into the life indemnity business was a net loss for the citizen.
There are some general protections which your money in your whole life affords you which your local fry cook and financial planner probably did not tell you:
- If you die, your money becomes due at once, payable to your family.
- Once the cash value builds up, you can use it to secure loans at 100% of the cash value, either with the insurance company itself or with a bank. Try doing that with your stocks. (Spoiler! You can’t. Nor can you use a bond because you cannot secure a debt with another debt, unless they have changed the law. As always, see your professional advisors.)
- Your cash value is protected from lawsuits and creditors. That umbrella policy not enough to protect you? Your cash value is safe from suits and collections by creditors, no matter how clear your liability.
I love whole life because if you get in, stick with it, and hold to the iron rod of discipline you will have an asset later on that is darn near bulletproof in its protections of you and your family.
Financial Education
Now, before I forget about it, remember my comment about wailing and gnashing of teeth over living on 70%? I can guarantee you that someone within 500 feet of you is living on 70% of what you make and believes that your paycheck would be like winning the lottery. Look at it as an exercise against future calamity, an exercise that you can ease off the pressure a bit when it gets too tough. Better to do it when you are in control than when events are out of your control.
Now, let’s address the issue of financial education. First, throw out all the copies on those slick, glossy financial magazines who are constantly hawking the latest mutual funds.
Many of those magazines have folks from the very funds they are talking about advising them on the articles they run. Do you get me? In my opinion many of those magazines are simply unregulated prospectuses. Perhaps LESS regulated would be a better word and then you have the issue of regulated by whom.
I just know it struck me as extremely funny that the articles some of the magazines to whom I looked were giving editorial control to the product managers they were writing about.
… kind of like a nasty green funk you simply cannot get out of your carpet. No matter how many times you clean it, it still stinks.
To do list #3: Start reading. Here is a list:
- The Richest Man In Babylon
- ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’
- Rich Dad’s ‘Prophecy’
- Rich Dad’s ‘Who Took My Money?’
This reading list will not only teach you some of the basics about money, it will teach you the importance of being careful to whom you give control of your money.
Those who manage the major Western economies don’t necessarily see your successful retirement as a good thing. I am going to go out on a limb and claim that to be a fact, not an opinion.
Unless you pull back the curtain and
- Take control of your money
- Understand the difference between saving and investing
- Master what the velocity of money means
… you can never get head of the devastating effects of inflation and move from the deceptive relative poverty of the United States to becoming wealthy.
Regards,
Tim Singleton
Finance
Similarities Between Playing Craps And Investing
Do you know the difference between playing craps and investing in the stock market? In my opinion, absolutely nothing! There is very little difference between playing craps and investing in the stock market. Some stocks have a high risk factor with a possibility and expectation of a greater return, while other stocks have a lower risk factor, but also with an expectation of a lower return. Similarly, some craps bets have a higher risk factor with a greater win pay-off while other craps bets have a lower risk factor with a lower rate for the win pay-off.
There are many similarities between various types of stock investments and playing craps. For example, investing in stock options is extremely risky compared to investing in conservative, dividend paying securities, like Disney, Coca Cola or MacDonald’s. Stock options will allow you to make huge profits, but with a lot of risk. Investing in the conservative companies will have a lower risk, but will give you much lower profits. Of course, you can still lose money investing in conservative companies.
In craps, you can bet on a 2 or 12 which will give you the highest profit (pays 30 to 1), but it also has the greatest risk of losing (less than 3% probability of winning). Or, you can bet on the 6 and 8 which have lower win payouts, but also a lower risk of losing. As in investing in stocks, a craps player will have a chance to lose even on low risk bets.
Webster’s New World Dictionary, Compact School and Office Edition, defines “Invest” as “to put (money) into business, bonds, etc., in order to get a profit.” Webster’s Dictionary defines “Gamble” as “1. to play games of chance for money, etc. 2. To take a risk for an advantageous position.” By comparing the definitions of “Invest” to “Gamble,” one can ascertain that if you invest, you are putting money into stocks (business) or bonds or bank certificates of deposit in order to make a profit. If you “Gamble” (play craps), you are putting money (a wager) on a portion of the Craps table layout in order to win money. Depending upon how you invest and how you bet playing craps determines if you will have a greater chance of making money or a greater chance of losing your money.
If you listen to radio financial talk show hosts and their guests and you watch financed-based TV programs (CNBC), as well as read investment magazines and publications, you will notice similar philosophies for investing as we suggest in playing craps. Some of the comparisons are as follows:
1. “Investing always involves risk.” – – Don McDonald, nationally syndicated talk show host, 1/24/01. Bob Brinker of Money Talk has also said something to the same affect.
Translation: Playing craps always involves risk.
2. An advertisement by American Century in Smart Money Magazine, January, 2001, page 58, states in part as follows:
“It’s knowing teamwork and a disciplined approach can deliver solid, long-term results.” See also, Money Magazine, December, 2000, page 30.
Translation: Playing craps with a disciplined approach can deliver solid, long term results.
3. TD Ameritrade in their disclosure to investors about options (2008) state in part:
We know that options can be an important part of your investing strategy. . .
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses.
Translation: Playing craps is not suitable for everyone. Playing craps may expose individuals to potentially rapid and substantial losses.
If you apply investment techniques and sound business principles to playing craps, you should be able to minimize your losses while maximizing your profits (wins). Just remember – – as there is no foolproof strategy to investing, there is no foolproof strategy to playing craps.
Finance
The ‘Secret’ Greek Banking Crisis Has Killed the Athens Stock Exchange
There is an underlying Greek banking crisis which however the Greek political and economic leaders refuse to admit. They are trying to avoid creating panic and hope (against hope) that it can be overcome. They are misguidedly believing that if the European crisis subsides, so their problems will too. Nothing could be more mistaken.
After my revelations became known, more and more skeptics in the financial community are seeing the facts and are beginning to speak openly about the Greek banking problems. They know that these require immediate treatment before the damage caused by a sharp escalation will become irreversible. What the devious politicians try to conceal is the dramatic way the stock market (the banking sector) has collapsed with banking shares suffering an unprecedented crash. It is a fact that during the last 12 months the loss of Greek banks ranged from 14% to 70%; with a total showing eleven of them are more than 40%.
The Greek banking industry has been in ‘meltdown’ since November 2009 onwards and the Greek government has completely failed to stop this process while refusing to understand what the Greek banking crisis is, and the real reasons behind it. This is nothing less than a secret banking crisis in fact. Do you need further proof? All you have to do is look at the dashboard of the Athens stock Exchange to understand that international investors have sold out the Greek banking shares.
The most important fact of all, however, is that Europe has not understood it faces as a whole, a severe banking crisis, which increases systemic risk and the Greek banking sector which, even if they were completely healthy – which it is not – faces a serious systemic infection risk. When the international banking crisis broke in 2007, the then Greek government took care to stress that Greece did not face any danger as the Greek banks were not exposed to toxic investment products. At the same time the opposition, had then hastened to confirm this logic with the result either of the two major parties not to talk about the need to protect the Greek banks from possible contamination, which was more than certain. What a classic error of denial!
What is overlooked is that investment products are not ‘born’ but become toxic when circumstances change for the worse and that the routes of international capital quickly transfer a problem from one continent to another. The inability of the Greece, and her mounting problems (seen in their true light) and the connection with European and international economic and financial environment has already cost Greece, the EU and the world, the worst debt crisis and the deepest recession in modern economic history.
Therefore, and as a serious warning, If not tackled urgently launching a realistic response to quickly and in the first issue in the international media, the deteriorating situation in the Greek banking industry will be impossible to hide. The problem of the Greek citizens and the panic that everyone wishes to disappear will be very difficult to avoid with catastrophic consequences for the state as a whole
Finance
Free Sports Betting Advice
Do you bet on any sports? If you do, why?
People bet on sports for a variety of different reasons. Some of them do it just for fun and to make the game more exciting. Some like betting on their favorite teams, no matter what the odds are. However, other people bet on sports for one simple reason: to make money. Although this last division of the betting population is the smallest, there are quite a number of them who make money consistently. In fact, a few of them even make a nice living just by putting a bet.
Here are two important free sports betting advice for you in case you have been planning to try it or in case you are feeling less lucky:
· Manage your money – It may be very tempting to bet huge amounts of money especially if you’re almost sure of a win, however, it is not the right thing to do. The first key to managing your money well is to never bet more than you can afford to lose. It is very important that you set aside only a certain portion of your cash for betting and you stick to it, win or lose. If you can not discipline yourself with this, you may just wake up one day penniless and homeless. This is the best free sports betting advice you can ever get.
· Do your homework – A bettor should research carefully and observe the trend closely of the sports he or she’s betting on. Develop a niche and follow it carefully.
Buy Term, Invest the Difference
Does Miguel Walk Again In Cobra Kai
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies in the World by Twitter Followers
Similarities Between Playing Craps And Investing
How Chicago Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom — one year after his call-up — is erasing questions about his long-term fit
Who Plays Sam In Cobra Kai
Heat’s Duncan Robinson chasing ring, but not necessarily cashing in during NBA playoffs
The ‘Secret’ Greek Banking Crisis Has Killed the Athens Stock Exchange
QANplatform is Selected for Newchip Global Accelerator Program
Free Sports Betting Advice
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online