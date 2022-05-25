Finance
Car Accident Injuries – Causes and Preventive Measures
Car accidents that cause injuries have happened virtually since automobiles were invented. The first recorded accidental injury occurred in 1869. An Irish woman named Mary Ward was thrown out of the steam-powered carriage she was riding in when it hit an especially deep rut in the road. She was immediately crushed by one of the wheels, her injuries causing an instantaneous death. Her cousin had actually been the inventor of this new type of vehicle, in a cruel example of irony.
Over the last 25 years or so, car accident injuries resulting in deaths have declined an impressive 50% worldwide. This is due primarily to increased emphasis by both governments and car manufacturers on safety, including the standard use of air bags to reduce the number of severe injuries and deaths caused by front and side car-to-car collisions.
Sadly, the United States is one of the few nations where injuries and fatalities caused by cars have increased over this same period. Experts suggest that this has several causes, including an increased number of motorists overall, a steady increase in the number of large trucks and SUVs sold, and a sharp rise in the numbers of people using cell phones and other technological gadgets while driving their cars.
Another common cause of car accident injuries is ‘rubbernecking.’ This is the term for slowing down (sometimes suddenly) to look at an unusual situation happening on the road (or nearby). Often, people do this to check out car accidents, which can cause other motorists farther back who are not paying close attention to fail to slow down or stop in time. Rubbernecking is the #1 cause of all rear-end car accidents and, in particular, whiplash injuries, in the United States.
Car accident prevention designed to reduce injury and fatality numbers focuses on technology and changing human behavior while behind the wheel. Modern cars and trucks are equipped with air bags, and proximity and drift monitors are becoming more common as well. Both emit loud tones to alert the car’s driver that the vehicle is entering a dangerous area. In Europe, this has been shown to reduce accidental injuries from both car-to-car collisions and single-car accidents.
Changing driver behaviors to reduce car accidents is a tougher nut to crack – especially in the United States, where car ownership is embedded in the culture. People spend so much time in their cars today that it results in a sense of invulnerability. The subsequent lack of defensive driving is one of the reasons why accidental injuries from car collisions in America are bucking the worldwide downward trend.
Perhaps surprisingly, U.S. states with less restrictive speed limit laws actually have a slightly lower incidence of car accidents that cause injuries or deaths. This can partially be explained by a lower number of cars on the road per capita vs. some of the states with lower speed limits. However, even when adjusted for this effect, the statistics still show a slight edge to states with higher limits. Advocates of stricter enforcement of posted speed limits may be pursuing the wrong strategy, if the goal is the prevention of car accident injuries.
A better approach to accident prevention should probably focus on two areas that lead to many serious auto accidents: driver distractions and age. Cell phones are becoming the biggest distraction, and more and more states are banning their use by the driver while the vehicle is in motion. Even if you live where it is permissible, it’s an extremely bad idea! Recent studies have shown a clear connection between phone use and car accidents.
Driver age has an interesting correlation with car accidents that cause injuries and deaths. At both ends of the spectrum, ages 16-20 and 70+, a much higher percentage of accidents occur than with other age ranges. Accident prevention based on the driver’s age is not easily implemented, but calls by the public and advocacy groups are on the increase. Some suggestions include mandatory driver education courses, annual driver examinations to reassess abilities, and even a magnetic sticker or decal on all cars driven by a person falling into either age demographic. The latter entails the idea that alerting other drivers will increase their defensive driving attention, reducing the frequency of accidents.
Finance
Vacant Home Insurance – Is it Possible to Get Insurance For an Unoccupied House?
It’s very important to have a good homeowner’s insurance policy to protect such a huge investment but if your home is vacant it can be difficult and expensive to get the coverage you need. There are a number of reasons why a house can be empty. Maybe you are a landlord and your tenant has moved out. Maybe you are moving and have not been able to sell your old home yet. Whatever the reason, vacant home insurance can be hard to come by.
Some companies simply will not provide coverage for an empty house. If you can find an insurance provider that will work with you it’s usually going to be quite a bit more expensive to ensure an empty house than a house with someone living in it. The reason for this is because an empty house is a target for thieves and vandals. There are also liability issues. If your home is vacant and someone hurts themselves on your property you, or your insurance company, may still be liable for any injuries sustained.
Many insurance companies will allow you to have coverage on a house that is vacant for a small period of time. If you are a landlord with a tenant that has just moved out or you are moving to a new house and haven’t sold the old one yet your insurance company will not cut off your coverage but in many cases you will have about 90 days and at that point many insurance companies will cancel the policy.
If you are the owner of an unoccupied house you certainly do not want to be without homeowner’s insurance even if it will be a lot more expensive. It would be tragic if your homeowners insurance coverage lapsed and then there was a fire or other significant damage. The financial losses would be difficult or impossible to recover from. An insurance company may be willing to work with you if you can assure them that somebody will be looking over the house. Perhaps a property manager or a friend or relative could check in on the house once in awhile. Vacant home insurance can be expensive and difficult to find but being without coverage can be financially devastating if something were to happen to your house.
Finance
Business Law Attorneys
This professional offers legal advice to persons who are involved in all aspects and stages of any business. Some of the things that business law attorneys do include:
• Make sure that there is compliance with all local business laws. If they do business internationally, they will make sure they comply with those laws too.
• Offer advice and file forms for each step from the formation of a business to the dissolution if necessary,
• Handle lawsuits
• Review and write contracts
• Create staff manuals
• Enforce polices or guidelines
• Cover all communications with the media
One important job of the such law attorneys is the formation of a new business. If there is more than one owner, they will advise them on the type of business they are forming. It could be a partnership, corporation, or limited liability company. When forming a business of any type it entails a concrete understand of the liability and tax implications of each kind of business. Once the business is formed, the attorney may be responsible for filing all of the yearly reports and other forms involved with the business with the different government agencies.
Many times businesses will use such a law attorney when they want to terminate or dissolve their business. This is done to ensure that the pre-established dissolution guidelines are followed correctly. The attorney may also handle new issues like a lien, a big number of assets, or an outstanding debt. Business law attorneys may also give advice on some of the daily happenings in a business. They may be asked to develop guidelines for human resource staff regarding the firing and hiring of employees. If an employee feels that they have been sexually harassed, discriminated against, or wrongfully terminated they may handle the lawsuit if one has been filed. They could work on the behalf of the employee or employer.
Sometimes business owners will call business law attorneys if they have questions about specific ways to save money such as whether they should own or lease a building. They may also want advice on where they can conduct their business to avoid having to pay high taxes, which is particularly true if they are thinking of expanding their business internationally.
Some business law attorneys are familiar with patent laws so if a business has developed a product they may contact an attorney to help protect their interest by filing a patent. If the attorney has an understanding of intellectual property laws, they may be asked to help a business trademark the name of the product or their business name. Business law attorneys may act as the businesses spokesperson if a lawsuit they are involved in catches the attention of the media.
Finance
Rejected For Long-Term Care Insurance? 2 Key Questions to Ask
Long-Term Care insurance not only costs big bucks, the approval process for getting it can also resemble an Olympic obstacle course – especially when pre-existing conditions or other situations exist.
Insurance companies are running a business, after all, so they apply tight standards to long-term care insurance applications to screen out people who present too high a risk. As a result, people get a thumbs down all the time. According to industry statistics, as many as one-third of all people who are only in their sixties when they apply for long-term care insurance are told NO!
If that happens to you, don’t panic. There’s still hope. Here are the questions you need to ask your agent:
• Does the company have an appeals process?
Most of them do. If so, take a copy of the company’s rejection letter to your doctor. The letter will specify why you were rejected (or whacked with a premium much higher than you were expecting).
The doctor’s response to the reasons the company’s turning you down is pivotal – and shrouded in mystery. Unless you’re in the medical field, you won’t understand a tenth of what the letter is saying. So, you just have to have faith that the doctor has made a bulletproof case for the company to accept you.
Just remember, insurance companies can pull some really, really big boners. In one situation I’m familiar with, the company said that part of the rejection was based on some medical conditions that the doctor had never seen in the patient. Part of the doctor’s tart response: “I certainly appreciate your calling my attention to these medical issues. In more than 20 years of being this patient’s physician, I have never run across those conditions in this patient myself.”
Despite the letter’s cheeky tone, the doctor made such a compelling case that the insurance company issued a policy after all.
Be forewarned, though, that appeals don’t succeed very often. But it does happen. I myself know of two situations where a doctor’s letter won the day.
Be aware, as well, that doctors are very busy. You may have to give the doctor a few nudges before the letter materializes.
• Do you have another policy or company whose coverage isn’t as good but for which I’d likely qualify?
Agents want to get a commission from working with you, so they’ll usually have a couple of alternative companies or policies to show you if your first choice doesn’t work out. And if you’re working with an agent who’s experienced in long-term care policies, (fingers crossed that you made it a point to pick such an agent in the first place) they may even still be able to get you a policy with a top company at standard rates.
In short, being rejected by an insurance company is not the end of the road. It just may mean you’ll have to take a detour or two to get where you want to go.
Apple TV+’s Luck Movie: Cast, Plot, Synopsis And When Will It Premiere?
Vacant Home Insurance – Is it Possible to Get Insurance For an Unoccupied House?
Car Accident Injuries – Causes and Preventive Measures
‘Complete evil’: Texas gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers
Somebody Feed Phil Season 5 Review: What Is It About? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Business Law Attorneys
Live updates | Texas GOP to attend NRA convention in Houston
Rejected For Long-Term Care Insurance? 2 Key Questions to Ask
Dead End: Paranormal Park – Cast, Plot, Synopsis And When Will It Premiere?
Rewriting Your Car Insurance Policy to Save Money
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online