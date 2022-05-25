Central African Republic President Announces Crypto Hub Named ‘Sango’

- Africa has seen a rise in digital assets in the wake of the continent’s rising interest.
The Central African Republic (CAR) government is working quickly to create the digital currency infrastructure after accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as legal money. “Sango” is the name of the country’s first significant crypto effort, announced by CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera on Twitter on Tuesday. Touadera pointed out that the establishment of the CAR’s crypto hub comes shortly after Bitcoin was overwhelmingly approved as legal cash by the National Assembly.
First Crypto Initiative
According to the CAR’s president, Tuesday, the Sango initiative was officially recognized as a legitimate cryptocurrency investment platform. As the name of CAR’s second official language after French, Sango is referred to as the country’s “first crypto initiative.”
The presidential statement read:
“The construction of the first legal crypto hub in the heart of Africa will improve crypto experience by taking Bitcoin adoption to the next level, potentially bringing the most unconventional space in the world.”
He also expressed his hope that the Sango initiative will make cryptocurrencies available to everyone, establishing an international precedent for how cryptocurrencies might be used to boost a country’s economic performance. In an interview, the president allegedly said that “The formal economy is no longer an option,” adding that new platforms like Sango aim to eliminate bureaucracy and encourage competition.
The Central African Republic (CAR) has become the first African nation and the second country worldwide to accept Bitcoin as legal money. Africa has seen a rise in digital assets in the wake of the continent’s rising interest in cryptocurrencies. Many African nations, including Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Republic of Congo, announced intentions in April to use the TON blockchain as the cryptocurrency and blockchain for future economic growth.