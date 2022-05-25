Finance
Colonoscopies Are Overpromoted, Overprescribed and Overpriced – Consumers Should Resist and Rebel
Introduction: A Few Questions to Set the Stage
Should you trust your doctor? Is the medical system organized and controlled by modern equivalent of highway robbers? What can we learn from the way colonoscopies are promoted and priced in America? What is the single most important takeaway lesson from a brief exploration of these questions?
Here are short answers to the first three of these rhetorical queries. I’m saving a response to the last question (i.e., recommended course of action) until the end.
- No, don’t trust your doctor, if you are fortunate enough to have ready access to one or more medical practitioners. Instead, be wary and verify, do independent checks on the pertinent issues and obtain other qualified opinions. Doctors and other provider are not your enemies but they’re definitely not your friends, either. They are highly trained professionals who function in a complex dysfunctional system oriented to profit. Most want to do the right thing but pressures brought to bear can lead even ethical practitioners to justify action courses not be in your best interest. In this essay, I’ll make the case that your interests and the public interest take a back seat to a higher power of sorts – the profit motive.
- Yes, the medical system is highway robbery, circa 21st century.
- Plenty can be learned from a close look at the colonoscopy industrial complex. The procedures being performed can serve as canaries in the American medical system coal mine. Pay attention, be alarmed and do what you can to save yourself before it’s too late.
Colonoscopies, Medical Providers and Free Enterprise Run Amuck
Colonoscopies are the most expensive routine screening test in this country. A report by the Commonwealth Fund revealed that this procedure is billed at rates ranging from $6,385 to $19,438. (See Explaining High Health Care Spending in the United States: An International Comparison of Supply, Utilization, Prices, and Quality, May 3, 2012, Volume 10.) These figures are retail rates for the uninsured; insurers usually negotiate prices down to about $3,500. Americans fortunate enough to have employer-based insurance often assume that medical care is basically free, despite rising co-payments and deductibles, but it’s not. Seniors on Medicare make the same mistake, often because they are exhaustipated (i.e., too tired to give a crap).
Like the high costs of our wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, everyone pays in the end, no pun intended.
In other Western countries, the price tag for a colonoscopy averages out at a few hundred dollars. Contrast this with the U.S. experience:
Americans pay more for almost every interaction with the medical system… A list of prices compiled by the International Federation of Health Plans found that medical services are more costly in every categories – by a huge margin.
We lead the world in medical spending, though numerous studies have shown we do not receive better care and we are less healthy than people in nearly every other Western nation.
Forms of Highway Robbery in America’s 4th Century
In case you have been on the moon or otherwise out of touch for several years, here’s a summary of why so many experts believe the U.S. medical care system is out of control:
- Doctors prescribe expensive procedures. However, the high price tag of ordinary ones accounts for our $2.7 trillion annual medical care tab – 18% of GNP. ((Source: Elisabeth Rosenthal, Paying Till It Hurts: A Case Study in High Costs, New York Times, June 1, 2013.)
- Doctors promote too many tests. According to the CDC, more than ten million Americans each year undergo colonoscopies (at a cost of $10 billion annually). One motive for so much testing is defensive medicine. America is as litigious as it is religious. Doctors are required (or pressured) by insurance regulations or their employers/partnerships/professional associations to prevent lawsuits, rather than to patient impoverishment or even bad health outcomes.
- Pharmaceutical companies saturate the media with direct-to-consumer merchandizing. The saturation ad campaigns for drugs for whatever does or could ail you distorts patient judgements. Consumer appetites for quick fixes are encouraged. Patients are motivated to pressure providers for overpriced, overrated products.
- Greed rules. So-called non-profit hospitals, insurance companies, device makers and other players in the medical industry are focused on generating the highest possible profits they can legally justify. The quest for maximum returns is by far the number one objective in the American medical system.
- High tech, drug-focused treatments dominate. A disproportionate amount of medical care and expense is lavished on chronic conditions in later life, leaving fewer resources for prevention, education and acute care.
- Cost/benefits take a back seat. Substantial medical care is lavished on ministrations that simply extend the dying process.
- There are too few incentives to act sensibly. Overlooked in studies to explain the high costs and poor return on medical investments relative to other industrialized countries is a disturbing reality: Americans are overly fond of guns, gods, demigods and drugs. They are too little committed to reason and critical thinking, exercise, whole food plant-based dining and the art of shaping supportive environments for themselves and others.
Colonoscopies As Coal Mine Canaries
The colonoscopy gets my vote as the biggest scam in modern medicine. We should stop using the term colonoscopy – colonoscamy is much more descriptive and appropriate. The biggest scam distinction is no small honor or rather dubious distinction, given the abuses that could and have been documented about the U.S. health care system. Colonoscopies are marketed by fear tactics, not unlike religions. The high possibilities of horrific torment and premature death from colon cancer are sometimes described with almost wicked delight by colonoscopy counselors.
A year ago, I reluctantly agreed to sit for a pep talk by a renowned proctologist. The topic was why I should have a colonoscopy, despite no risk factors save old age. I consented to the interview only after years of get a colonoscopy badgering by friends, family members and varied medical practitioners, including even my dentist! The graphic descriptions of dire consequences of failing to detect a polyp would have done Hieronymus Bosch proud. I was reminded of the visions drawn by nuns 65 years or so ago at St. Barnabas Parochial School. The eternal hell-fires were described in such fine and vivid detail anyone would have been convinced the nuns had been there. I think all this fright was designed to insure that I never missed a mass on Sundays. (For a while, I didn’t, though I did arrive as late as possible so that my being there still counted.) So I listened to the colorful colonoscopy pitch – and still decided not to do it. (I even wrote an essay about the interview experience.)
Colonoscopies are billed as quasi operations. What a short time ago was a simple office procedure has morphed into a more complex booming business. Now there are surgery centers where lucrative colonoscopies are prescribed and performed in excess of medical guidelines. The goal is to maximize revenue; lobbying, marketing and turf battles among specialists, plus huge profit margins, account for the high costs. Other tests for colon cancer are less invasive, cheaper and equally effective.
Australia does not even pay for colonoscopies as a standard screening procedure and it is not common in other western nations, either.
The American Free Enterprise Anomaly
In this country, the government, unlike in any other industrialized nation, does not regulate or otherwise intervene in medical pricing, other than setting payment rates for Medicare and Medicaid. Other nations view health care as a right for all and regulate hospitals and the rest of the delivery system as public utilities. What conservatives like to call a free market is not so free for consumers.
Imagine if you went to a restaurant and ordered your meal with no clue what the dinner would cost. Imagine the anxiety waiting for the waiter to arrive with the check. Or, apply the medical care model to other normal purchases, large and small. What if the supermarket groceries you loaded up, took home and consumed were added up and recorded in your account, but you did not see the bill for days or weeks, well after you processed most of what you carried off! Such transactions are ridiculous, of course and yet that’s how it is in the medical system. I sometimes receive bills for medical procedures rendered a year earlier, after the hospital or medical practitioner has given up on negotiations for full or good enough payment from the Medicare insurer). It’s bizarre, irrational, unfair and intolerable.
Summary and the Promised Takeaway Lesson
Ask yourself, Do you have to be passive and tolerate this state of things? Consider that you do not.
First, with regard to colonoscopies, know that for most people, regular testing for blood in the stool is sufficient. Unfortunately for unwary, easily intimidated patients, settling for this low cost option is difficult. Such resistance to colonoscopies will be mightily resisted by medical counselors involved with the procedure. Stool testing is not a high revenue producer for this industry.
What can you do to avoid spending more for lower quality medical care while becoming less and less well? You have three options: Die, move or adopt a REAL wellness lifestyle. Stick with the latter until you do move or die. Personally, I’m going with the REAL wellness lifestyle. With regard to the colonoscopy issue, I favor a whole food plant based diet, plenty of exercise and lesser methods of cancer detection over the unpleasant, costly and dubious invasive procedure. Life is full of risks – and the flesh is heir to more slings and arrows than there will ever be costly medical tests to detect and treat early on.
Getting back to the three options (die, move or adopt a RW lifestyle), I go with the latter as well because the few countries I’d want to call home (Australia, New Zealand, Canada and El Dorado) might not have me. But of course I really and truly favor this choice because REAL wellness is a richer way to be alive. It’s the only way to fly, or live, in my opinion, even if it did not save money and grief on all kinds of chronic medical problems I’d surely have to endure if I were obese, sedentary, bored or ornery – and I’m definitely not fat, sedentary or bored.
Real wellness is my suggested takeaway from this precautionary tale of the colonoscamy in America.
Understanding The Education System Of The Best Medical Universities
The profession of a Doctor is popular and respected all over the world. We all want Doctors and Worship them next to God. This virtuous profession won the power to cure and confer a new life to fellow beings. If you want a successful career in Medicine, you need to have a solid University Degree in Medicine. There are several Universities offering medical education world-wide. But the fact is that, students are finding those Universities which can provide them a valuable education at reasonable cost.
You must be very careful when you are comparing different Universities on the World Wide Web for best programs in abroad. It is a very good idea to know what exactly you can expect from a University which you are checking out. So, it’s become very important to differentiate each University based on a certain criteria. Although the choice of every person differs from others, it helps to consider some basic factors, which in turn make your preference much easier. Here are some criteria which you can use to make an informed decision.
(I) Academics – The leading Medical Universities prepare you to become talented Doctors or specialists as the basic program is analogous among all colleges. Certain factors like the duration of the degree courses, availability of your choice of specialization, clinical exposure, grading system, etc. should be taken into account as they will play a massive role in your career.
(ii) Finances – Depending upon whether or not you select a public or private school, the distinction in tuition fees is exorbitant. Hence, you must check the kind of scholarships and monetary aids obtainable at your shortlisted institutes and Universities before taking your final choice.
(iii) Student Life: You should check the facilities on offer which would make your student life exciting and interesting. Starting from class size and other facilities like spacious study rooms, student lodges, well stocked canteens etc., should be taken into consideration.
The principal role of educational consultants here is to provide assistance to the students who would be studying in foreign universities. They are those experts who can assist the students in attaining success in their respective fields. If you are looking forward to be the part of the Best Medical Colleges of the world, you could take the help of authorized educational consultants. Furthermore, the educational consultants assist you with the entire admission procedure and provide proper guidance on better career choices.
Backseat Drivers Cause Distractions, Accidents!
According to a recent survey by an independent insurance company, 66 percent of motorists, as a result of unwelcome attention from back seat drivers, have been involved in traffic collisions. This type of distraction is quite common and has led to car accidents for nearly 25 percent of drivers – which ultimately drives up auto insurance costs.
The survey indicated that more than two-thirds of women and 70 percent of drivers over the age of 55 have been involved in a collision due to distractions attributed to passengers within their vehicles.
Teachers ranked high among preferred passengers
Teachers have been named among the most patient of passengers. Most drivers surveyed said that they prefer to drive with work colleagues rather than parents or domestic partners who tend to be the more disruptive among back seat passengers.
The research highlights that having passengers in the car can distract drivers from the road and lead to road traffic accidents, which in turn have an effect on car insurance policies and can result in personal injury compensation claims being made. This generally results in a rise in premium costs as well.
The findings suggests that as many as one million accidents and near misses have occurred when a passenger makes unsolicited suggestions or gives unwanted advice. In not keeping their opinions to themselves, passengers are also instigating a large number of drivers (nearly 1.7 million) to engage in reckless behavior, including:
1. Speeding
2. Switching lanes suddenly and
3. Braking unnecessarily
Research also found that 60 percent of backseat drivers genuinely believe they are being helpful when they offer instructions, while almost a fifth claim they only speak up because they fear for their own safety.
The most common backseat driver behaviors include: volunteering unwanted directions, inopportune panicked gasping, and constantly checking the speedometer.
Aside from a lack of concentration that drivers suffer from when provoked, almost a third of motorists get stressed and annoyed by their passengers who generally are attempting to be helpful. Women, generally more easily irritated, will often actually stop the vehicle after becoming upset from backseat criticisms.
Domestic partners top list of driving irritants
Domestic partners take the blame for being the worst culprits, criticizing from the backseat or passenger seat, with over half of those questioned describing their other halves as ‘backseat drivers.’ Unsurprisingly, more than half of all motorists think they are a better driver when they are alone in the car as they are able to give driving their full attention.
Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Diet – A Review
The Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Diet (also known as the Sacred Heart Diet) is another of those diets which, like the Tuna Fish Diet, is attributed to hospital staff who were attempting to reduce the weight of a cardiac patient by some 10 lbs. It has been around since at least the 1980’s and takes the form of a vegetable soup which is consumed, along with a few other foods, over a period of seven days.
Intending users should be aware that the origin of this plan is uncertain. Hospitals have denied being the source, as have other institutions that have been nominated as likely creators, including the American Heart Association.
Nonetheless, the diet continues to be circulated and has adherents who are happy to use it, along with others who were skeptical or did not find it useful. This soup diet is also known as the Cleveland Clinic Diet, the Cabbage Soup Diet, and the Spokane Heart Diet. I have found reports from users who state that they were introduced to it by their medical practitioner.
The dieter is expected to eat the soup at least once a day and, at various times, meats, rice, vegetables and fruit may be included in the eating plan. Excluded are bread and alcohol. Included are Chicken Noodle Soup, stewed tomatoes, beef broth, celery and more. The only drinks permitted are water, black coffee, cranberry juice (unsweetened) and skimmed milk. A detailed outline of this plan can be found with a quick search for my article “Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Diet – Recipe and Diet Plan”.
EFFECTS:
1. The Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Diet is essentially a low calorie, short term diet, with the difficulties typical of such a plan, such as dizziness, lack of energy, occasional diarrhea and sometimes fainting.
2. Short term weight loss is often water loss rather than fat loss and is easily regained once the diet has ended.
3. The body tends to conserve energy and fat reserves with low calorie diets. This makes it harder for lasting weight loss to occur.
4. There are reports of significant amounts of weight reduction but the feelings of hunger and discomfort caused by this diet plan make it likely the user will eat excessively after the seven days of restricted eating. Thus the amount of weight that has been lost will soon be regained.
5. A change in eating habits is not required except for the seven day period of the diet. This means that the benefits are unlikely to continue as returning to the same conditions as before will soon restore whatever has been lost.
To obtain lasting weight loss requires, in effect, a change of lifestyle – a different selection of foods as part of the normal diet rather than a crash program that adds stress to the body and provides only short term benefits. Such a plan would include food that has high nutritional value and suits the tastes and preferences of the dieter. As well, a significant portion of the weight that has been lost should be fat loss and not merely water which is easily replaced. Unfortunately, the Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Diet does not meet these requirements.
