News
Column: Criticize the Chicago Cubs? Not on Marquee Sports Network’s ‘The Reporters’ show.
When the Chicago Cubs announced they were leaving their old TV home to start their own network, it was viewed by some as a prudent business decision that would create another vital revenue stream.
With more revenue streams, the Cubs theoretically would be contenders for years.
That of course, hasn’t happened.
The Cubs are in the early stages of a rebuild of undetermined length. In the middle of the first full season of Marquee Sports Network in 2021, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer came to the conclusion he could not sign his three biggest stars and executed a massive sell-off to restock the farm system, beginning the next phase of Cubs history.
But instead of stating the obvious, Hoyer declined to refer to the plan as a rebuild and even questioned why a reporter needed to put a label on it. Ten months later, the Cubs are well below .500 and looking to prospects such as Christopher Morel, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson.
The Cubs still refuse to concede the team is in rebuilding mode, which is their prerogative. No one has to take the word of Cubs management to know what they’re seeing with their own eyes, and no matter what it’s called it’s often unwatchable.
Still, there are games to be telecast and a station to provide fans with Cubs-related news and information. For those who can’t get enough of the team, Marquee Sports Network — owned by the the Cubs and Sinclair — provides that content. It has hour-long pre- and postgame shows, documentaries and events like last Friday’s unveiling of the Fergie Jenkins statue. The network also carries Chicago Sky games and other sports.
But there is plenty of airtime and not enough live sports to fill in the blanks. So the network created a Sunday morning talk show called “The Reporters,” a nod to “The Sportswriters on TV,” the classic cable talk show that aired during the 1980s and ’90s. That show featured a former PR man named Ben Bentley, who spoke Chicagoese and served as moderator, and old school sportswriters Bill Gleason, Bill Jauss and Rick Telander, who technically was young but had already developed an old sports writer’s persona.
For those in sports media, the announcement of the Marquee show was welcome news. There hasn’t been a local sports debate show since the summer of 2020, when NBC Sports Chicago canceled David Kaplan’s show, “SportsTalk Live.”
But some wondered how much candor reporters could exercise on Cubs-related topics while on a station run by the Cubs and Sinclair. Would a reporter be allowed to criticize the spending of Chairman Tom Ricketts? Could anyone say manager David Ross was an issue? Would the Cubs run interference to make sure top executives weren’t ripped?
One of those questions was answered Sunday. No, the network would not let a reporter criticize upper management — specifically Hoyer.
Sunday’s show featured three veteran reporters — WSCR-AM 670′s David Haugh, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Maddie Lee and former sports anchor Peggy Kusinski. They were joined by WGN-AM 720 personality Bob Sirott, who was the moderator.
Sources said a segment on the Cubs’ unknown trade deadline plans was going smoothly until Haugh, a former Tribune columnist, and Kusinki, who has a weekly show on WMVP-AM-1000, discussed the rebuild.
Haugh said Hoyer’s transparency was “lacking,” comparing it unfavorably to the job former President Theo Epstein did in explaining his game plan. Haugh wondered aloud if Hoyer was “tethered to reality” and asked for some clarity from the Cubs president. Kusinski agreed and called for honesty.
But the taping was abruptly halted shortly thereafter for what reporters were told was a technical difficulty. They were then informed they’d have to start the segment over.
No one was too alarmed by the timing, but before they began taping again, reporters were told not to mention the “transparency” angle in the new segment. The subject was avoided and the original segment was edited out when it aired Sunday morning.
Haugh and Kusinksi declined to comment. Lee could not be reached for comment.
A Marquee spokesman did not immediately return a message.
As someone who has appeared in dozens of these types of panel shows, from CLTV to WBBM-Ch. 2 to Comcast Sports Net to WTTW-Ch. 11, I don’t recall ever having a show stopped and redone to remove a comment. I can confirm the Cubs complained to CSN often about my criticism of team executives made during “Chicago Tribune Live” telecasts, but the station never edited them out or asked me to stop mentioning them on the show.
Kusinski formerly had a panel show on CLTV, owned by Tribune Co. — which at the time owned the Cubs — in which we both took shots at Cubs management without fear of censorship.
The point of an opinion show is to voice your opinion. Some people get it. Marquee apparently does not.
Marquee doesn’t have to air opinions about the Cubs that the team or station does not agree with. It’s the Cubs’ station, after all, and it’s the network’s show. But reporters at least should know their opinions might be edited out if they don’t line up with the Cubs’ messaging.
And certainly viewers looking for objective analysis on the Cubs should be aware the opinions on “The Reporters” are subject to censorship.
The Cubs are free to dispense their message any way they want. But if the owners want any credibility they need to let reporters speak freely on the network.
()
News
Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a shooter who prompted a lockdown at an elementary school has been taken into custody.
The Uvalde Police Department said the person was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that it was caring for “several students” in its emergency room, but it did not detail the nature or severity of their injuries.
Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.
A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.
School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
The district said that the city’s civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.
Uvalde is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
News
Love Death And Robots Jibaro Explained
Love, death, and robots is an animated series created by Tim Miller composed of several stand-alone short stories viewed over the genres of science-fiction, horror, fantasy, comedy, etc. The series was first aired on Netflix on 15th March 2019. It has a rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb and 87% on rotten tomatoes.
Episodes are based on different themes, visualized with the use of animation by different animation productions across the globe. Each episode features different storylines, following different themes along. It is, at present, one of the most-watched animated series on Netflix. This article explains the last episode of the third season, Jibaro.
Episode 9, Season 3: Jibaro
The last episode (Jibaro) of the third season of the series is created by the Spanish director Alberto Mielgo. The episode portrays the relationship between two creatures, captivated by each other for very toxic reasons, ultimately resulting in the demise of both.
According to the artist Alberto Mielgo, the story brings to life an intoxicating storyline where there is no villain to blame, no characters’ growth, just destruction on account of being attracted to the other. The episode shows the artist’s take on modern relationships, where both partners are attracted to each other based on destructive incentives.
The Beginning
At the beginning of the episode witnesses a noble knight with his soldiers in pursuit of land and resources. The knight steals a small-scale piece of gold while trying to quench his thirst from the river. It awakens the siren of the river, who uses her voice as her weapon and kills the soldiers of the knight.
Later on, the siren is seen helpless before the knight because he is deaf and is fascinated by him. The enchantment of the siren may be seen as being unable to reach him through her voice, leaving her helpless and intrigued.
The siren is further shown in the knight’s pursuit, who follows her to the waterfall. At first, the knight seems captivated by the siren, kissing each other even when it physically hurts him. But along the line, he smashes her to the ground enabling him to steal the gold of the siren.
The Ending
The knight is seen to have caused the siren’s death and fulfilled his greed by stealing her gold. However, the siren’s death causes the river to be filled with her blood. The knight is carrying the gold stolen from the siren making his way through the forest.
However, unable to complete his journey, he quenches his thirst from the river again. The blood-filled liquid, when it reaches the ear of the knight, restores his hearing ability.
The siren is now seen waking up from the destruction, feeling helpless about her loss. Ultimately she realizes the ability of the knight to hear her voice now, and he is seen falling prey along with the other thousands of soldiers.
Where To Watch?
It can be currently streamed on Netflix, and the 3rd volume of the establishment was aired on 20th May 2022.
The post Love Death And Robots Jibaro Explained appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Will Virtual Reality Transform the Gaming Industry?
Virtual reality, or “VR” as it is more commonly known, is about to fundamentally change the gaming industry as the possibilities of the ground-breaking technology are virtually limitless. At least that is what the advocates of VR technology claim. On the other hand, others argue that the technology has never really succeeded before and is therefore unlikely to do so in the near future.
In the coming years, the VR market is expected to grow more or less explosively. According to reports, the global VR market was worth nearly $21.83 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to nearly $766 billion by 2025. However, this includes other uses beyond gaming, such as healthcare and other parts of the entertainment industry.
We can already see a clear increase in demand for more realistic games, such as casino games with live dealers. Casinos with such games, which can be found at cherry red casino among others, already combine the real world with the virtual one, even if it is far from the experience that VR offers.
So will Virtual Reality change the gaming industry, or is it just a trend that will slowly blow out? And if it does take off, what will be the impact on the global gaming industry?
The start of something revolutionary… or not?
When VR technology became a thing a few years ago, many saw a world where gaming would be taken to new heights. Putting on a VR headset would transport you to an entirely different world, and that itself would create experiences never before matched. But why has the gaming industry not found more successful ways to integrate the technology yet?
Back in 2006, when Nintendo tried to become relevant in the industry again, they released the Nintendo Wii console, which was supposed to make gaming more lifelike. However, it did not become as popular as they thought. The technology was simply not ready, but people continued talking about a future of gaming where people could play games in a similar way.
In 2014 VR got a boost again as Facebook bought one of the companies behind the more popular virtual reality headsets. At the time, it was set to be the next big thing in the gaming industry. But after about a decade of VR headsets in various forms, it is not a stretch to say that it has not quite been the success that many had envisioned.
The gaming industry has not been very quick to develop games optimised for VR headsets, mainly because the usage is not as widespread as one might have thought it would be. This makes it very expensive, and ultimately unprofitable for the game developers.
VR casinos are blurring the lines between land-based and online casinos
Overall, it can be said that the global gaming industry has not quite implemented VR as one might have thought. Nevertheless, one sector within the gaming industry that is not giving up when it comes to cutting-edge technology seems to be the casino industry.
Just have a look at live casinos – online casino platforms where players can use a camera to play, for example, poker or blackjack with a live dealer at a real table. In other words, you can be transported to a casino in Las Vegas even if you are physically in your own living room. Such games have proven to be incredibly popular among players as they offer a more authentic gaming experience.
Recently, some online casino sites have started using VR technology to offer new and even more realistic gaming experiences to their players. Some operators are developing experiential concepts and focus on increasing the stimulation of players’ senses to the point that you feel like you are in a real land-based casino. VR casinos offer you the unique experience of mingling with other players and you can move freely in the casino as well as walk between the different tables. VR casinos are seriously blurring the line between the real and virtual worlds.
Metaverse is set to be the next big thing
If you have not been living under a rock for the past few years, you have probably heard of the Metaverse, which is set to be the next big thing. Metaverse is a term for a virtual reality where users can integrate in a virtual environment in 3D and communicate with each other.
Facebook, which is the owner of this (of course), has started to link several of its AR and VR projects to the Metaverse concept. According to Zuckerberg, Facebook’s owner, the Metaverse will be a place where all major future games will take place.
So, although VR is claimed to be the future of gaming for many, it is only a fraction of what the whole Metaverse is and means. Who knows, VR headsets may not even be needed in the future of Metaverse.
The post Will Virtual Reality Transform the Gaming Industry? appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
Column: Criticize the Chicago Cubs? Not on Marquee Sports Network’s ‘The Reporters’ show.
Practical Steps to Financial Freedom and Independence by Usiere Uko
Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody
How To Start a Medical Billing Business
Know More About Personal Loans
Nigerian Government Partners With Algorand to Launch Major Crypto Initiative
99495-99496: Two New Codes to Report Transitional Care Management (TCM) Services
Love Death And Robots Jibaro Explained
Will Virtual Reality Transform the Gaming Industry?
Love Death And Robots Season 3 QR Code
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News2 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online