Connor Williams the center of attention on Dolphins O-line at OTAs; plus, what Melvin Ingram can bring to defense
Miami Dolphins fans have largely wanted to see an available veteran center signed after the team didn’t previously pick up one up in free agency or last month’s draft, but the Dolphins’ solution could already be on the practice field during organized team activities.
In the form of free-agent acquisition Connor Williams, who has worked at center in practice, according to Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, although he has exclusively played guard in regular-season games in his NFL career.
“It only benefits the Miami Dolphins if you’re able to play a multitude of positions,” McDaniel said ahead of Tuesday drills. “We felt one of those positions for Connor would be center.”
McDaniel noted that, while Williams is primarily a guard — specifically left guard, as he’s mostly done in four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys — he has preseason snaps playing center. Williams himself mentioned in his first interview after signing with the Dolphins that he has experience snapping the football.
“You don’t want to put a ceiling and decide where they’re going to play,” McDaniel said of having flexibility on the interior of the offensive line. “You want players to decide that for you.
“There’s so many things that can happen, and you’re only as good as your versatility within the NFL framework of a season.”
McDaniel has previously stated that the one position on the Dolphins’ offensive line that is set in stone is prized free agent Terron Armstead at left tackle. Miami will be mixing and matching along the rest of the line to determine the best combination.
Michael Deiter returns from his starting center role last season, albeit missing half the year with a foot injury. The Dolphins have flexibility with Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones all able to play guard or tackle.
“There’s not a greater way to learn intricacies of the offense than by starting with different alignments and assignments,” McDaniel said. “Namely the center position, you have to make a bunch of calls, so you have to really know what everyone is doing.”
Ingram’s impact
McDaniel didn’t want to touch on the addition of edge rusher Melvin Ingram last week because his signing wasn’t yet done, but with Ingram now officially with the team, he praised his experience and veteran presence.
“He’s a veteran player that has been very productive in this league,” McDaniel said. “In conjunction with the scouting department — [general manager Chris Grier], myself and the rest of the scouting department and the coaching staff — felt very excited to have the opportunity to add him to the team. He’s a veteran presence, a guy who has been in big games, a guy that for a young team can be very impressionable and a playmaker to boot.”
Ingram, 33, who at 247 pounds figures to play more outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s scheme of complex fronts, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2017-2019 with the Chargers. After visiting with the Dolphins last offseason, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but then revitalized himself in the second half of 2021 upon getting traded to the Chiefs.
Now in Miami, he’s reunited with wide receiver Tyreek Hill after the two reached last postseason’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.
“Just adding another brother to the locker room,” Hill said Tuesday. “I just feel like with me and Melvin, me and him grew close in the locker room outside of playing football whether we were playing basketball at one of my good buddy’s gyms in KC and just building that bond together.
“When he came here, I was all for it. I’m very excited because I really know what Melvin can bring to a team — his mindset, just the way that he approaches his work, his craft and he’s just able to get around guys like Christian [Wilkins] and Emmanuel [Ogbah]. … That D-line is going to be crazy.”
Scouting combine
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the league’s scouting combine will remain in Indianapolis for at least 2023 and 2024.
Indianapolis has held every combine since 1987, but the location of the next two was up for a bid. The league ultimately decided to keep the event, which serves as the primary testing and interviewing platform for prospective rookies entering the NFL through the draft, in Indianapolis.
“Indy’s vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, in a statement.
St. Paul man acquitted in fatal shooting outside North End liquor store
A St. Paul man was found not guilty by a jury last week in Ramsey County District Court in the fatal shooting of a man during a struggle at a liquor store last year.
Trinis Derrell Edwards, 50, was acquitted Thursday of second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated and second-degree murder without intent-while committing a felony in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Kenneth L. Davis Jr., 44, in St. Paul’s North End.
The jury deliberated for about three and a half hours before reaching the verdict.
“While we are disappointed in the verdict reached in this case, we respect the work of the jury and accept their decision,” Dennis Gerhardstein, Ramsey County attorney’s office spokesman, said in a statement this week. “The death of Mr. Davis remains a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”
Edwards was represented by Leif Carlson, assistant Ramsey County public defender, who said Tuesday that Edwards “asserted self-defense right away.”
“Fortunately, I guess for Mr. Edwards, the liquor store had really good video,” Carlson said. “So the jury was able to watch this entire incident, as if they were witnesses themselves. But it was very hard to watch, because you’re watching Mr. Davis die in front of your eyes.”
According to the criminal complaint, just before 10 p.m. St. Paul police officers were called to Big Discount Liquor at 945 Rice St. on a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find Davis on the ground in the strip mall parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers found two .40-caliber shell casings near him.
Davis was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died about four hours later. The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office determined he died due to loss of blood because of a wound to the abdomen.
The complaint alleged Edwards stole a bottle of vodka from the store and that Davis had confronted him. Carlson said it was not clear from video surveillance or through witnesses whether Edwards stole the vodka or paid for it. He was short money, but the video shows a customer hand him more at the counter, Carlson said.
“As I told the jury, it hardly matters,” he said. “I mean, you don’t handle it this way.”
According to the complaint, a liquor store employee told police he had heard Edwards tell Davis that he had a gun on him. Edwards denied ever saying that, Carlson said. The employee could not be located to testify at the trial.
Another store employee said Davis then showed Edwards his gun, and the two tussled out the door and into the parking lot, according to the complaint.
Video surveillance then showed Edwards appearing to threaten Davis with pepper spray, and the two men got into a heated exchange. Edwards grabbed Davis’ shoulders and Davis tried to remove his handgun from his jacket while wrestling with Edwards. Davis’ handgun fell to the ground. When Davis reached for the gun, Edwards pushed him away, picked it up and shot Davis twice, according to the complaint.
A liquor store employee told police that Davis was a regular customer who was protective of the store. He also said Edwards had been in the store before when he didn’t have enough money to pay for his purchases.
“The whole thing was very, very sad and unnecessary,” Carlson said. “I mean, it began as a dispute over whether Mr. Edwards had lifted a half a pint of vodka or not from a liquor store.”
Edwards had remained jailed since his Dec. 31 arrest in lieu of $1 million bail. After the verdict, he felt “enormous relief,” Carlson said. “And gratitude, frankly.”
Joey Gallo back at Yankee Stadium but still on COVID-19 list; Kyle Higashioka returns to active roster but not in lineup
Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka were physically at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday after staying home on Sunday and Monday because they were feeling under the weather. Higashioka was feeling well enough to get added back to the active roster, but he was not in the starting lineup. Gallo and Josh Donaldson are still on the COVID-19 list.
“Joey and Higgy are both here and doing well,” Boone said. “They went through some workouts. They’re doing really well. Josh [Donaldson] is still under the weather so we had him stay home.”
Both Higashioka and Donaldson continue to test negative for COVID. Boone said, to his knowledge, nobody else in the Yankee clubhouse is feeling sick. With a wave of players hitting the COVID IL again and players needing to be called up from the minor leagues on short notice, Boone was asked if this reminded him of the hectic nature of the first two seasons that were played during the pandemic.
“Twenty-twenty and 2021 felt like a scramble,” Boone said. “There’s been hours over the past few days where it’s felt like a bit of a scramble, but nothing we can’t handle.”
After Boone spoke to reporters, DJ LeMahieu was also scratched from the lineup with “left wrist discomfort.” He was originally penciled into third base and the leadoff spot, but the updated lineup card showed Aaron Hicks hitting first and Marwin Gonzalez at the hot corner, batting eighth.
LeMahieu was present at Yankee Stadium before the game and on the field during batting practice.
CHAPMAN GOING ON IL
Aroldis Chapman has not pitched since Sunday, the day he publicly acknowledged that he was having some issues with his left Achilles. On Tuesday, he was officially placed on the 15-day injured list with Achilles tendinitis.
Boone called an IL stint a “likely” scenario during his pregame press conference, which was roughly an hour and a half before the move became official. His update on Chapman was slightly sunny, but obviously the clouds have not totally dispersed.
“Chappy’s doing a little bit better,” Boone said. “He’s improving.”
The closer has received treatment on the tendon, which Boone said has not included any sort of injection.
RIZZO NOT HITTING
As Aaron Judge sets fire to everything in his way, Anthony Rizzo has gone noticeably cold.
Rizzo’s tremendous start to the season adds a nice coat of paint to his overall numbers, but in the month of May, he’s been a .183 hitter. The first baseman’s power has dried up too, as nine of his 10 home runs came in April.
“I feel like it’s a bit of a timing thing,” Aaron Boone said of Rizzo’s recent issues at the plate. “Sometimes he’s been a little bit late on pitches or just miss-hit some pitches, so that quality of contact hasn’t been the same. I think that consistent quality of contact is probably as simple as a timing thing.”
Plenty of hitters have bad months at some point during a season, and someone with enough experience as Rizzo typically knows how to get back on track. But this streakiness is something to monitor with the 32-year-old, who has not totally looked like himself since contracting COVID last August, particularly in the slugging department.
A player with a .481 career slugging percentage, who owns five career seasons with a slugging percentage north of .500, Rizzo slugged a puzzling .397 down the stretch last season after returning from the COVID injured list. His sizzling start to this season is, so far, the outlier of his Yankee career.
In April 2022, he slugged .675 with 13 extra base hits and 21 RBI. In May, those numbers are back down to .310, six and four. Perhaps June will bring the magic potion back to Rizzo’s bats.
“Hitting can be so fickle, even if you’re really good at it,” Boone plainly put it.
Zach LaVine has surgery on his left knee as the Chicago Bulls guard prepares to enter free agency
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday after playing through discomfort and swelling for most of the 2021-22 season.
LaVine’s surgery took place at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, where he lives during the offseason, and he’s expected to make a full recovery, the Bulls said in a statement.
The left knee was already a concern for LaVine, who tore his ACL in 2017. He spent the week before this season’s All-Star break in Los Angeles to receive cortisone and platelet-rich plasma injections, missing two games.
LaVine continued to miss games throughout the final third of the regular season, struggling with pain and discomfort during games and on the bench.
Despite injuries to his knee and thumb and his second and third bouts with COVID-19, LaVine averaged 24.4 points and 4.5 assists this season and earned a second straight All-Star selection.
He enters his first summer as an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season. LaVine invited speculation about his next step when he declined to commit to re-signing with the Bulls during his exit interview in April.
More recently he told TMZ Sports he has “always been a big fan of the Lakers” after eating dinner in Los Angeles on Monday night.
“I’ve been here for the past five years. I have to do this as a business decision, as a man, just to not be viewing it one way,” LaVine said during his exit interview. “It’s unrestricted free agency. For my family, for me, I have to go and look at this as a decision where I have to be open-eyed. I have to make my list and talk to everybody.”
