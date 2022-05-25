Blockchain
Cornucopias: A Revolutionary Cardano Blockchain Project That Is Redefining the Gaming Metaverse Industry
The metaverse is a virtual world that allows millions of players to live beyond their immediate environment. With blockchain technology, users can create, own and utilize digital assets while interacting with other people in the virtual space.
Cornucopias ‘The Island’ is a play-to-earn, build-to-earn, learn-to-earn, host-to-earn MMORPG game powered by the blockchain. In a world of unique domes, players can own land and other NFT-based assets which can be traded with other users on Cornucopias’ marketplace and many secondary market places. Cornucopias is a fun, safe and expanding metaverse with one of the most positive and engaged communities of any blockchain-based project.
With the excitement of metaverse innovation sweeping the globe, there is an extremely high demand for the first Cornucopias land sale, which is expected to sell out in record time. Cornucopias NFT projects have a track record of completing successful sales with the right balance of supply and demand. For example, Cornucopias NFT2tree philanthropic NFTs sold out in under 20 seconds and planted close to 50,000 trees in Senegal, Africa, and that number increases daily in perpetuity. Bubblejett NFTs sold out with Mythic rarity hitting over 100x value on secondary markets. In addition, the GTI Javelin NFT sold out despite experiencing a system pause, and the community benefited when the Cornucopias team decided to gift the GTI Javelin NFTs for free to thank their extremely positive community for their patience.
Dominating the Blockchain Gaming Industry
The main objective of Cornucopias is to lead the metaverse industry through its highly innovative ecosystem. Furthermore, the Cardano blockchain supports the game with a thriving community passionate about physical and digital projects. Therefore, Cornucopias is gaining the attention of metaverse enthusiasts, gamers and the mainstream audience around the world, with new members joining the community at a highly accelerated rate.
Cornucopias ‘The Island’ is more than just a blockchain-based game because participants can do more. In traditional gaming, players repeatedly pay through micro-transactions, subscription fees, DLC packages, and other money-grabbing mechanisms that generate over $300 billion in annual revenue for traditional game developers. As large traditional game developers struggle to crack the code on the blockchain-based games that are the future of the industry, Cornucopias is perfectly positioned to claim a large portion of the gaming industry pie.
The new gaming model is with NFT assets, it provides the exact opposite user experience. Instead of repeatedly making in-game purchases to ‘unlock’ game content, players only need one purchase to own an NFT for life, or sell it on the secondary market. The benefits of this ownership for players include a plethora of perks, rewards, and privileges. As a result, owning a Cornucopias NFT allows players to possess an ‘unprecedented utility’ that unlocks various features and in-game advantages, with the future of using those same owned assets in other games and on other blockchains.
Participants are freed from paying monthly membership fees because the Cornucopias game is free-to-play, which gives everyone on the planet the ability to take advantage of the opportunity to join the metaverse, and play the games it contains and much more. Players can sell their NFTs, trade them with someone else, or stake them for additional rewards.
In addition, ‘The Island’ combines gaming with real-world commerce and gives opportunities for
traditional and e-commerce companies to own land in the metaverse, sell and promote their real-world brands, goods and services to a hard-to-reach global audience that they have potentially never had access to before.
The project is easily accessible worldwide and is built on the latest Unreal Engine 5 games engine. This software makes the game compatible with PCs, mobile phones, game consoles and smart TVs. As a result of Cornucopias’ bold strategy to become the first AAA UE5 blockchain based game, Cornucopias is ahead of the competition and already has the attention of global brands, the growing crypto community, game developers, 3D artists, and the game enthusiasts that will power and run the governance of the self sustaining ecosystem.
More development for the future
The NFT2Tree mints are a test program for Cornucopias internal NFT sale, mint and marketplace system, which will be used in the upcoming land sale, and an opportunity to provide real-world eco and sustainability value, with all monies from the sale going to plant trees in Senegal, Africa. As a project that wants to impact both the digital and physical world, Cornucopias intends to kick off many other philanthropic NFTs.
Furthermore, 100% of the secondary market sales commission will be used to plant real trees into perpetuity, with the hope of automatically sustaining an increasing positive impact.
Cornucopias is also launching the first of many mobile mini-games in Q3 2022, the PC game in Q4 2022 and consoles in 2024 to maintain its highly aggressive road map.
About Cornucopias
Cornucopias ‘The Island’ is a massive play-to-earn, build-to-earn, host-to-earn, and learn-to-earn blockchain-based game where players can be rewarded with and/or own land, properties and other NFT-based assets with real-world value, all by playing games in a fun and safe metaverse.
To learn more about Cornucopias ‘The Island’, click on the links below.
Ethereum Forms Bullish Pattern But This Level Is Crucial
Ethereum extended decline and tested the $1,920 support against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might revisit the key $2,085 resistance zone.
- Ethereum remained stable above the key $1,920 support zone.
- The price is now trading above $2,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,980 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could rise further, but the $2,085 zone presents a major hurdle.
Ethereum Price Recovers Above $2K
Ethereum extended decline after it broke the $1,950 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls took a strong stand near the $1,920 support.
A low was formed near $1,911 and the price started a recovery wave. There was a clear move above the $1,950 and $1,960 resistance levels. Ether price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,083 swing high to $1,911 low.
Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,980 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. Ether price is now trading above $2,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price is now facing resistance near the $2,020 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,083 swing high to $1,911 low. The next major resistance is near the $2,040 level. The main resistance is now forming near the $2,085 level. A close above the $2,085 level could open the doors for a steady increase.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, ether price could rally towards the $2,200 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps send it towards the key $2,250 resistance zone.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $2,400 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,995 zone and the 100 hourly SMA.
The next major support is near the $1,970 level. A downside break below the $1,970 level might call for another test of the main $1,920 support. Any more losses may perhaps clear the path for a sharp decline to $1,800.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,970
Major Resistance Level – $2,085
5 Up-and-Coming DOGE Projects that Might be Worth Your Money
In the 2021 bull run, cryptocurrencies that played on the dog theme dominated the market. It all started on April 2nd, when Elon Musk tweeted “Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency. It’s pretty cool.” In the weeks that followed, Dogecoin – cryptocurrency’s original meme – skyrocketed from a meager $0.05 to a high of $0.75 on May 7th. That means a DOGE holder who had $100 of Dogecoin on April 2nd would have had $1500 less than a month later.
With the Tesla CEO incorporating DOGE into its accepted payments for merchandise sales and supercharging stations and suggesting that people who subscribe to Twitter Blue should be able to pay with Dogecoin, DOGE itself (approximately $0.08 at the time of writing) still has massive upside potential. But many feel as though they’ve missed out on the asset’s heyday. They’re looking for the next 10,000x that only comes from early adoption. These five dog-themed coins have the potential to do just that.
- Baby Doge ($BABYDOGE) is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. They charge a 5% fee for each sale of the asset and redistribute that fee to Baby Doge Coin holders – meaning the longer you hold, the more you can earn. It’s worth noting that Musk himself tweeted about Baby Doge on July 1st 2021. Currently, Baby Doge sits at $263 million market cap.
- Dogelon Mars ($ELON) is a dog-themed project that seeks to outpace Dogecoin’s success. As the website says, “I am Dogelon. Dogelon Mars. Join me and together we will reach the stars.” The page refers to Musk’s vision of colonizing Mars – though the controversial billionaire has yet to mention the asset. ELON is currently ranked #126 on CoinMarketCap with a market cap of $267 million.
- Mini Doge ($MINIDOGE) started as a deflationary meme coin, but it’s since evolved into a Web 3 ecosystem complete with a play-to-earn adventure game that allows holders to earn NFTs and more tokens as they go. Mini Doge has a market cap of only $2.3 million.
- Pulse Doge Win ($PULSEDOGE) is a community meme token that was built on Binance Smart Chain with the intent of bringing adoption to PulseChain – a new layer 1 blockchain set to launch later this year. The website claims that those who hold PulseDoge on BSC at the time of PulseChain’s launch will receive an equal 1:1 airdrop on PulseChain. This means that if you buy the token now, you’ll get double for your money. PulseDoge has a $7.5 million market cap.
- Dogechain ($DC) is an up-and-coming layer-1 blockchain designed to give DOGE more DeFi utility. For a limited amount of time, $DOGE holders will be able to freeclaim $DC tokens when they bridge their DOGE over from centralized exchanges or other chains. Staking bridged $DOGE will yield $DC tokens over time, while staking $DC will allow users to earn yield, prizes, rewards, and voting rights on the Doge DAO. This means that buying $DOGE now could yield exponential gains when $DC launches. Additionally, the DogeChain team has been conducting a grand-a-day giveaway for the entire month of May. There are still a few days left to get involved.
2021’s epic bull run is over, but there will be another bull market, and people love their dogs. Dog-themed projects will continue to dominate the memecoin space for the foreseeable future. Will you 1,000x?
Bitcoin Price Moves Higher In Range, $30.6K Still Presents Resistance
Bitcoin remained strong above the $28,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC is rising, but it must clear $28,500 to move into a positive zone.
- Bitcoin started a fresh increase after it tested the $28,500 support zone.
- The price is now trading above the $29,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move higher towards the key $30,600 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Forms Triple Bottom
Bitcoin price extended decline below the $29,500 support zone. However, the bulls were active near the main $28,500 support zone.
A fresh base was formed near $28,600 and the price started a fresh increase. There was a clear move above the $29,200 and $29,500 resistance levels. The price surpassed the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $30,630 swing high to $28,635 low.
Besides, there was break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $29,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin price is now trading above the $29,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $30,160 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $30,630 swing high to $28,635 low. The next major resistance is near the $30,600 level. A clear move above the $30,600 resistance level might start a steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps clear the $31,200 resistance zone.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $30,600 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $29,600 level.
The first major support is near the $29,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $29,500 support might send the price further lower. The main support is still near the $28,500 level, where the bulls are likely to take a strong stand.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $29,500, followed by $28,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $30,150, $30,500 and $30,600.
