Divi Wallet Update Gives Users Full Control of Their Cryptocurrencies

Divi Labs, a specialist decentralized payment ecosystem provider and developer of the self-custodial Divi Wallet has today released a raft of new features that will enable mainstream users to take full control and ownership of their digital assets.

Engineered to seamlessly bridge the gap between the worlds of Trad-Fi and DeFi, the update allows users to purchase crypto, convert between 270+ supported coins, and soon, hold NFTs, all directly in their mobile Divi wallet. Wallet users can purchase BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC by using a credit or debit card, wire transfer, and via selected US bank accounts.

When comparing transaction rates, Divi is more competitive than Simplex, Transak, and Moonpay. Whereas wire transfers and payments over ACH are on par with the competition.

Delivered with Divi Labs’ trademark focus on usability and accessibility, the new features ensure anyone can enjoy the benefits of decentralized finance without any of the compromises. Unlike many mainstream custodial wallets that ask the user to give up control for the convenience of a user-friendly experience, Divi’s self-custodial mobile wallet is easy to use, while giving users complete control of their coins and keys.

“If we’re to bring the mainstream user onboard, it’s critical we remove the barriers to entry and as much friction as possible between the old and new world’s of finance,” said Nick Saponaro, CEO, Divi Labs. Our solution brings together the best of both. You get the user experience and compliance of a fintech with the self-custody of decentralized finance.

To give users the greatest flexibility and choice, Divi has implemented multiple routes for converting cryptocurrency. This includes transfers within or between Divi wallets, from a Divi wallet to an external wallet, an external wallet back to a Divi Wallet and between two external wallets.

In addition, users won’t have to convert their coins before making the transfer. This removes many layers of complexity and will enable users to significantly decrease the number of conversions, transfers, and gas fees needed to move assets from wallet to wallet, cross-chain or participate in decentralized exchanges.

“All the pieces are now in place to make crypto as accessible and usable as possible. But it’s much more than that. It is the culmination of years of hard work, coordination, perseverance, and fortitude by the team and puts in place the infrastructure required for rapid growth,” said Saponaro.

In addition to the incoming NFT storage, Divi is also working on a DeFi feature set that will enable users to participate in pools on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap as well as engage in decentralized governance.

Divi will launch the new wallet features today alongside partner LaLiga during a lively half-time show at the historic FC Barcelona vs Team A-League’s match in Sydney’s Accor Stadium Australia. This is the first time the Spanish footballing giants have played Down Under, and to help celebrate, Divi has a number of surprises in store for the capacity crowd, which is expected to hit 80,000.

The Divi mobile wallet can be downloaded from the Android and iOS stores.

About Divi Labs

Divi Labs is on a mission to improve people’s lives by making crypto easy and accelerating its mainstream adoption. By removing barriers to entry, innovating new frictionless technologies, and delivering use cases for the developed and developing world, Divi is helping people across the globe to engage in the Crypto economy and achieve financial freedom and inclusion.

Everything Divi does is in service of its vision; the delivery of a new paradigm for financial services. One that is truly decentralized, accessible to all, and works for everyone.

For more information visit: https://divilabs.io

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.