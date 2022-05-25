Finance
Do You Really Think Cloud Computing Is the Reality?
Remember when launching a mobile app was an indispensable requirement for organizations planning to go digital? Time files and the new digital wave is already here to take the world by storm. Now having a mobile application is just a bassline need for companies. This new wave is not confined to a single technology or product. It goes without saying that in order to live up to your end-users’ expectations, endeavors should be poured in a direction that add value proposition to the business frontline. A study conducted by Forrester stresses on the importance of knowing your digital predators. It also suggests that those who overlook this factor have chances to lag behind their counterparts.
This article attempts to throw light on various factors that can help in making your digital journey a bountiful experience.
Focus on Creating Customized Experience for your Customers
With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT), digitization is spreading its roots everywhere. Like it or not – most business strategists take things for granted that Google and Siri better know what actions we are performing and from where. There is no denying the fact that digital assets have got so amalgamated in our day to day life that without them life seems incomplete. According to many research firms, IoT will be directly proportional to clients’ expectations. To put it simply, the more pace at which the IoT will increase, the faster and higher our expectations will be. No matter whether you are a B2B or B2C organization – your end-users expect personalized and uber-class experience from your offerings. In order to stay ahead of your competitors, every business takes on innovative techniques that have the potential to help them add agility while bolstering the revenue generation cycle. Not all applications are the same, and so are the technologies. It should be checked that you are going to invest in the right technology that can beget multiple benefits.
It is true that today’s digitally-driven customers shape their perceptions depending on their ability to integrate your products or services. These expectations can only be met if the companies gather complete information about their customers, like their requirements, the features they are looking out, their budget criteria, and the evaluation of their demands.
All Clouds Are Not Equally Formed
It is really difficult to become a part of an end user’s personal value system, as it demands unmatched agility and guts to take calculated perils. If I have to define today’s world, I would prefer it to call a world of sensors, real-time data analytics, connected devices, and unquestionably cloud computing. Here is the catch, not all cloud computing platforms follow the same metrics, or designed using one standard scale. Most public cloud hosting providers focus on creating cloud as a commodity. However, organizations that only consider cloud as a utility model are still unable to leverage its full-fledged capabilities.
In connection with this, a report by North Bridge and Wikibon suggests that cloud computing adoption rate is not only increasing due to its scalability and simplicity but also because of its ability to add agility to a business. The report further states that approximately 20% increase in the rate of hybrid cloud is a testament to the above-made proclamations. Wikibon also predicts that in approaching 10 years, hybrid cloud computing will dominate all other computing models.
Cloud Security Concern is Not Fading Away: Cloud Expertise Matters
Undeniably, cloud computing adoption is on the rise, and businesses across all verticals with distinct demands are leveraging it to achieve their set objectives. However, the concern allied to cloud security and expertise is showing no sign of fallback. Well, this is because of the fact that early cloud vendors were more focused about cost. Apparently, many of the CEOs now believe that cloud expertise including security, compliance, and privacy standards are indispensable for a cloud benefactor. Herein, industry-wide expertise in cloud domain can help in meeting these challenges.
The Cloud Is the Future
Believe it or not – we all have entered to a new era of cloud computing, wherein reliability and interoperability challenges are started getting linked with security regulation, privacy, and lock-in. Today, companies act quite cautiously when moving their business-critical data and applications between public and private cloud instances – so that every single point of error can be mitigated.
The next decade of the cloud will be defined by its practicality and level of agility that it provides to its end-users. It would not at all be shocking – if mentioned that a single business will leverage multiple cloud instances to cater to its different purposes such as marketing, accounting, HR, and operations.
Remember, do not opt for a cheap public cloud service provider; instead, focus on selecting a bi-directionally scalable and security compliant vendor. This will not only help in bringing the operational costs down but also give a way for maximizing ROI. Invest in a cloud that abides by always-on, always-available mantra, as it will ensure room for innovation and growth.
It’s the time to extend your conventional standings to a better and innovation cloud space without compromising on any of the business requisite factors, such as security, performance, agility, to name a few.
Finance
4 Reasons Why You Should Choose Full-Service Law Firms
In today’s dynamic and unpredictable environment, legal services have become a crucial part of our lives. They range from family issues, medical cases to personal injuries. Working with several lawyers from different law firms is considerably overwhelming and can be quite costly in the long run. This means that a client will spend unneeded time making ceaseless follow-ups to stay current on the progress of two or more legal actions. This is where full-service law firms come in handy, making the whole process a breeze to let their clients have peace of mind. Hiring a full-service firm gives a client confidence and helps to address any incoherent areas regarding their cases.
1. Family Law
Family disputes and matters are prevalent, and a professional firm can help in cases such as domestic violence, child support, child custody, parentage, nullity, divorce, and spousal support. A good business usually listens to the accounts of both involved parties and work to ensure a satisfactory result for their clients. Additionally, law firms also assist with modifying existing court orders to make sure that their client gets the adequate legal support.
2. Personal Injury Law
Getting legal remedy for all losses stemming from wrongful conducts that occur due to negligence or are intentional is essential. In this case, the plaintiff needs to enlist the help of a devoted law office that will fight for him or her in a civil court to secure a reasonable compensation or verdict. The firm will help to protect the victim’s evidence and find witnesses who can help prove the case to an insurance company.
3. Medical Malpractice
Medical-legal cases are usually complicated, and it usually takes the support of dedicated law firms to ensure a successful claim. For such cases, a firm must first find out who was at fault, and then prove the fault legally. The company will work with the victim’s medical professional to find substantial evidence to prove that a medical professional was negligent when treating the patient. Medical cases usually have a limited window for filing claims, and a professional firm will ensure a timely filing of a claim.
4. Wrongful Death
Wrongful deaths may occur due to different circumstances, including medical malpractice, hazardous exposure, accidents, and criminal behavior. Deaths that occur during a supervised work activity are also treated as wrongful deaths. In these cases, the family of the victim is entitled to file a legal action against those responsible. With the tight deadlines for filing such as a lawsuit, working with a reputable law office helps to determine the size of the damages and address any legal issues.
Navigating the law is a complicated process; thus, it’s pertinent for victims to work with law firms that understand the nitty-gritty of different practice areas. A plaintiff needs to create adequate time to choose the right firm to work with while keeping in mind the various time limitations for certain cases. Working with a full-service law office means that a client will never have to worry about finding the right legal representation every time they need support.
Finance
Six Crucial Lessons to Becoming and Staying a Trusted Advisor
In a recent phone call I told the CEO of my insurance brokerage that after being a loyal customer for 15 years I had moved all my business to other providers. Given our long-standing relationship, I felt I owed him an explanation; not because I wanted to see someone fired, but because I wanted him to know my reasons for leaving so he could put any lessons learned to use.
It started about seven years ago when the person assigned to my business insurance seemed to lose interest in me. He wasn’t on top of my renewals, made me do work that he could have done for me, and didn’t competitively bid my insurance. I moved all of my business insurance to another agency. A similar issue happened in the past year with my personal insurance; I simply didn’t feel that I was important to my agent. The final nail in the coffin came when my bank notified me that my homeowners’ insurance had lapsed two months earlier without any notification from my insurance agent. I then reached out to another agency, who quickly bound coverage for me at 10 p.m. on a Saturday evening.
While the CEO of the original brokerage wasn’t happy that I moved my insurance business elsewhere, he was grateful I took the time to calmly and constructively give him feedback. We ended the call on a very cordial note, and I am confident that if we ever ran into each other at a coffee shop we’d shake hands and exchange regards.
I open with this story because for years I considered him and the agents at his company as trusted advisors. I openly shared my personal and business goals with them and believed they advised with my best interests at heart. But after a time I realized I didn’t feel important to them, and my personal and professional interests were no longer their primary concern. The people who were at one time my trusted advisors now had exactly none of my business.
So what’s a trusted advisor? In my four decades in business I’ve boiled it down to six crucial principles:
- Intently listens then thoughtfully acts – A trusted advisor takes the time to listen to the client, understand their perspective, and ask clarifying questions before drawing conclusions or providing advice.
- Never breaches confidences – A trusted advisor needs to provide an environment where the client knows sensitive information will not be discussed with others. Relationships can be irreparably harmed with just one confidence breach.
- Advises on what s/he knows, admits what s/he doesn’t know – A trusted advisor is confident in his/her abilities and skillsets, and freely admits when something is outside of his/her expertise area.
- Always keeps commitments – A trusted advisor always follows through on commitments when and how the client expects.
- Is courageously, respectfully candid – A trusted advisor doesn’t need to tell the client what they want to hear; but should courageously and respectfully tell the client what they need to hear. The trusted advisor’s job is to say what s/he thinks; the client’s job is to decide what to do with it.
- Takes the initiative with the client – A trusted advisor ensures time with the client is purposeful and productive, and resulting actions are followed up.
Being a trusted advisor isn’t something clients (regardless of whether they’re internal or external to your organization) automatically grant; it takes a track record of demonstrating these six principles through actions that elevate someone to trusted advisor status. Following are six crucial lessons I’ve learned about what it takes become and continue as a trusted advisor:
- The last impression is just as important as the first – Sure, setting a positive first impression is critical to becoming a trusted advisor. However, every impression made thereafter is equally important. A great trusted advisor is consistent in the impressions s/he makes with a client. Whether it’s the first, second or hundredth impression, the trusted advisor is consistent in his/her level of performance and the client comes to expect great service.
- Treat the client like they are your most important client – If you take someone on as a client it’s your job to make them feel important. The client doesn’t care about other clients you serve and how much or little business they represent. Your job is to provide the agreed-upon services while making the client know their business matters to you.
- Focus on problems first then sales will follow – When I meet with a new client I ask them to think about the biggest three issues that keep them awake at night. During our meeting I am very up-front about the problems I think I can help with and those that are outside my wheelhouse. My ability to focus on the client’s problems and then determine if/how I can best help sets my foundation as a trusted advisor and secures consulting engagements.
- Align your urgency to the client’s urgency – In my opening story my new insurance advisor understood the urgency of binding my homeowner’s insurance quickly. He aligned his urgency to mine and got the job done. I’m now a raving fan.
- Follow up 100 percent of the time – This one’s really easy; if you say you’re going to do something by a specific date, for Pete’s sake do it. If there’s a good reason you can’t keep a commitment by an agreed-upon date, notify them as early as possible. Letting a due date come and go without any notification not only erodes your credibility but could also impact downstream activities that are dependent on your deliverable.
- Don’t hammer screws – You may have heard the phrase, “If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.” Your job as a trusted advisor is to know what you’re good at and what you’re not, then focus on solving problems you’re best qualified to solve. Overselling your expertise to take on work you’re not qualified to do is akin to trying to hammer screws. You’ve got the wrong tools for the job and can create problems for both yourself and the client when you’re ill-equipped to solve the client’s problem.
Becoming a trusted advisor is something that’s earned through behaviors and actions and can be quickly stripped away if taken for granted. Keep these lessons in mind to help you not just attain trusted advisor status, but keep it.
Finance
Tips on Hiring a Workers Comp Attorney
Getting seriously injured at work can cause you some physical and mental trauma. If you are operating some heavy machinery you are bound to get hurt. Sometimes the damage done can be irreparable. If your employer refuses to pay you your compensation then you should know it is time to hire a worker’s comp attorney. Approaching your employer alone will just make you more frustrated. This is because these employers just won’t. If your case is valid then you should definitely hire an attorney to get you the money you deserve. Usually these claims get settle between the employer and the employee, but if you are among the unlucky few who have been declined then, you should hire a lawyer.
But before you hire one there are certain things that you need to consider. The first thing you need to do is make sure that your case is viable. These attorneys are smart enough to see right through the fraudulent claims. They will also be the ones at a loss if you are a fraud. Usually certain injuries occur because the employee is negligent. So if you are actually injured while working then your case is viable. If you get injured under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or if you get into a fight with your colleague then your claim will be denied. If you are a member of the labor union then you can ask the union leader to appoint you with one. If you are not a member of the labor union then, you can always ask them to recommend you one. They are here to help you so you should hesitate to take their help. Another great place to look for them is the internet. You will find plenty of attorneys here and you need to be wise enough to choose the right one.
Once you have a shortlisted a few you need to check the fees they charge. If it too high then you should move on to another. There will be some who will offer you their services for lesser fees because they will earn a lot later if you win the case. You should check their previous records as this will help you figure out if he or she can help you. You will be able to find a workers comp attorney easily if you follow the right steps. You should take your time and select the right one.
