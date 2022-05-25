Do You Really Think Cloud Computing Is the Reality?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Remember when launching a mobile app was an indispensable requirement for organizations planning to go digital? Time files and the new digital wave is already here to take the world by storm. Now having a mobile application is just a bassline need for companies. This new wave is not confined to a single technology or product. It goes without saying that in order to live up to your end-users’ expectations, endeavors should be poured in a direction that add value proposition to the business frontline. A study conducted by Forrester stresses on the importance of knowing your digital predators. It also suggests that those who overlook this factor have chances to lag behind their counterparts.

This article attempts to throw light on various factors that can help in making your digital journey a bountiful experience.

Focus on Creating Customized Experience for your Customers

With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT), digitization is spreading its roots everywhere. Like it or not – most business strategists take things for granted that Google and Siri better know what actions we are performing and from where. There is no denying the fact that digital assets have got so amalgamated in our day to day life that without them life seems incomplete. According to many research firms, IoT will be directly proportional to clients’ expectations. To put it simply, the more pace at which the IoT will increase, the faster and higher our expectations will be. No matter whether you are a B2B or B2C organization – your end-users expect personalized and uber-class experience from your offerings. In order to stay ahead of your competitors, every business takes on innovative techniques that have the potential to help them add agility while bolstering the revenue generation cycle. Not all applications are the same, and so are the technologies. It should be checked that you are going to invest in the right technology that can beget multiple benefits.

It is true that today’s digitally-driven customers shape their perceptions depending on their ability to integrate your products or services. These expectations can only be met if the companies gather complete information about their customers, like their requirements, the features they are looking out, their budget criteria, and the evaluation of their demands.

All Clouds Are Not Equally Formed

It is really difficult to become a part of an end user’s personal value system, as it demands unmatched agility and guts to take calculated perils. If I have to define today’s world, I would prefer it to call a world of sensors, real-time data analytics, connected devices, and unquestionably cloud computing. Here is the catch, not all cloud computing platforms follow the same metrics, or designed using one standard scale. Most public cloud hosting providers focus on creating cloud as a commodity. However, organizations that only consider cloud as a utility model are still unable to leverage its full-fledged capabilities.

In connection with this, a report by North Bridge and Wikibon suggests that cloud computing adoption rate is not only increasing due to its scalability and simplicity but also because of its ability to add agility to a business. The report further states that approximately 20% increase in the rate of hybrid cloud is a testament to the above-made proclamations. Wikibon also predicts that in approaching 10 years, hybrid cloud computing will dominate all other computing models.

Cloud Security Concern is Not Fading Away: Cloud Expertise Matters

Undeniably, cloud computing adoption is on the rise, and businesses across all verticals with distinct demands are leveraging it to achieve their set objectives. However, the concern allied to cloud security and expertise is showing no sign of fallback. Well, this is because of the fact that early cloud vendors were more focused about cost. Apparently, many of the CEOs now believe that cloud expertise including security, compliance, and privacy standards are indispensable for a cloud benefactor. Herein, industry-wide expertise in cloud domain can help in meeting these challenges.

The Cloud Is the Future

Believe it or not – we all have entered to a new era of cloud computing, wherein reliability and interoperability challenges are started getting linked with security regulation, privacy, and lock-in. Today, companies act quite cautiously when moving their business-critical data and applications between public and private cloud instances – so that every single point of error can be mitigated.

The next decade of the cloud will be defined by its practicality and level of agility that it provides to its end-users. It would not at all be shocking – if mentioned that a single business will leverage multiple cloud instances to cater to its different purposes such as marketing, accounting, HR, and operations.

Remember, do not opt for a cheap public cloud service provider; instead, focus on selecting a bi-directionally scalable and security compliant vendor. This will not only help in bringing the operational costs down but also give a way for maximizing ROI. Invest in a cloud that abides by always-on, always-available mantra, as it will ensure room for innovation and growth.

It’s the time to extend your conventional standings to a better and innovation cloud space without compromising on any of the business requisite factors, such as security, performance, agility, to name a few.