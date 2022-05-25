Finance
Doctor, Why Can’t I Loose Weight and by the Way Why Do I Feel Sick?
This the number one question heard in my office and in physicians’ offices throughout America. There is a strong relationship between weight gain, difficulty in losing weight and feeling sick. Candida Albicans, an opportunistic fungus, is often the link between weight gain, feeling ill and the difficulties people have with losing weight. Focusing on removing Candida Albicans from the body rewards the dieter with a feeling of well being and weight loss that is steady, sustainable and healthy.
Americans are embracing the low carbohydrate diet for its ability to reduce their waist size and weight even when other diets have failed. The more important benefits of a low carbohydrate diet are usually lost in our obsession with weight. Low Carbohydrate diets have been used by nutritionists and holistic physicians for decades to control Candida Albicans. The weight loss and feeling of well being that accompanies a low carbohydrate diet is mostly associated with controlling this serious, but often over looked health condition.
I often see patients in my office who want to lose weight and have tried every diet and pill on the market with little success. During their history they often reveal a list of symptoms and complaints that they feel have no relationship to their weight problem. These patients do not realize that their weight problem and their other complaints are symptomatic of a more serious health condition known as systemic Candida Albicans. By concentrating on treating the underlying Candida Albicans my patients are able to loose weight and improve their overall health.
Betty F. . . was consulting with me for continued weight gain. She was finding it difficult to stick to a diet and exercise, partly since she saw such limited results. During her consult she admitted to gas, indigestion and fatigue. Her history included birth control pills, antibiotic use and several yeast infections. Her treatment plan included a low carbohydrate diet, nutritional supplements, and anti fungal herbals. She returned is 4 weeks, she had been able to stick to the diet with much greater ease, she felt more energetic and had no more gas. She was even happier that she had been able to loose 9 lbs. She reached her goal of a total weight loss of 22 lbs over the course of 3 months and has been able to keep it off. She now sticks to a sound diet and only takes a multi nutrient with herbals.
Candida Albicans is opportunistic yeast that often over whelms the body after antibiotic, may be passed from person to person with the exchange of body fluids, and from direct contact. It may be found in the reproductive tract, the mouth, the GI tract and in the blood. There are several common signs of Candida Albicans including vaginal yeast infections, thrush, jock itch and athlete’s foot. Candida Albicans has been linked to a number of health conditions including; asthma, depression, dizziness, fatigue, headaches, hypoglycemia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), learning disabilities, menstrual problems, Migraines, Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Syndrome (MCSS), Prostatitis, sinus problems, and Urinary Tract Infections (UTI).
One of the major secondary problems associated with Candida Albicans is weight gain. A number of the problems associated with losing weight and staying with a diet are doing to Candida Albicans. A person with systemic Candida Albicans will often crave sugar and simple carbohydrates because this is the main source of nutrients for yeast. Mood swings and depression are often associated with the rapid change in blood sugar levels caused by the yeast. Patients often complain of gas and bloating caused by the fermentation of foods in their intestines by the yeast which naturally release gas, just like in Champaign and beer. The fermentation of foods in the intestine may also lead to alcohol production that is absorbed through the gut and may lead to symptoms of confusion, altered behavior, and difficulty concentrating. Determining whether you have a Candida Albicans can make a big difference on how easy you will be able to lose weight and keep your weight loss off.
Questions to determine if you may have Candida Albicans:
1. Have you used antibiotics in the last 2 years?
2. Do you have gas or bloating?
3. Do you have sugar cravings?
4. Do you have low blood sugar?
5. Do you have history of yeast infections, vaginal, oral, athletes foot, or jock itch?
6. Does your partner have a history of yeast infections, vaginal, oral, athletes foot, or jock itch?
7. Are you sensitive to smells?
8. Are you sensitive to alcohol?
9. Do you suffer from symptoms that your doctor cannot explain like; headaches, migraines, depression, diarrhea, dizziness, IBS, menstrual or sinus problems?
10. Do you feel fatigued all the time?
11. Do you have a hard time concentrating?
12. Do you just not feel right?
Candia Albicans can be diagnosed by a blood analysis by your physician, though many traditional physicians do not regularly order this test. A major problem with treating Candida Albicans is the low regard most physicians place on controlling it spread. A recent study showed that 27% of nurses and 33% of doctors have Candida Albicans on their hands in a hospital. You can get a reasonable idea if you have problems with Candida Albicans by answering the questions in the box above. A yes answers to 6 or more questions above, associated with any of the signs or symptoms listed above, is a good indicator that you may have a Candida Albicans problem. Dr. Mark Leder, a chiropractor and nutritionist in NYC, states ” I have treated thousands of women for weight loss and I find that over 75% of them are suffering from Candida Albicans. I tell them, you want to loose weight,? You want to be healthy? Deal with the Candida problem and everything else will follow.” A low carbohydrate diet is the first step to dealing with Candida Albicans, but an herbal anti fungal is just as important.
When Candida Albicans presents itself as a vaginal yeast infection or athletes foot will often be treated with medication. Medications may be oral or topical and can be in prescription or over the counter strength. The problems with medications is that they are often short term and or do not get to the root of the problem. To properly reduce the amount of Candida Albicans in the body a low carbohydrate diet is the first step. Nutritional and herbal supplements are also key components. Regular intake of natural anti fungal supplements gives the body a chance to gentle and slowly reduce the amount of Candida Albicans in the body. There are a number of natural anti fungal herbals and products available on the market, but quality and effectiveness vary greatly. One of the best products available, through physicians offices only, is called RxBotanicals Diet Enhancer which contains powerful anti fungal and natural herbal relaxants. The combination of anti fungal and natural herbal relaxants found in RxBotanicals Diet Enhancer gentle lowers the amount of Candida Albicans in the body while making the dieting experience easier and more successful.
America will continue to focus on the weight loss associated with low carbohydrate diets. Nutritionists and physicians will continue to embrace the multitude of health benefits associated with a low carbohydrate diets with herbal remedies and its relationship to reducing Candida Albicans in the body.
Questions or comments can be addressed to Dr. Steven Zodkoy at 732-308-0099 or [email protected]
Yachting Tourism in Turkey
Sailing around the Turkish coastline has been featured as a touristic highlight for many visitors over the past 40 years. Long, pleasant summers coupled with an extensive array of coves and beaches to explore, has continued to attract tourists from around the world for a holiday with a difference.
Being surrounded by four seas, Turkey is ideally positioned for extensive growth for yachting tourism. Presently the most popular area for yachting in Turkey is around the Mediterranean and Aegean coastlines, mainly due to the facilities in place. While these coastlines will continue to grow in the coming years with new marinas and facilities being constructed, the Black Sea coast is also set for expansion.
With several of Europe’s waterways connecting directly to the Danube and into the Black Sea, it is now possible to sail directly from North Europe, through the continent and into the Black Sea Coast. Also expected to assist the nautical tourism of other countries sharing the Black Sea coastline including Bulgaria, Ukraine, Romania, Georgia and Russia, the national and foreign investment aimed at Turkish yachting will enable the country a beneficial head start.
At present, Turkey features 22 marinas along the Aegean and Mediterranean coastlines. An additional 12 marinas are currently in the planning or construction stages, having received financing from local and foreign investors. The additional financial revenue gained from these new marinas will be a huge boost to Turkey’s economy.
Tourists have long been attracted to the fixed or chartered tours of the traditional Turkish Gullet yachts, designed to offer tours in a comfortable environment with a blend of tradition. Benefits of the chartered tours enable passengers to have no set destination, simply enjoying all the benefits Turkey’s 8,300km coastline has to offer.
Far from being confined to the boat throughout the tours, Turkey’s coastline offers a wealth of attractions both in the water and out. Swimming in the calm turquoise waters, snorkelling, scuba diving and even spear fishing amongst sunken cities can be enjoyed. On land, visitors can also immerse themselves in the fascinating cultural history and local traditions of the country.
Set to become the nucleus of yachting in the Mediterranean, Turkey has the advantage of increasing investment and resource input for the growth of the industry. Marinas in Kusadasi are currently the best equipped in the country, set to be rivalled by the new installation in Istanbul.
The growth of yachting tourism in the popular Mediterranean and Aegean coastlines, coupled with new major projects along the Sea of Marmara and the planned expansion of ports and marinas along the Black Sea coastline, will all assist in converting Turkish yachting into a major tourism boost for the country.
All You Need to Know About Antenatal and Childcare Options
Not all the countries or the regions will have many options for antenatal, postnatal and childcare options. But on another side, there are few places that has immense of medical facilities that can help the newbie parents to efficiently care for their child both before and after his birth. A woman starts pampering herself from the day one she comes to know about her pregnancy. She starts considering many factors like public or private? Whether an obstetrician or a general practitioner? Birthing centre or home birth? All these questions start coming to her mind as soon as she comes to know that one more life is growing in her own body.
Amidst all the factors, the major matter of concern is considering the antenatal care and childbirth options. But from where to start is one of the biggest questions. We have compiled the most prominent options for women’s healthcare during her pregnancy that can suit you, your needs and your budget as well.
Who do you want to care for you?
Midwives
The midwives are the health professionals who are involved in providing specialist care, education and support during pregnancy, birth, postnatal and the early parenting period. The process of midwifery includes the detection of complications in mother’s and baby’s health, the references to the other specialists and the initiation of necessary emergency care.
Additional to the complete birth care, there are many other services that are offered by the midwives. Let’s have a look at the services below:
- Preconception health
- All medical care for antenatal
- Childbirth education
- Well-being during pregnancy i.e. nutrition, exercise and support
- Information and knowledge about birthing options and the effects of the drugs that are used in labour
- Expectations and anxieties
- Postnatal care for mother and child including infant feeding and settling.
The newbie parents can also consider hiring independent midwives that can be employed privately for any aspect of pre or postnatal care from childbirth education. Other reasons behind hiring independent midwives for shared maternity care can be the postnatal care of the mother or baby, feeding advice, sleeping and settling techniques.
Obstetricians
They are the doctors who are specialized and trained enough in the techniques related to the childbirth. He is the one who will look after all your medical needs during your pregnancy and can cater for all types of pregnancy cases involving low and high risks. If you’re also looking for maternity care under an obstetrician, try finding out about him in detail to contact them at the time of need and also to know the hospitals they’re admitting rights to. And for the people who do not have any preferred obstetrician, they can ask their GPs i.e. general practitioners for the reliable references and the maternity hospitals where those childbirth specialists are providing their services.
Will you see the same obstetrician or midwife at each appointment?
Your core antenatal and childbirth specialist will always work together as a team with other medical practitioners. Even the doctors and midwives are allowed to sleep and have days off. While making your final choice, keep a check on the top obstetricians or the midwives you are likely to see and how often is all that important to you.
4 Types of Student Loan Consolidation Interest Rates and How They Differ
For those who have a student loan to pay, or many to pay, it can become very difficult financially to do repay them successfully. Nonetheless, if you find yourself in such a situation, it is not the end of the world. There are several options available, known as student loan consolidation plans. In short, there are generally four types of debt consolidation repayment plan available, each having certain advantages and disadvantages.
Standard Plan
With this type of student loan consolidation, you have up to ten (10) years to pay off your debt. This is done through a fixed rate. Your payment rate is decided by taking the amount owed currently, and dividing by 10 (years).
Extended Plan
This is another popular consolidation option. It is almost the exact same as a standard repayment plan. The only difference with this type of student loan consolidation is that you can pay back what you owe over thirty (30) years, instead of ten (10). Once again, the exact time you have to pay back what you owe depends on exactly how much you owe. There is a fixed interest rate, so in the end, you may have to pay a fair amount for going with this type of consolidation plan
Graduated Plan
With this type of consolidation plan, you have up to 30 years to pay back what you owe. The only difference is that every two years, your monthly payment increases.
Income Plan
This is the last type of student loan consolidation. With an income repayment plan, there is no fixed monthly payment. The amount you will pay is dependent on a number of factors – how much you owe, how many people are in your family, and your income. The longest you have to pay off your debt is twenty-five (25) years.
