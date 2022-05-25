News
Dylan Cease has his worst start of the season in the Chicago White Sox’s 16-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox
Enrique Hernández hit Dylan Cease’s first pitch over the left-field wall.
It was the start of a tough Tuesday for Cease and the Chicago White Sox.
Cease had his roughest outing of the season in a 16-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox in front of 21,835 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The right-hander allowed a season-high seven runs on eight hits in a season-low three innings. He had four strikeouts and two walks.
“We’re going to have to take some time, look into it,” Cease said. “They put some good swings on it.”
The White Sox allowed season highs in runs and hits (19). The Red Sox also recorded season highs in both categories while stretching their winning streak to six.
“You take 30-some starts and you are going to have some where your location is not good,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said, “and he just wasn’t sharp and they were ready to hit and made him pay.
“The pitches that they put in play, they had a lot of the strike zone. So he just wasn’t as sharp and we got him out before he threw too many. He’s coming back in five days against the Cubs.”
Cease came in leading the majors with 67 strikeouts. Eight of them came in a May 7 start at Fenway Park in which he allowed one run on four hits in five innings in a game the White Sox won 3-1 in 10 innings.
He was an out away from escaping the first with just the one run. But Trevor Story, who was named American League Player of the Week on Monday, connected for a three-run homer to make it 4-0.
The Red Sox scored at least once in each of the first five innings. They scored two in the second and one in the third against Cease, who exited after 71 pitches.
“They definitely had some comfortable swings in there,” Cease said.
The Red Sox also had success against relievers José Ruiz (three runs in two-thirds of an inning), Bennett Sousa (five runs in two-thirds of an inning) and Matt Foster (one run in two-thirds of an inning).
The White Sox surrendered four home runs. All nine Red Sox starters had at least one hit, and seven had more than one. Eight starters had at least one RBI.
“(Hernández’s homer) was good because (Cease) is really, really good,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He had his way against us in Boston. It was really nice from top to bottom.”
Vince Velasquez provided the first scoreless — and 1-2-3 — inning of the night for the White Sox in the sixth. It was the right-hander’s first time working out of the bullpen this season after making seven starts. He walked one and struck out five in three hitless innings.
“Vince was outstanding and we got a (scoreless ninth) inning for (Aaron) Bummer, so it wasn’t a total loss tonight,” La Russa said. “Vince really threw the ball well. He wants to start, but evidently he can pitch in that role if we had to.”
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings. He retired the first nine before a leadoff double by Tim Anderson in the fourth. Anderson had two hits and one RBI, and José Abreu hit a two-run homer.
The homer and Anderson’s fifth-inning single were the Sox’s only hits with runners in scoring position (2-for-10).
“(Pivetta) got us out,” La Russa said. “Give him credit.”
Cease was already focused on the steps needed to improve for his next start.
“I’ll be upset tonight,” he said, “and then I’ll be back and ready tomorrow, ready to work on it.”
Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests
By STEVE PEOPLES and JEFF AMY
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia easily dispatched Donald Trump’s hand-picked challenger on Tuesday in a Republican primary that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a critical swing state.
Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what will be one of the nation’s most consequential governor’s races.
The GOP results, combined with the loss of the Trump-backed candidate for secretary of state, served as a stinging rebuke for the former president in a state he prioritized above almost all others. Angered by Kemp’s refusal to go along with his extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Trump personally recruited former Sen. David Perdue to challenge the sitting governor. He also helped clear the primary field and spent more than $3 million on the failed effort.
Kemp ultimately emerged as a powerful candidate able to draw prolific fundraising totals that helped him flood Georgia with television and other ads. He tapped into the power of his office to show voters what he could do for them, unveiling a $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai Motor plant near Savannah in the final days of the campaign.
“Even in the middle of a tough primary, conservatives across our state didn’t listen to the noise. They didn’t get distracted,” Kemp told cheering supporters, before calling on his party to rally behind his campaign.
In defeat, Perdue struck a unifying tone that has become increasingly rare in a Republican Party dominated by Trump’s hardline tactics.
“I want you to know tonight that I am fully supporting Brian Kemp in his run to beat Stacey Abrams,” Perdue said. “It’s emotional for all of us, we’re disappointed, I get that. Let’s take a few hours, lick our wounds, and tomorrow morning, you’re going to hear me going to work for Brian Kemp to make damn sure that Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia.”
In all, five states were voting Tuesday, including Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota. But none had been more consumed than Georgia by Trump and his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Altogether, Trump failed to replace all four Republican incumbents he targeted in the state, including the governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused to support the former president’s direct calls to overturn the 2020 election, defeated Trump’s choice, Rep. Jody Hice.
The Georgia losses become the latest examples of a primary setback for Trump’s preferred candidates, who have lost governor’s races in Idaho and Nebraska. A Pennsylvania Senate primary is too close to call a week after the election.
Still, the totality of Tuesday’s contests underscored the sustained power of Trumpism in Republican politics 18 months after he was voted out of office. His preferred Senate candidate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, easily won the GOP nomination despite warnings from Walker’s Republican competitors about his history of domestic violence and mental health struggles. He will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the fall in a race that could determine control of the chamber.
Regardless of Trump’s involvement in their races, virtually all of the Republican candidates — even Kemp — ran on “election integrity.” That phrase that has emerged as a code for the former president’s baseless grievances about the 2020 election, which were roundly rejected by courts and his own attorney general. Conservative candidates from Georgia to Arkansas to Texas also leaned into Trump’s preferred culture wars by playing up concerns about transgender athletes, “critical race theory” and illegal immigration.
Sensing Kemp’s strength in Georgia, however, other prominent Republicans had grown increasingly willing to defy the former president.
Trump’s own vice president, Mike Pence, rallied with Kemp in the Atlanta suburbs on Monday evening. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who also campaigned for Kemp and has been critical of Trump, described his victory as “enormous.”
“I am so proud of and happy for my friend — and just as importantly for the Georgia GOP and the people of Georgia,” Christie tweeted. “They were not going to kick out a great Governor or be willing participants in the DJT Vendetta Tour.”
Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats elsewhere were navigating challenging primaries.
Democrats were especially focused on a runoff election in south Texas, where longtime incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar was facing a fierce challenge from progressive Jessica Cisneros in a race where abortion was a prominent issue. Cuellar is the last anti-abortion Democrat serving in the House.
In Alabama, conservative firebrand Rep. Mo Brooks and Katie Britt advanced to a June runoff to represent the GOP in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt served as Shelby’s former chief of staff, while Brooks, a leading figure at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol attack, initially won Trump’s endorsement. Trump rescinded his backing after watching Brooks struggle in the polls.
And former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who was the face of an administration that contributed to the nation’s stark divide, won the Republican governor’s nomination in Arkansas.
Back in Georgia, Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath defeated Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in suburban Atlanta after being forced into a rare incumbent-on-incumbent primary after Republicans redrew the congressional map. McBath, whose son was murdered, has become a vocal advocate for gun control.
Not far away, in Georgia’s 14th congressional district, leading Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won her primary election, despite a first term notable for her conspiracy theories and controversy.
Tuesday marked the first Georgia election under a new voting law adopted by the Republican-backed state legislature in response to Trump’s grievances. The changes made it harder to vote by mail, which was popular among Democrats in 2020 amid the pandemic; introduced new voter identification requirements that critics warned might disenfranchise Black voters; and expanded early voting in rural areas that typically vote Republican.
The new law also banned handing out food or water within 150 feet of a polling place, a practice common in urban areas where there are typically long voter lines.
Despite concerns about the impact of the law, there were no major or systemwide issues reported in Georgia. There were sporadic reports of polling locations opening late, minor equipment troubles and some voters finding themselves at the wrong location.
In the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock, Republican primary voter David Butler said he likes Trump, but chose to support Kemp instead of the Trump-backed Perdue.
He said Trump’s endorsement had “no impact, none, whatsoever” on his decision.
“I like Trump a lot, but Trump is in the past,” Butler said.
___
Peoples reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Jeff Martin in Woodstock, Georgia, contributed to this report.
Live updates | 19 kids, 2 adults slain in school shooting
The Associated Press
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — UVALDE — Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults.
The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died.
Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults.
Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two adults was a teacher.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the Unvalde, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
___
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING:
— Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
— Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
— Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
— A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
___
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.
Biden, who has lost both a son and a daughter, was joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Tuesday night.
“Why are are willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden said, adding later, “It’s time to act.”
At least 18 children and three adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning. Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The 18-year-old gunman is dead. It’s unclear if that number includes the shooter.
Biden called on the nation to pray for the parents and siblings of those who died. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.
___
LOS ANGELES — CBS has pulled the season finale of “FBI” after the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.
The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made after a gunman killed at least 18 students Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Three adults were also killed in the shooting. It’s unclear if the gunman was one of the three.
The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. The synopsis includes a mention that the episode involved a cache of automatic weapons.
It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.
The network will re-air the show’s 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.
___
UVALDE — The superintendent of a Texas elementary school where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 18 children said his heart is broken today.
Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said Tuesday that Robb Elementary School will be closed and all school activities will be cancelled until further notice. Harrell also said grief counselors would be available starting Wednesday morning.
“My heart is broken today,” Harrell said. “We’re a small community and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”
Three adults were also killed in the Tuesday morning shooting. The gunman is dead, likely killed by police, officials said. It’s unclear if the number of adults dead includes the shooter.
The death toll increased Tuesday evening. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he’d been briefed by state police on the latest fatalities from the school in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
In addition to 21 dead, three people injured in the shooting remain in serious condition, Gutierrez told The Associated Press. The gunman is dead, likely killed by police.
Firefly Lane season 2 Release Date: Renewal & Cancellation Status in 2022!
Firefly Lane is officially returning for a second season! The series based on Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel of the same name will return in 2022, as revealed by Netflix on May 26, 2021.
In a YouTube video, Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, who portray lifelong best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, announced the news. Chalke states, “We don’t have all the answers yet, but trust us, the wait will be worthwhile.” We guarantee that all of your inquiries will be answered.
Season one concluded with several cliffhangers, including the fate of Kate’s ex-husband Johnny Ryan and a significant confrontation between Kate and Tully in the future (well, technically the past, given the show’s present takes place in 2003, but the flash-forwards happen in 2005). We do not know why Kate and Tully are estranged, but in the introduction trailer for season two, Chalke states that the issue is “family-related and has nothing to do with Johnny. Nothing.”
What else do we know about the second season? Continue reading to learn more!
Is there a season 2 of Firefly Lane?
A few months have passed, but Netflix has finally announced that Firefly Lane will return for a second season. The announcement was made via their social media sites and YouTube, where Katherine Heigel and Sarah Chalke responded to fan queries and made the formal announcement.
Firefly Lane season 2 Release Date:
Based on production plans at the time of the last publication, we estimate that the second season of Firefly Lane will premiere between the middle and end of 2022. Obviously, providing that manufacturing is not halted.
According to Netflix Life, filming on Firefly Lane concluded at the end of April 2022. Due to the lack of substantial CGI, the post-production process should be quick. The typical post-production period for a Netflix series like this is between three and five months. This indicates that assuming all goes according to plan, the second season of Firefly Lane will likely premiere between late summer and the fall of 2022.
Heigl was unable to confirm the release date when she was questioned, instead of tweeting, “No, but it will be in 2022.”
What happened to season 2 of Firefly Lane?
As confirmed by star Katherine Heigl on social media, Firefly Lane season 2 started production in August 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. It’s reported that production will run until April 2022, however, Heigl hasn’t confirmed the production status.
Who Is Joining Firefly Lane Season 2?
According to rumors, Heigel’s Grey’s Anatomy co-stars would feature in the series. According to Deadline, Greg Germann, who starred in four seasons of the medical drama, will portray Benedict Binswanger, the governor of Washington State in the 1980s; therefore, he must be a part of a KPOC story!
Ignacio Serricchio as sports writer Danny Diaz (who has a thing for Tully), India de Beaufort of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as an up-and-coming journalist with affections for Johnny, and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus) as a talent agent on Tully’s radar, according to the outlet.
Listen to Nikki And The Corvettes, Dexys Midnight Runners, Elton John, Eva Cassidy, and others before the premiere of the new season in order to maintain a high level of anticipation. In addition, get the fan-favorite Kristin Hannah novel that inspired the series. This summer, it’ll be the perfect beach read!
The cast of Firefly Lane Season 2
The following characters will return in season 2 from season 1:
- Katherine Heigl portrays Tully Hart
- Sarah Chalke as “Kate Mularkey”
- Ali Skovbye as “Tully, the Young”
- Roan Curtin portraying “Young Kate”
- Ben Lawson portrayed Johnny Ryan.
- Beau Garrett as “Cloud”
- Yael Yurman as “Marah,” Kate’s adolescent daughter
At the conclusion of September 2021, Netflix will announce the addition of several new actors to the second season.
- Ignacio Serricchio as “Danny Diaz”. He is an actor from Argentina. In the second season, his character will be an extremely conceited sportscaster who has become a reporter. Danny and Tully will develop a relationship as the show progresses.
- India de Beaufort is referred to as “Charlotte.” In 1985 Seattle, her character will be a passionate journalist with a love for Johnny Ryan.
- Jolene Purdy portrays Justine Jordan Jolene’s personality is fairly lively, and he is an enthusiastic talent agent.
- Greg Germann as “Benedict Binswanger”. Greg portrays a wealthy young guy who chose to run for Washington State governor in the 1980s.
What to anticipate from season two of Firefly Lane?
There are spoilers ahead! If you have not completed season 1, do not continue reading!
We are left with two very conflicting impressions of Tully and Kate’s relationship at the close of the first season. After Tully quits her performance, she and Kate hook up by the fire pit, where Tully vows to help Kate get a job when she’s employed again. The picture then flashes forward to a future meeting between Kate and Tully at a funeral, when Kate declares she never wants to see Tully again.
Surely, season 2 will clarify what happened to severely shatter Tully and Kate’s bond. As this is a program about friendship, we cannot think that these two will not reconcile in the end.
Even though the combative conclusion occurs during a funeral, it is unclear whose funeral it is. Since Tully has arrived to pay her respects, it is evident that someone close to Kate has passed away. We have two plausible candidates: Johnny, Kate’s ex-husband who went to Iraq, and Kate’s father, who is old. Regardless, a prospective second season would focus on how this affects Kate and her teenage daughter Marah.
We believe that the second season will also cover what happens to Tully’s career, including if she ever gives Kate that position.
Since Firefly Lane is based on a very popular story, you don’t have to look too hard to discover what happens to Tully and Kate next.
Official Teaser Of Firefly Lane:
Ratings And Reviews Of Firefly Lane :
Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes reported a 47 percent approval rating for the series based on 30 reviews, with an average score of 5.53/10. The opinion of the website’s critics is that “Firefly Lane has some strong concepts and a winning combo in Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke; if only the script could live up to the film’s potential.” Based on 21 reviews, Metacritic assigned the series a weighted average score of 57 out of 100, indicating “mixed or mediocre reviews.”
Judy Berman said for Time “By the majority of measures, Firefly Lane is not a good program. Nevertheless, despite its numerous flaws, there is something endearing about it.” The chemistry between Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl will carry Firefly Lane, according to Joel Keller of Decider.
The post Firefly Lane season 2 Release Date: Renewal & Cancellation Status in 2022! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
