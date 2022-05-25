Finance
Electronic Medical Billing Software Products in Press (June – July 2006)
Medical Billing technology has witnessed continued expansion during the first two months of this summer, as evidenced by press releases about some ninety products accumulated in BillingWiki. A practice manager may find it difficult to select the best product from such a large product variety. This article roughly tabulates some eighty-five press releases about medical billing technology products and/or vendors across two-dozen service categories.
Asset Life Cycle Management: Products that help healthcare organizations optimize the performance of their capital assets, uncover hidden expenses, gain more visibility and control over their asset and facility operations, and improve safety. Such systems also serve as repositories for hazards, alerts and recalls facilitating a closed-loop process that documents the hospital’s course of notifications and corrective action. See St. Croix and LYNX.
Audit and Compliance: Products that help providers and payers to manage compliance by facilitating internal audits and planning external audits respectively. Such systems assist an auditor to spot errors, omissions, fraud, and abuse. Solutions span spectrum from basic audit reporting to complete automation of the audit process by using data mining, natural language processing, and statistical methods to produce a random sample of medical records, data scoring, and potential revenue loss estimate.
- Claim Audit: A-Life, CodeRyte
- EFT Audit: GlobalSCAPE
- HIPAA Privacy and Security Compliance: MedicalSuite
Certification and Awards:
- Best in KLAS: KLAS is a leading source of information on Healthcare Information Technology vendor performance, with information gathered from users at more than 4,500 healthcare facilities nationwide. Performance data collected from 300 Healthcare Information Technology vendors and 500 of their products is evaluated and made available to subscribers through the KLAS website as well as through periodic reports and custom research. See press releases about VantageMed and athenahealth.
- CCHIT Certification: The CCHIT Certified mark – a “seal of approval” for EHR products – provides the first consensus-based, consistent benchmark for ambulatory products. See LSS Data Systems and Misys.
- DOQ-IT Testing: CMS, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, established the DOQ-IT initiative program to encourage physicians to adopt EHRs and, in turn, improve the quality, safety and efficiency of health care. In order to gain official DOQ-IT recognition, vendors must meet all 35 DOQ-IT reporting requirements. See Misys
Deals: This category shows business development activity based on leveraging reciprocal client relationships and complementary product capabilities. See A-Life, Affinity Billing, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, Eclipsys, GE Centricity, H-Quotient, Healthnostics, IngeniousMed, JPI Data Resource, LEAPpm, Massachusetts Medical Society, MedLink, Misys, medFORCE, medHost, MediSys, Nexplicit, Nicka & Associates, Nightingale On-Board Communications, PatientKeeper, Quantum Group, RXHub, Scandent, Streamline Health.
Electronic Charge Capture: MedAptus
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI): The ability to access one single source of continuously updated claims tracking data to perform real-time status checks directly from local PCs instead of spending hours on the phone calling one insurer after another to track down the status of submitted claims. See MicroSys.
E-learning: AlphaQuest, Care2Learn
Enhanced website: CAP-MPT, Companion Technologies, Patientrak
Factoring: Factoring provides healthcare professionals with automated electronic insurance claims management solutions and advance funding on medical claims, as submitted, through a revolving line of credit. See MDWerks
Integration: Products that expedite revenue cycle by integrating office management functions, which in the past used to be performed separately. Integration eliminates data entry repetition, reduces errors and costs, and streamlines revenue cycle. See press releases about four integration aspects outlined below.
- Billing and Coding: ChartLogic
- Billing and EMR: Affinity Billing, MediEMR, Siemens, NextGen, athenahealth.
- Billing and Compliance: Billing Precision.
- Billing and Imaging: IMPAC, AMICAS, Fujitsu, MedLink.
New clients: Ingenious Med For, Lumetra, Misys, Per-Se, MediSys, Craneware, PaperFree, athenahealth, Picis, MicroMD, intraNexus, Visionary Medical Systems, AllScripts, LUMEDX, Streamline Health, LYNX, Sullivan Group, PHNS, Streamline Health, ECDS, McKesson
New billing products and services: Automed, HealthWare, JP Morgan, Physmark-Transplant, LabDAQ
Online Supply Store: Antek HealthWare
Patient Payment Ability Verification: Offers predictive reporting functionality to determine a patient’s ability to pay for services and verify a patient’s billing address in real time. See Per-Se.
Payer-side automation: See Guidewire ClaimCenter, XPERT Connect.
Personal Health Record Smart Card: Patients and health care providers can access medical health records, and send and save their most vital personal medical information instantly using the Internet or multiple devices, such as smart cards, USB keys, mobile phones, PDA’s and Tablet PC’s. See Patientrak.
Telemedicine: eNotes.
Agile to Lean to Insane Software Development
There has been a lot of talk about agile development. In recent years, agile development was surpassed by lean development which adopted many great practices from agile development, but added elements of speed and cost-effectiveness to the overall process. The focus shifted a little bit towards innovation rather than quality of the software and the lean development method has seen rapid adaptation among many young companies which are now needed record low investment funds to bring a product to market.
In my own software engineering practice I have found that the lean development as widely prescribed was too theoretical and general because it is meant to work on a mass scale. I had to make my own adjustments. Plus, when I spend my own time and money, I want to get the most return out of the resources I put into the project. I think many people can identify with that motivation.
What I had to was adjust the way I build software and companies to be more than lean. What I came up with is pretty much insane by any traditional software development project, but it is doing wonders for me and I want to share it with others because I know it works. So before I sound like an infomercial, let me outline my approach which allowed me to iterate and innovate at a lightning speed. Some of my practices have had to become borderline reckless, but some are probably common sense.
I stopped programming in Java and began developing in languages like PHP or Ruby on Rails. This is just common sense as these languages allow more flexibility in developing faster, and are easier and cheaper to host.
I began being extremely realistic about the projects I took on. Since I am just one guy (sometimes joined by limited partners) I have very limited resources and there are many projects that I just should not attempt to tackle with the resources I have at my disposal.
I also began to only focus on business ideas which have no technology risk. For me, that meant stopping semantic web projects and not embarking on cloud-based technology innovation, or search. Those types of businesses just require lots of data-processing power and expensive man-hours, and simply carry unnecessary technology risk. Market risk that already comes with every business is enough risk for me, and there are plenty of business opportunities out there that don’t carry technology risk and work on simple and proven technology.
I also dropped all scalability concerns. It might be reckless, but let’s honestly face it: most of the software I create will never see over 1,000 users over its entire lifetime and there is no need for scale concerns. On the other hand, if scale hits a product I put out into the world, two things may happen: 1) The piece of software may actually be able to handle the scale because that is what servers and databases are generally made to do, and 2) If it does not handle scale well, I can just rewrite some of the code based on the lessons learned on why it did not scale initially.
If I don’t sound strange yet, I also do not focus on security other than to validate input parameters. Again, let’s face it – I have no mission-critical data. Plus if I get hacked, it actually helps me because I get to understand a vulnerability I have which needs to be addressed when the hacked feature becomes popular and sees real world use.
I also don’t hide unfinished products. As soon as I buy a domain name, I put it live online so it can begin aging in the search engines. And whenever I have even test data, I put it live so it can get picked up by search engines for SEO purposes. Some people like to be secretive about their projects, and often that makes sense for a number of reasons. In my case, I focus on SEO because I find it practical, and help early adopters easily find me.
You may already be noticing a trend. I am on a mission to accumulate enough technical debt to become a technical debt millionaire in order to put resources into iteration of innovation. That is the insane-lean development that I’ve adopted that has been working for me and I hope some of the techniques work for others.
Identity & Access Management in the Cloud
Last week I was asked to give a presentation at the IBM Tivoli User Group on Identity & Access Management In The Cloud to IBM employees, IBM Business Partners and customers of IBM Tivoli Security products. I soon realised that my first problem was going to be defining The Cloud. Not everyone I spoke to in advance of the presentation knew what The Cloud was!
So What Is The Cloud?
The Cloud seems to be a term bandied about all too readily these days and for many people it merely represents everything that happens on the Internet. Others, however, are a little more strict with their definition:
“For me, cloud computing is a commercial extension of utility computing that enables scalable, elastic, highly available deployment of software applications while minimizing the level of detailed interaction with the underlying technology stack itself.”
“Computing on tap – you get what you want literally from a socket in the wall.”
“Cloud computing is just a virtual datacenter.”
Wikipedia, naturally, has its own definition.
Cloud computing is Internet based development and use of computer technology. In concept, it is a paradigm shift whereby details are abstracted from the users who no longer need knowledge of, expertise in, or control over the technology infrastructure “in the cloud” that supports them.
Of course, there are different levels of computing that a provider in the Cloud can offer. The usage of a particular software application (eg Google Docs) is just one such offering. Another would be akin to a software development platform (think Google App Engine, Microsoft Azure and Salesforce’s force.com). Then, of course, there are the raw infrastructure services – servers provisioned “on-tap” for end-user usage (eg Amazon Ec2).
We are probably all users of Cloud services if we think about it. A quick look inside my Password Safe vault reveals almost 300 different User ID & Password combinations for services on the net including:
- Blogger
- Google Docs
- Gmail
- Screenr
- ChartGo
The Enterprise Model
While it is easy to see how personal usage of Cloud applications has grown over recent years, it may come more of a surprise to learn how the Enterprise is adopting Cloud usage.
According to EDL Consulting, 38% of enterprises will be using a SaaS based eMail service by December 2010. Incisive Media report that 12% of Financial Services firms have already adopted SaaS, mainly in the CRM, ERP & HR fields. And our friends at Gartner reckon that one-third of ALL new software will be delivered via the SaaS model by 2010.
My guess? SaaS is already happening in the enterprise. It is here and it is here to stay.
With any change to the enterprise operating model there will be implications – some real and, just as critical, some perceived.
In the Perceived Risks category, I’d place risks such as loss of control; storing business critical data in the Cloud; reliability of the Cloud provider; longevity of the Cloud provider. Of course, these are only perceived risks. Who is to say that storing business critical data in the Cloud is any less risky that storing in the enterprise’s own data centre? There may be different attack vectors that need to be mitigated against, but that doesn’t mean the data is any less secure, does it? And who says the enterprise has to lose control!
Real risks, however, would include things like the proliferation of employee identities across multiple providers; compliance to company policies; the new attack vectors (already described); privacy management; the legislative impact of data storage locations; and, of course, user management!
Cloud Standards
As with any new IT delivery methodology, a raft of “standards” seem to appear. This is great as long as there is wide-spread adoption of the standards and the big suppliers can settle on a specific standard. Thanks goodness for:
- The Open Cloud Manifesto (http://www.opencloudmanifesto.org/)
- The Cloud Security Alliance (http://www.cloudsecurityalliance.org/)
These guys, at least, are attempting to address the standards issue and I am particularly pleased to see CSA’s Domain 13 on Identity & Access Management insisting on the use of SAML, WS-Federation and Liberty ID-FF.
Access Control
And on that point, the various Cloud providers should be congratulated on their adoption of security federation. Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) has been around for over 6 years now and is an excellent way of providing a Single Sign On solution across the enterprise firewall. OpenID, according to Kim Cameron, is now supported by 50,000 sites and 500 million people have an OpenID (even if the majority don’t realise it!)
The problem, historically, has been the problem of identity ownership. All major providers want to be the Identity Provider in the “federation” and Relying Parties were few and far between. Thankfully, there has been a marked shift in this stance over the last 12 months (as Kim Cameron’s figures support).
Then there are the “brokers”. Those companies designed to make the “federation” process a lot less painful. The idea is that a single-authentication to the broker will allow wider access to the SaaS community.
Symplified and Ping Identity seem to be the thought leaders in this space and their marketing blurb comes across as comprehensive and impressive. They certainly tick the boxes marked “Speed To Market” and “Usability” but again those perceived risks may be troublesome for the wary enterprise. The “Keys To The Kingdom” issue rears its ugly head once more!
Identity Management
SPML is to identity management as SAML is to access management. Right? Well, almost. Service Provisioning Markup Language (SPML) was first ratified in October 2003 with v2.0 ratified in April 2006. My guess? We need another round of ratification! Let’s examine the evidence. Who is currently using it? A Google search returns precious little. Google Apps uses proprietary APIs. Salesforce uses proprietary APIs. Zoho uses proprietary APIs. What is the point of a standard if nobody uses it?
Compliance & Audit
Apparently, forty times more information will be generated during 2009 than during 2008 AND the “digital universe” will be ten times bigger in 2011 than it was in 2006! Those are staggering figures, aren’t they? And the bulk of that data will be quite unstructured – like this blog or my tweets!
The need for auditing the information we put out into the digital universe is greater than ever but there is no standards based approach to Compliance & Audit in the Cloud!
Service Providers are the current custodians of the Compliance & Audit process and will likely continue to do so for the time being. Actually, the Service Providers are quite good at this as they already have to comply with many different regulations across many different legislative jurisdictions. Typically, however, they present Compliance & Audit dashboards tailored to vertical markets only.
It’s understandable, I guess, that for a multi-tenancy service there will be complications separating out relevant data for the enterprise compliance check.
Moving To The Cloud
There are providers out there who claim to be capable of providing an Identity Management as a Service (IDaaS) which sounds great, doesn’t it? Take away all that pain of delivering an enterprise robust IdM solution? In practice, however, it works well for enterprises who operate purely in the Cloud. These solutions already understand the provisioning requirements of the big SaaS operators. What they can’t do quite as well, though, is the provisioning back into our enterprise systems! It’s not enough to assume that an enterprise runs everything from their Active Directory instance, after all. Also, we have to remember that using an IDaaS is akin to giving away the “Keys To The Kingdom”. Remember our perceived risks?
An alternative is to move the enterprise IdM solution into the Cloud. Existing installations of IBM Tivoli Identity Manager or Sun Identity Manager or {insert your favourite vendor here} Identity Manager could be moved to the cloud using the IaaS model – Amazon EC2. The investment in existing solutions would be retained with the added benefit of scalability, flexibility and cost-reduction. Is this a model that can be adopted easily? Most certainly, as long as the enterprise in question can get its head around the notion of moving the “Keys To The Kingdom” beyond its firewall.
Conclusion
The next generation of user is already web-aware – SaaS is here to stay – and SSO is finally within our grasp with only a handful of big players dragging their heels when it comes to implementing standards such as SAML v2.0. It was also intriguing to play with Chrome OS last week (albeit an early prototype version). Integrating desktop sign on with the web just tightens things that bit further (in a Google way, of course).
Provisioning (whether it is Just-In-Time or Pre-Populated) is still the pain-point. Nobody seems to be using SPML and proprietary APIs abound. Nailing this is going to be critical for mass adoption of SaaS solutions.
While Provisioning is the current pain-point, however, Governance, Risk & Compliance will be the next big-ticket agenda item. The lack of standards and proliferation of point solutions will surely start to hurt. Here, though, I run out of ideas…. for now. Seems to me that there is an opportunity for a thought leader in this space!
Eresource Xcel An Unique ERP System For Industry Specific Manufacturing
It is always big challenge for industrial manufacturing companies to bring out innovative products that are more useful, reliable and economical. In this situation it is no surprise that manufacturing companies are finding resource planning software as their best solution to keep up with the changing technological advancement. However, there are more reasons for selecting eresource Xcel ERP system by manufacturing companies as their business solution. This is because eresource has its unique way of developing ERP software.
Unlike many other big and small ERP products, ereosurce doesn’t believe in giving its customers something out of the box. We as the solution company understands thoroughly the requirement of each company and recommend a product that will be best suited for them.
We have lately developed exclusive ERP system for various industry verticals after a detailed study and scrutiny of each industry requirement. eresource Xcel, developed for manufacturing industry can be termed as one of its kind products that definitely will help your company achieve unbelievable growth. Risk management and compliance
eresource Xcel ERP system for manufacturing is a comprehensive resource planning solution that will help you create products that will enhance customers’ faith. The system will allow keeping pace with evolving customer needs, achieve operational excellence while successfully managing risk and compliance.
The system has developed keeping in mind the exact working pattern of industrial manufacturing units and it has the flexibility to accommodate quick changes, achieve competitive pricing and outstanding customer service with personalized services, comprehensive manufacturing capabilities, and quality process. Keep track of complete finished products on consigned inventory basis with efficient production and inventory management solutions.
First choice business solution
eresource is a ERP firm that won many prestigious awards for product innovation and excellent customer service is ranked one of the top ERP solution for industrial manufacturing and many other industry verticals. eresource Xcel ERP system, the exclusive Manufacturing ERP is becoming the first choice business solution among many manufacturing companies in overseas countries that includes Middle East and many African nations.
Since its inception in 2006, eresource has tried to keep its own way of product innovation and customer service facilities. Our firm is committed to continued innovation, customer experience, employee engagement, corporate social responsibility, and support quality.
We also make significant investments in research and developments to incorporate new technologies including Artificial Intelligence into enterprise solutions. Our manufacturing industry-specific ERP software is delighting our customers by increasing efficiency, reducing unnecessary downtime, enhancing production performance,and enabling a 360-degree view of data across their organizations.
