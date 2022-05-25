Finance
Employees Beware: Four Areas to Monitor
The unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in two decades, and right now there are more job openings nationally than there are unemployed people actively seeking work. Nevada’s unemployment rate is about a percentage point higher than the national rate, but we have come a long way since the Great Recession devastated the Nevada economy from Hawthorne to Henderson. Observers have been puzzled as to why wages are not rising rapidly during a period of such robust employment, and workers should know this is the best opportunity they have had in years to ask for a salary increase. While you work up the nerve to have that conversation with your boss, keep an eye on these four aspects of your work-life to make sure you’re being treated fairly.
Count Your Hours
With the availability of smartphones these days, you can keep a cloud-based spreadsheet of your work hours right in your pocket. This is a very sound practice for hourly employees and it doesn’t hurt for salaried folks, either. Clerical mistakes or – in some workplaces – shady practices can lead to small hours-shaving that can cost you big in the long run. Counting your hours in a separate document helps guard against this potential abuse and makes it easier for you to project your income and household budget. If you believe that you have been the victim of wage theft, the Las Vegas Workers Center can provide advice and referrals.
Employee or Not?
If your employer has extolled the benefits of being an “independent contractor,” be wary. Employers often emphasize the ability to deduct work expenses and “choose your hours” when you work for them as an independent contractor. But those same employers often impose strict requirements on the nature of your work, making you an employee by a different name. This has several benefits for employers: wage and hour regulations may not apply, they can get out of paying the employer’s share of federal taxes, and they can cut costs on benefits and worker’s compensation insurance. So-called workman’s comp is funded in various ways; in Nevada, employers pay insurance premiums to private companies based on the number of workers, the industry, and other factors. If your employer is wrongly characterizing you as an independent contractor, they might not be paying the appropriate amount for worker’s compensation insurance. If you have concerns about a worker’s compensation issue in your Las Vegas workplace, contact Benson & Bingham or another reputable southern Nevada worker’s compensation law firm for advice.
Paid Leave: Take It, Don’t Leave It
When you are hired, make sure that you understand how paid time off (PTO) accumulates, whether it expires at any point, and what is done with such hours when you separate from the company. You want to know this information when relations are positive with your employer so that, if things end badly, you will know what rights you need to defend. After many years of service, some employees feel a sense of loyalty that can prevent them from “cashing in” on the paid leave they have earned. Don’t forget: that paid leave accrued as an alternative to a higher wage. If your sense of duty doesn’t make you want to forfeit annual raises, don’t let it trick you into foregoing your duly earned PTO! Also, make sure you understand the Federal Medical Leave Act, which generally applies to employers with 50 or more employees. This law can protect your job if you take unpaid time off for certain family care needs. To learn more about Nevada paid leave worker protections, contact the Nevada Labor Commissioner or visit workplacefairness.org.
Discrimination
The final area to watch for is unique to historically subordinated and marginalized groups including women and people of color: discrimination. (While federal law is in flux on this topic, Nevada law regulates discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation). Discrimination can arise at any point during the employment relationship: hiring decisions, pay disparities, harassment and hostile work environment, enforcement of workplace policies, allocation of promotions and other benefits, and in firing. Several Las Vegas law firms specialize in employment discrimination cases and can counsel you on fair employment issues at their offices in Henderson, North Las Vegas, and throughout Clark County.
Why Do Rappers And Singers Choose To Buy Rap Beats Online?
Are you a rapper or an aspiring rapper curious about where to source for beats? Are you a music producer or an enthusiast curious about the reasons why many artists are choosing to buy beats online? For any of the above reasons or others, one of the undeniable trends in the music industry is that many musicians are now opting to buy rap beats online. In fact, a great number of independent rap artists and future rap artists are choosing to embrace technology when sourcing for hip hop beats or instrumentals online, for a number of reasons. Here are some of the key reasons below.
#1: Access and Efficiency:
The online space has become a powerful medium for many musicians and rappers in terms of the ease of access to quality beats, with the simple click of a button. Getting high quality beats is a major challenge, especially if you are an up and coming rap artist with limited resources. The resource limitations alone are enough to dissuade a young talented rapper, and the lack of enough funds might result to substandard or poor beats. However, the online world offers easy access to high quality beats effortlessly. Before spending that cash for rap beats, the internet is definitely one of the mediums you need to explore.
#2: Affordability:
Getting a professional to produce your beats in the studio is not an easy feat. In fact, it can be very expensive to get a hold of professionally produced beats. Furthermore, producing beats in the studio takes some time, and you may be in a hurry. After all, you need to release your rap single before your competition does, to make it in the rap industry. On the other hand, buying beats online is more affortdable as compared to purchasing professionally produced rap beats. More so, it is very convenient in terms of time. Keeping in mind that majority of up coming artists do not have the luxury of funds to employ the services of a professional producer in a physical studio, buying hip hop instrumentals online offers an excellent alternative. One of the crucial bits of information that many upcoming artists are not aware of is that you can get quality beats for as low as a couple of dollars online. The stiff competition for online beat markets has the effect of driving prices down, ensuring you get quality with comparatively much lower funds. If this does not sell you for this idea, then consider that buying beats online offers you the flexibility of sampling through the available beats before you can make a purchase. Convenient, right?
#3: Time Savings:
As mentioned above, one of the benefits of buying rap beats online is the convenience of getting them quickly. There are numerous professional studios, most of which may be widely separated geographically. Therefore, when you need to buy beats from a professional producer working from a studio, you might have to go through several studios before you get the right fit. The costs in terms of time of walking or driving from one studio to the other can be immense. In comparison, you only need a search engine and an internet connection to access the top beat marketplaces. The process itself is very quick and seamless, and the checkout process is easy and hassle free. You will be able to hit the download button before your competition gets to the first studio.
#4: Variety:
The online marketplace has no shortage of a wide variety of beats to suit your style or tastes. Besides the existence of numerous websites which offers beats online, majority of vendors offer a wide variety of beats to suit the diverse rap styles and tastes. You can go through several websites with great ease to find the right fit for you.
#5: Licensing and Rights:
Buying rap beats online also offers the added advantage of gaining full rights to make use of the beats for commercial purposes. Buying beats online allows you to use the beats in any means you please. Some professional studio produced beats may have limitations which may undermine your usage of these beats for commercial purposes, or they may attract additional unwanted conditions.
#6:Conclusion:
With the above in mind, it is crystal clear that buying beats online is an excellent idea, and something you need to consider whether you are an aspiring rapper or an established rapper. Just think of the convenience, the variety, and the ease of access to millions of high quality beats on the simple click of a button. The future is now.
Umbrella Insurance Offers Affordably Broad Liability Protection
No one likes to face a legal challenge, but such unfortunate circumstances all too often can become a very real problem, particularly for business owners and anyone with any kind of valuable property or other assets. And the more someone owns, the more likely he or she is to face at least one lawsuit for nearly any reason during a lifetime. Even if a court case is frivolous, the cost of legal defense can be high.
But having a good umbrella plan can protect against lawsuits and other liabilities arising from business practices, property use and other factors. Such policies were created to pay what auto, home, watercraft and other types of insurance coverages do not when their policy limits are reached in the event of someone suffering damage, injuries or death as a result of use of the insured properties.
And umbrella coverage is considered to be one of the best values in insurance given they provide at least $1 million in protection for what usually amounts to less than $200 per year. And each additional $1 million in coverage generally can be had for about $100 more per year. Because such policies are secondary and only take effect when existing insurance plans have exhausted their applicable coverage limits, most plans seldom are used and make them very affordable.
Clearly, the more someone owns, such as a business, large home, extensive land or other types of properties and assets, the more he or she could lose if sued for some reason. And if owning a watercraft and regularly taking friends and others out for excursions on the water, there is a very real possibility of someone possibly falling overboard or suffering serious injury if the vessel’s use results in death or disabling injury. And that means a hefty lawsuit could be filed that easily could bankrupt the insured party if not protected fully.
But even those who do not own a great deal of assets could find themselves in costly lawsuits and facing potential judgments much greater than they ever could afford without sound protection. If causing an accident while driving and someone suffers a permanent disability preventing him or her from working ever again, even a middle class worker could win a large sum in a court case that easily could exceed any amount the defendant could afford over a lifetime. But for only a couple hundred dollars or more per year, that person could be protected with an umbrella insurance plan.
So when looking for the best way to get affordable coverage to protect against possible bankruptcy or permanent financial hardship due to a court settlement, a good umbrella policy will satisfy the needs of most people for the least amount of money.
Buy Term, Invest the Difference
Buy Term, Invest the Difference
… Or To Put It Differently, Buy Term and Blow the Difference On Consumer Goods
Back in the day when I was just getting started with Northwestern Mutual as an insurance agent intern, I remember one of the older, more respected General Agents complaining about the fact that most people today, today being the middle 1980’s, did not understand that in order to invest you needed to save first.
“Oh, that’s not right!” opined every buy term and invest the difference shyster and short order chef in the country. That these two, the buy term and invest the difference proponent and the short order chef, were often the same person never seemed to make a significant impression on the American people. He had a business card and all these pretty charts and oh, I am going to be so rich!
Many of them made statements to the idea that whole life policies were a terrible investment and that protection should be split up. Buy term, invest the difference in mutual funds, and use your investments as a twofer, which is to say your mutual funds should be both your retirement and your savings.
I am sitting here for a few minutes considering the gullibility of the American people. The effort to plumb its depths is done, there is no bottom. Still, from time to time you have to sit and marvel at it.
Black Monday, 1987
Another notable memory I have is of Black Monday 1987. My General Agent was marveling over how in a conversation with a gas station clerk she could not get her mind around why everyone was so concerned with whether the banks would open the next day.
The state of financial education is not improved even a little bit, if anything it has gotten worse and the more developed one’s ignorance the more proud the person seems to be of their position.
An Opinion That Looks Like a Recommendation
To Do Lists
First, let’s get to do list #1 out of the way.
- Figure out how much you have coming into the household and what your outgo is. You may have to do without some things, get another job, or start a part time business on the side.
- Work your budget until you are living on 70% of what you make. Oh, I know. Wailing and guh-nashing of teeth. Stick with me, though. We will return to that in a minute.
- A better option to cutting your budget is to try to generate another 42.85% income every month. That would give you the option of having 30% with which to work your savings plan.
- Embrace the idea that you don’t know anything about money, for now.
- Stop borrowing until you know the difference between good and bad debt.
Next, look at the 30% that is not going out every month. That is seed money for a better future.
- It will become a cash cushion that will protect you against predatory loans during emergencies.
- It will provide the home a feeling of secureness because whatever happens, next week to whomever the grocery shopping falls will be able to load up.
- It will provide you with cash with which to take advantage of opportunities without having to choose between either the opportunity or groceries.
- If a breadwinner dies, the kids can still eat, go to school, and sleep in their own beds secure in the knowledge that even though you are gone, their lives continue on.
Here is how you divide it up, to do list #2.
- 10% goes to cash savings
- 10% goes to whole life with perhaps a term rider that is convertible to whole life as your finances settle down
- 10% can go to tithe as your faith directs you. Or not, as you choose.
You can also choose to simply save the 30% for 4 months at which point you will have more than a months income saved in the bank.
After that, you should definitely begin a whole life program, continuing on with saving the rest. This is, in my opinion, what you should continue on with until you become educated on money.
Why Whole Life?
For a long time, the bankers were forbidden from getting into the life insurance business. Honestly, I do not know all the reasons for that barrier, but knowing banks as we all do, I feel safe in saying that allowing bankers into the life indemnity business was a net loss for the citizen.
There are some general protections which your money in your whole life affords you which your local fry cook and financial planner probably did not tell you:
- If you die, your money becomes due at once, payable to your family.
- Once the cash value builds up, you can use it to secure loans at 100% of the cash value, either with the insurance company itself or with a bank. Try doing that with your stocks. (Spoiler! You can’t. Nor can you use a bond because you cannot secure a debt with another debt, unless they have changed the law. As always, see your professional advisors.)
- Your cash value is protected from lawsuits and creditors. That umbrella policy not enough to protect you? Your cash value is safe from suits and collections by creditors, no matter how clear your liability.
I love whole life because if you get in, stick with it, and hold to the iron rod of discipline you will have an asset later on that is darn near bulletproof in its protections of you and your family.
Financial Education
Now, before I forget about it, remember my comment about wailing and gnashing of teeth over living on 70%? I can guarantee you that someone within 500 feet of you is living on 70% of what you make and believes that your paycheck would be like winning the lottery. Look at it as an exercise against future calamity, an exercise that you can ease off the pressure a bit when it gets too tough. Better to do it when you are in control than when events are out of your control.
Now, let’s address the issue of financial education. First, throw out all the copies on those slick, glossy financial magazines who are constantly hawking the latest mutual funds.
Many of those magazines have folks from the very funds they are talking about advising them on the articles they run. Do you get me? In my opinion many of those magazines are simply unregulated prospectuses. Perhaps LESS regulated would be a better word and then you have the issue of regulated by whom.
I just know it struck me as extremely funny that the articles some of the magazines to whom I looked were giving editorial control to the product managers they were writing about.
… kind of like a nasty green funk you simply cannot get out of your carpet. No matter how many times you clean it, it still stinks.
To do list #3: Start reading. Here is a list:
- The Richest Man In Babylon
- ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’
- Rich Dad’s ‘Prophecy’
- Rich Dad’s ‘Who Took My Money?’
This reading list will not only teach you some of the basics about money, it will teach you the importance of being careful to whom you give control of your money.
Those who manage the major Western economies don’t necessarily see your successful retirement as a good thing. I am going to go out on a limb and claim that to be a fact, not an opinion.
Unless you pull back the curtain and
- Take control of your money
- Understand the difference between saving and investing
- Master what the velocity of money means
… you can never get head of the devastating effects of inflation and move from the deceptive relative poverty of the United States to becoming wealthy.
Regards,
Tim Singleton
