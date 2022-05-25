News
Employees Salary Increase: Big news! Employees’ salary will increase in 2022, salary will increase by 9.1% on average! Know here how
Private companies in India may see an average salary increase of 9.1 per cent in 2022. This will be higher than the 8 per cent wage increase in 2021.
Good news has come out for the employees working in private companies. There can be a bumper jump in the salary of the employees. According to a survey, in 2022, the salary of employees in India can be increased by an average of 9.1 percent. This information has come to the fore in the ‘Workforce and Increment Trends Survey 2022’, conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.
According to media reports, the 2022 Workforce and Increments Trends survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP- DTTILLP has revealed that private companies in India will grow at an average rate of 9.1 per cent in 2022. There may be an increase in salary. This will be higher than the 8 per cent wage increase in 2021.
According to a survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, around 450 organizations have participated in 2022, so in 2022, 34 percent of organizations plan to give double digit increments to employees, before that in the year 2021, only 20 percent of organizations will increase their salary. did. In the year 2020, only 12 percent of the institutions did this. Junior management employees are expected to receive an average double-digit salary increase in 2022.
According to the media, the average salary growth in 2021 was 8 percent, under this, only 92 percent in 2021 and 60 percent in 2020 were increased by companies, in 2022 all companies with the idea of retaining their skilled employees. Planning to increase salary. The Workforce and Wage Growth Trends Survey shows that projected wage growth in 2022 is likely to exceed pre-COVID-19 (COVID-19) wage growth in 2019 by 50 basis points.
Who will get how much
It has been revealed in the survey that in 2022 the maximum increment can be given to the employees of companies in the life sciences and IT sectors. After this, fintech, IT-product companies and digital / e-commerce organizations are also expected to increase in double digits. The same about 92 percent companies can give different increments to all employees on the basis of individual performance. The top performing employee can be given 1.7 times more increment than the average performer. The same percentage of increment to senior/middle level employees will be less than the increment of junior employees.
ASK IRA: Is Heat-Celtics becoming a matter of foul or fair?
Q: So the NBA wants Boston and Golden State in the NBA Finals, but do they have to make it so obvious? The Heat played terribly, but it’s physically impossible to overcome a deficit when the game is being called so one-sided. No way to establish any kind of rhythm. Plus, the integrity of the game is in question when Stephen A. Smith says, “The Celtics will be getting all the calls tonight,” during the pre-game show. Erik Spoelstra needs to take a page out of Pat Riley’s book and call them out. The hell with that fine. – Steven, Cutler Bay.
A: First, thank you for this submission, because it allows me to address dual peeves. First, when you fall behind 18-1 and can’t make a shot, that is not on the referees, nor is it when you settle for jumpers. Jimmy Butler was correct on that aspect. Second, Stephen A. Smith is a wonderful entertainer, but he is not an analyst, or a journalist. So he says whatever is expedient enough to draw attention. His carnival barking has nothing to do with the game, just the entertainment aspect. The Heat get to the foul line when in attack mode, both Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. That was not the case Monday night at TD Garden. Thus the lack of whistles. And, yes, Celtics-Warriors certainly would be the more marketable series for the NBA. But that does not stand in the way of the Heat making shots. They missed. They lost. They move on. As, all the while, the carnival barkers try to get someone to look their way.
Q: Ira, we’re tied 2-2 in this series heading home. Why does it feel like we’re down 3.5 to zero? (Hey at least we won a quarter! For those who count that sort of thing . . .) – Phillip, San Francisco.
A: Because the losses have been devastating and the victories exhilarating. Such is the reality of the stakes when you reach this level of the postseason. The key is to regroup, shake it off, and hopefully get healthier. And, yes, amid the incessant talk of quarters won in this series, the Heat not only “won” Monday’s fourth quarter 30-26, but they tied the third 19-19, which means they also “won” the second half. I believe those two trophies will be presented just before Wednesday night’s opening tip.
Q: All year long we’ve heard how deep the Heat is. Outside of garbage time, the Celtics have thoroughly outplayed the Heat’s bench. Time to quit talking about awards won or lost and put up or shut up. – Joel, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Actually, it is exactly time to start talking about awards won, since it was Tyler Herro who won 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Ultimately, he could prove to be the swing vote in this series (as he somewhat was when the Heat defeated the Celtics in the 2020 East finals). He needs at least one big game. And that means he needs to get healthy.
7th Pay commission: Modi government can make a big announcement for the employees! Big increase in basic salary, know details
In the cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday, the Modi government can take a big decision related to the central employees. Which will have a direct impact on the basic salary received by the employees. If the decision of the Modi government goes in favor of the employees, then the basic salary they will get will increase.
New Delhi. Today the Modi government can give good news to the employees working under the central government. In fact, the employees working under the central government have been demanding to increase the fitment factor for a long time. A decision on this can be taken in the cabinet meeting to be held today. With the increase in the fitment factor, the basic salary of central employees will also increase.
Benefits of increasing the fitment factor
If the Modi government increases the fitment factor of the central government employees, then its direct effect will be seen on the basic salary they get. With the increase in fitment factor, the basic salary of central government employees will increase from Rs 18 thousand to 26 thousand. At present, central government employees get salary according to the fitment factor of 2.57 percent. It is proposed to increase it to 3.68 percent. If it increases, then the salary of central employees will increase by 8 thousand rupees.
What is fitment factor
While fixing the salary of any employee, many types of allowances are added. The money that is made on removing these allowances is the basic salary of the employee. According to the seventh pay commission, the basic salary of any employee is multiplied by 2.57. For example, if the basic salary of a central employee is Rs 18,000, then his salary excluding allowances will be Rs 46,260. This will come after multiplying the fitment factor in the basic salary by 2.57. The Union Cabinet had approved the Seventh Pay Commission in June 2017 with 34 amendments. In which the entry level basic pay was increased from Rs 7 thousand to Rs 18 thousand. Whereas the highest level was increased from 90 thousand to 2.5 lakh rupees.
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 adults in Texas school rampage
By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults as he went from classroom to classroom at a Texas elementary school, officials said, adding to a gruesome, yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores.
The attacker was killed by a Border Patrol agent who rushed into the school without waiting for backup, according to a law enforcement official.
Tuesday’s assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.
Hours after the attack, families were still awaiting word on their children. At the town civic center where some gathered, the silence was broken repeatedly by screams and wailing. “No! Please, no!” one man yelled as he embraced another man.
“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent. “We’re a small community, and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”
Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two adults killed was a teacher.
Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, was still outside the school as the sun set, seeking word on his 10-year-old great-granddaughter, Eliajha Cruz Torres.
He drove to the scene after receiving a terrifying call from his daughter shortly following the first reports of the shooting. He said other relatives were at the hospital and the civic center.
Waiting, he said, was the heaviest moment of his life.
“I hope she is alive,” Cruz said.
The attack was the latest grim moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres, coming just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket. And the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations seemed as dim, if not dimmer, than in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.
But President Joe Biden appeared ready for a fight, calling for new gun restrictions in an address to the nation hours after the attack.
“As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” Biden asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”
It was not immediately clear how many people in all were wounded, but Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo said there were “several injuries.”
Staff members in scrubs and devastated victims’ relatives could be seen weeping as they walked out of Uvalde Memorial Hospital, which said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but they identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Law enforcement officials said he acted alone.
Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The attack came as the school was counting down to the last days of the school year with a series of themed days. Tuesday was to be “Footloose and Fancy,” with students wearing nice outfits.
Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. He noted that the gunman “suggested the kids should watch out,” and that he had bought two “assault weapons” after turning 18.
Before heading to the school, Ramos shot his grandmother, Gutierrez said.
Other officials said that the grandmother survived and was being treated, though her condition was not known.
Investigators believe Ramos posted photos on Instagram of two guns he used in the shooting, and they were examining whether he made statements online in the hours before the assault, a law enforcement official said.
Law enforcement officers were serving multiple search warrants Tuesday night and gathering telephone and other records, the official said. Investigators were also attempting to contact Ramos’ relatives and were tracing the firearms.
The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The attack began about 11:30 a.m., when the gunman crashed his car outside the school and ran into the building, according to Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. A resident who heard the crash called 911, and two local police officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter.
Both officers were shot. It was not immediately clear where on the campus that confrontation occurred or how much time elapsed before more authorities arrived on the scene.
One Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.
The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement official said.
Meanwhile, teams of Border Patrol agents raced to the school, including 10 to 15 members of a SWAT-like tactical and counterterrorism unit, said Jason Owens, a top regional official with the Border Patrol.
He said some area agents have children at Robb Elementary.
“It hit home for everybody,” he said.
Condolences poured in from leaders around the world. Pope Francis pleaded that it was time say “‘enough’ to the indiscriminate trade of weapons!” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine, which is at war with Russia after Moscow invaded, said that his nation also knows “the pain of losing innocent young lives.”
The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and it added to a grim tally in the state, which has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years.
In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack targeting Hispanics.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.
A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation’s background check system. But the measure failed in a Senate vote, without enough support to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.
Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.
This story was first published on May 24, 2022. It was corrected to reflect that state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the gunman shot his grandmother before going to the school; he did not say the gunman killed his grandmother. It was also updated to correct the spelling of the name of the 10-year-old great-granddaughter.
Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills in Uvalde, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Juan Lozano in Houston, Gene Johnson in Seattle and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.
