Everything To Know About Sanvikaa, Pradhan Ji’s Daughter Rinky In ‘Panchayat’

The long-awaited new season of Panchayat 2 was recently launched on Amazon Prime Video. Season 1 of the show was a huge success, Panchayat 2 has also become one of the best shows to watch after receiving positive reviews and accolades.

The Season 2 trailer captured the attention and increase the anticipation for the show. Panchayat is a fan favorite because of its raw plot to which the audiences can relate easily.

The Panchayat cast includes some great actors like Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and Chandan Roy. The characters played by them are relatable and real. The character that got the most attention in Panchayat Season 2 is Pradhan ji’s daughter Rinky.

Pradhan Ji often talks about Rinky throughout the first season, but her introduction is in the last shot of Season 1, where Abhishek and Rinky see each other at the water tank. Rinki has a significant role and screen presence in the second season and the character has been portrayed by the actress Sanvikaa.

If you have already watched the show, you know that Sanvikaa has done a great job at playing the simple and humble girl Rinki. She has a unique charm among all the characters of Phulera. The chemistry between Rinki and the protagonist Jitendra in this season is something you cannot miss.

The girl next door character Rinky has won everyone’s heart. Her dutiful nature towards her parents and her innocence and simplicity has won everyone’s heart. She speaks less but manages to convey multiple emotions and Sanvikaa has performed the character extremely well.

Some noteworthy and cute scenes from Season 2 featuring Rinki and Abhishek are:

While Abhishek bashes the Malkapur guy, who would not stop bothering Rinky, and offers chai to her in the Panchayat Office.

The scene where Abhishek gets a cake for Rinky’s birthday.

When Rinky texts Abhishek after the MLA disaster makes us ship the couple and root for them.

Who is Sanvikaa?

As disclosed to Dainik Bhaskar, Sanvikaa has a degree in engineering. She always wanted to pursue acting as she was passionate about it but after completing her engineering she was confused about her career goals. She didn’t want to give up on her passion, she had a friend in Mumbai who asked her to try her luck in acting by shifting to Mumbai for some time. She decided to do so and had to lie to her parents when she left for Mumbai. Sanvikaa told her parents that she is going to Bangalore for a 9 to 5 job as she was not allowed to leave the house otherwise.

Her parent’s reaction when they found out that she chose acting as her career

As told to Dainik Bhaskar, when Sanvikaa told her mother that she is an actor in Panchayat, her mother informed her father, and that is how her parents got to know that Sanvikaa stays in Mumbai and has started her acting career. She told that her father was very happy to know about it because she got the chance to work with eminent actors like Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta and her parents were fond of the actors.

But she also said that her parents will be happier to see her in Panchayat Season 2 because she has more screen time than she had in season 1. Sanvikaa’s parents wanted to see more of her in the first season itself but she was there for a limited time. They will be very happy to see her perform in the second season.

The 5’6″ tall actress is happy to be part of the industry and has been enjoying her journey so far.

Sanvikaa’s hobbies: Dancing and Travelling

Sanvikaa’s favorite actor: Madhuri Dixit is her favorite. She also likes the personality and acting skills of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. She also likes the way Katrina and Anushka carry themselves with grace in front of the media.

The actress wished to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ramleela and would love to work with him someday. She loves the director’s sets and claims that everything is like a painting.

What kind of roles does she like?

She told Dainik Bhaskar that she would love to play female-centric characters and strong characters like something related to spy or agent or something related to martial arts and action.

Sanvikaa’s future Projects

Sanvikaa revealed that he has some upcoming projects with Amazon which are yet to be announced. She also loves Malayam Films and aspires to be a part of it.

After watching her perform effortlessly in Panchayat Season 2, we cannot want to see more of her.

Netizens are loving Sanvikaa’s character Rinki in Panchayat season 2:

