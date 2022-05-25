Blockchain
Exotic Markets Launches First Solana Blockchain Dual Currency Note
Exotic Markets is so excited to announce the launch of the Solana blockchain’s Dual Currency Note (DCN). For those who believe cryptocurrencies will grow in value over time and entering a DCN upside trade is a good choice.
Following a long devnet testing process, Exotic Markets has launched its Dual Currency Note (DCN) feature to the Solana blockchain. Over 140,000 wallets participated in the large-scale test, as users were excited to prove the Dual Currency Note’s capabilities.
The recent Terra-UST disaster and current bearish crypto market actions set demand for innovative strategies to diversify portfolios without facing too many risks. The DCN products will perform under any market conditions. It allows customers who own their favorite crypto asset to invest in DCN upside denominated in that asset.
The Dual Currency Note
A Solana holder can invest in a Dual Currency Note and earn their profit in bitcoin there is no need for the Alternative assets and wrapped tokens. Decentralized finance (DeFi) will generate yield on assets that are maintained for the long term. More importantly, it’s a long-term yield farming possibility that lets people keep a better outlook on their favorite crypto assets.
DCN does not require SOL or USDC to be deposited into small-cap coins or vaults, instead uses an unusual working method. And is designed for long-term return production, whereas other offerings suffer from inflated token supplies due to low demand for the issued asset. Also, the DeFi is to reward customers with yield in the currency they already hold.
“HODLers” have consistently gained huge benefits from maintaining the long-term assets they own. SOL holders have the benefit of seeing prices rise as high as $243, even in the current market situation, there is a strong possibility that a new all-time high price will be set quite soon.
The Exotic Market
Exotic Markets is a Solana-powered defi protocol that uses user-friendly structured products to allow customers to diversify their portfolios and maximize returns. Exotic Markets’ ultimate goal is to democratize yield for all investors, and it is backed by considered important blockchain investors.
Exotic Markets has put together the DCN service in a direct way, with all risks and processes well outlined before users sign up. Consumers retain control over their assets and yield, further empowering HODLers. The mainnet of Exotic Markets will offer unparalleled DeFi products, and the Dual Currency Note is a peek of what customers can expect in the future.
Worst-of-options, accumulators, and autocallables are some of the other products available on the Exotic Markets mainnet. A referral program, trade challenges, and various forms of instructional content will be added to the platform in the future.
Social Links
Blockchain
Newchip Global Accelerator Program Selects QANplatform
QANplatform, announced on May 24, 2022, that it was selected to become part of the leading online global accelerator — Newchip Accelerator.
Newchip Accelerator’s portfolio features more than 1,500 graduates, raising more than $450 million in funding. The portfolio itself is now valued at more than $9 billion. The accelerator is mainly aimed at early-stage to series-A startups devoted to scaling their business. Its program consists of a 10-week training course, connecting experienced individuals with each startup’s team. The goal is to prepare each startup to raise investment capital and kickstart their ideas.
QANplatform was one of the lucky few to be admitted in the May cohort, given that thousands of startups apply for the Newschip Accelerator every month. The startup is a quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform. It makes it possible for developers and organizations to build various smart contracts, DeFi projects, DApps, NFTs, tokens, Metaverses, and other web3 solutions. What makes it stand out from the pack is that all projects built via QANplatform are quantum-resistant. Moreover, QANplatform makes it possible to build Web3 projects in any programming language, opening up opportunities for developers unfamiliar with blockchain-related languages.
The accelerator program will last for six months, during which QANplatform founders will have a unique opportunity to work with professional mentors and advisors. On top of that, they will engage in various mastermind sessions to leverage the vast network of partners. The purpose of this is to prepare the platform to reach out to angel investors, venture capitals, and equity crowdfunding and raise initial capital.
The entire program will culminate during Demo Week. At that time, all admitted startups will have a chance to present their ideas to various investors from all parts of the world, including famous names such as TechStars, Porsche Ventures, PayPal, Plug and Play, Alumni Ventures Group, and more.
Armando Vera Carvajal, VP at Newchip, said that quantum computing was coming closer to global reality, attracting more investors, while key industries and governments closely followed the latest developments. Moreover, Caravajal added that it was essential to find deep-tech projects, such as QANplatform, that had the power to form future technologies and shape markets and industries.
Newchip’s VP confirmed his belief that QNAplatform would significantly impact the blockchain industry, thanks to its unique set of features, including multi-language smart contracts that would allow developers to create blockchain use cases in any coding language they prefer. Carvajal concluded that QANplatform’s features seemed like a “major game-changer” to Newchip and that they were excited to partner with the blockchain platform.
QANplatform’s CTO and Co-Founder, Johann Polecsak, expressed his excitement, saying the team at the startup was looking forward to becoming a member of the Newchip network that would help it develop quantum-resistant blockchain Proofs-of-Concept, as well as use cases using the QAN blockchain platform.
Blockchain
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies in the World by Twitter Followers
- Bitcoin holds over 44% of the market share.
- “The Merge,” formerly known as Ethereum 2.0 will launch in a few months.
Lets look at the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies in the World by Twitter Followers.
Binance (BNB)
In 2020, Binance (BNB) turned its native BNB into the smart chain (BSC). BNB is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $53,079,083,848 USD. currently, BNB treating at $325.09 USD and it has 8.89M followers on Twitter.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency and it has over 44% of the market share but currently, BTC facing the winter season it lost almost half of the volume from its all-time high, the result of this whole market going down. Bitcoin is trading at $29,389.61 USD with a market cap of $559,840,841,874 USD. BTC holds 5.28M Twitter followers.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Elon Musk’s favorite meme coin DOGE was adopted by Tesla as a payment option for users to purchase their products. Currently, DOGE is trading at $0.082428 USD with a market cap of $10,935,762,330 USD and it has 3.38M followers on Twitter.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu is a DOGE killer, it has 3.36M Twitter Followers. SHIB currently trading at $0.000012 USD with a market cap of $6,349,257,416 USD.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency and it lost 50% of its value currently trading at $1,948.65 USD. “The Merge,” formerly known as Ethereum 2.0 with increasing conflict to high-energy efficient PoW mining, the PoS consensus will launch in a few months. It has 2.55M Twitter followers.
XRP
The XRP Ledger offers a wide range of payment-related applications and use cases, including micropayments, DeFi, and, soon, NFTs. Currently, it trading at $0.399180 USD with a market cap of $19,297,591,763 USD. and it has 2.51M followers on Twitter.
Cronos (CRO)
Cronos (CRO) is the native cryptocurrency of Cronos, the Crypto.com exchange’s proof-of-authority (PoA) blockchain. CRO is currently trading at $0.184262 USD with a market cap of $4,655,017,010 USD. it has 2.16M Twitter followers.
Solana (SOL)
The proof-of-history (PoH) consensus is one of the most important improvements from Solana. This idea provides for higher protocol scalability, which improves usability. SOL is currently trading at $47.90 USD with a market cap of $16,250,986,228 USD. and it has 1.82M followers on Twitter.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon formerly Matic Network is the first well-structured, user-friendly Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform. Polygon SDK is its primary component, a modular, versatile framework for developing a variety of apps. It has 1.51M Twitter followers.
Baby Dogecoin (BabyDoge)
BabyDoge is a memecoin and deflationary token inspired by Dogecoin. The only benefit to its holders is that they will receive small rewards when adding additional tokens to their wallets. BabyGoge has 1.41M followers on Twitter.
Blockchain
QANplatform is Selected for Newchip Global Accelerator Program
Tallinn, Estonia, 25th May, 2022, Chainwire
QANplatform, the Quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform, today announced its selection into the #1 Online Global Accelerator, Newchip Accelerator’s May 2022 cohort.
The Newchip Accelerator portfolio, valued at over $9 billion, includes over 1,500 graduates that have collectively raised over $450+ million in funding. With thousands of startups applying for consideration into the Newchip Accelerator, QANplatform was one of the teams selected to participate in the current cohort. QANplatform will participate in a 6-month long accelerator program.
During the program, startup founders work closely with mentors and advisors, engage in mastermind sessions and leverage a vast partner network to prepare them to raise investment capital from angel investors, venture capital, and/or equity crowdfunding. The program culminates with Demo Week, where the startups present their companies to curated investor groups from around the world – like Techstars, Plug and Play, PayPal, Porsche Ventures, Alumni Ventures Group and more.
“As quantum computing slides closer and closer into our global reality, more investors, as well as government and key industries are beginning to take note,” said Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President at Newchip. “It’s why it’s so important now to find and accelerate deep-tech projects, like the QANplatform, which can form future technologies, industries and markets. The way we see it, the QANplatform will make a major high-impact on the blockchain industry because of its quantum-resistant security and its multi-language smart contract feature where developers will be able to build blockchain use cases in any programming language. That seems like a major game changer to us, and it’s why we’re excited to partner with them here at Newchip.”
“We are proud to announce that QANplatform was selected to the Newchip Global Accelerator Program. We are looking forward to accessing the wide network of Newchip to build quantum-resistant blockchain Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) and use cases on top of the QAN blockchain platform” said Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO at QANplatform.
About QANplatform:
QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart contracts, DApps, DeFi, DAO, NFT, tokens, Metaverse, and Web3 solutions on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.
Website | Technology | Telegram | Twitter
About Newchip:
Newchip is the #1 Online Global Accelerator. The Newchip Accelerator is an immersive, equity-free, online accelerator program for Early Stage to Series A startups serious about scaling their businesses to the next level. Participants engage in a 10-week curriculum of training, 1-1 mentor sessions, masterminds, and live classes to prepare them to raise investment capital from Angels, VCs, and the crowd.
Contacts
Handy Tips to Sell Land
Exotic Markets Launches First Solana Blockchain Dual Currency Note
How to Buy Auto Parts Online
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith: Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden chance to become manager in City Union Bank, apply soon, will get good salary, know selection & others details
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Employees Beware: Four Areas to Monitor
Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime: When Will It Release In 2022? What Is It About?
Why Do Rappers And Singers Choose To Buy Rap Beats Online?
Candace Owens Husband
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online