Farm Safety – Workers Compensation Laws
Workers compensation laws are designed to provide some degree of financial protection or help, in the event that any employee of a business and injured at work, no matter whose fault the injury or fatality may be.
These laws were introduced over time, as part of measures to help protect workers against employers, who often did not give them the protection they needed in terms of workplace health and safety.
Nowadays, most employers are more responsible, and not only comply with these laws willingly, but it is both a moral and ethical responsibility to look after the people they employ.
The nature of workers compensation laws, how much someone is entitled to, what the definitions of injury and fault are, and other considerations will vary from state to state, and country to country, but there are a number of basic principles that will underpin all these types of legislation.
These laws are particular relevance to all types of agriculture and farming businesses, given that there are significant risks the normal day-to-day work, some of which can be quantified and dealt with, other risks that are inherent in the nature of the work itself.
Workers compensation rules are designed to provide compensation to an employee or their family, and that employee becomes unable to perform the duties due to an injury or accident sustained during the course of employment.
There may be certain conditions as to how long an employee has to have been with a company or business before such policies come into effect, but even these will normally be fairly minimal, quite often round 30 days or so
Normally both an employer, and the employee, will make the contribution into the workers compensation fund that will be set up by a local authority. This is a contribution, akin to an insurance premium, and although not technically an insurance policy, workers compensation normally acts in a similar manner.
The main element of these laws is essentially to provide no-fault financial compensation to alleviate significant distress at the time of injury or accident.
There as will normally be some conditions implicit in any claim, again similar to an insurance policy.
These conditions will normally apply to the length of time within which a claim has to be notified, how the accident was reported or managed, and what the employee may be required to do by way of medical examination or assessment.
Payouts made through a worker’s compensation act normally done as a weekly wage, as apart from a lump sum. This in some ways is to keep the process in check, and provided ongoing compensation whilst injury or accident prevents employee working.
In the event of a fatality, then there could possibly be a lump sum payable, depending upon the terms of the scheme.
There is a normal requirement for businesses to have posters up detailing the nature of the scheme, and the fact that the scheme exists for the benefit of employees. Businesses may also have other obligations as to how to publicise the scheme, depending upon the nature of the company or the workplace.
This obligation extends itself to agriculture and farming businesses, although how the publicity and acknowledgement of the scheme works may differ depending upon local authority regulations.
The main obligation on an employee st normally to notify the employer of any injury or accident as soon as is reasonably practical. This is really relevant, even if the injury does not seem particularly serious at the time. Even a minor injury may get more serious over time, and if not immediately notified may invalidate any future claims.
All notifications should ideally be done or confirmed in writing, either by letter or e-mail, as would be the case in a normal insurance claim. This can make a significant difference if there are any problems further down the line by way of delaying or deferment of payment obligations.
There should also be an accident or incident book located in the workplace, where all accidents and incidents should be physically recorded. This is normally an obligation on the employer.
PSA Shut Down for 90 Days – The Effect on the Sports Card Industry
On March 30th, 2021 PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) announced they were temporarily suspending all their grading services below Super Express ($350 a card) for at least 90 days with the hope of reopening all services around July 1st, 2021. PSA received more cards in 3 days than they did in the previous 3 months which is what led to the backlog and ultimately the difficult decision of suspending new submissions for a couple months.
OK, so let’s look at the impact this may have in the short term. Long term should be negligible to the sports card industry as it looks like at this point in time since they intend on being back to servicing all PSA grading levels within 90 days.
1 – People I believe will step back and take note on inspecting each card and really enjoy the card look for what it is more rather than just looking for a graded card since they won’t be grading nearly as many cards as they were previously simply because of PSA’s postponement of services.
2 – With SGC (Sportscard Guaranty Company) at minimum of $75/card and BGS (Beckett Grading Services) at minimum of $100/card to get a card graded within 1 month or less we most likely aren’t going to see much of an increase in business since PSA still has Super Express service open at $350/card and their brand commands so much higher values in the open market.
3 – The suspension of PSA grading services leaves the opportunity for companies like HGA (Hybrid Grading) and CSG (Certified Sports Guaranty) to make up ground especially on the lower-end cards with values of $500 or less because of their low cost grading services. So far I believe it will be CSG that has the best chance at grabbing a good piece of the market share for value cards of $500 or less away from PSA at least in the short term while PSA’s value service is suspended. How much CSG retains in market share if PSA reinstates the value grading service at $25 is the unknown variable.
4 – In the short term, PSA 10 values should increase on all cards but especially should increase on lower end cards valued at $1k or less simply because you can’t grade with any sports card PSA at that value unless you wanted to utilize the Super Express service, but that wouldn’t make financial sense to do at $350 per card. I fully expect this will create more demand for those cards in the short term. However, in the long term many of the base level cards that are PSA 10 should return to normal values once/if PSA resumes their value service which is currently set at $25/card. The higher value cards of staples in every market (baseball, football, basketball, etc) should continue to rise though as there are less of those available in the marketplace which is the simple rule of supply and demand.
Involve your Family into Your Fitness Goal & Have Fun
Sometimes, weight loss goals take a toll on your patience and you feel as if you are following a very rigorous life style. Agreed, it is a very common symptom of your fitness routine. But there are ways to add fun to your fitness and exercise routine. Just involve your family members and plan for family exercise, this way, your family health will be promoted and the bond within your family will grow stronger…this is the advantage of togetherness.
Now, how can you plan family exercise? For this you need to be a bit innovative. Let me help you with your plan;
o Buy small pieces of exercise equipments which you can keep around the house.
o Make a few family fitness rules: exercise during commercials, stretch before retiring for the day.
o Buy a few easy on the pocket items like jump ropes, resistance bands, a stability ball, and dumbbells and rotate them through the house on a daily basis. Treat them as scavenger hunt finds. If you find the jump rope placed in the garage, you have to use it for one minute. Next time you may find it on the porch, or in the basement. Ask each family member to make records of the equipment they found and the number of minutes they used it.
o On every weekend, make a rule to tally those minutes and reward the winner. The reward may be an extra hour on the computer, a special outing, game show or a small gift.
o Share household works that involve physical activities like doing the garden, cleaning the store room and washing the car, taking the pet for a walk.
o Plan family tracking program once or twice in a month.
o You can also make a habit of playing lawn tennis or badminton every morning before leaving for office or after you come back home.
o Plan family fitness goals and compete among yourselves, this way you can reach your goal faster.
These are ways following which you can involve your family in living a healthy lifestyle and also keep yourself motivated.
Sometimes, we do take stress by emphasizing more on reaching the weight loss goal and ignoring the small achievements like fitting into an old pair of jeans. When you include fun to your weight management, you do not over-expect from yourself and see the positive side of every small step toward your goal. This way, weight loss program proves to be more effective and you also achieve a healthy mind in the process.
Now that you know how to enjoy every bit of your weight loss plan, start following the way which leads to happiness with a fit body and healthy mind, not only yours, but also your family members. This way, I bet, you will make more out of your fitness program and will feel more satisfied. After all they are the ones whom you love!
What Causes Infertility? Go Figure it Out!
Many couples find it difficult to conceive, as the sorrow that engulfs them also affects all other activities in the lives of these couples. Of late, couples who are affected by infertility problems are quick enough to seek the assistance of a medical practitioner to find ways for conceiving and in effect be blessed with a child.
When the couples tormented by this inability to conceive visits the medical practitioner, the causes of infertility identified by the practitioner takes various forms, and the right treatment is meted out when the causes are unearthed.
Infertility is not only a women’s problem as it is also known to strike men. The most common of causes that lead to the inability to conceive happen to be the Ovulation and quality of egg, male-factor problems and blocked fallopian tubes.
Though there are several other factors that induce the inability to conceive, these three accounts for almost 90 percent related to the cases concerning infertility and specific guidance can be obtained from the medical practitioner with regards to these causes.
Ovulation and the quality of egg
The conditions related to this category include poor egg quality, PCOS or the polycystic ovary syndrome, irregular ovulation as well as failure to ovulation that can be the result of hormonal imbalances or deficiencies. When the inability to conceive is caused due to these problems, it mainly becomes an age-related problem, particularly in the case of quality of the egg getting deteriorated, which commonly is observed in women who cross 37 years of age.
Blocked Fallopian Tubes
Two fallopian tubes are known to offer a safe way for the traveling of eggs from ovaries to that of the uterus. Some of the defects that cause abnormal or blocked tubes include the scar tissue, PID or Pelvic inflammatory disease, damaged tube ends and endometriosis. While the ovulating gets done regularly, the blocked tubes makes it impossible for women to get pregnant, for the simple reason that the egg will not be in a position to reach the uterus, and in effect the sperm will not be able to meet the egg.
Male Factor problems
Men also get affected by infertility problems, which can be caused by the blockage that is experienced in the epididymis, or to put it simply, the blockage of the coiled tubes that stores as well carries the sperm from where it is stored in the testes, or due to the blockage of the vas deferens, which are the two tubes that help in carrying the sperm that is ready for ejaculation from that of epididymis.
There are other causes too that affect the males, as that of low sperm motility, poor sperm quality and sperm deficiency.
The other causes that lead to infertility includes the cases of miscarriage or even conditions that are unexplained. When the inability to conceive becomes a worrying factor for the couples, it is deemed ideal to consult a medical practitioner to find out the possible treatments and solutions that depends upon the specific cases, and with it try and get out of this worrying problem.
Even though following these tips will putt you on right track to get pregnant, there is one huge mistake you do not want to make.
