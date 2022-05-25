News
Finstad, Ettinger head to special election for Hagedorn seat
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad will face Democratic former Hormel Foods chief executive Jeff Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
State Rep. Jeremy Munson conceded defeat Wednesday morning in the GOP special primary with Finstad ahead by a few hundred votes.
“I will work to slash inflation, get control of the border, restore American energy independence, and put our families first,” Finstad said in a statement. “Our district should not become a rubber stamp for the radical Democrat agenda that keeps kids out of classrooms, shuts small businesses down, and forces strict mandates on everyone but themselves.”
Finstad led Munson by 389 votes out of more than 36,000 cast in a crowded field, a margin of just over 1 percentage point. That’s well outside the 0.25% margin that would merit a recount, and Finstad declared victory early Wednesday “for our Southern Minnesota values.”
While the Aug. 9 special election will determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn’s term, the stakes are likely higher than that, with the winners expecting a bump in their chances to win a full term in November.
“We’re very excited. It’s really an honor to have the trust of the voters in the district,” Ettinger said after cruising to an easy victor Tuesday night. “I’m ready for the next stage of the race. I intend to offer the district a non-politician’s alternative — someone who will be inclusive and respectful in representing the district.”
Other Republican hopefuls included Hagedorn’s widow, Jennifer Carnahan, who finished a distant third. Finstad, Munson and Carnahan all played up their admiration for former President Donald Trump, who did not endorse in the race.
Finstad had support from establishment Republicans such as U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber of Minnesota. He also had the pedigree of serving in the Trump administration as state director for USDA Rural Development in Minnesota.
Munson, meanwhile, portrayed himself as the true conservative in the race, with national endorsements from hardliners such as Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Jim Jordan. He narrowly missed endorsement by 1st District Republicans last month.
Munson posted a statement on Facebook congratulating Finstad on his victory and pledged to support him in the special election to fill Hagedorn’s seat.
Carnahan brought baggage to the race, including being forced out as chairwoman of the state Republican Party last year after a prominent donor was indicted on sex-trafficking charges and former staffers complained of a toxic work environment. She also was sued by Hagedorn’s mother, stepfather and sister this month in a dispute over money they loaned to help cover his medical bills.
On the Democratic side, Ettinger, who is making his first foray into politics, outdistanced University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush’s administration, and progressive activist Sarah Brakebill-Hacke.
The process that will follow Tuesday’s primary is complicated. The Aug. 9 special general election coincides with Minnesota’s statewide primary the same day.
The winner of the special general election, who will fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term into January, presumably will also win the district’s regular primary that same day. That should give him an advantage heading into the November general election, which will determine who holds the seat in the next Congress.
The district stretches across Minnesota’s southern border, and is mostly rural and agricultural except for big population centers in Mankato and Rochester.
David Harbour: Who Has He Dated In The Past? What Is His Relationship Status?
David Kenneth Harbour is a famous American actor. Harbour professionally started working in 1999 in The Rainmaker, a play in the same year he made his debut in an episode of Law & Order as a waiter and then as a child murderer.
He gained his recognition in the Netflix science fiction drama series Strange Things in 2016 and won an award for the same in 2018. David Kenneth was also nominated 3 times. He also did many supporting roles in the films also has a very famous list of girlfriends with him.
David Harbour Past Relationships:
He was completely famous on his first look at the Strange Things as Hopper; he did a lot to come at this point. David Harbour has a string of ex-lovers that surprises everyone very much, as he has been one of the biggest ‘90s feminist icons. He was in 5 relationships in the past.
List Of Few Ex-Girlfriends:
- Julia Stiles – 2011-15, Alison Sudol – 2019, Maria Thayer (Fiancée) – 2009-11 Lily Allen (Wife) 2019-20
David Harbour’s Wife In 2022 (Current):
In October 2019, Harbour was spotted for the first time out holding hands and kissing the singer Lily Allen in New York, making it a new celebrity couple. They publicaly shared their official relationship on Instagram, and their engagement rumors were again spread in May 2020.
They are now married and tied the knots on September 10, 2020. Their wedding took place in Las Vegas, and the reception dinner was at In-N-Out-Burger. David is the stepfather to Lily’s children with his ex-husband Sam Cooper.
About His Girlfriends:
David Harbour was in a very serious relationship with his 1st Girlfriend, Julia Stiles; they dated for 4 years in New York. It is not known why they split, but recently Julia has a husband and a son. Harbour got engaged with Maria Thayer, but they ended shortly before David started going out with Julia. Harbour and Alison Sudol were also found dating nearly at Christmas.
At last, David Harbour was a feminist icon for all women and was famous among women, and now he has a singer-wife, Lily Allen, with his stepchildren. Stay tuned for more information and details.
The post David Harbour: Who Has He Dated In The Past? What Is His Relationship Status? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Ukraine: Russia must withdraw to pre-war positions for talks
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president said Wednesday that Russia must pull back to its pre-war positions as a first step before diplomatic talks, a negotiating line that Moscow is unlikely to agree to anytime soon as it focuses its fire on key regions in the east three months into the war.
Speaking by video link at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed a willingness to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, but stressed that Moscow needs to make clear it too is ready to “shift from the bloody war to diplomacy.”
“It’s possible if Russia shows at least something. When I say at least something, I mean pulling back troops to where they were before Feb. 24,” the day Russia’s invasion began, he said. “I believe it would be a correct step for Russia to make.”
Zelenskyy also made clear that Ukraine wants to drive Russian troops out of all captured areas.
“Ukraine will fight until it reclaims all its territories,” he said. “It’s about our independence and our sovereignty.
Attending the Davos forum in person, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the situation in his country’s eastern Donbas region was “extremely bad.”
He called for friendly countries — particularly the United States — to provide the Ukrainian military with multiple launch rocket systems so they could try to recapture territory
“Every day of someone sitting in Washington, Berlin, Paris and other capitals, and considering whether they should or should not do something, costs us lives and territories,” Kuleba said.
A regional governor in eastern Ukraine said that at least six civilians have been killed by the latest Russian shelling in a town at the epicenter of fighting.
Luhansk region Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Wednesday that another eight people have been wounded in the shelling of Sievierodonetsk over the past 24 hours. He accused the Russian troops of deliberately targeting shelters where civilians were hiding.
“The situation is serious,” he said in written comments in response to questions from The Associated Press. “The city is constantly being shelled with every possible weapon in the enemy’s possession.”
Sievierodonetsk is located in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where Russian forces have been pressing their offensive despite stiff Ukrainian resistance.
Ukrainian forces continue to hold the city, but a key supply route is coming under pressure, Haidai said.
Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the Donbas for eight years and hold large swaths of territory.
Sievierodonetsk and the nearby city of Lysychansk are the largest remaining settlements held by Ukraine in the Luhansk region, of which Haidai is the Kyiv-backed governor. The region is “more than 90%” controlled by Russia, he said.
The road between Lysychansk and the city of Bakhmut to the south-west is widely considered crucial to keeping Ukrainian troops in the area supplied. Haidai said it was “constantly being shelled” and that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance teams were approaching the area.
The head of the Donetsk region’s military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said two rockets which hit the town of Pokrovsk early Wednesday morning injured four civilians, who were treated in hospital.
One strike left a crater at least three meters (10 feet) deep, with the remnants of what appeared to be a rocket still smoldering. A row of low terraced houses near the strike suffered significant damage.
“There’s no place to live in left, everything is smashed,” said Viktoria Kurbonova, a mother-of-two who lived in one of the terraced houses. The windows had been blown out by an earlier strike about a month ago, and they had replaced them with plastic sheeting. That, she said, probably saved their lives as at least there was no glass flying around.
Zelenskyy acknowledged late Tuesday that his country’s forces in the region faced a difficult situation.
“Practically the full might of the Russian army, whatever they have left, is being thrown at the offensive there,” he said in his nightly address to the nation. “Liman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Slaviansk — the occupiers want to destroy everything there.”
In a further sign that Moscow is trying to bolster its stretched military machine in Ukraine, Russian lawmakers passed a bill which scraps the age limit of 40 for those signing their first voluntary military contracts.
The chair of the parliament’s defense committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said the measure would make it easier to hire people with “in-demand specialisms.” A description of the bill on the parliament website indicated older recruits could be suited to operate precision weapons or to serve in engineering or medical roles.
Russian authorities have said that only volunteer contract soldiers are sent to fight in Ukraine, although they have acknowledged that some conscripts were drawn into the fighting by mistake in the early stages.
Separately, President Putin has issued an order to allow a fast track to Russian citizenship for people in two southern regions of Ukraine which are largely held by Russian forces.
Putin’s decree, dated Wednesday, could allow Russia to strengthen its control over the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. They form part of a land connection between eastern Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin last week visited both regions and indicated they could become part of “our Russian family.” A Russian-installed official in the Kherson region has predicted the region could become part of Russia.
Russia already has a program for fast-track naturalization of people living in two regions of eastern Ukraine claimed by Russia-backed separatists.
British military experts, meanwhile, say a solution to getting wheat out of Ukraine for export doesn’t appear to be imminent.
Ukraine’s overland export routes are “highly unlikely” to offset the problems caused by Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea port of Odesa, putting further pressure on global grain prices, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said.
In an update posted Wednesday morning, it noted that there had been no “significant” merchant shipping in or out of Odesa since the start of the Russian invasion.
The ministry says that the blockade, combined with the shortage of overland shipping routes, means that significant supplies of grain remain in storage and can’t be exported.
Russia said the strategic Ukrainian port of Mariupol has become functional after three months of fighting.
The military has completed clearing the port of land mines and it has been made fully operational, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday.
Russian forces have taken full control over Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, after the last Ukrainian defenders at the giant Azovstal seaside steel plant laid down their weapons.
___
Elena Becatoros in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, and Jamey Keaten in Davos, Switzerland, contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Mason Dye: Is He Dating Someone Currently? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Talking about Mason Dye is an American actor. He earned 2 master’s degrees from the University of West Alabama, 1st in 2004 and 2nd in 2009. He started his acting career in 2013 with a web series. Mason Dye played the roles in Teen Wolf (2014) and Flowers in the Attic (2014).
Mason Dye 27 years old and will turn 28 in a few days. There are many dating news and rumors about celebrities. There are many questions regarding Mason Dye’s relationship status. Is he single or dating someone.
Mason Dye Past Relationships:
As we know, celebrities keep their dating status mostly private, and they don’t want to disclose it early; hence Mason’s girlfriends and partners are not known. It may be very simple to find out about the current relationship status, but it is hard to discover and record his breakups, hookups, girlfriends, etc. And is to be said that Mason had only 1 relationship in the past times. It is seen that Mason does not have any children and was not engaged previously.
Mason Dye’s Girlfriend In 2022 (Current):
According to the sources, it is found that 27 years old Mason Dye is most likely to be single nowadays. Mason likes to keep his personal life and love life secret and doesn’t want to come into the eyes of the public. The sources are currently finding out about his relationships in the past or the current scenario, and it will be updated as soon as possible.
Rumors About Mason Dye:
Different sources will reveal different rumors about Mason Dye and his past relationship. His net worth is $100,000 – $1M (it may differ from other sources). His marital status is also single.
Mason Dye Dating Compatibility:
Mason Dye is a Cancer that is ruled by the planet of the Moon and is said to be most romantically compatible with Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces. These kinds of people are very sensitive and only come into the relationship with complete emotional security.
The conclusion says that Mason Dye is not dating currently, and his past was also very secretive. More details would be soon recovered as the information would be updated from time to time for that stay tuned.
The post Mason Dye: Is He Dating Someone Currently? Who Has He Dated In The Past? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
