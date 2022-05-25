News
For the Nets, the endgame is much closer than it appears
Last summer I got a tip I didn’t want to believe: A source familiar with the inner workings of the Nets roster told me James Harden would leave Brooklyn.
Followed by Kyrie Irving, then ultimately Kevin Durant, a purported course of events that would undoubtedly send the Nets back to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings after just three seasons in the spotlight.
Fast forward one summer and Harden is now an afterthought. And if the Nets aren’t careful, Irving is next.
And we all know where the Nets are after that: The endgame.
If Irving leaves outright as a free agent this summer, disgruntled by the Nets’ hardball stance on his availability, Brooklyn doesn’t have the cap space to replace him with a star, which means Durant, entering Year 16, could be playing with a questionable Ben Simmons (back surgery) and a roster full of role players.
That’s a first-round exit at best – if Durant stays to see it, and according to multiple sources, Durant and the Nets front office have not spoken since they were swept out of the first round.
In layman’s terms, if Irving leaves the Nets, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Durant becomes frustrated with the organization’s ability to put championship pieces around him. They failed to do so at the beginning of last season, with none of their top offseason acquisitions – James Johnson, DeAndre Bembry or Jevon Carter – finishing the year in Brooklyn.
This is why, as I’ve already written, the Nets’ championship hopes hinge on an amicable solution with Irving, whose personal decision not to get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history have left the Nets hesitant, and now, according to a source familiar with the Nets’ thought process, outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension.
Irving played in just 29 games last season, restricted by both New York City’s vaccine mandate and the Nets’ decision not to incorporate him into the rotation for road games until mid-December. The season before, he appeared in only 54 games, missing several stretches for “personal reasons,” and in his first season in Brooklyn, a nagging shoulder injury limited him to only 20 games played.
Yet this is the hand the Nets dealt themselves. They chose to live and die with Irving the second they signed him, Durant and DeAndre Jordan in the summer of 2019. They then surrendered all their cap flexibility in the Harden trade with Houston and still have no flexibility to sign free agents after replacing Harden’s max contract with Simmons’.
That’s the scary reality the Nets face, not four years of Irving’s availability – or lack thereof – but the alternative: coming a half-size smaller shoe away from a trip to the NBA Finals, only to be pegged as an unserious franchise shortly after if both Irving and Durant leave Brooklyn.
For obvious reasons on Irving’s side, a one-year deal is unacceptable. A player widely regarded as one of the most skilled NBA players of all time who has the injury history Irving has would never agree to a one-year deal. If Irving gets hurt on the job, no matter how many consecutive games he played prior to the injury, he would have no long-term security.
This is the part, as I wrote last week, Irving must reconcile with himself. Had he not missed so many games for personal reasons two seasons ago, maybe the Nets would have looked at his decision not to get vaccinated as an outlier, as a mere personal choice amid a global pandemic no one saw coming. But Irving succumbed to his emotions after the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the nation’s capital and missed two weeks’ worth of games. He later missed additional games for reasons he kept private.
Then he refused the COVID-19 vaccine, leaving his teammates hanging, frustrating Harden and forcing his teammates to play above their means. Had he gotten the jab, three alternate realities are on the table: maybe Harden stays, maybe the Nets go further than a first-round sweep, and maybe Brooklyn’s front office views Irving as reliable and gives him the contract extension he desires.
That, however, doesn’t appear to be on the table, at least not at this juncture of an early offseason. Irving has about a month to make a decision whether or not he will opt into the final year of his contract in Brooklyn or test free agency. The teams that can clear enough cap space to sign him to his max of 35% of the salary cap – four years, upwards of $185M – are not in position to compete for a deep playoff run.
This is where the Nets believe they have leverage, but in reality, Irving would only need to be creative. A team can trade a summertime free agent acquisition no sooner than Dec. 15, which means Irving can agree to a deal with either the Spurs, Pacers, Pistons, Magic or Trail Blazers, then be re-routed elsewhere, with the initial team compensated in draft assets and young players.
If that happens, Irving’s $36.5M salary would come off the Brooklyn books, but the Nets would still have $121M on the payroll with a $122M salary cap.
Or the Nets can bite the bullet and pray that Irving wants to win a championship as badly as he says he does. Even if they sign him to a four- or five-year deal now, they can refuse a no-trade clause and trade him elsewhere if the availability issues persist.
What they can’t do, however, is replace him if he walks as a free agent. If Irving walks as a free agent, he might not be the only one leaving Brooklyn. That reality is far worse than what the Nets could have if they stick to the plan and ride it out with their stars.
Does Miguel Walk Again In Cobra Kai
Cobra Kai is an American comedy-drama martial arts TV series distributed by Sony Pictures Television. It is considered a continuation of The Karate Kid film series of the 1980s.
Miguel Diaz is one of the show’s lead characters, sometimes seen as the antagonist of the series. By the end of season 2, Miguel is seriously injured due to an accident that leaves him crippling. However, in the show’s third season, Miguel recovers from his injury and can walk again.
What Happened To Miguel In Cobra Kai?
Miguel was fighting against Hawk in the All-Valley Tournament when he badly injured his leg in a scary accident. While he is trying to kick Hawk by taking a flight up and spinning his leg, he gets injured and falls to the floor. He was in a terrible state and was screaming because of the pain caused by the daring move. After the incident, Miguel finds himself paralyzed below the waist area and cannot walk or move.
How Did Miguel Recover From The Accident?
Miguel was severely injured and could not stand or walk on his own. The doctors had nearly given up hope on him ever recovering again. Even his mother had surrendered to the thought that Miguel’s condition was irreversible.
However, Johnny Lawrence refused to give up on his pupil. He believed that Miguel could recover and walk again even though everyone else had given up hope. Johnny kept Miguel motivated throughout his time in the hospital and rehab.
He helped him with the exercises and the medicines. He did not let Miguel give up on himself, even when all odds were against him. As a result of Johnny’s determination and faith in his student and Miguel’s hard work, he was able to recover from the accident and walk again.
What Happens To Miguel After He Recovers?
With the help of Johnny and his encouragement, Miguel regains his ability to walk. He decides to leave Cobra Kai for the better. He opens up a new martial arts dojo with his sensei Johnny Lawrence, Eagle Fang.
Students who Kreese has rejected from joining the Cobra Kai were admitted into Eagle Fang. They shared empathy for each other as Kreese often rejected students for perceived weaknesses that may or may not be related to martial art.
Miguel also reunites with Sam after he isolates him from his friends from Cobra Kai when he discovers that they have become vengeful under the leadership of Kreese. He further gives a speech at the All-Valley Tournament with Sam’s help and saves the tournament.
Later in the fourth season, while fighting Hawk in the semi-finals, Miguel realizes that he has been fighting for something else. He realizes that the motivation behind the fights is morally wrong for him, so he decides to step down from the fight. He leaves a letter for his mother in which he informs her that he is going to look for his father and discover what is his authentic identity.
How Chicago Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom — one year after his call-up — is erasing questions about his long-term fit
Patrick Wisdom quickly rattled off a few words that summarized his last 12 months.
Whirlwind. Surprising. Exciting. Fun. Grateful.
One year ago today, the Chicago Cubs called up Wisdom, unknowingly giving him the extended big-league opportunity he had been waiting for. Since then, Wisdom has gone from a 29-year-old rookie making the most of his chance nine years into his professional baseball career to making himself a factor on the Cubs and forcing the organization to view him as a viable power hitter.
In those 145 games, Wisdom has produced a .230 average, .298 on-base percentage, .514 slugging percentage, 116 OPS+, 21 doubles, 38 home runs, 79 runs scored and 84 RBIs over 524 plate appearances.
Wisdom’s willingness to do whatever the Cubs ask of him, notably playing anywhere defensively including center field in one game this year, and the thump in his bat has stood out to manager David Ross.
“Being able to go through a full major-league season with the ups and downs that have come with his performance, it’s been really rewarding to watch him have the consistent at-bat that we expect every time he’s in the box,” Ross said. “He’s been able to consistently be in the lineup, have the at-bats, work in walks and feel like he improves on something daily.”
There were no guarantees this past offseason that the Cubs viewed Wisdom as a player with both short-term value as an every day player and a long-term fit for a rebuilding franchise. Seven weeks into the 2022 season, Wisdom couldn’t say whether he believes he’s shown enough to the organization for them to envision him as part of the Cubs’ next contender.
“If they keep running me out there, that’s great,” Wisdom told the Tribune before Tuesday’s 11-4 win against the Cincinnati Reds. “If that time comes where they don’t, then that’s the nature of the beast and nature of the game. So I just take it game by game, day to day. I come in and if I’m in the lineup, I’m going give it my all. And if I’m not, I’m going to be ready to go when they call on me.
“I guess selfishly I’d like to think that I have, but at the same time, I’m out there to prove myself every single day.”
Beyond his numbers, Wisdom is proud of his daily game readiness and that the team knows he will give it his all on the field. He’s done a better job of limiting how extreme his slumps have become, something the Cubs wanted to see. And his stellar defense at third base makes Wisdom playable even when things aren’t going well in the batter’s box.
Wisdom believes that part of his game, along with his baserunning, has been a huge part of why he’s stayed in the lineup when he does hit an offensive rut.
“He’s understanding who he is as a big-league hitter,” hitting coach Greg Brown said. “He’s understanding what his process is, and he’s been able to put together more consistent at bats. He’s had some really good takes, which I think leads to a lot of the barrels that he gets to.”
Strikeouts are part of Wisdom’s game, and the Cubs are willing to live with that because of his power numbers and defensive boost. While he is still striking out at a 40% rate, his hard-hit rate is up and he is pulling the ball less, going up the middle more.
Brown said Wisdom has been working hard in the cage to keep his barrel in the zone for a longer distance, attributing that and his consistent at-bats for a hot week that saw him homer in four straight games.
“Once you start putting it together over a calendar year and doing damage, seeing how they pitch to him because of the fear factor of the power that he does possess, he’s a huge asset,” Brown said. “When he makes contact, he’s going to hit it hard.”
Wisdom’s 38 home runs since his season debut a year ago are tied with Bryce Harper and Yordan Alvarez for sixth most in the majors. The guys ahead of him? Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso, Aaron Judge and Salvador Perez. That type of power is extremely valuable, hard to find and much needed for the Cubs.
“I mean, that’s impressive,” Ross said. “That’s some big-time pop.”
Wisdom was a great story in 2021 after breaking Kris Bryant’s franchise rookie home run record. But he wants to be more than a one-year momentary success. It’s in the Cubs’ best interest too that Wisdom, who turns 31 in August, can be part of their lineup the next couple seasons.
Self-confidence plays a part in breeding success. Wisdom has started 39 of the Cubs’ first 42 games. Knowing Ross plans to play him every day regardless if he strikes out three times or tallies three hits provides a boost. It can’t be ignored, either, that Wisdom’s production has largely come without much protection in the lineup, especially after the trade deadline last season. Teams have been able to exploit Wisdom when he’s not surrounded by contact hitters.
As his manager put it: “If you put Chipper Jones in the box and you surround him with a bunch of David Rosses, he’s not going to get a lot of pitches to hit right? They’re going to pitch around him every time he comes to the plate, or you’re going to make him hit his pitch because you’re not worried about David Ross hitting behind him.”
Ross wants to set up Wisdom for success by slotting him around hitters who put the ball in play like Frank Schwindel, Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal and Yan Gomes — and all them to all play off each other.
The Cubs still have a lot of big-picture questions to answer with this roster. Wisdom’s yearlong sample size indicates he might not be a question mark any longer.
“I’ve learned, more importantly, that the confidence is there,” Wisdom said. “I can play at this level and I can help the team.”
Who Plays Sam In Cobra Kai
Cobra Kai is an American comedy-drama martial arts TV series distributed by Sony Pictures Television. It is considered a continuation of The Karate Kid’s film series of the 1980s.
One of the show’s main characters is Samantha LaRusso, or Sam, played by the American actress Mary Mouser.
Who Is Mary Mouser?
Born on May 9, 1996, Mary Mouser is a twenty-six years old American actress. She was born in Arkansas in the US. Mary is best known for her role as Sam, a karate champion and a teenager in Netflix’s Cobra Kai.
She also features in the medical drama show Body of Proof as Lacey Fleming and in Scandal season 4 as Karen Grant. Mary started her acting career when she was just six years old as a photo- double. She has done several voiceovers in various animated series, including Eloise: The Animated Series, Disney’s Frenemies, and Tarzan II.
She voiced the lead role in Eloise: The Animated Series, which was a huge success and won an Emmy Primetime Award. Mary was nominated for the Young Artist Award for the best supporting young actress for the movie A Stranger’s Heart and the CW television series Life is Wild.
Who Is Sam Of Cobra Kai?
Sam or Samantha is a high school student in West Valley High School and a learner of Karate. She is sixteen years old and learns Karate from her father, Daniel, a former Karate champion. Sam comes from a rich family, and she mostly hangs out with rich and popular kids.
Sam does not have much choice since her father wants her to maintain a reputation by being closer to the kids of their class, which bitters the relationship between Sam and her father. Later on, this issue is resolved in the show when her father realizes that wealthy people may not always be good.
Sam gradually forms a close relationship with Miguel Diaz, a part of the Cobra Kai. However, their relationship does not come without the ups and downs. They face problems in their relationships until the final season but are finally united happily.
Sam also struggles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for a brief amount of time, but later she recovers from it and gains confidence as she overcomes her fears. She later joined Miyagi-Do karate and Eagle Fangs, where she trained.
We see Sam being best friends with Aisha Robinson, and her major enemy or rival is Tory Nichols. In the later episodes of the show, Sam finds out that she has a bittersweet relationship with Karate. Her father was a Karate champion, so she was naturally taught too early, but she was conflicted about martial art when she grew up. Later on, she quits Karate after having trained for years and takes the lessons and knowledge that came along with it.
The post Who Plays Sam In Cobra Kai appeared first on Gizmo Story.
