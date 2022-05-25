News
Former Public Kitchen space to become modern steakhouse Noyes & Cutler
St. Paul’s former Public Kitchen + Bar space has gotten a refresh and will reopen as a new concept.
Noyes & Cutler will be a modern steakhouse from Madison Restaurant Group, the same group that owns Gray Duck Tavern, Handsome Hog, Ox Cart Ale House and more.
Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland will be the culinary director, but chef Aaron Cave, most recently of The Gnome, will helm the kitchen as executive chef.
The menu will include classic appetizers such as fresh oysters, beef tartare and crab cakes. Entrees will be hand-cut, locally sourced steaks; Duroc pork chops; fish; and fresh, hand-made pastas. There will be a rotating butcher’s cut and seasonal features as well.
Jorge Robertson will lead the front of the house and has created the cocktail menu, which focuses on updated classic cocktails like The Corpse Reviver #2, The Aviation and more.
The space underwent a bit of a revamp during the pandemic, mostly to expand the previously undersized kitchen, but there will be some new tables, chairs and lighting as well.
The restaurant will open at 3 p.m. for a mid-day menu followed by dinner from 5 p.m. to close.
There are plans for eventual lunch service, and Green Lantern Cocktails + Music will reopen in the lower level later this summer. A fold-down stage is being replaced with a permanent stage, which will host live music.
Madison Restaurant Group’s Carol March said the plan had been to open Noyes & Cutler, named for the historic building in which it resides, in mid-June, but staffing and supply-chain issues might push that back to the end of June.
Noyes & Cutler: 229 E. Sixth St., St. Paul; noyescutler.com
Zach Wilson’s mental growth evident at OTAs: ‘It just clicks differently in year two,’ says Robert Saleh
Zach Wilson’s mental growth was evident during the Jets’ second day of OTAs in Florham Park on Tuesday.
The Jets’ OTAs only competition drills featured 7-on-7. For the majority of Wilson’s reps, he showed slightly more decisiveness, which shows more command of the offense.
“He clearly has much better understanding,” Robert Saleh said. “It just clicks differently in year two.”
Wilson did a solid job of going through his reads and quickly finding his checkdowns if his early options weren’t available, something that was inconsistent throughout his rookie season.
The early improvement wasn’t much, but it was noticeable, and since those small details within QB play are harder to detect in non-padded practice, that shows progress.
“I would say it’s more of just you’re comfortable,” Wilson said. “You’re understanding what things you need to think about and what things you don’t need to think about. You’re just more efficient within your thoughts and being able to simplify the game. I feel like you can see more by saying less.”
From a production standpoint, Wilson’s overall day was solid. He unofficially went 8-14 during the 7-on-7 periods, outside of the goal line 7-on-7 session.
One of the day’s highlight plays featured Wilson wasting no time on his read, rocketing a sideline throw to Corey Davis that slipped past the outstretched arm of Bryce Hall, which led to a plenty of yards gained after the catch.
Later on, Wilson lasered a pass over the middle, past defenders, to D.J. Montgomery for a big gain after looking right then coming back to Montgomery.
Another highlight: when Wilson rolled out and fired a deep pass to Michael Carter on a broken play.
The play took longer than everyone would have preferred, but seeing Wilson flash his ability to navigate off script is always entertaining.
“Just every single rep, just going through that process of where am I taking my eyes, what’s my reads right here, how can I simplify this play,” Wilson said. “Just use every single rep to my advantage because you want to take as many as we can until the season comes.”
One issue that consistently plagued Wilson last season was that he wasn’t reading opposing defenses quickly enough, holding onto the ball too long — a common mistake for rookies still learning and building chemistry.
That’s why mental growth is so important for young QBs in their second season. Maturing into a franchise guy is more a mental game than a physical one. Wilson’s arm talent is undeniable, but becoming a smart QB is what will transform the Jets’ franchise.
And OTAs are perfect for Wilson to continue working on that.
OTHER OBSERVATIONS
It’s impossible to miss the Jets No. 4 overall pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner when he’s on the field. Gardner is a towering presence as a 6-3 cornerback.
He forced a pass break up during the first session of 7-on-7 on Tuesday. Zach Wilson broke out of the pocket unable to find any open receivers, then fired a pass to Garrett Wilson on the sidelines and Gardner broke up the pass.
There was another play during the goal line 7-on-7 session when Gardner was matched up on Davis. It was clear Zach wanted to throw Davis’ way when he immediately glanced at him. But Gardner had sticky coverage which forced Zach to throw to someone else.
The other cornerback the Jets added this offseason, D.J. Reed, forced a pass breakup towards the sideline while guarding Elijah Moore.
Trendy Korean hot dogs now available at St. Paul grocery store
First, mochi doughnuts, now Korean hot dogs.
Dragon Star Oriental Foods is on top of all the latest Asian food trends and has begun offering the trendy Korean hot dogs, which are like corn dogs or Pronto Pups, but with some extra added crunch. That crunch comes in the form of sesame, ramen or Cheetos. You can also get them stuffed with cheese instead of hot dogs. They are the second local vendor of this product — the first being the chain CrunCheese in Dinkytown.
The Asian grocery store also offers the popular mochi doughnuts, which are made from glutinous rice flour and come in fun flavors.
Dragon Star Oriental Foods: 633 W. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul; 651-488-2567
Saints stick to their mission despite losing 13 of past 14 games
Earlier in the season at the Saints’ CHS Field an opposing player was enjoying a pregame snack in the bowels of the stadium when he quipped, “You know you are in Triple-A when you have to eat yogurt with a fork.”
In a somewhat similar vein, when you lose 11 games in a row and still are considered a success, you know you are in Triple-A.
Such is the reality for the Saints, who opened a six-game homestand Tuesday coming off a 1-12 road trip. Things weren’t much different at home, as they surrendered an early 4-0 lead to the Indianapolis Indians and lost 8-5 in 11 innings. It was the Saints’ 13th loss in 14 games.
The Saints won 10 of their first 15 games this season before a series of SOS calls from the Twins put a major dent in their roster. Sixteen players who began the season in St. Paul have been called up by the Twins, the latest being reliever Trevor Megill over the weekend.
That support from St. Paul has allowed the Twins to maintain their lead in the AL Central despite a significant number of injuries. So while Saints manager Toby Gardenhire will tell you that losing stinks, he is able to keep things in perspective.
“Our job is to send guys up there to help the big-league team, and that’s what’s been happening,” Gardenhire said. “The guys we’ve sent up have had success, which is great; we’ve had fun watching them.
“At the same time, it’s hard when you’re losing games. But that’s the job; that’s the way it is.”
While the losing isn’t surprising considering the Saints have been without leading hitters Jose Miranda and Royce Lewis (who recently returned), and a number of their top pitchers over various stretches, Gardenhire said the team hasn’t played poorly.
“We’ve been in a lot of games,” he said, “a lot of games we probably should have won — including today. When you end up losing them, it’s hard to take. You just keep plugging along, and hopefully we’ll keep helping that big-league team out and we’ll get back on track down here, too.”
As the leader of the team, Gardenhire knows one of his roles is to keep the players’ spirits up during tough times.
“In Triple-A baseball it’s very much like this; it’s like, ‘Listen, guys, it’s not always about winning and losing games, it’s about sending guys up to help the big-league team and you guys being ready to go up and help them.’
“At the same time, you’re telling them that there are things they can do here to help pull us out of this and help us win a ballgame.”
BRIEFLY
Pitchers Jordan Balazovic and Devin Smeltzer are scheduled to start for the Saints in Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Indians. Balazovic is the organization’s top pitching prospect while Smeltzer has made two starts this season for the Twins, with an ERA of 1.74. … Twins reliever Danny Coulombe, on rehab assignment with the Saints, pitched one inning Tuesday, allowing a run on two hits.
