Finance
France Has the Best Healthcare System in the World
As the United States struggles toward a system of universal health care, many have looked at the Canadian health care system as a model. Only a few have looked toward France. That’s a mistake for at least 2 reasons.
First, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), France has the best health care system in the world . It has been widely reported that the WHO found the French system to be number 1 while the Canadian system is number 30 and the U.S. number 37.
It should be noted here that the WHO rankings actually contain multiple rankings and the numbers generally quoted are the ranking based on the measure that the WHO calls the OP ranking. OP is said to measure “overall performance” adjusted to reflect a country’s performance based on how well it theoretically could have performed. When reporting the rankings of 1 for France, 30 for Canada and 37 for the United States, it is the OP ranking being used.
Why did the French system do so well in the WHO rankings? The French system excels in 4 areas:
- It provides universal coverage
- It has responsive health care providers
- Patients have freedom of choice
- The health and longevity of the population
Second, we should be looking more closely at the French system because it has more similarities with the U.S. system than either the Canadian or British system. Many Americans assume that the French system is like the system in Britain. Nothing could be further from the truth or more insulting to the French.
Exactly like the United States, the French system relies on both private insurance and government insurance. Also, just like in America, people generally get their insurance through their employer. What is different is that everyone in France has health insurance. Every legal resident of France has access to health care under the law of universal coverage called la Couverture maladie universelle.
Under the French system, health insurance is a branch of Social Security or the Sécurité Sociale. The system is funded primarily by taxing the salaries of workers. An employee in France will pay about 20% of their salary to fund the Sécurité Sociale. These taxes represent about 60% of the cost of the health insurance plan.
The balance of the funding comes from the self employed, who pay more than salaried workers, and by indirect taxes on alcohol and tobacco. Finally, additional taxes are levied against other income, both direct and indirect.
The French share the same distaste for restrictions on patient choice as American do. The French system relies on autonomous private practitioners rather than a British-style national health service. The French are very dismissive of the British system which they call “socialized medicine.” Virtually all physicians in France participate in the nation’s public health insurance, Sécurité Sociale.
Perhaps it’s time for us to take a closer look at French ideas about health care reform.
Finance
What Are The Benefits Of Online Medical Stores?
Many people who require medicinal drugs have conditions which make it difficult for them to get to a high street pharmacy to collect their medication. Online medical stores are a great way to purchase medicine if you have difficulty getting to a pharmacy and need to buy medicines frequently. Other than being easier to access, online stores can save you time, money and potential embarrassment, whilst helping you to keep track of your prescriptions.
Online pharmacies can help you to manage you medication via special created systems. Many online pharmacies have special systems set up to help you take control of your repeat prescriptions. You simply send them your prescription slips and they will set up a system to post you a new batch of medicine when your old batch is due to run out. They may even email you a reminder, or contact you to check whether you still want or need the medication, every time your prescription is due. This can help to reduce unnecessary and costly wastage of prescription medication. These systems can be very helpful for organising your medication if you have to take a lot of different drugs which all run out at different times of the month.
Online medical stores are also a great way to avoid embarrassment. Some people may feel upset or embarrassed about the condition which they are suffering from, and it can be an unpleasant and stressful experience for them to have to visit a local pharmacy to pick up their medication. It is not uncommon for people to travel to pharmacies that are a great distance from their house in order to avoid seeing someone they know whilst they are buying medication that they are embarrassed about having to take. If you choose to use an online medical store, you can have medication delivered directly to your door without even having to look the pharmacist in the eye! It may even be possible to chat to an online pharmacist in a private forum, which may help you feel more comfortable than if you have to talk to a pharmacist in person.
The savings that online medical stores make from ordering their products in bulk from the pharmaceutical companies are passed directly on to consumers. Although there may be a small charge for home delivery, this is often waived on orders over a certain amount of dollars, or on repeated prescriptions. Even if you still have to pay a minimal fee, this may be inconsequential when you consider the amount of money that you may have spent on gas to drive to the nearest “local” drugstore. Thanks to the potential to stock a much larger range of products, it is highly possible that an online store will be able to source the supplies that you need far more quickly than a high street pharmacy would be able to. Many stores even offer a same day or next day deliver services if customers are willing to pay a small premium. This can save you from having to make two trips to a high street drugs store.
Finance
A Career in Health Care Is a Dream Job in Today’s Economy
Almost all industries are experiencing a period of near stagnation or small growth. However, there’s one industry that is growing. It’s the medical and health industry and here are the reasons why a career in medicine and related fields, particularly in medical billing and coding is a dream job in today’s economy.
It’s not unusual to hear friends getting downsized and laid-off in their jobs these days. Factories and business are closing shops and long time employees who worked for 10, 20 or even 30 years are suddenly left without a job.
I feel sorry for these people but we can’t blame the companies and businesses they work for. It’s simply hard to make money with the economic conditions today. However, one industry is going strong and it’s the medical and health industry.
Even the United States Labor Statistics office predicted an 8 year growth for some of the sectors in this industry.
The reason for the continued growth is the fact that there is an increase in demand for health services globally. With the world’s aging population, more and more people are depending on the health care system to get well, extend their life, and achieve better health.
This demand pushes the growth for direct health care services along with the allied medical and health service. And with this in mind, I can easily say that a career in health care now and in the coming years will be a dream job for a lot of people.
A medical care career will be secured, stable and will provide excellent opportunity for growth and the ability to help others and have a direct effect on their well being. Though starting a career in health care cost a lot of time and money.
If you are thinking of getting or starting a health care career but can’t afford the high cost involve, good news for you. There’s still a way to get into this field.
You can start studying as a medical biller and coder. It’s the part of the medical system that deals with health care services performed, documentation and claiming of medical care insurance reimbursements.
The duty of the medical biller is to make sure all services rendered to insured patients are properly paid by the insurance companies and the health care service provider properly paid.
Once you finish training for this field, you can either pursue a better career in health care or enjoy this career. Whatever way you choose, this is one excellent way to get into the medical industry.
Finance
Par Level Vs Kanban Methods – Which One For Hospital Material Management?
We have uncovered an opportunity that could mean millions of dollars in savings to individual hospitals, and billions of dollars to the healthcare system nationally in the US and abroad. It has to do with how most hospitals manage supplies, medications and other materials.
Many, maybe most, hospitals manage their inventory of supplies and medications using what is called a “par-level” method. It works like this: a stocking quantity is established for each item, the par level, based on average usage and a target number of days supply. We might, for example, set a goal of maintaining a two-day quantity of material for each supply item. As the material is actually used, we would bring the quantities “up to par” daily, by conducting a physical inventory and restocking the quantity that was consumed. The goal, sensibly, is to not run out of supplies while maintaining a tight control of storage space and inventory quantities. So far so good.
It is interesting to note that this par method of inventory control is not used in a world-class manufacturing environment, although a manufacturer certainly has the same needs and goals for inventory control as a hospital. The suggestion that we do a daily physical inventory for a large number of inventory items would be greeted with astonishment and ridicule. Many world-class manufacturing companies do not even conduct an annual inventory, by sustaining a high level of inventory accuracy through tight controls and cycle counting.
The method of choice in manufacturing for commonly used items is called Kanban. In a Kanban system, as with the par level method, we set a target quantity that we want to maintain. The principal difference is that instead of attempting to bring quantities “up to par” daily, in a Kanban system we set a fixed quantity that we will use to trigger the replenishment of inventory. In a “two-bin” kanban system, for example, we set up two quantities or bins of the same supply, and only refill a bin when it is empty. While the bin is being refilled, we have a second bin to cover usage during the replenishment cycle.
The Kanban method has seven main advantages over a Par-level system:
1. No daily counting is needed. We wait for a bin to be emptied and always replenish the same quantity. Not having to count can save hundreds or thousands of hours per year in most hospitals.
2. It reduces the number of resupply trips. Since we do not refill a Kanban bin daily, but instead wait for it to be empty, the number of replenishment trips can be reduced significantly. The number of replenishment cycles can be cut by 50% or more.
3. Replenishment quantities are fixed. The refilling process is greatly simplified by eliminating the need for counting required by the par system. If we know ahead of time what the refill quantity will be, the item can be stocked in that quantity.
4. It is easier to manage and improve. By tracking the time between replenishment, the stocking quantities can more easily be refined and adjusted over time. This continuous improvement is more difficult to accomplish if all quantities are refilled daily, in varying quantities.
5. Kanban reduces inventory. Experience proves that, with the same target coverage of supplies, a Kanban system will run with up to 50% less inventory than a par system.
6. It is easier to maintain replenishment discipline. Since they do not have to count all inventory locations, or eye-ball the empty bins, supplies handlers find it easier to identify and refill the empty bins, thereby substantially reducing the opportunities for shortages.
7. Kanban promotes good inventory management practices, while the par level does not. In fact, counting everything is essentially impossible and very labor intensive, and most par-level users simply “eye-ball” the bins without counting. Organization and housekeeping, “5S” in lean terms, is much easier to maintain.
For all of these reasons, Kanban is the method of choice for hospital material management, for much of the material that is procured and managed. The gains in productivity, reduced shortages and reduced inventory represent a multi-billion dollar opportunity for the industry.
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
France Has the Best Healthcare System in the World
What Are The Benefits Of Online Medical Stores?
Orioles can’t hold late leads, fall to Yankees, 7-6, in 11th in first extra-innings loss this season
Lynx notch season’s second win against Liberty with first, fourth quarter explosions
Bitcoin Price Moves Higher In Range, $30.6K Still Presents Resistance
A Career in Health Care Is a Dream Job in Today’s Economy
Par Level Vs Kanban Methods – Which One For Hospital Material Management?
After Texas shooting, Conn. senator begs for gun compromise
Sonny Gray throws gem as Twins beat Tigers
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼