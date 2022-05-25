News
From Columbine to Robb, 169 dead in US mass school shootings
By The Associated Press
Mass shooters have killed hundreds of people throughout U.S. history in realms like stores, theaters and workplaces, but it is in schools and colleges where the carnage reverberates perhaps most keenly — places filled with children of tender ages, older students aspiring to new heights and the teachers planting the seeds of knowledge, their journeys all cut short.
If a mass shooting is defined as resulting in the death of four or more people, not including the perpetrator, 169 people have died in 14 such events connected to U.S. schools and colleges — from 1999’s Columbine High School massacre to Tuesday’s shooting in Texas. That’s according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, and to other AP reporting:
ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, May 2022, 21 dead
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults, officials said. Law enforcement killed the attacker.
OXFORD HIGH SCHOOL, November 2021, 4 dead
A sophomore student is accused of killing four people and wounding others at his school in Oxford, Michigan, near Detroit. His trial is set for September. His parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter; authorities say they ignored warning signs.
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL, May 2018, 10 dead
A shooter opened fire at a Houston-area high school, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.
MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, February 2018, 17 dead
An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Florida, and injured many others. The 20-year-old suspect was charged with murder.
UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE, October 2015, 9 dead
A man killed nine people at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, and wounded nine others, then killed himself.
MARYSVILLE-PILCHUCK HIGH SCHOOL, October 2014, 4 dead
A 15-year-old used text messages to draw several cousins and friends to his cafeteria table at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Washington state. He fatally shot four of them before killing himself.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SANTA BARBARA, May 2014, 6 dead
A 22-year-old college student frustrated over sexual rejections fatally stabbed or shot six students near the school in Isla Vista, California, and injured several others before he killed himself.
SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, December 2012, 27 dead
A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first graders and six educators. He took his own life.
OIKOS UNIVERSITY, April 2012, 7 dead
A former nursing student fatally shot seven people at the small private college in East Oakland, California. He died in prison in 2019.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, February 2008, 5 dead
A 27-year-old former student shot and killed five people and wounded more than 20 others at the school in DeKalb, Illinois, before killing himself.
VIRGINIA TECH UNIVERSITY, April 2007, 32 dead
A 23-year-old student killed 32 people on the campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, in April 2007; more than two dozen others were wounded. The gunman then killed himself.
WEST NICKEL MINES AMISH SCHOOL, October 2006, 5 dead
A 32-year-old man entered an Amish schoolhouse near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, dismissed the boys, bound the girls, and fatally shot five of them before killing himself. Five others were wounded.
RED LAKE HIGH SCHOOL, March 2005, 9 dead
A 16-year-old student killed his grandfather and the man’s companion at their Minnesota home, then went to nearby Red Lake High School, where he killed five students, a teacher and a security guard before shooting himself.
COLUMBINE HIGH SCHOOL, April 1999, 13 dead
Two students killed 12 of their peers and one teacher at the school in Littleton, Colorado, and injured many others before killing themselves.
News
Twins’ activate Devin Smeltzer, place Joe Ryan on COVID list
Devin Smeltzer had Wednesday’s start pushed back to Thursday, and pushed up to the majors.
Scheduled to start for the Saints at Class AAA Indianapolis, Smeltzer was instead promoted to the Twins and is scheduled to pitch Thursday against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field.
It will be Smeltzer’s 21st major league appearance since 2019, all for the Twins, and his second trip to the bigs this season. At 26 and with some solid major league starts under his belt, Smeltzer has struggled to stay positive.
“It gets worse,” he said before the Twins’ series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Target Field. “You want to stay, the longer you’ve been around.”
Being optioned back to St. Paul the last time was especially difficult. He made two appearances for the Twins a week ago, the second in a 6-4 victory over Kansas City in which he gave up one earned run on five hits and a walk in 5⅓ innings.
“Once you start to feel more comfortable here, perform, then it gets harder and harder once you get sent back down,” he said.
The rotation spot opened because right-hander Joe Ryan was placed on the COVID injured list on Wednesday. Arguably the Twins’ best starter this season, Ryan is 5-2 with a 2.28 earned-run average and 42 strikeouts in 43⅓ innings pitch.
“He is doing OK,” manager Rocco Baldelli said, “but I won’t go into his personal situation beyond that.”
Baldelli said he didn’t immediately know whether other players or staff were being tested for COVID as close contacts.
POLANCO SITS
Second baseman Jorge Polanco was out of the lineup for the second straight game because of soreness in his right ankle, which has bothered him off and on this season.
“This is something that he’s been kinda playing through for a little while,” Baldelli said. “Even when he’s out there and playing really well, it’s still something that he feels, I think, at times. But it’s still something that really doesn’t hold him back.”
Baldelli said Polanco might sit another game before returning, adding “I think we can kind of nip it, give him a few days and get him back.”
BRIEFLY
Wednesday’s 12:10 p.m. start was pushed to 1 p.m. because of a steady rain.
News
Ramsey County Board seeks 1.5 percent salary increase
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing on June 14 on their proposed 1.5 percent salary increase for 2023.
The new salaries, which would take effect Jan. 1., would be $99,052 for six of the seven county board members and $102,149 for the county board chair. Commissioners have sought to keep their annual increases in step with that of the county’s largest labor unions.
A staff review of neighboring metro counties found commissioner salaries to be higher than the metro average, but not especially so given differences in the size of their county workforce, which varies with the size of their population. Ramsey County employs some 3,600 full-time workers and 600 part-timers.
In Hennepin County — which employs 7,500 full-timers — total compensation for each county commissioner amounts to $113,566.
In Dakota County, which employs 1,784 full-time workers, commissioner compensation adds up to $88,463. In Anoka County, which has 1,849 workers, the total is $82,692. In Washington County, which has 1,325 workers, it’s $77,000.
News
Ramsey County court case involves Ham Lake man suing St. Paul pain center, physician for opioid addiction
Michael Faulhaber began visiting Dr. Samuel K. Yue in 1993 following a workplace accident that left the Ham Lake man suffering chronic pain.
As Faulhaber’s physical pain mounted, Yue, an anesthesiologist at a St. Paul pain center, prescribed him escalating levels of opioids that Faulhaber claims in a lawsuit left him physically addicted, functionally disabled and distraught. Attorneys for the physician maintain Faulhaber suffered emotional problems that had little, if anything, to do with his medication, and they’ve brought in medical experts to call into question whether his symptoms were truly evidence of physical addiction.
Jurors in a Ramsey County courtroom are hearing lawyers for both sides question expert witnesses this week on what’s believed to be one of the first patient-doctor medical malpractice lawsuits in Minnesota involving opioid addiction. Closing arguments are likely to be delivered Thursday.
Minnesota is one of a number of states that began suing opioid manufacturers such as Purdue Pharma in 2018, later adding claims against the Sackler family and company consultants McKinsey & Company, Inc. To date, multi-state settlements with those and other companies — including Johnson and Johnson — have netted states billions of dollars, totaling upwards of $300 million for Minnesota alone. Additional state-driven lawsuits have involved opioid manufacturers Insys Therapeutics, Inc. and Mallinckrodt, both of which declared bankruptcy in the face of heavy legal action.
What’s less established under both the law and popular opinion is the liability that individual doctors face for having prescribed or overprescribed pain medication to clients over the past 20 years or more. There’s also the question of failing to properly disclose the risks of opioids, monitor those patients or encourage alternative forms of pain treatment, all of which are issues explicitly raised by Faulhaber’s legal team. They accuse Yue of departing from industry standards for pain management and attempting to use opioids to treat his patient’s psychological condition rather than just his physical discomfort.
Faulhaber is represented by personal injury attorneys with the Simon Law Firm of St. Louis, Missouri.
Yue, who is represented by the Minneapolis-based law firm Arthur Chapman Kettering Smetak and Pikala, has denied any assertion of negligence and maintained that his patient was treated within industry standards of informed consent.
On Monday, Dr. David Schultz, an Edina-based pain specialist and adjunct professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at the University of Minnesota, took the witness stand as an expert witness for the defense and testified that from his read of medical records, Faulhaber’s ailments tended to increase with stresses and setbacks in his personal life.
“I don’t agree that he had an opioid addiction,” said Schultz, addressing the courtroom. “He was treated by a psychologist who diagnosed significant psychological dysfunction.”
An attorney for the firm declined further comment on Tuesday while the trial was ongoing.
Faulhaber and his wife Yvonne filed suit against the Minnesota Pain Center. located on University Avenue, and Yue, its chief executive officer, in March 2020, as well as against the Walgreens Co., for their alleged roles in Faulhaber’s addiction, which they said left him suffering severe discomfort, functional disabilities, memory loss and emotional distress. Like Faulhaber, his wife is also seeking damages upwards of $50,000 for the pain and suffering she’s endured on account of her husband.
Attorneys representing Walgreens later argued that there is no law in Minnesota holding pharmacists accountable for accurately filling out valid prescriptions ordered by a physician, and the pharmacy chain was dismissed from the case in October.
Faulhaber, in his lawsuit, said that medical staff at the center started prescribing him opioid medications to manage his pain in 2003, and continued prescribing “high and chronic doses” of the medication — including oral opium and morphine — through at least 2016.
Among the questions before the jury in downtown St. Paul is the appropriate amount of money that would “fairly and adequately compensate” Faulhaber and, separately, Yvonne for both past and future suffering, if they believe Faulhaber’s suffering was the direct result of malpractice.
From Columbine to Robb, 169 dead in US mass school shootings
Market Sentiment Dangerously Negative As Crypto Fear Index Drops To Two-Year Low
Loan Officer Training – Building Borrower Confidence in Turbulent Times
Twins’ activate Devin Smeltzer, place Joe Ryan on COVID list
Internet Marketing Course – 6 Viral Marketing Ideas for Traffic Generation
Morgan Stanley Insists on Uniform Fixed Regulations
How to Avoid a Truck Accident
How To Repair A Damaged Motherboard
Special – Rogue And Bad Cops – What Makes Them What They Are?
Ramsey County Board seeks 1.5 percent salary increase
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online