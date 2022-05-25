News
Gophers men’s basketball to play in SoCal Challenge in November
The Gophers men’s basketball team will compete in the SoCal Challenge on Nov. 21-23 in San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Minnesota will be one of four teams in the “Surf Division,” along with Nevada Las Vegas, California Baptist and Southern Illinois. The U will play one of those three teams on Nov. 21, and depending on a win or a loss, one of the two remaining teams on Nov. 23. There are four other teams in event’s “Sand Division” — Cal State, Central Michigan, High Point and Tennessee State.
“We’re looking forward to playing in the SoCal Challenge and facing some great competition Thanksgiving week,” Gophers head coach Ben Johnson said in a statement. “We know our student-athletes will have a first-class experience at such a well-run national tournament. I’m excited for our Gophers fans to experience a fun, warm destination that they can travel to and enjoy.”
The Gophers beat Western Kentucky and Princeton in the Asheville (N.C.) Championship last November.
Hospital: 2 dead after shooting at Uvalde, Texas, school
By EUGENE GARCIA and DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Two people were dead and more than a dozen children hospitalized as multiple medical centers cared for people injured in a shooting at a Texas elementary school, hospital officials said Tuesday. Police have said the suspected shooter is in custody.
Thirteen children were taken by ambulance or bus to Uvalde Memorial Hospital after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, officials with the hospital said. The health of the children is unclear as is whether the dead are included in that count.
Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, said a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
The nature and severity of the people’s injuries wasn’t immediately known, but the shooter was in custody shortly after 1 p.m, the Uvalde Police Department said.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.
A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
The district said that the city’s civic center was being used as a reunification center.
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Release Date: Things We Know So Far!
Hello there! Get ready! In the coming year, Netflix will be available on your television. Yes, it’s true! The producers of one of Netflix’s most popular comedy programs have already confirmed the release of a sequel. Are you ecstatic? Yes, we are. And we cannot wait to watch the next episode in one sitting.
Right? This is what the majority of people want to see. Fans are eager to learn of any alterations following its 2021 renewal. Don’t fret, we’re here to assist you!
In this post, we’ve outlined the most significant upcoming changes, so you’ll never be surprised again. Simply continue reading to the end of the book, and we will fulfill our promise.
Release, Casting, and Writing of the Series, and More!
The Series – Ginny and Georgia Season 2
Sarah Lampert, the American screenwriter, and producer who produced the hit comedy series “Orange Is the New Black,” was commissioned by Netflix to create a new comedy-drama series. The series’ first season began in February 2021. It has been a long time since this film’s first release, and it has gained a great deal of public admiration. Currently, interest is at an all-time high, correct?
This devastating series follows Ginny, a 15-year-old high school student, and Georgia, her 30-year-old mother, as they abandon their family and friends in pursuit of personal honesty. , for which the final section of the screenplay has been written, and production may commence at any time.
Ginny and Georgia Season 2 Release Date:
On April 19, 2021, Netflix stated that Ginny and Georgia will return for a second season.
Debra J. Fisher stated in a statement, “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and love for Ginny and Georgia.”
We cannot wait for the second season of Wellsbury.
Unfortunately, a second season will premiere later than anticipated by fans.
Although the programme was revived in April 2021, production on season two did not begin until November 2021.
As of March, the programme was still filming, according to the show’s official Instagram, which stated: “season two is now being recorded due to all of you who watched.”
Although no official date has been announced, What’s on Netflix predicts that Ginny and Georgia season 2 will be on Netflix in the middle and end of 2022.
The Cast Of Ginny and Georgia Season 2
The majority of the first-season cast is expected to return, and Ginny & Georgia would not be Ginny & Georgia without these characters.
Brianne Howey will reprise her role as the young mother of Georgia Miller, and Antonia Gentry will reprise her role as Ginny, her 15-year-old daughter.
Diesel La Torraca will complete the family as Ginny’s younger brother Austin Miller.
Jennifer Robertson will repeat her part as Georgia’s neighbor Ellen Baker, and Felix Mallard will reprise his role as Ellen’s son and prospective love interest for Ginny, Marcus.
Raymond Ablack will reprise his role as Joe, a prospective love interest for Georgia, while Nathan Mitchell will have a lengthier run as Ginny’s father, Zion.
Sara Waisglass will also reprise her role as Ellen’s daughter, Maxine. Scott Porter will reprise his role as Mayor Paul Randolph, while Mason Temple will reprise his role as school athlete and the past flame of Ginny, Hunter Chen.
The Plot Of Ginny and Georgia Season 2:
The first season covered A LOT of territories, but for every problem that was resolved, another one quickly arose, leaving nearly all of the important characters on uncertain footing as the credits rolled.
The episode concluded with Ginny and Austin escaping Wellsbury on a motorcycle. After the private investigator hired by Kenny’s ex-wife accosted her at the Blue Farm Café and informed her that her mother was a murderer, Georgia’s daughter had reached her breaking point. Consequently, he informed Ginny of Georgia’s wolfsbane, which she and her brother eradicated.
Austin’s relationship with his mother was at an all-time low since he had not yet forgiven Georgia for not mailing the letters he had sent to his father.
Georgia was busy celebrating the re-election of her fiancé, Mayor Paul, and was unaware that her children had fled.
She chose a life with him in Wellsbury over an apartment with her ex-penguin Zion in Boston. And with Kenny’s body out of the picture and her financial issues resolved (for now), she thought that her new life was finally coming together.
Ginny and Austin will likely be on the road when the second season begins, picking up precisely where the first one left off. Will they opt to return home on their own, or will Georgia seek them out wherever they may be?
As the show’s radius does not extend beyond Wellsbury, their return is inevitable.
Max was enraged with Ginny for sleeping with her twin brother Marcus and for lying about it.
Tensions inside MANG had been building for some time, but this was the last straw that broke the camel’s back. The group is now split, and Abby has been shunned for not telling Max about Ginny and Marcus.
After discovering that Ginny had cheated on him, Hunter wanted nothing to do with her as well. And despite her assurances to Marcus that she had forgiven him for his monumental error ( “We are not a unit. It was an error “), their relationship is on the verge of dissolution.
Notably, the private investigator is still investigating, and he now knows that Georgia was previously married to a man who conveniently vanished and has not been seen since.
Even though Georgia is now wearing Paul’s engagement ring, we wouldn’t lay our last dollar on their relationship, especially with Joe in the picture.
In the first chapter, there were signs that something may develop between them, but while that did not occur, it appears that their narrative has more to offer.
In fact, it has been revealed that, in typical Ginny and Georgia form, there will be some hot drama to keep us engaged.
At the 2021 MTV Awards, Ginny actress Gentry used the chance to tease fans about what to anticipate.
“It is a ride on a roller coaster. Even though I do not know every aspect, I am on the tip of my seat. I’m certain there will be nothing but excitement, storyline, and madness “She stated,
The titillating story twists have transformed celebrities into followers, as Gentry also disclosed:
“It has been rather amazing to learn that some of the individuals you admire had seen and enjoyed the presentation. I’m sure that Hailey Bieber has watched our performance, and that makes me sweat profusely. It causes me to perspire somewhat.
However, it is incredibly exciting and the response has been outstanding.
In a February 2021 interview with Collider, Gentry and Howey were questioned about the possibility of a mother-daughter reunion. If you’re a diehard fan of their toxic relationship, don’t fret. There will undoubtedly be greater disorder.
“Of course, they can,” Howey responded. Yes, I need them too.
Gentry said, “I mean, knowing the two of them… I think it would be the most intriguing aspect of their relationship, the fact that they both know, know, know.”
In November 2021, Gentry teased Seventeen further, stating: “The stakes for season two are clearly significantly higher than where we left off in season one. Fans should expect a great deal of suspense, a lot of climactic buildups, and the introduction of a few intriguing individuals.
“I can’t talk much about it at the moment, but I can’t wait till we resume filming, which is imminent. I’m simply really prepared. I miss my entire cast.”
Is There A Trailer For The Series?
The series’ makers have not yet created the official trailer, hence there is currently no trailer available. Netflix released an excellent and entertaining video in which the actors gathered to announce the upcoming release.
Isn’t it amazing? Right? After viewing this first trailer, our hunger for the sequel has certainly increased.
Where can I view the first season of Ginny & Georgia?
The whole first season of Ginny Georgia is currently accessible on Netflix.
Ginny & Georgia The Afterparty, a 35-minute special in which cast members discuss the first season of the programme, is also available on Netflix.
The post Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Release Date: Things We Know So Far! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
What To Watch After Bridgerton
Did you like bridgerton? Do you like watching period dramas? Do you want to see something like bridgerton but don’t know what to watch or are in confusion in making a decision? Well, then you can relax and stop worrying because we are here to give a solution and clear out the confusion you are having because in today’s article , we will share with you some shows like bridgerton that you can watch.
Downtown Abbey
The series takes place on the timeline century later than Bridgerton but is still packaged with scandals, drama, history, classism, aristocracy, romance , fancy people and their problems and the changing scenario of social hierarchy in early 20th century England. It consists of six seasons and is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Reign
It is set during the early life of Queen of Scots , Mary and her rule . It includes romance , love triangles ,and an amazing sound score. There is a contemporary take on the show. It consists of 4 seasons and can be seen on Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Outlander
It is a show with intimate romance that you would not like to miss at all. The series spans over continents, timelines , twists and dangers, relationship, sci-fi elements and the juicy and uncontrollable love and romance between Jamie and Claire. The series consists of 4 season that are available on Netflix and the 5th season is available on Starz.
Harlots
A little more sparkly than Bridgerton and the story revolves around a brothel family relocating business in London for wealth but met with competition from another brothel owner. It includes competition, lot of scandal, romance and normalizing sex worker which is a unique take of this show and amking the show women oriented. The series consists if 3 seasons and can be watched on Hulu and Amazon Prime
The Pursuit of Love
A struggle between romance and pragmatism. Coming of age story with amazing sound score. A miniseries with three episodes is filled with friendship, crushes , and emotions. It is available on Amazon prime.
Vanity Fair
Deals with the effort of advancing among the elites. A tale of romance, high society and love. It is a miniseries consisting of seven episodes and is available on Amazon prime.
Dickinson
A story about a girl who becomes a famous writer but her family wants her to settle down and be a housewife. It is again a coming of age show with comedy, sweetness, thoughtfulness and A-list cast. It is available to be watched on Apple TV+ consisting if 3 seasons and 30 episodes.
Gentleman Jack
A period drama that has a different take on romance and sexuality. It breaks the stereotypical love between a man and a woman and shows the love of a lesbian which was difficult in the time it is set in. And again takes on the issue of normalising relationship irrespective of sex and gender. This is available to be watched on HBO and it consists of 2 seasons
Belgravia
The drama shows the rich upper class family of London and shows secrets and scandals. It can be watched on Epix and consists of 1 season.
Sandition
Last but not the least this series is based on the regency era . It has dramatic twists, romance with various characters living in the seaside town of sanditon. It can be watched on Amazon prime and PBS.
So what are you waiting for, go and stream these shows now till the time Bridgerton 3 is released. I am sure that you will love to watch the shows recommended here.
The post What To Watch After Bridgerton appeared first on Gizmo Story.
