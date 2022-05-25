News
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 adults in Texas school rampage
By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults as he went from classroom to classroom at a Texas elementary school, officials said, adding to a gruesome, yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores.
The attacker was killed by a Border Patrol agent who rushed into the school without waiting for backup, according to a law enforcement official.
Tuesday’s assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.
Hours after the attack, families were still awaiting word on their children. At the town civic center where some gathered, the silence was broken repeatedly by screams and wailing. “No! Please, no!” one man yelled as he embraced another man.
“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent. “We’re a small community, and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”
Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two adults killed was a teacher.
Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, was still outside the school as the sun set, seeking word on his 10-year-old great-granddaughter, Eliajha Cruz Torres.
He drove to the scene after receiving a terrifying call from his daughter shortly following the first reports of the shooting. He said other relatives were at the hospital and the civic center.
Waiting, he said, was the heaviest moment of his life.
“I hope she is alive,” Cruz said.
The attack was the latest grim moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres, coming just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket. And the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations seemed as dim, if not dimmer, than in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.
But President Joe Biden appeared ready for a fight, calling for new gun restrictions in an address to the nation hours after the attack.
“As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” Biden asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”
It was not immediately clear how many people in all were wounded, but Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo said there were “several injuries.”
Staff members in scrubs and devastated victims’ relatives could be seen weeping as they walked out of Uvalde Memorial Hospital, which said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but they identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Law enforcement officials said he acted alone.
Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The attack came as the school was counting down to the last days of the school year with a series of themed days. Tuesday was to be “Footloose and Fancy,” with students wearing nice outfits.
Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. He noted that the gunman “suggested the kids should watch out,” and that he had bought two “assault weapons” after turning 18.
Before heading to the school, Ramos shot his grandmother, Gutierrez said.
Other officials said that the grandmother survived and was being treated, though her condition was not known.
Investigators believe Ramos posted photos on Instagram of two guns he used in the shooting, and they were examining whether he made statements online in the hours before the assault, a law enforcement official said.
Law enforcement officers were serving multiple search warrants Tuesday night and gathering telephone and other records, the official said. Investigators were also attempting to contact Ramos’ relatives and were tracing the firearms.
The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The attack began about 11:30 a.m., when the gunman crashed his car outside the school and ran into the building, according to Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. A resident who heard the crash called 911, and two local police officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter.
Both officers were shot. It was not immediately clear where on the campus that confrontation occurred or how much time elapsed before more authorities arrived on the scene.
One Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.
The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement official said.
Meanwhile, teams of Border Patrol agents raced to the school, including 10 to 15 members of a SWAT-like tactical and counterterrorism unit, said Jason Owens, a top regional official with the Border Patrol.
He said some area agents have children at Robb Elementary.
“It hit home for everybody,” he said.
Condolences poured in from leaders around the world. Pope Francis pleaded that it was time say “‘enough’ to the indiscriminate trade of weapons!” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine, which is at war with Russia after Moscow invaded, said that his nation also knows “the pain of losing innocent young lives.”
The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and it added to a grim tally in the state, which has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years.
In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack targeting Hispanics.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.
A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation’s background check system. But the measure failed in a Senate vote, without enough support to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.
Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.
___
This story was first published on May 24, 2022. It was corrected to reflect that state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the gunman shot his grandmother before going to the school; he did not say the gunman killed his grandmother. It was also updated to correct the spelling of the name of the 10-year-old great-granddaughter.
___
Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills in Uvalde, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Juan Lozano in Houston, Gene Johnson in Seattle and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
News
‘A winner behind the plate’: With chest bumps and confidence, Adley Rutschman bringing energy to Orioles pitchers
Before Sunday, Adley Rutschman had never caught Cionel Pérez. The Orioles’ top prospect made a strong first impression.
At the end of innings, Rutschman has been known to meet pitchers near the foul line, offering kudos after a strong inning or needed support after a poor one. Sunday, after Pérez escaped from a two-on, no-out situation in the 10th inning to keep the game tied, Rutschman greeted him with a chest bump and excited yells. Pérez, a left-hander who has brought swagger to the mound in each of his outings for Baltimore, was just as fired up as Rutschman.
“I’ve never had that experience with any other catcher,” Pérez said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “Just having that energy, that excitement around that game was something I’ve never experienced before.”
Pérez said the game, an eventual victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in which Rutschman again celebrated with him after a scoreless top of the 11th then scored the winning run in the bottom half, was “one of the most emotional, exciting games of my entire career,” dating to his time as a teenager pitching in Cuba’s national league.
Rutschman played a large role in that. As he climbed the minors, there was wonder whether his greeting of pitchers would work with major leaguers. Tuesday against the New York Yankees, he met starter Bruce Zimmermann with a pat on the back after he gave up a home run to Jose Trevino in the third inning and a fist bump when Zimmermann struck him out to end the fifth. Thus far, reviews have been positive.
“He’s a great young player with a lot of potential, and seeing him with that energy was just great,” Pérez said of his outing with Rutschman. “He looked like a catcher with a lot of experience. He caught with a lot of confidence.”
He’s endeared himself to the Orioles’ clubhouse by also showing the opposite. With Rutschman’s arrival over the weekend, veteran catcher Robinson Chirinos has moved into a backup role, though he figures to still be behind the plate plenty as the Orioles manage Rutschman’s workload with time at designated hitter. Signed to a major league contract this offseason, Chirinos, 37, said he was aware this arrangement was coming. Described by manager Brandon Hyde as “an ultimate team guy,” he’s understanding of it.
Chirinos said what stands out about Rutschman is “just how humble he is,” saying he doesn’t act like a player who carries the status of being the top prospect in baseball.
“He’s wanting to get better, and he’s asking questions,” Chirinos said before Tuesday’s game. “He came to me today asking me how we attacked them in the past. He wants to learn, so that’s the only thing you ask for a young player in the league, be willing to listen to people that have been here, that have done it before, and he’s doing that.
“He makes this team better, so just trying to do the best I can to guide him and lead him and help him get better here.”
Rutschman is trying to do the same thing for the Orioles’ pitchers. Right-hander Kyle Bradish, who was on the mound for Rutschman’s debut Saturday, worked with him plenty at Orioles’ alternate site in 2020 and in both Double-A and Triple-A last season. He’s said he’s received those pumped-up Rutschman meetings like Pérez did, but he’s also had the catcher just come up to him with a joke after the inning.
“You know that he’s gonna be back there grinding, just like you are,” Bradish said.
Rutschman has brought that reputation up with him through the minors, just like the meetings near the foul line.
“He’s a leader on the field,” Hyde said before Rutschman’s debut. “He’s fully invested in the pitching, whoever’s on the mound. Like our other guys, it matters to him about putting a zero up every inning. He’s going to try to grind, get guys through innings, and he’s obviously got tools to where he’s big, strong, can block, receives well, throws well. So I think he’s also got the intangibles to be a winner behind the plate, and that’s something you can’t measure.”
()
News
10 Upcoming Hollywood Movies Releasing in June 2022 To Look Forward To
Hollywood is still one of the world’s largest film distributors. These are the films to keep an eye on. Because it is dependent on censor certification and producers, this list is subject to change. Various upcoming Hollywood movies release dates may be postponed for a variety of reasons. It’s not without reason. It has been associated with the word amusement since our childhood. The sheer scale of a Hollywood movie, as well as the sets, visual effects, and action sequences, makes it well worth the ticket price.
So, we’ve compiled a list of the ten latest and upcoming Hollywood movies in June 2022.
1. Hollywood Stargirl
Stargirl Caraway’s journey out of Mica and into a larger world of music, dreams, and opportunities is portrayed in Hollywood Stargirl. The movie is a follow-up to the 2020 film Stargirl, which was based on Jerry Spinelli’s novel of the same name; it is not a sequel to the novel’s sequel Love, Stargirl. On June 3, 2022, the film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Release Date: June 3, 2022
Director: Julia Hart
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
2. Hustle
Hustle portrays Adam Sandler as a disillusioned basketball scout who discovers a hidden talent on the streets of Spain. This is an opportunity for him to return to the NBA, he believes. On June 8, 2022, Netflix will premiere the film.
Release Date: June 8, 2022
Director: Jeremiah Zagar
Where to watch: Netflix
3. Interceptor
An isolated missile interceptor station is attacked without warning. The station’s commander, an Army captain, must protect it with her years of military experience. On June 3, 2022, Netflix will stream the film.
Release Date: June 3, 2022
Director: Matthew Reilly
Where to watch: Netflix
4. Black Phone
The plot follows a shy but bright 13-year-old boy who is held captive in his basement by a masked killer. The boy tries to flee with the help of one of the murderer’s previous victims, who communicates with him over a broken phone on the wall. On June 24, 2022, the film will be released in theatres.
Release Date: June 24, 2022
Director: Scott Derrickson
Where to watch: In Theatres
5. Lightyear
Lightyear is a Toy Story spin-off. Lightyear depicts the narrative of young astronaut Buzz Lightyear, who is marooned on a hazardous planet with his commander and crew and must navigate through space and time to get home while also dealing with a threat to the universe’s survival.
Following the completion of Finding Dory (2016), MacLane, a science fiction lover, approached Pixar with the notion of developing a feature about Buzz Lightyear. The animators intended to give the picture a “cinematic” and “chunky” aesthetic to imitate the sci-fi flicks that the filmmaker grew up watching. The film will be released in theatres on June 17, 2022.
Release Date: June 17, 2022
Director: Angus MacLane
Where to watch: In Theatres
6. Jurassic World: Dominion
Jurassic World: Dominion is the sixth and (presumably) final film in the Jurassic Park franchise, starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, as well as Chris Pratt reprising his role as Owen Grady. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside people all throughout the world, four years after the devastation of Isla Nublar.
This delicate balance will impact the future and determine whether humans will continue to be the apex predators in a world they now share with history’s most terrifying beasts in a New Era. If you want to feel a little nostalgic, acquire your tickets early because this one will sell out. The film will be released in theatres on June 10, 2022.
Release Date: June 10, 2022
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Where to watch: In Theatres
7. Elvis
Elvis is likely to be the most anticipated film of June 2022. The film is based on the life of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Baz Luhrmann, who helmed The Great Gatsby and Romeo+Juliet, is the director. You’ll recognize the scale he works in if you’ve seen his past work. On June 24, 2022, the film will be released.
Release Date: June 24, 2022
Director: Baz Luhrmann
Where to watch: In Theatres
8. Blowback
The hero of the movie, Nick, is set to score after organizing the ideal heist. His girl and the crew, however, have other intentions. They shoot Nick down, but he survives and, in a race for his life, seeks vengeance on one target at a time.
Release Date: June 17, 2022
Director: Tibor Takàcs
Where to watch: In Theatres
9. Brian and Charles
‘Brian and Charles,’ starring David Earl, Chris Hayward, Louise Brealey, and Jamie Michie, will be released on June 17th, 2022. The film lasts roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes. Brian lives alone in a Welsh valley, constructing bizarre contraptions that rarely work, according to the plot. Brian gets an idea after discovering a discarded mannequin head.
He creates Charles, an artificially intelligent robot who learns English from a dictionary and proves to be a pleasant, cheeky companion, after three days, a washing machine, and several spare components. Charles, on the other hand, quickly gains independence. Charles is fascinated by the outside world, or whatever is outside the cottage where Brian has concealed him.
Release Date: June 17, 2022
Director: Jim Archer
Where to watch: In Theatres
10. The Lad Goodbye
‘The Lad Goodbye,’ starring Kirk Percival and Victor Dubyna, will be released on June 24th, 2022. The film lasts roughly 2 hours and 18 minutes. Lester Schmidt, a rogue, and his attractive roommate Bart Cockburn have arranged an all-out celebration for Lester’s last day in town. Lester is surprised when he wakes up.
Release Date: June 24, 2022
Director: Nolan O’Kane
Where to watch: In Theatres
Recommended Read: 10 Bollywood Movies Releasing In June 2022 To Look Forward To
And that’s only the beginning. We’ve compiled a list of all the upcoming Hollywood movies in June 2022 so you can stay on top of everything that’s coming our way in the coming months. Continue reading to start organizing your theatre excursions. Get your popcorn ready!
The post 10 Upcoming Hollywood Movies Releasing in June 2022 To Look Forward To appeared first on MEWS.
News
Everything To Know About Sanvikaa, Pradhan Ji’s Daughter Rinky In ‘Panchayat’
The long-awaited new season of Panchayat 2 was recently launched on Amazon Prime Video. Season 1 of the show was a huge success, Panchayat 2 has also become one of the best shows to watch after receiving positive reviews and accolades.
The Season 2 trailer captured the attention and increase the anticipation for the show. Panchayat is a fan favorite because of its raw plot to which the audiences can relate easily.
The Panchayat cast includes some great actors like Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and Chandan Roy. The characters played by them are relatable and real. The character that got the most attention in Panchayat Season 2 is Pradhan ji’s daughter Rinky.
Pradhan Ji often talks about Rinky throughout the first season, but her introduction is in the last shot of Season 1, where Abhishek and Rinky see each other at the water tank. Rinki has a significant role and screen presence in the second season and the character has been portrayed by the actress Sanvikaa.
If you have already watched the show, you know that Sanvikaa has done a great job at playing the simple and humble girl Rinki. She has a unique charm among all the characters of Phulera. The chemistry between Rinki and the protagonist Jitendra in this season is something you cannot miss.
The girl next door character Rinky has won everyone’s heart. Her dutiful nature towards her parents and her innocence and simplicity has won everyone’s heart. She speaks less but manages to convey multiple emotions and Sanvikaa has performed the character extremely well.
Some noteworthy and cute scenes from Season 2 featuring Rinki and Abhishek are:
While Abhishek bashes the Malkapur guy, who would not stop bothering Rinky, and offers chai to her in the Panchayat Office.
The scene where Abhishek gets a cake for Rinky’s birthday.
When Rinky texts Abhishek after the MLA disaster makes us ship the couple and root for them.
Who is Sanvikaa?
As disclosed to Dainik Bhaskar, Sanvikaa has a degree in engineering. She always wanted to pursue acting as she was passionate about it but after completing her engineering she was confused about her career goals. She didn’t want to give up on her passion, she had a friend in Mumbai who asked her to try her luck in acting by shifting to Mumbai for some time. She decided to do so and had to lie to her parents when she left for Mumbai. Sanvikaa told her parents that she is going to Bangalore for a 9 to 5 job as she was not allowed to leave the house otherwise.
Her parent’s reaction when they found out that she chose acting as her career
As told to Dainik Bhaskar, when Sanvikaa told her mother that she is an actor in Panchayat, her mother informed her father, and that is how her parents got to know that Sanvikaa stays in Mumbai and has started her acting career. She told that her father was very happy to know about it because she got the chance to work with eminent actors like Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta and her parents were fond of the actors.
But she also said that her parents will be happier to see her in Panchayat Season 2 because she has more screen time than she had in season 1. Sanvikaa’s parents wanted to see more of her in the first season itself but she was there for a limited time. They will be very happy to see her perform in the second season.
The 5’6″ tall actress is happy to be part of the industry and has been enjoying her journey so far.
Sanvikaa’s hobbies: Dancing and Travelling
Sanvikaa’s favorite actor: Madhuri Dixit is her favorite. She also likes the personality and acting skills of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. She also likes the way Katrina and Anushka carry themselves with grace in front of the media.
The actress wished to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ramleela and would love to work with him someday. She loves the director’s sets and claims that everything is like a painting.
What kind of roles does she like?
She told Dainik Bhaskar that she would love to play female-centric characters and strong characters like something related to spy or agent or something related to martial arts and action.
Sanvikaa’s future Projects
Sanvikaa revealed that he has some upcoming projects with Amazon which are yet to be announced. She also loves Malayam Films and aspires to be a part of it.
After watching her perform effortlessly in Panchayat Season 2, we cannot want to see more of her.
Netizens are loving Sanvikaa’s character Rinki in Panchayat season 2:
Best on screen pair in Indian web series
Rinky-Abhishek #panchayat2 #PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/dLlSASDYN1
— AA fan (@BakthuduBunny) May 19, 2022
Girls:- Boys don’t like Simple girls.
Meanwhile crush of 85 % boys of India right now #PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/JraBVVL4fv
— Purushottam Kumar (@Uttam__Purush) May 23, 2022
#sanvika as #rinky
A beautiful performance by beautiful actress #sanvika you are so cute #PanchayatSeason2 #Panchayat pic.twitter.com/pZgxyG5kmg
— M A N A S H (@TheNameIsManasH) May 22, 2022
the subtlety in sachiv ji and rinky’s relationship, i want more of them in s3 #PanchayatSeason2 #PanchayatS2 pic.twitter.com/G3cfQSpk8u
— ╰ 𝙖𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝𝙞 ⁷ ╮ (@_DevAkshi__) May 24, 2022
The post Everything To Know About Sanvikaa, Pradhan Ji’s Daughter Rinky In ‘Panchayat’ appeared first on MEWS.
