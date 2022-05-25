News
Gunman kills at least 18 children at Texas elementary school
By EUGENE GARCIA and DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
The death toll also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the attacker, or how many people were wounded.
The massacre at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent, announcing that all school activities were cancelled until further notice. “We’re a small community and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”
The attack also came just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that added to a yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores. And the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations seemed as dim as in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.
President Joe Biden appeared ready for a fight and called for new gun restrictions in an address to the nation hours after the attack.
“As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” Biden asked. “Why are are willing to live with this carnage?
Many of the injured were rushed to Uvalde Memorial Hospital, where staff members in scrubs and devastated victims’ relatives could be seen weeping as they walked out of the complex.
The gunman, who was wearing body armor, crashed his car outside the school before going inside, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN.
He killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had purchased on his birthday, Gutierrez said.
“That was the first thing he did on his 18th birthday,” he said.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, Gutierrez said, noting that “he suggested the kids should watch out.”
A Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.
The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.
The school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, said that the attacker acted alone.
It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot. This was the school’s last week of classes before summer break.
Heavily armed law enforcement officers swarmed to the school, with officers in tactical vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting on Air Force One as he returned from a five-day trip to Asia. Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.
Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and added to a grim tally of mass shootings in the state that has been among the deadliest in the U.S. over the past five years.
In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.
A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation’s background check system. But as the measure was close to being brought to the Senate floor for a vote, it became clear it would not get enough votes to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.
Then-President Barack Obama, who had made gun control central to his administration’s goals after the Newtown shooting, called Congress’ failure to act “a pretty shameful day for Washington.”
Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.
___
Associated Press writers Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.
Planned Parenthood will offer abortion services in Moorhead if Fargo clinic does not relocate
FARGO, N.D. — Planned Parenthood says it will offer abortion services at its clinic in Moorhead, Minn., if North Dakota’s only abortion clinic does not quickly relocate from Fargo should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.
Planned Parenthood said it expected Red River Women’s Clinic, a private clinic not affiliated with it, to make the short move across the river by July 1, if necessary.
“However, if that is not the case, Planned Parenthood will begin offering abortions at our Moorhead facility so that women in the region have no interruption in services,” said Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States.
The Red River Women’s Clinic has long operated as the only abortion provider in the state. Owner Tammi Kromenaker has said she would cross over to Moorhead if forced to do so, but told the Associated Press in recent interviews that she has been too busy to explore details of such a move.
Kromenaker said Monday “there are too many unknowns to confirm a specific date” for relocation.
“We plan to continue to provide our unique and excellent brand of abortion care in the region and will work tirelessly to ensure there is no disruption in services,” Kromenaker said. “We are here to stay.”
A leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggests that a majority of justices support overturning the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision legalizing abortion. Such a move would trigger a law in North Dakota making abortion illegal, giving Kromenaker 30 days to close.
The nearest clinics to the Fargo-Moorhead are both about 240 miles away, in Minneapolis-St. Paul and Sioux Falls, S.D., though the Sioux Falls clinic would also shut down if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Moving to Moorhead, part of a metro area with Fargo that comprises about 250,000 people, likely would not be difficult for Kromenaker’s clinic.
Brenda Huston, Moorhead’s city planner and zoning administrator, said there’s plenty of commercial and mixed-use space available in areas already zoned for medical facilities and a building permit for a new or remodeled abortion clinic would be a formality.
Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson all but endorsed the move.
“I cannot speak to the thoughts of Moorhead residents as a whole, but overall Moorhead is a welcoming community that embraces and respects diversity of thought,” Carlson said. “We know that we all do not and will not think alike on every issue, but for the most part our citizens strive to exist as one community.”
A spokesman for Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life declined to comment when asked whether the group would try to discourage or stop the move.
Kromenaker, 50, who began working at an abortion clinic while she was in college, was named director of the Red River facility when it opened in 1998 and bought the clinic in 2016. Patients come mostly from North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.
In an interview with AP last week, Kromenaker said she was unsure how she would fund relocation, though she said she would welcome donations.
In North Dakota, many donors seeking to support abortion access give to the nonprofit North Dakota WIN Abortion Access Fund, with the money intended to help pay for abortions, transportation and aftercare, including tests and birth control prescriptions.
Destini Spaeth, the volunteer leader of the WIN Fund, said donations have quadrupled since the draft opinion was publicized. Spaeth said the WIN Fund has not done any fundraising for a new clinic but the group is open to that discussion.
Ken Koehler, of West Fargo, a regular protester outside the clinic in downtown Fargo, said if the clinic moves, he and his fellow demonstrators will follow it.
“I think we’ll still be out,” Koehler said.
Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
By MIKE BALSAMO, ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Congress deadlocked over how to address racism and excessive use of force, President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
The decision reflects Biden’s struggle to use the limited powers of his office to advance his campaign promises, as well as his attempt to strike a balance between police and civil rights groups at a time when rising concerns about crime are eclipsing calls for reform.
Most of the order is focused on federal law enforcement agencies — for example, requiring them to review and revise policies on use of force. It would also create a database to help track officer misconduct, according to the White House.
Although the administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database, which is intended to prevent problem officers from hopping from job to job, officials are looking for ways to use federal funding to encourage their cooperation.
In addition, the order would restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.
The public announcement is scheduled for the first day after Biden’s return from his first trip to Asia as president.
Rev. Al Sharpton described Biden’s order as “an important step” that showed the president “took the initiative” when Congress failed to act, but he said activists would “never give up” on pushing for legislation.
“George Floyd woke us up, and we should not go back to sleep,” Sharpton said in a statement.
Biden is expected to appear alongside relatives of Floyd, whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests two years ago.
It was the largest series of demonstrations in American history, occurring in the midst of coronavirus lockdowns and President Donald Trump’s divisive reelection campaign.
However, transforming the initial outcry into political change has proven difficult.
When four officers were convicted last year for killing Floyd, Biden urged Congress to pass legislation to reform police by the anniversary of his death.
The guilty verdict was “not enough,” he said, and “we can’t stop here.”
However, no legislation was passed, and bipartisan talks dragged on, and later broke down.
The White House eventually decided to move forward with executive actions rather than wait for Congress.
In September, the Justice Department curtailed federal agents’ use of no-knock warrants — which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence — and updated its policy to prohibit agents from using chokeholds in most circumstances.
But extending such rules to local police is more challenging, and White House officials have spent months in negotiations with civil rights groups and police organizations.
The resulting set of policies is less extensive than originally sought, not to mention delayed by a year.
“We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can,” said a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson.
The order goes beyond issues involving misconduct and use of force. It would also assess the impact of facial recognition software on civil liberties, look for ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in federal correctional facilities and suggest better ways to collect data on police practices.
The research could eventually lay the groundwork for more changes within American law enforcement in the future.
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns makes All-NBA third team, opens door to massive contract extension
Karl-Anthony Towns knows all that comes with winning. Disrespect, underestimation, it all dissipates in the wake of victories.
“Just gotta win,” he has said countless times in the past.
How true that has proven for the Timberwolves’ center.
Twice in his career, Towns has made the playoffs. In both seasons, Towns has made an All-NBA team.
His second such honor was announced Tuesday, when Towns was revealed as a member of the 2021-22 third-team, All-NBA. He finished as the third-team center, with two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic being first team, and Joel Embiid second.
Towns finished with 38 second-team votes and 60 third-team votes, placing him far, far ahead of fellow centers Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Miami’s Bam Adebayo for the third-team spot.
And with this latest honor comes a massive expected payday. Towns is now eligible to ink a supermax, four-year extension worth $210.9 million this summer, which will build upon the two years remaining on his current deal.
While new president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, named to the position Monday, has yet to make public comments since taking over the team’s basketball decision making, it’s a near lock the Timberwolves will indeed put the offer in front of Towns, and he’s expected to sign it. Towns was asked about the expected extension immediately after Minnesota lost to Memphis in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
“I love this city. So obviously things will happen this summer, when they happen they happen. l’ve been here so long I don’t like making prophecies,” Towns said. “I’ll let it come if it comes. And if it comes, it comes, then we’ll deal with it when it comes. Just take every day, l’ve been here long enough to know that every day things can change, so just be happy with where everything is at right now.”
And he certainly is happy with Minnesota and the franchise’s current state. After years of losing, the Timberwolves seem to be in a stable place, built to experience consistent success on the strength of Towns, Anthony Edwards and head coach Chris Finch.
“Future is bright and the team and everyone is very excited about what next year could hold for us,” Towns said after the season ended. “I’m already in the mindset of, ‘I got to start getting ready for next year,’ because this ain’t the long offseason we’ve usually had. We got to get right.”
Towns had a big 2021-22 campaign off which to build. After a couple of seasons were somewhat derailed by injuries, illnesses and family tragedy, this season Towns looked like the center he was always on track to become.
He averaged 24.6 points — highlighted by a 60-point performance in San Antonio — and 9.8 rebounds this season, shooting 41 percent from 3-point range while serving as an important cog in Minnesota’s revamped, improved defense. The big man was asked to use his agility to play pick-and-roll defense out on the perimeter, a role in which he often excelled.
Much was placed on Towns’ plate every single night. And more often than not, he delivered.
Towns was 10th in player efficiency rating among NBA players this season and value over replacement players, fourth in win shares and 14th in box plus-minus. Minnesota outscored its opponents by 5.3 points per 100 possessions when Towns was on the floor — the best mark on the team.
Patrick Beverley marveled at Towns’ professional approach and availability to play every day. That’s always been Towns’ calling card. He shows up and gives you his best. And, this season, his best was really, really good.
“What comes to mind is just his high-level consistency, you know and his efficiency. He was extremely efficient,” Finch said. “I thought his defense was excellent, as well, and I liked his leadership. We asked him to come into this season with (the thought) that the best way he can lead our team is with the best version of himself, which gives us a great chance to win every night, and something that people want to follow – some people want to follow. He made it all about winning this year, and he’s made it all about winning since I’ve been here, so he’s at that point where he’s still heading into his prime.”
Given that he just completed his seventh NBA season, it’s easy to forget Towns is just 26 years old. The best is yet to come — likely in the next four to five seasons to come. Those seasons will be spent in Minnesota, and Towns will be well compensated for his efforts in them. He deserves as much for helping put the Timberwolves back on the NBA map.
“I think that this is the beginning of something special,” Towns said. “I feel like for one of the first times in this franchise where a lot of pieces are falling into place. It doesn’t feel so scrambled. It doesn’t feel so random. But we’ll see.”
