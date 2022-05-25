Finance
Healthcare Staffing Agencies
Established healthcare staffing agencies in the United States provide reliable solutions for both employers and job seekers in the medical field. Recognized and reliable healthcare staffing agencies enable employers hire highly qualified and skilled medical professionals to fill the positions in their settings. At the same time, job seekers benefit by gaining placement in well-known healthcare facilities.
Qualified Professionals gain Excellent Job Benefits
Utilizing the staffing services of reputed medical staffing agencies, dynamic professionals in physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathology can secure permanent, temporary, long-term or short-term placements in excellent healthcare facilities or other private, public organizations. These include hospitals, healthcare centers, home healthcare agencies, rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, acute care clinics, educational institutions, government organizations, outpatient clinics and more. The placement services are provided to both domestic and internationally educated candidates. They secure medical jobs with high remuneration and many benefits such as
• Paid housing
• Short-term disability insurance
• Professional housing
• 401(k) retirement savings plan
• Completion bonuses
• Additional state license
• Section 125 Cafeteria plan
• Travel allowances
• Immigration processing assistance (for abroad candidates)
• Health care insurance
• Continuing education programs
Competent Staffing Solutions for Healthcare Facilities
To deliver competent recruiting solutions,medical staffing agencies maintain a panel of professionals skilled in recruiting procedures including candidate sourcing, preliminary assessment and interviewing. They take every effort to identify and appoint the right persons to fill the various job slots. Hiring the services of efficient medical staffing agencies also does away with the need to place job advertisements. Employers also save the time and effort needed to conduct monotonous recruitment procedures on their own.
Efficient Healthcare Staffing Agency for the Right Solutions
To keep jobseekers informed about latest healthcare employment market trends and job vacancies, efficient healthcare staffing agencies maintain online job databases. These help to match the specific needs of the employer with one of the many professionals who have registered with the agency.
Creating a Dependency on Automation Will Increase Medical Clinic Efficiency and Improve Profits
Regardless of where medicine is practiced, efficiency and profitability are dependent upon processes and procedures. If the processes and procedures are automated, the Clinic becomes dependent upon automation to the degree that no alternative process is readily available. And yet, holding onto the “old way” for sake of avoiding dependency simply precludes the commitment necessary to engage improvements. The net result is change made for the sake of change.
We need to recognize that any change implemented by a practice will create a risk. The “old” way of doing things, i.e. writing letters on paper, will no longer be available or we won’t have stamps to post the letter. Automate every office function and process you can. Interconnect the functions you automate so one piece of data is entered manually only once. When data comes from a machine or device of some kind, an automated interface will eliminate manual data entry and with it every opportunity for human error. Depend on the defined process, tools and your people.
Whether the processes and procedures deliver efficiency at a level which produces a satisfactory profit depends on a number of variables. One of which is the process itself. For the purpose of this discussion, the process is the general category of automation, specifically Electronic Health Record software and Billing software with all their appendages and inter-connections. Create user friendly interfaces between automation and people. Give your people tasks that require thinking, experience and knowledge, supported to the fullest by automation and training.
Training can release you from unprofitable and therefore undesirable dependency. Better trained people not only do better work and more of it in less time, but they are happier and make the workplace for others enjoyable. Training is the most often overlooked and underused tool to increase efficiency and therefore profitability. Becoming dependent upon well trained staff, using any reasonably good software and other automated tools, is a good thing for business.
Take out the emotional attachment to changing EMR and billing systems. Remove yourself from the glitter of the newest and the best. Instead, rely on running a good office, with all its shortcomings, in the best way you can. A new EMR system, expensive or cheap, will not fix an office whose procedures are lacking and whose people are not fully trained.
Training alone will increase the value and functionality of your software. Whether you have great software, average or marginal software, your office will gain significant advantage by investing in your staff through training. In most cases it will cost less and deliver more than buying new software. Not one or two training sessions but routinely established training for updates and as a refresher for less frequently used functions. Learn more about training in my full length article devoted to training.
If you precede training with a thorough review of office processes and functionality of your existing software, you can implement new functionality and appropriately modified office processes before beginning training. Now you are in position to dramatically increase efficiency and profitability. If after this effort you still find the software inadequate, you are in an excellent position to select the best software for your office.
It is sometimes difficult to run a business without emotion but it is essential for a well run clinic. Businesses can’t afford to make “buy” versus “training” decisions based on frustration or complaints. Efficiency and therefore profits, come from doing the same thing well over time. Using the same tools, working with the same people (good people and well trained), elevating people to tasks that require their best skills and diligent thought process. These are the elements of profitable companies. Repetitive change becomes a business into itself, is often poorly planned, only partially executed, costs more than expected and delivers less than expected. Change puts off the favorable dependency of doing the same thing well over time, for its own cycle of “change again” in five years or so.
I do not sell training (except to a very small client base, maybe 2% of revenue) but I do sell lots of data conversions. Offices that skimp on training, then buy new software to make up for it, are my bread and butter. I recommend training and all that goes with it but personally prefer they keep changing software. As for dependency, if you are committed to using it, you are dependent upon it. Take advantage of it, automate everything, and become dependent on well planned and fully integrated automation. Make it work for you. Don’t fight with it.
Your Own Business – A Case Study on Its Risks and Rewards
Introduction
Entrepreneurial ventures are a vital part of the economy. For the individual entrepreneur the potential exists to fulfill dreams and become financially independent. Over time we have seen entrepreneurial businesses grow into powerhouses, but also apparently successful business that went down the drain. An interesting observation is that entrepreneurs within successful businesses are sometimes unhappy and even depressed. This case study highlights the various risks and rewards that some of these entrepreneurs experience (names are fictional).
When everything goes wrong
Eric was in his late forties when an entrepreneurial opportunity presented itself. He was an accountant by profession and in a senior position at a medium-sized firm. A new franchise in the automotive industry was offered to him in another town. The opportunity was too good to ignore. Eric resigned, sold his house and took the money to start the business.
The franchise did not turn out to be what was promised. The franchisor was not very honest and Eric was not an entrepreneur at heart. He was passionate about cars, but not about the more technical aspects thereof. In the end the following potential risks became reality and it had serious consequences:
- Social risk. When Eric and his wife left town they left their supporting structure and circle of friends behind. He worked long hours to build the business. The regular and pleasant social weekend get-togethers were something of the past. Their teenage daughter also had serious problems that they found difficult to cope with.
- Financial risk. Eventually the business collapsed and Eric was declared bankrupt. At this stage he was in his early fifties.
- Career risk. Eric resigned from a good job with a good pension fund. When everything turned sour he tried to go back to his old firm. There were no vacancies. He accepted a lower paid job as an operational manager at a small entrepreneurial concern.
- Psychological risk. Eventually too many things went wrong with Eric. He got divorced, is very bitter today and often comments that he needs to work till the day that he dies.
Is it worth it?
Jack was in his mid thirties when he and his partners had the opportunity to do a management buy-out of the manufacturing company that they worked for. Over the last seven years they turned the company around from making a loss to a company that is doing exceptionally well. Outsiders would say that this is the ideal situation to be in. Jack is experiencing the following reward:
- Financial rewards. Jack became a dollar millionaire. He always lived within his means and he and his family can easily sustain a good living without him needing to work an extra day in his life.
Unfortunately Jack also sees himself as being trapped in a catch-22 situation. He feels that the price he pays for the financial rewards is too high. He often expresses the following negative impacts on his life:
- Social risks. Jack had spent so much time out of the country that he grew apart from his friends and family. He feels he was not there for his father when he passed away on one of these trips. He also feels that his children’s is growing up and he is not there to experience it.
- Psychological risks. Jack finds it difficult to balance the work situation and his personal life. At this stage he has a serious problem with depression. Fortunately his colleagues support him exceptionally well and they have formulated a plan for all of them to exit the business in the near future.
The fruits of success
Marc is a serial entrepreneur who started his first business in his early twenties two decades ago. He is very ambitious, made several mistakes and went bankrupt twice. Six years ago he started a business in a niche area of property development. He has an absolute passion for this line of business and in a short period became extremely successful. He thoroughly enjoys his success and believes that all the risk-taking and hard work was worthwhile. He experiences his rewards as follows:
- Financial rewards. Marc is worth several million dollars and he used enough of this money to give him a passive income that affords him and his family a life of luxury.
- Social rewards. Marc was always a very social person and managed to keep his social life intact. Today he is enjoying much of his social activities with friends on overseas trips and at his holiday farm and beach house.
- Independence rewards. Marc always enjoyed being his own boss. He often said that he would rather sleep in a park than work for somebody else. In the end this attitude and determination paid off.
- Growth rewards. On a personal level Marc used the opportunity to grow as a person. He learned to fly, did a lot of self-study to improve himself and people respect him in all walks of life.
- Contribution rewards. The ultimate reward is the ability to give. Marc is giving a large proportion of his time and money to charity.
Summary
To have your own business can really be the best thing that you ever do (for yourselves and others). It is, however, very important to objectively look at it and to make sure that it fits your personality and risk profile. Entrepreneurship is not for everybody. The potential rewards must be balanced against the potential risks.
Copyright© 2008 – Wim Venter
Learn How to Read Your Glasses Prescription
It is definitely not possible to read a doctor’s prescription for the simple fact that it is not always legible. But in certain cases even when it is legible one can never understand what each medical abbreviation means. The notations and terms seem like a foreign language that we are not familiar with. Mostly we accept what the doctor tells us and follow the suggestions rather than trying to decipher the prescription.
It is the same with our eye glass prescriptions. If the doctor says you need to wear glasses, you get his opinion and prescription and take it to the opticians who provide you with the required prescription glasses. However there are many people who are eager to read and know what actually their vision status is and what power of glasses should be bought, before handing the piece of paper on to the optician.
For these a simple line up of what the prescription would look like. To site an example OS means +1.00 DS; OD is -2.00 – 0.50 x 180; ADD refers to +1.75 OU. Surely a layperson cannot understand what these terms mean. It is understood that Latin abbreviations are used by doctors when writing eye glass prescriptions.
Speaking in Latin terms OD means ‘oculus dexter’ which refers to the right eye. Oculus sinister or OS means the left eye. If you find OU then your doctor is referring to both your eyes. Now this understood how to decipher the numbers that precede these abbreviations? Simple, here are a few important tips.
Prescription glasses have many numbers by which doctors explain the status of your vision. For instance the starting number for OD is -2.00 referring to farsightedness or nearsightedness; the (-) sign means the powered lens should be negative for nearsightedness. The (+) sign means farsightedness. If the prescription reads as -0.50 it refers to the power between the two eyes that is separated by 90 degrees. The x180 refers to the axis 180 showing the location of the positive meridian of the eye.
Let’s take up the rest of the numbers like +1.00 DS. The DS here refers to diopters sphere which means the correction in the left eye is spherical in nature and has no astigmatism. The ADD number +1.75 indicates that a patient requires prescription glasses for close range viewing. This is a situation that is most common at the age of 40 and above.
It should be noted that +1.75 power should not be considered as reading glasses; instead one should do a bit of calculation which would arrive at -0.25 in this way -2.00 +1.75 = 0.25. In this way you would arrive at the result of the right eye being -0.25 -0l50 x 180 and the left eye will have +1.75 +1.00 = +2.75 D.S.
However, just by reading and understanding what these numbers and abbreviations mean does not allow you to use your own decisions in choosing the right prescription glasses. It is always best to follow the doctor’s suggestions and buy your glasses from reputed manufacturers or stores either online or may be at your nearest optician that you are familiar with.
With many leading brands in prescription glasses it is always very hard to choose the right one. Whatever may be the design and price the most important factor to consider when buying prescription glasses is the exact power that is prescribed for your type of eye defect. If the power is not perfect then there could be man y side effects like head ache etc. Also beware of fake sellers who have glasses that look attractive but are not meant for wearing without the doctor’s prescription.
